Fiberglass Floor Board Market Overview Industry Demand, Development and Growth Forecast Report 2027| IVC Group, Mannington Mills, Inc

LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research offers an encyclopedic study of the global Fiberglass Floor Board market with holistic insights into vital factors and aspects that impact future market growth. The global Fiberglass Floor Board market has been analyzed for the forecast period 2021-2027 and historical period 2015-2020. In order to help players to gain comprehensive understanding of the Global Fiberglass Floor Board market and its critical dynamics, the research study provides detailed qualitative and quantitative analysis. Furthermore, readers are offered with complete and thorough research on different regions and segments of the global Fiberglass Floor Board market. Almost all industry-specific, microeconomic, and macroeconomic factors influencing the global market growth have been analyzed in the report.
The competitive landscape of the global Fiberglass Floor Board market is broadly studied in the report with large focus on recent developments, future plans of top players, and key growth strategies adopted by them. The analysts authoring the report have profiled almost every major player of the global Fiberglass Floor Board market and thrown light on their crucial business aspects such as production, areas of operation, and product portfolio. All companies analyzed in the report are studied on the basis of vital factors such as market share, market growth, company size, production volume, revenue, and earnings.
Key Players Mentioned in the Global Fiberglass Floor Board Market Research Report: IVC Group, Mannington Mills, Inc, Shaw Floors, NOX Corporation, Milliken, Armstrong World Industries, Gerflor, Tarkett
Global Fiberglass Floor Board Market by Type: Luxury Vinyl Tiles, Vinyl Composite Tiles, Vinyl Sheets
Global Fiberglass Floor Board Market by Application: Residential, Commercial, Industrial
The report offers great insights into important segments of the global Fiberglass Floor Board market while concentrating on their CAGR, market size, market share, and future growth potential. The global Fiberglass Floor Board market is mainly segmented according to type of product, application, and region. Each segment in these categories is extensively researched to become familiar with their growth prospects and key trends. Segmental analysis is highly important to identify key growth pockets of a global market. The report provides specific information on the market growth and demand of different products and applications to help players to focus on profitable areas of the global Fiberglass Floor Board market.
Key Questions Answered by the Report
1. What will be the size of the global Fiberglass Floor Board market in 2027?
2. What is the current CAGR of the global Fiberglass Floor Board market?
3. Which product is expected to show the highest market growth?
4. Which application is projected to gain a lion’s share of the global Fiberglass Floor Board market?
5. Which region is foretold to create the most number of opportunities in the global Fiberglass Floor Board market?
6. Will there be any changes in market competition during the forecast period?
7. Which are the top players currently operating in the global Fiberglass Floor Board market?
8. How will the market situation change in the coming years?
9. What are the common business tactics adopted by players?
10. What is the growth outlook of the global Fiberglass Floor Board market?
Table of Contents
1 Fiberglass Floor Board Market Overview
1.1 Fiberglass Floor Board Product Overview
1.2 Fiberglass Floor Board Market Segment by Type
1.2.1 Luxury Vinyl Tiles
1.2.2 Vinyl Composite Tiles
1.2.3 Vinyl Sheets
1.3 Global Fiberglass Floor Board Market Size by Type
1.3.1 Global Fiberglass Floor Board Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)
1.3.2 Global Fiberglass Floor Board Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.2.1 Global Fiberglass Floor Board Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.2.2 Global Fiberglass Floor Board Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.2.3 Global Fiberglass Floor Board Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.3 Global Fiberglass Floor Board Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)
1.3.3.1 Global Fiberglass Floor Board Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)
1.3.3.2 Global Fiberglass Floor Board Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)
1.3.3.3 Global Fiberglass Floor Board Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)
1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type
1.4.1 North America Fiberglass Floor Board Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.2 Europe Fiberglass Floor Board Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Fiberglass Floor Board Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.4 Latin America Fiberglass Floor Board Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Fiberglass Floor Board Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
2 Global Fiberglass Floor Board Market Competition by Company
2.1 Global Top Players by Fiberglass Floor Board Sales (2016-2021)
2.2 Global Top Players by Fiberglass Floor Board Revenue (2016-2021)
2.3 Global Top Players Fiberglass Floor Board Price (2016-2021)
2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Fiberglass Floor Board Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type
2.5 Fiberglass Floor Board Market Competitive Situation and Trends
2.5.1 Fiberglass Floor Board Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)
2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Fiberglass Floor Board Sales and Revenue in 2020
2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Fiberglass Floor Board as of 2020)
2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Fiberglass Floor Board Market
2.8 Key Manufacturers Fiberglass Floor Board Product Offered
2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
3 Fiberglass Floor Board Status and Outlook by Region
3.1 Global Fiberglass Floor Board Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026
3.2 Global Fiberglass Floor Board Historic Market Size by Region
3.2.1 Global Fiberglass Floor Board Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)
3.2.2 Global Fiberglass Floor Board Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)
3.2.3 Global Fiberglass Floor Board Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
3.3 Global Fiberglass Floor Board Forecasted Market Size by Region
3.3.1 Global Fiberglass Floor Board Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)
3.3.2 Global Fiberglass Floor Board Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)
3.3.3 Global Fiberglass Floor Board Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027)
4 Global Fiberglass Floor Board by Application
4.1 Fiberglass Floor Board Market Segment by Application
4.1.1 Residential
4.1.2 Commercial
4.1.3 Industrial
4.2 Global Fiberglass Floor Board Market Size by Application
4.2.1 Global Fiberglass Floor Board Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)
4.2.2 Global Fiberglass Floor Board Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.2.1 Global Fiberglass Floor Board Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.2.2 Global Fiberglass Floor Board Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.2.3 Global Fiberglass Floor Board Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.3 Global Fiberglass Floor Board Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)
4.2.3.1 Global Fiberglass Floor Board Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)
4.2.3.2 Global Fiberglass Floor Board Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)
4.2.3.3 Global Fiberglass Floor Board Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)
4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application
4.3.1 North America Fiberglass Floor Board Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.2 Europe Fiberglass Floor Board Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Fiberglass Floor Board Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.4 Latin America Fiberglass Floor Board Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Fiberglass Floor Board Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
5 North America Fiberglass Floor Board by Country
5.1 North America Fiberglass Floor Board Historic Market Size by Country
5.1.1 North America Fiberglass Floor Board Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
5.1.2 North America Fiberglass Floor Board Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
5.2 North America Fiberglass Floor Board Forecasted Market Size by Country
5.2.1 North America Fiberglass Floor Board Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
5.2.2 North America Fiberglass Floor Board Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)
6 Europe Fiberglass Floor Board by Country
6.1 Europe Fiberglass Floor Board Historic Market Size by Country
6.1.1 Europe Fiberglass Floor Board Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
6.1.2 Europe Fiberglass Floor Board Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
6.2 Europe Fiberglass Floor Board Forecasted Market Size by Country
6.2.1 Europe Fiberglass Floor Board Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
6.2.2 Europe Fiberglass Floor Board Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)
7 Asia-Pacific Fiberglass Floor Board by Region
7.1 Asia-Pacific Fiberglass Floor Board Historic Market Size by Region
7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Fiberglass Floor Board Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)
7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Fiberglass Floor Board Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)
7.2 Asia-Pacific Fiberglass Floor Board Forecasted Market Size by Region
7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Fiberglass Floor Board Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)
7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Fiberglass Floor Board Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)
8 Latin America Fiberglass Floor Board by Country
8.1 Latin America Fiberglass Floor Board Historic Market Size by Country
8.1.1 Latin America Fiberglass Floor Board Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
8.1.2 Latin America Fiberglass Floor Board Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
8.2 Latin America Fiberglass Floor Board Forecasted Market Size by Country
8.2.1 Latin America Fiberglass Floor Board Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
8.2.2 Latin America Fiberglass Floor Board Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)
9 Middle East and Africa Fiberglass Floor Board by Country
9.1 Middle East and Africa Fiberglass Floor Board Historic Market Size by Country
9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Fiberglass Floor Board Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Fiberglass Floor Board Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
9.2 Middle East and Africa Fiberglass Floor Board Forecasted Market Size by Country
9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Fiberglass Floor Board Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Fiberglass Floor Board Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)
10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Fiberglass Floor Board Business
10.1 IVC Group
10.1.1 IVC Group Corporation Information
10.1.2 IVC Group Introduction and Business Overview
10.1.3 IVC Group Fiberglass Floor Board Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.1.4 IVC Group Fiberglass Floor Board Products Offered
10.1.5 IVC Group Recent Development
10.2 Mannington Mills, Inc
10.2.1 Mannington Mills, Inc Corporation Information
10.2.2 Mannington Mills, Inc Introduction and Business Overview
10.2.3 Mannington Mills, Inc Fiberglass Floor Board Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.2.4 IVC Group Fiberglass Floor Board Products Offered
10.2.5 Mannington Mills, Inc Recent Development
10.3 Shaw Floors
10.3.1 Shaw Floors Corporation Information
10.3.2 Shaw Floors Introduction and Business Overview
10.3.3 Shaw Floors Fiberglass Floor Board Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.3.4 Shaw Floors Fiberglass Floor Board Products Offered
10.3.5 Shaw Floors Recent Development
10.4 NOX Corporation
10.4.1 NOX Corporation Corporation Information
10.4.2 NOX Corporation Introduction and Business Overview
10.4.3 NOX Corporation Fiberglass Floor Board Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.4.4 NOX Corporation Fiberglass Floor Board Products Offered
10.4.5 NOX Corporation Recent Development
10.5 Milliken
10.5.1 Milliken Corporation Information
10.5.2 Milliken Introduction and Business Overview
10.5.3 Milliken Fiberglass Floor Board Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.5.4 Milliken Fiberglass Floor Board Products Offered
10.5.5 Milliken Recent Development
10.6 Armstrong World Industries
10.6.1 Armstrong World Industries Corporation Information
10.6.2 Armstrong World Industries Introduction and Business Overview
10.6.3 Armstrong World Industries Fiberglass Floor Board Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.6.4 Armstrong World Industries Fiberglass Floor Board Products Offered
10.6.5 Armstrong World Industries Recent Development
10.7 Gerflor
10.7.1 Gerflor Corporation Information
10.7.2 Gerflor Introduction and Business Overview
10.7.3 Gerflor Fiberglass Floor Board Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.7.4 Gerflor Fiberglass Floor Board Products Offered
10.7.5 Gerflor Recent Development
10.8 Tarkett
10.8.1 Tarkett Corporation Information
10.8.2 Tarkett Introduction and Business Overview
10.8.3 Tarkett Fiberglass Floor Board Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.8.4 Tarkett Fiberglass Floor Board Products Offered
10.8.5 Tarkett Recent Development
11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
11.1 Fiberglass Floor Board Key Raw Materials
11.1.1 Key Raw Materials
11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price
11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers
11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure
11.2.1 Raw Materials
11.2.2 Labor Cost
11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses
11.3 Fiberglass Floor Board Industrial Chain Analysis
11.4 Fiberglass Floor Board Market Dynamics
11.4.1 Industry Trends
11.4.2 Market Drivers
11.4.3 Market Challenges
11.4.4 Market Restraints
12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors
12.1 Sales Channel
12.2 Fiberglass Floor Board Distributors
12.3 Fiberglass Floor Board Downstream Customers
13 Research Findings and Conclusion
14 Appendix
14.1 Research Methodology
14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
14.1.2 Data Source
14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources
14.1.2.2 Primary Sources
14.2 Author Details
14.3 Disclaimer
