Fiberglass Composites Market Size, Growth Analysis by Key Manufacturers, Regions, Types and Applications, Forecast 2022–2028 | Owens Corning, Jushi Group, Taishan Fiberglass (Sinoma)

“

Market Summary

A newly published report titled “(Fiberglass Composites Market)” by QY Research throws light on the industry dynamics and current and future trends that play a key role in determining the business expansion. The report also highlights the key driving factors and restraints that are impacting the growth. For a comprehensive understanding, the professionals have reviewed the regulatory scenario, market entry strategies, best industry practices, pricing strategy, technology landscape, and consumption, sales, and demand outlook. Y-o-Y growth estimates have also been included to provide the users with accurate statistics and facts. This report will give the readers a bigger and see-through picture of the overall scenario.

Covid-19 Impact Outlook

This section of the report reveals the consequence of the covid pandemic on business, globally. Effect on manufacturing activities, production, demand, supply chain and logistics management, and distribution networks has been exposed in this report. The analysts have pointed out the measures or strategies that the companies are taking up to fight the covid-19 impact. Moreover, they have identified key opportunities that are emerging post-COVID-19. This will help the players capitalize on the opportunities to recover losses and stabilize their businesses

Get PDF Sample Copy of Report: (Including TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart) https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/4165680/global-fiberglass-composites-market

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Fiberglass Composites report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Fiberglass Composites market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Fiberglass Composites market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Fiberglass Composites market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Fiberglass Composites market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Fiberglass Composites market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Owens Corning, Jushi Group, Taishan Fiberglass (Sinoma), CPIC, Saint-Gobain Vetrotex, PPG Industries, Nippon Electric Glass, Johns Mansville, Nittobo, Advanced Glassfiber Yarns, Binani-3B, Sichuan Weibo, Jiangsu Jiuding, Lanxess, Changzhou Tianma

Market Segmentation by Product:

Roving Fiberglass

Chopped Fiberglass

Yarn Fiberglass

Others



Market Segmentation by Application:

Construction

Transportation

Industrial

Others



The Fiberglass Composites Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Fiberglass Composites market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Fiberglass Composites market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Request for customization in Report: https://www.qyresearch.com/customize-request/form/4165680/global-fiberglass-composites-market

Frequently Asked Questions

At what growth rate is the application segment expected to expand?

Which factors will lead to the Fiberglass Composites market expansion?

What will be the global Fiberglass Composites market size by 2028?

What are the key constraints in the Fiberglass Composites market growth?

Which type segment will witness healthy growth from xx to xx?

Which region presents lucrative growth prospects?

Which companies are the key innovators in the Fiberglass Composites market?

What are the key business strategies for post-covid recovery?

Who are the key leaders in the global Fiberglass Composites market?

Which technological advancements will influence the Fiberglass Composites market growth?

Table of Contents:

1 Fiberglass Composites Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Fiberglass Composites

1.2 Fiberglass Composites Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Fiberglass Composites Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2022 VS 2028

1.2.2 Roving Fiberglass

1.2.3 Chopped Fiberglass

1.2.4 Yarn Fiberglass

1.2.5 Others

1.3 Fiberglass Composites Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Fiberglass Composites Consumption Comparison by Application: 2022 VS 2028

1.3.2 Construction

1.3.3 Transportation

1.3.4 Industrial

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects

1.4.1 Global Fiberglass Composites Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)

1.4.2 Global Fiberglass Composites Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)

1.4.3 Global Fiberglass Composites Production Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)

1.5 Global Market Size by Region

1.5.1 Global Fiberglass Composites Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.5.2 North America Fiberglass Composites Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)

1.5.3 Europe Fiberglass Composites Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)

1.5.4 China Fiberglass Composites Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)

1.5.5 Japan Fiberglass Composites Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Fiberglass Composites Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022)

2.2 Global Fiberglass Composites Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022)

2.3 Fiberglass Composites Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.4 Global Fiberglass Composites Average Price by Manufacturers (2017-2022)

2.5 Manufacturers Fiberglass Composites Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 Fiberglass Composites Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 Fiberglass Composites Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Fiberglass Composites Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Production Capacity by Region

3.1 Global Production Capacity of Fiberglass Composites Market Share by Region (2017-2022)

3.2 Global Fiberglass Composites Revenue Market Share by Region (2017-2022)

3.3 Global Fiberglass Composites Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

3.4 North America Fiberglass Composites Production

3.4.1 North America Fiberglass Composites Production Growth Rate (2017-2022)

3.4.2 North America Fiberglass Composites Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

3.5 Europe Fiberglass Composites Production

3.5.1 Europe Fiberglass Composites Production Growth Rate (2017-2022)

3.5.2 Europe Fiberglass Composites Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

3.6 China Fiberglass Composites Production

3.6.1 China Fiberglass Composites Production Growth Rate (2017-2022)

3.6.2 China Fiberglass Composites Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

3.7 Japan Fiberglass Composites Production

3.7.1 Japan Fiberglass Composites Production Growth Rate (2017-2022)

3.7.2 Japan Fiberglass Composites Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

4 Global Fiberglass Composites Consumption by Region

4.1 Global Fiberglass Composites Consumption by Region

4.1.1 Global Fiberglass Composites Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global Fiberglass Composites Consumption Market Share by Region

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Fiberglass Composites Consumption by Country

4.2.2 United States

4.2.3 Canada

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Fiberglass Composites Consumption by Country

4.3.2 Germany

4.3.3 France

4.3.4 U.K.

4.3.5 Italy

4.3.6 Russia

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific Fiberglass Composites Consumption by Region

4.4.2 China

4.4.3 Japan

4.4.4 South Korea

4.4.5 China Taiwan

4.4.6 Southeast Asia

4.4.7 India

4.4.8 Australia

4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America Fiberglass Composites Consumption by Country

4.5.2 Mexico

4.5.3 Brazil

5 Segment by Type

5.1 Global Fiberglass Composites Production Market Share by Type (2017-2022)

5.2 Global Fiberglass Composites Revenue Market Share by Type (2017-2022)

5.3 Global Fiberglass Composites Price by Type (2017-2022)

6 Segment by Application

6.1 Global Fiberglass Composites Production Market Share by Application (2017-2022)

6.2 Global Fiberglass Composites Revenue Market Share by Application (2017-2022)

6.3 Global Fiberglass Composites Price by Application (2017-2022)

7 Key Companies Profiled

7.1 Owens Corning

7.1.1 Owens Corning Fiberglass Composites Corporation Information

7.1.2 Owens Corning Fiberglass Composites Product Portfolio

7.1.3 Owens Corning Fiberglass Composites Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 Owens Corning Main Business and Markets Served

7.1.5 Owens Corning Recent Developments/Updates

7.2 Jushi Group

7.2.1 Jushi Group Fiberglass Composites Corporation Information

7.2.2 Jushi Group Fiberglass Composites Product Portfolio

7.2.3 Jushi Group Fiberglass Composites Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 Jushi Group Main Business and Markets Served

7.2.5 Jushi Group Recent Developments/Updates

7.3 Taishan Fiberglass (Sinoma)

7.3.1 Taishan Fiberglass (Sinoma) Fiberglass Composites Corporation Information

7.3.2 Taishan Fiberglass (Sinoma) Fiberglass Composites Product Portfolio

7.3.3 Taishan Fiberglass (Sinoma) Fiberglass Composites Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Taishan Fiberglass (Sinoma) Main Business and Markets Served

7.3.5 Taishan Fiberglass (Sinoma) Recent Developments/Updates

7.4 CPIC

7.4.1 CPIC Fiberglass Composites Corporation Information

7.4.2 CPIC Fiberglass Composites Product Portfolio

7.4.3 CPIC Fiberglass Composites Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 CPIC Main Business and Markets Served

7.4.5 CPIC Recent Developments/Updates

7.5 Saint-Gobain Vetrotex

7.5.1 Saint-Gobain Vetrotex Fiberglass Composites Corporation Information

7.5.2 Saint-Gobain Vetrotex Fiberglass Composites Product Portfolio

7.5.3 Saint-Gobain Vetrotex Fiberglass Composites Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 Saint-Gobain Vetrotex Main Business and Markets Served

7.5.5 Saint-Gobain Vetrotex Recent Developments/Updates

7.6 PPG Industries

7.6.1 PPG Industries Fiberglass Composites Corporation Information

7.6.2 PPG Industries Fiberglass Composites Product Portfolio

7.6.3 PPG Industries Fiberglass Composites Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 PPG Industries Main Business and Markets Served

7.6.5 PPG Industries Recent Developments/Updates

7.7 Nippon Electric Glass

7.7.1 Nippon Electric Glass Fiberglass Composites Corporation Information

7.7.2 Nippon Electric Glass Fiberglass Composites Product Portfolio

7.7.3 Nippon Electric Glass Fiberglass Composites Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 Nippon Electric Glass Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Nippon Electric Glass Recent Developments/Updates

7.8 Johns Mansville

7.8.1 Johns Mansville Fiberglass Composites Corporation Information

7.8.2 Johns Mansville Fiberglass Composites Product Portfolio

7.8.3 Johns Mansville Fiberglass Composites Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 Johns Mansville Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Johns Mansville Recent Developments/Updates

7.9 Nittobo

7.9.1 Nittobo Fiberglass Composites Corporation Information

7.9.2 Nittobo Fiberglass Composites Product Portfolio

7.9.3 Nittobo Fiberglass Composites Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 Nittobo Main Business and Markets Served

7.9.5 Nittobo Recent Developments/Updates

7.10 Advanced Glassfiber Yarns

7.10.1 Advanced Glassfiber Yarns Fiberglass Composites Corporation Information

7.10.2 Advanced Glassfiber Yarns Fiberglass Composites Product Portfolio

7.10.3 Advanced Glassfiber Yarns Fiberglass Composites Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 Advanced Glassfiber Yarns Main Business and Markets Served

7.10.5 Advanced Glassfiber Yarns Recent Developments/Updates

7.11 Binani-3B

7.11.1 Binani-3B Fiberglass Composites Corporation Information

7.11.2 Binani-3B Fiberglass Composites Product Portfolio

7.11.3 Binani-3B Fiberglass Composites Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 Binani-3B Main Business and Markets Served

7.11.5 Binani-3B Recent Developments/Updates

7.12 Sichuan Weibo

7.12.1 Sichuan Weibo Fiberglass Composites Corporation Information

7.12.2 Sichuan Weibo Fiberglass Composites Product Portfolio

7.12.3 Sichuan Weibo Fiberglass Composites Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 Sichuan Weibo Main Business and Markets Served

7.12.5 Sichuan Weibo Recent Developments/Updates

7.13 Jiangsu Jiuding

7.13.1 Jiangsu Jiuding Fiberglass Composites Corporation Information

7.13.2 Jiangsu Jiuding Fiberglass Composites Product Portfolio

7.13.3 Jiangsu Jiuding Fiberglass Composites Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.13.4 Jiangsu Jiuding Main Business and Markets Served

7.13.5 Jiangsu Jiuding Recent Developments/Updates

7.14 Lanxess

7.14.1 Lanxess Fiberglass Composites Corporation Information

7.14.2 Lanxess Fiberglass Composites Product Portfolio

7.14.3 Lanxess Fiberglass Composites Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.14.4 Lanxess Main Business and Markets Served

7.14.5 Lanxess Recent Developments/Updates

7.15 Changzhou Tianma

7.15.1 Changzhou Tianma Fiberglass Composites Corporation Information

7.15.2 Changzhou Tianma Fiberglass Composites Product Portfolio

7.15.3 Changzhou Tianma Fiberglass Composites Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.15.4 Changzhou Tianma Main Business and Markets Served

7.15.5 Changzhou Tianma Recent Developments/Updates

8 Fiberglass Composites Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Fiberglass Composites Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Fiberglass Composites

8.4 Fiberglass Composites Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.2 Fiberglass Composites Distributors List

9.3 Fiberglass Composites Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Fiberglass Composites Industry Trends

10.2 Fiberglass Composites Market Drivers

10.3 Fiberglass Composites Market Challenges

10.4 Fiberglass Composites Market Restraints

11 Production and Supply Forecast

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of Fiberglass Composites by Region (2023-2028)

11.2 North America Fiberglass Composites Production, Revenue Forecast (2023-2028)

11.3 Europe Fiberglass Composites Production, Revenue Forecast (2023-2028)

11.4 China Fiberglass Composites Production, Revenue Forecast (2023-2028)

11.5 Japan Fiberglass Composites Production, Revenue Forecast (2023-2028)

12 Consumption and Demand Forecast

12.1 Global Forecasted Demand Analysis of Fiberglass Composites

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of Fiberglass Composites by Country

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of Fiberglass Composites by Country

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of Fiberglass Composites by Region

12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of Fiberglass Composites by Country

13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2023-2028)

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2023-2028)

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of Fiberglass Composites by Type (2023-2028)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Fiberglass Composites by Type (2023-2028)

13.1.3 Global Forecasted Price of Fiberglass Composites by Type (2023-2028)

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of Fiberglass Composites by Application (2023-2028)

13.2.1 Global Forecasted Production of Fiberglass Composites by Application (2023-2028)

13.2.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Fiberglass Composites by Application (2023-2028)

13.2.3 Global Forecasted Price of Fiberglass Composites by Application (2023-2028)

14 Research Finding and Conclusion

15 Methodology and Data Source

15.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.2 Data Source

15.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.2.2 Primary Sources

15.3 Author List

15.4 Disclaimer

In Order to place the Purchase Query Click Here:

https://www.qyresearch.com/settlement/pre/4165680/global-fiberglass-composites-market

About Us:

QY Research established in 2007, focus on custom research, management consulting, IPO consulting, industry chain research, data base and seminar services. The company owned a large basic data base (such as National Bureau of statistics database, Customs import and export database, Industry Association Database etc), expert’s resources (included energy automotive chemical medical ICT consumer goods etc.

”