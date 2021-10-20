Fiberglass Chopped Strands Market Opportunities, Challenges, Forecast And Strategies To 2027 | Huierjie New Material Technology Co., Ltd, Leshan Chuanwei Material Co.

“

A newly published report titled “(Fiberglass Chopped Strands Market)” by QY Research throws light on the industry dynamics and current and future trends that play a key role in determining the business expansion. The report also highlights the key driving factors and restraints that are impacting the growth. For a comprehensive understanding, the professionals have reviewed the regulatory scenario, market entry strategies, best industry practices, pricing strategy, technology landscape, and consumption, sales, and demand outlook. Y-o-Y growth estimates have also been included to provide the users with accurate statistics and facts. This report will give the readers a bigger and see-through picture of the overall scenario.

Covid-19 Impact Outlook

This section of the report reveals the consequence of the covid pandemic on business, globally. Effect on manufacturing activities, production, demand, supply chain and logistics management, and distribution networks has been exposed in this report. The analysts have pointed out the measures or strategies that the companies are taking up to fight the covid-19 impact. Moreover, they have identified key opportunities that are emerging post-COVID-19. This will help the players capitalize on the opportunities to recover losses and stabilize their businesses

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Fiberglass Chopped Strands report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Fiberglass Chopped Strands market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Fiberglass Chopped Strands market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Fiberglass Chopped Strands market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Fiberglass Chopped Strands market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Fiberglass Chopped Strands market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Huierjie New Material Technology Co., Ltd, Leshan Chuanwei Material Co., LTD, Chongqing Longhan Technology Co,.Lod, Guangdong Bohao Composite Material Co., LTD, Hongyuan Envirotech Co., Ltd, 3B-the fibreglass, Nippon Electric Glass Co., Ltd., LBI, HP Glass Fiber Industries, P.G. & Brothers, Hebei Yuniu Fiberglass Manufacturing Co.,Ltd, Reeve Industries, Inc., Johns Manville. A Berkshire Hathaway Company, VALMIERA GLASS GROUP, KCC

Market Segmentation by Product:

6mm

12mm

24mm



Market Segmentation by Application:

Glass Reinforced Plastics

Automotive

Household Utensils

Others



The Fiberglass Chopped Strands Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Fiberglass Chopped Strands market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Fiberglass Chopped Strands market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Table of Contents:

1 Fiberglass Chopped Strands Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Fiberglass Chopped Strands

1.2 Fiberglass Chopped Strands Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Fiberglass Chopped Strands Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 6mm

1.2.3 12mm

1.2.4 24mm

1.3 Fiberglass Chopped Strands Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Fiberglass Chopped Strands Consumption Comparison by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Glass Reinforced Plastics

1.3.3 Automotive

1.3.4 Household Utensils

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects

1.4.1 Global Fiberglass Chopped Strands Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.2 Global Fiberglass Chopped Strands Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.3 Global Fiberglass Chopped Strands Production Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5 Global Market Size by Region

1.5.1 Global Fiberglass Chopped Strands Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.5.2 North America Fiberglass Chopped Strands Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.3 Europe Fiberglass Chopped Strands Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.4 China Fiberglass Chopped Strands Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.5 Japan Fiberglass Chopped Strands Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.6 South Korea Fiberglass Chopped Strands Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.7 India Fiberglass Chopped Strands Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Fiberglass Chopped Strands Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Fiberglass Chopped Strands Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Fiberglass Chopped Strands Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.4 Global Fiberglass Chopped Strands Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.5 Manufacturers Fiberglass Chopped Strands Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 Fiberglass Chopped Strands Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 Fiberglass Chopped Strands Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Fiberglass Chopped Strands Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Production and Capacity by Region

3.1 Global Production Capacity of Fiberglass Chopped Strands Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Fiberglass Chopped Strands Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Fiberglass Chopped Strands Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.4 North America Fiberglass Chopped Strands Production

3.4.1 North America Fiberglass Chopped Strands Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.4.2 North America Fiberglass Chopped Strands Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.5 Europe Fiberglass Chopped Strands Production

3.5.1 Europe Fiberglass Chopped Strands Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Europe Fiberglass Chopped Strands Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.6 China Fiberglass Chopped Strands Production

3.6.1 China Fiberglass Chopped Strands Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.6.2 China Fiberglass Chopped Strands Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.7 Japan Fiberglass Chopped Strands Production

3.7.1 Japan Fiberglass Chopped Strands Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.7.2 Japan Fiberglass Chopped Strands Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.8 South Korea Fiberglass Chopped Strands Production

3.8.1 South Korea Fiberglass Chopped Strands Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.8.2 South Korea Fiberglass Chopped Strands Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.9 India Fiberglass Chopped Strands Production

3.9.1 India Fiberglass Chopped Strands Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.9.2 India Fiberglass Chopped Strands Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4 Global Fiberglass Chopped Strands Consumption by Region

4.1 Global Fiberglass Chopped Strands Consumption by Region

4.1.1 Global Fiberglass Chopped Strands Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global Fiberglass Chopped Strands Consumption Market Share by Region

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Fiberglass Chopped Strands Consumption by Country

4.2.2 United States

4.2.3 Canada

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Fiberglass Chopped Strands Consumption by Country

4.3.2 Germany

4.3.3 France

4.3.4 U.K.

4.3.5 Italy

4.3.6 Russia

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific Fiberglass Chopped Strands Consumption by Region

4.4.2 China

4.4.3 Japan

4.4.4 South Korea

4.4.5 Taiwan

4.4.6 Southeast Asia

4.4.7 India

4.4.8 Australia

4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America Fiberglass Chopped Strands Consumption by Country

4.5.2 Mexico

4.5.3 Brazil

5 Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Fiberglass Chopped Strands Production Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Fiberglass Chopped Strands Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.3 Global Fiberglass Chopped Strands Price by Type (2016-2021)

6 Consumption Analysis by Application

6.1 Global Fiberglass Chopped Strands Consumption Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.2 Global Fiberglass Chopped Strands Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2016-2021)

7 Key Companies Profiled

7.1 Huierjie New Material Technology Co., Ltd

7.1.1 Huierjie New Material Technology Co., Ltd Fiberglass Chopped Strands Corporation Information

7.1.2 Huierjie New Material Technology Co., Ltd Fiberglass Chopped Strands Product Portfolio

7.1.3 Huierjie New Material Technology Co., Ltd Fiberglass Chopped Strands Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.1.4 Huierjie New Material Technology Co., Ltd Main Business and Markets Served

7.1.5 Huierjie New Material Technology Co., Ltd Recent Developments/Updates

7.2 Leshan Chuanwei Material Co., LTD

7.2.1 Leshan Chuanwei Material Co., LTD Fiberglass Chopped Strands Corporation Information

7.2.2 Leshan Chuanwei Material Co., LTD Fiberglass Chopped Strands Product Portfolio

7.2.3 Leshan Chuanwei Material Co., LTD Fiberglass Chopped Strands Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.2.4 Leshan Chuanwei Material Co., LTD Main Business and Markets Served

7.2.5 Leshan Chuanwei Material Co., LTD Recent Developments/Updates

7.3 Chongqing Longhan Technology Co,.Lod

7.3.1 Chongqing Longhan Technology Co,.Lod Fiberglass Chopped Strands Corporation Information

7.3.2 Chongqing Longhan Technology Co,.Lod Fiberglass Chopped Strands Product Portfolio

7.3.3 Chongqing Longhan Technology Co,.Lod Fiberglass Chopped Strands Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.3.4 Chongqing Longhan Technology Co,.Lod Main Business and Markets Served

7.3.5 Chongqing Longhan Technology Co,.Lod Recent Developments/Updates

7.4 Guangdong Bohao Composite Material Co., LTD

7.4.1 Guangdong Bohao Composite Material Co., LTD Fiberglass Chopped Strands Corporation Information

7.4.2 Guangdong Bohao Composite Material Co., LTD Fiberglass Chopped Strands Product Portfolio

7.4.3 Guangdong Bohao Composite Material Co., LTD Fiberglass Chopped Strands Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.4.4 Guangdong Bohao Composite Material Co., LTD Main Business and Markets Served

7.4.5 Guangdong Bohao Composite Material Co., LTD Recent Developments/Updates

7.5 Hongyuan Envirotech Co., Ltd

7.5.1 Hongyuan Envirotech Co., Ltd Fiberglass Chopped Strands Corporation Information

7.5.2 Hongyuan Envirotech Co., Ltd Fiberglass Chopped Strands Product Portfolio

7.5.3 Hongyuan Envirotech Co., Ltd Fiberglass Chopped Strands Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.5.4 Hongyuan Envirotech Co., Ltd Main Business and Markets Served

7.5.5 Hongyuan Envirotech Co., Ltd Recent Developments/Updates

7.6 3B-the fibreglass

7.6.1 3B-the fibreglass Fiberglass Chopped Strands Corporation Information

7.6.2 3B-the fibreglass Fiberglass Chopped Strands Product Portfolio

7.6.3 3B-the fibreglass Fiberglass Chopped Strands Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.6.4 3B-the fibreglass Main Business and Markets Served

7.6.5 3B-the fibreglass Recent Developments/Updates

7.7 Nippon Electric Glass Co., Ltd.

7.7.1 Nippon Electric Glass Co., Ltd. Fiberglass Chopped Strands Corporation Information

7.7.2 Nippon Electric Glass Co., Ltd. Fiberglass Chopped Strands Product Portfolio

7.7.3 Nippon Electric Glass Co., Ltd. Fiberglass Chopped Strands Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.7.4 Nippon Electric Glass Co., Ltd. Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Nippon Electric Glass Co., Ltd. Recent Developments/Updates

7.8 LBI

7.8.1 LBI Fiberglass Chopped Strands Corporation Information

7.8.2 LBI Fiberglass Chopped Strands Product Portfolio

7.8.3 LBI Fiberglass Chopped Strands Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.8.4 LBI Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 LBI Recent Developments/Updates

7.9 HP Glass Fiber Industries

7.9.1 HP Glass Fiber Industries Fiberglass Chopped Strands Corporation Information

7.9.2 HP Glass Fiber Industries Fiberglass Chopped Strands Product Portfolio

7.9.3 HP Glass Fiber Industries Fiberglass Chopped Strands Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.9.4 HP Glass Fiber Industries Main Business and Markets Served

7.9.5 HP Glass Fiber Industries Recent Developments/Updates

7.10 P.G. & Brothers

7.10.1 P.G. & Brothers Fiberglass Chopped Strands Corporation Information

7.10.2 P.G. & Brothers Fiberglass Chopped Strands Product Portfolio

7.10.3 P.G. & Brothers Fiberglass Chopped Strands Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.10.4 P.G. & Brothers Main Business and Markets Served

7.10.5 P.G. & Brothers Recent Developments/Updates

7.11 Hebei Yuniu Fiberglass Manufacturing Co.,Ltd

7.11.1 Hebei Yuniu Fiberglass Manufacturing Co.,Ltd Fiberglass Chopped Strands Corporation Information

7.11.2 Hebei Yuniu Fiberglass Manufacturing Co.,Ltd Fiberglass Chopped Strands Product Portfolio

7.11.3 Hebei Yuniu Fiberglass Manufacturing Co.,Ltd Fiberglass Chopped Strands Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.11.4 Hebei Yuniu Fiberglass Manufacturing Co.,Ltd Main Business and Markets Served

7.11.5 Hebei Yuniu Fiberglass Manufacturing Co.,Ltd Recent Developments/Updates

7.12 Reeve Industries, Inc.

7.12.1 Reeve Industries, Inc. Fiberglass Chopped Strands Corporation Information

7.12.2 Reeve Industries, Inc. Fiberglass Chopped Strands Product Portfolio

7.12.3 Reeve Industries, Inc. Fiberglass Chopped Strands Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.12.4 Reeve Industries, Inc. Main Business and Markets Served

7.12.5 Reeve Industries, Inc. Recent Developments/Updates

7.13 Johns Manville. A Berkshire Hathaway Company

7.13.1 Johns Manville. A Berkshire Hathaway Company Fiberglass Chopped Strands Corporation Information

7.13.2 Johns Manville. A Berkshire Hathaway Company Fiberglass Chopped Strands Product Portfolio

7.13.3 Johns Manville. A Berkshire Hathaway Company Fiberglass Chopped Strands Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.13.4 Johns Manville. A Berkshire Hathaway Company Main Business and Markets Served

7.13.5 Johns Manville. A Berkshire Hathaway Company Recent Developments/Updates

7.14 VALMIERA GLASS GROUP

7.14.1 VALMIERA GLASS GROUP Fiberglass Chopped Strands Corporation Information

7.14.2 VALMIERA GLASS GROUP Fiberglass Chopped Strands Product Portfolio

7.14.3 VALMIERA GLASS GROUP Fiberglass Chopped Strands Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.14.4 VALMIERA GLASS GROUP Main Business and Markets Served

7.14.5 VALMIERA GLASS GROUP Recent Developments/Updates

7.15 KCC

7.15.1 KCC Fiberglass Chopped Strands Corporation Information

7.15.2 KCC Fiberglass Chopped Strands Product Portfolio

7.15.3 KCC Fiberglass Chopped Strands Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.15.4 KCC Main Business and Markets Served

7.15.5 KCC Recent Developments/Updates

8 Fiberglass Chopped Strands Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Fiberglass Chopped Strands Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Fiberglass Chopped Strands

8.4 Fiberglass Chopped Strands Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.2 Fiberglass Chopped Strands Distributors List

9.3 Fiberglass Chopped Strands Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Fiberglass Chopped Strands Industry Trends

10.2 Fiberglass Chopped Strands Growth Drivers

10.3 Fiberglass Chopped Strands Market Challenges

10.4 Fiberglass Chopped Strands Market Restraints

11 Production and Supply Forecast

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of Fiberglass Chopped Strands by Region (2022-2027)

11.2 North America Fiberglass Chopped Strands Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.3 Europe Fiberglass Chopped Strands Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.4 China Fiberglass Chopped Strands Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.5 Japan Fiberglass Chopped Strands Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.6 South Korea Fiberglass Chopped Strands Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.7 India Fiberglass Chopped Strands Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

12 Consumption and Demand Forecast

12.1 Global Forecasted Demand Analysis of Fiberglass Chopped Strands

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of Fiberglass Chopped Strands by Country

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of Fiberglass Chopped Strands by Country

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of Fiberglass Chopped Strands by Region

12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of Fiberglass Chopped Strands by Country

13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2022-2027)

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of Fiberglass Chopped Strands by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Fiberglass Chopped Strands by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.3 Global Forecasted Price of Fiberglass Chopped Strands by Type (2022-2027)

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of Fiberglass Chopped Strands by Application (2022-2027)

14 Research Finding and Conclusion

15 Methodology and Data Source

15.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.2 Data Source

15.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.2.2 Primary Sources

15.3 Author List

15.4 Disclaimer

