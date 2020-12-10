Fiberglass Flooring Market Outlook, Development Factors, Latest Opportunities and Forecast 2026 | IVC Group, Mannington Mills, Shaw Floors

“

The report titled Global Fiberglass Flooring Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Fiberglass Flooring market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Fiberglass Flooring market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Fiberglass Flooring market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Fiberglass Flooring market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Fiberglass Flooring report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Fiberglass Flooring report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Fiberglass Flooring market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Fiberglass Flooring market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Fiberglass Flooring market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Fiberglass Flooring market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Fiberglass Flooring market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: IVC Group, Mannington Mills, Shaw Floors, NOX Corporation, Milliken, Armstrong World Industries, Gerflor, Tarkett

Market Segmentation by Product: Luxury Vinyl Tiles

Vinyl Composite Tiles

Vinyl Sheets



Market Segmentation by Application: Residential

Commercial

Industrial



The Fiberglass Flooring Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Fiberglass Flooring market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Fiberglass Flooring market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Fiberglass Flooring market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Fiberglass Flooring industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Fiberglass Flooring market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Fiberglass Flooring market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Fiberglass Flooring market?

Table of Contents:

1 Fiberglass Flooring Market Overview

1.1 Fiberglass Flooring Product Scope

1.2 Fiberglass Flooring Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Fiberglass Flooring Sales by Type (2020-2026)

1.2.2 Luxury Vinyl Tiles

1.2.3 Vinyl Composite Tiles

1.2.4 Vinyl Sheets

1.3 Fiberglass Flooring Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Fiberglass Flooring Sales Comparison by Application (2020-2026)

1.3.2 Residential

1.3.3 Commercial

1.3.4 Industrial

1.4 Fiberglass Flooring Market Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.1 Global Fiberglass Flooring Sales Growth Rate (2015-2026)

1.4.2 Global Fiberglass Flooring Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Global Fiberglass Flooring Price Trends (2015-2026)

2 Fiberglass Flooring Estimate and Forecast by Region

2.1 Global Fiberglass Flooring Market Size by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Global Fiberglass Flooring Retrospective Market Scenario by Region (2015-2020)

2.2.1 Global Fiberglass Flooring Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

2.2.2 Global Fiberglass Flooring Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Fiberglass Flooring Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2021-2026)

2.3.1 Global Fiberglass Flooring Sales Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2021-2026)

2.3.2 Global Fiberglass Flooring Revenue Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

2.4 Geographic Market Analysis: Market Facts & Figures

2.4.1 United States Fiberglass Flooring Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.2 Europe Fiberglass Flooring Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.3 China Fiberglass Flooring Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.4 Japan Fiberglass Flooring Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.5 Southeast Asia Fiberglass Flooring Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.6 India Fiberglass Flooring Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

3 Global Fiberglass Flooring Competition Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Fiberglass Flooring Players by Sales (2015-2020)

3.2 Global Top Fiberglass Flooring Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Fiberglass Flooring Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Fiberglass Flooring as of 2019)

3.4 Global Fiberglass Flooring Average Price by Company (2015-2020)

3.5 Manufacturers Fiberglass Flooring Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

3.7 Primary Interviews with Key Fiberglass Flooring Players (Opinion Leaders)

4 Global Fiberglass Flooring Market Size by Type

4.1 Global Fiberglass Flooring Historic Market Review by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global Fiberglass Flooring Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Fiberglass Flooring Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Global Fiberglass Flooring Price by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Fiberglass Flooring Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global Fiberglass Flooring Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Fiberglass Flooring Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Global Fiberglass Flooring Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

5 Global Fiberglass Flooring Market Size by Application

5.1 Global Fiberglass Flooring Historic Market Review by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global Fiberglass Flooring Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Fiberglass Flooring Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Global Fiberglass Flooring Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Fiberglass Flooring Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global Fiberglass Flooring Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Fiberglass Flooring Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Fiberglass Flooring Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6 United States Fiberglass Flooring Market Facts & Figures

6.1 United States Fiberglass Flooring Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

6.2 United States Fiberglass Flooring Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.3 United States Fiberglass Flooring Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

7 Europe Fiberglass Flooring Market Facts & Figures

7.1 Europe Fiberglass Flooring Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

7.2 Europe Fiberglass Flooring Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

7.3 Europe Fiberglass Flooring Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

8 China Fiberglass Flooring Market Facts & Figures

8.1 China Fiberglass Flooring Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

8.2 China Fiberglass Flooring Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

8.3 China Fiberglass Flooring Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

9 Japan Fiberglass Flooring Market Facts & Figures

9.1 Japan Fiberglass Flooring Sales Market Share by Company (3015-3030)

9.2 Japan Fiberglass Flooring Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

9.3 Japan Fiberglass Flooring Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

10 Southeast Asia Fiberglass Flooring Market Facts & Figures

10.1 Southeast Asia Fiberglass Flooring Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

10.2 Southeast Asia Fiberglass Flooring Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

10.3 Southeast Asia Fiberglass Flooring Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

11 India Fiberglass Flooring Market Facts & Figures

11.1 India Fiberglass Flooring Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

11.2 India Fiberglass Flooring Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

11.3 India Fiberglass Flooring Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

12 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Fiberglass Flooring Business

12.1 IVC Group

12.1.1 IVC Group Corporation Information

12.1.2 IVC Group Business Overview

12.1.3 IVC Group Fiberglass Flooring Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.1.4 IVC Group Fiberglass Flooring Products Offered

12.1.5 IVC Group Recent Development

12.2 Mannington Mills

12.2.1 Mannington Mills Corporation Information

12.2.2 Mannington Mills Business Overview

12.2.3 Mannington Mills Fiberglass Flooring Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.2.4 Mannington Mills Fiberglass Flooring Products Offered

12.2.5 Mannington Mills Recent Development

12.3 Shaw Floors

12.3.1 Shaw Floors Corporation Information

12.3.2 Shaw Floors Business Overview

12.3.3 Shaw Floors Fiberglass Flooring Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.3.4 Shaw Floors Fiberglass Flooring Products Offered

12.3.5 Shaw Floors Recent Development

12.4 NOX Corporation

12.4.1 NOX Corporation Corporation Information

12.4.2 NOX Corporation Business Overview

12.4.3 NOX Corporation Fiberglass Flooring Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.4.4 NOX Corporation Fiberglass Flooring Products Offered

12.4.5 NOX Corporation Recent Development

12.5 Milliken

12.5.1 Milliken Corporation Information

12.5.2 Milliken Business Overview

12.5.3 Milliken Fiberglass Flooring Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.5.4 Milliken Fiberglass Flooring Products Offered

12.5.5 Milliken Recent Development

12.6 Armstrong World Industries

12.6.1 Armstrong World Industries Corporation Information

12.6.2 Armstrong World Industries Business Overview

12.6.3 Armstrong World Industries Fiberglass Flooring Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.6.4 Armstrong World Industries Fiberglass Flooring Products Offered

12.6.5 Armstrong World Industries Recent Development

12.7 Gerflor

12.7.1 Gerflor Corporation Information

12.7.2 Gerflor Business Overview

12.7.3 Gerflor Fiberglass Flooring Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.7.4 Gerflor Fiberglass Flooring Products Offered

12.7.5 Gerflor Recent Development

12.8 Tarkett

12.8.1 Tarkett Corporation Information

12.8.2 Tarkett Business Overview

12.8.3 Tarkett Fiberglass Flooring Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.8.4 Tarkett Fiberglass Flooring Products Offered

12.8.5 Tarkett Recent Development

13 Fiberglass Flooring Manufacturing Cost Analysis

13.1 Fiberglass Flooring Key Raw Materials Analysis

13.1.1 Key Raw Materials

13.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

13.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

13.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

13.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Fiberglass Flooring

13.4 Fiberglass Flooring Industrial Chain Analysis

14 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

14.1 Marketing Channel

14.2 Fiberglass Flooring Distributors List

14.3 Fiberglass Flooring Customers

15 Market Dynamics

15.1 Fiberglass Flooring Market Trends

15.2 Fiberglass Flooring Opportunities and Drivers

15.3 Fiberglass Flooring Market Challenges

15.4 Fiberglass Flooring Market Restraints

15.5 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

16 Research Findings and Conclusion

17 Appendix

17.1 Research Methodology

17.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

17.1.2 Data Source

17.2 Author List

17.3 Disclaimer

