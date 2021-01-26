Fiber Tape Market Growth by Top Companies, Trends by Types and Application, Forecast to 2027 | Stanley Black & Decker, TAJIMA, Apex

“

The report titled Global Fiber Tape Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Fiber Tape market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Fiber Tape market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Fiber Tape market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Fiber Tape market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Fiber Tape report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Fiber Tape report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Fiber Tape market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Fiber Tape market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Fiber Tape market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Fiber Tape market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Fiber Tape market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Stanley Black & Decker, TAJIMA, Apex, Hultafors, IRWIN TOOLS, Pro’skit, Grate Wall, Endura, EXPLOIT, komelon, PST, BERENT, Jetech Tool, Empire, BOSI, Kraftwelle

Market Segmentation by Product: Pocket Tapes

Surveyors Tapes



Market Segmentation by Application: Woodworking

Construction



The Fiber Tape Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Fiber Tape market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Fiber Tape market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Fiber Tape market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Fiber Tape industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Fiber Tape market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Fiber Tape market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Fiber Tape market?

Table of Contents:

1 Fiber Tape Market Overview

1.1 Fiber Tape Product Scope

1.2 Fiber Tape Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Fiber Tape Sales by Type (2020-2026)

1.2.2 Pocket Tapes

1.2.3 Surveyors Tapes

1.3 Fiber Tape Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Fiber Tape Sales Comparison by Application (2020-2026)

1.3.2 Woodworking

1.3.3 Construction

1.4 Fiber Tape Market Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.1 Global Fiber Tape Sales Growth Rate (2015-2026)

1.4.2 Global Fiber Tape Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Global Fiber Tape Price Trends (2015-2026)

2 Fiber Tape Estimate and Forecast by Region

2.1 Global Fiber Tape Market Size by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Global Fiber Tape Retrospective Market Scenario by Region (2015-2020)

2.2.1 Global Fiber Tape Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

2.2.2 Global Fiber Tape Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Fiber Tape Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2021-2026)

2.3.1 Global Fiber Tape Sales Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2021-2026)

2.3.2 Global Fiber Tape Revenue Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

2.4 Geographic Market Analysis: Market Facts & Figures

2.4.1 United States Fiber Tape Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.2 Europe Fiber Tape Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.3 China Fiber Tape Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.4 Japan Fiber Tape Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.5 Southeast Asia Fiber Tape Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.6 India Fiber Tape Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

3 Global Fiber Tape Competition Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Fiber Tape Players by Sales (2015-2020)

3.2 Global Top Fiber Tape Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Fiber Tape Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Fiber Tape as of 2019)

3.4 Global Fiber Tape Average Price by Company (2015-2020)

3.5 Manufacturers Fiber Tape Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

3.7 Primary Interviews with Key Fiber Tape Players (Opinion Leaders)

4 Global Fiber Tape Market Size by Type

4.1 Global Fiber Tape Historic Market Review by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global Fiber Tape Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Fiber Tape Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Global Fiber Tape Price by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Fiber Tape Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global Fiber Tape Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Fiber Tape Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Global Fiber Tape Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

5 Global Fiber Tape Market Size by Application

5.1 Global Fiber Tape Historic Market Review by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global Fiber Tape Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Fiber Tape Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Global Fiber Tape Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Fiber Tape Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global Fiber Tape Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Fiber Tape Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Fiber Tape Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6 United States Fiber Tape Market Facts & Figures

6.1 United States Fiber Tape Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

6.2 United States Fiber Tape Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.3 United States Fiber Tape Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

7 Europe Fiber Tape Market Facts & Figures

7.1 Europe Fiber Tape Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

7.2 Europe Fiber Tape Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

7.3 Europe Fiber Tape Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

8 China Fiber Tape Market Facts & Figures

8.1 China Fiber Tape Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

8.2 China Fiber Tape Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

8.3 China Fiber Tape Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

9 Japan Fiber Tape Market Facts & Figures

9.1 Japan Fiber Tape Sales Market Share by Company (3015-3030)

9.2 Japan Fiber Tape Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

9.3 Japan Fiber Tape Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

10 Southeast Asia Fiber Tape Market Facts & Figures

10.1 Southeast Asia Fiber Tape Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

10.2 Southeast Asia Fiber Tape Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

10.3 Southeast Asia Fiber Tape Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

11 India Fiber Tape Market Facts & Figures

11.1 India Fiber Tape Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

11.2 India Fiber Tape Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

11.3 India Fiber Tape Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

12 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Fiber Tape Business

12.1 Stanley Black & Decker

12.1.1 Stanley Black & Decker Corporation Information

12.1.2 Stanley Black & Decker Business Overview

12.1.3 Stanley Black & Decker Fiber Tape Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.1.4 Stanley Black & Decker Fiber Tape Products Offered

12.1.5 Stanley Black & Decker Recent Development

12.2 TAJIMA

12.2.1 TAJIMA Corporation Information

12.2.2 TAJIMA Business Overview

12.2.3 TAJIMA Fiber Tape Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.2.4 TAJIMA Fiber Tape Products Offered

12.2.5 TAJIMA Recent Development

12.3 Apex

12.3.1 Apex Corporation Information

12.3.2 Apex Business Overview

12.3.3 Apex Fiber Tape Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.3.4 Apex Fiber Tape Products Offered

12.3.5 Apex Recent Development

12.4 Hultafors

12.4.1 Hultafors Corporation Information

12.4.2 Hultafors Business Overview

12.4.3 Hultafors Fiber Tape Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.4.4 Hultafors Fiber Tape Products Offered

12.4.5 Hultafors Recent Development

12.5 IRWIN TOOLS

12.5.1 IRWIN TOOLS Corporation Information

12.5.2 IRWIN TOOLS Business Overview

12.5.3 IRWIN TOOLS Fiber Tape Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.5.4 IRWIN TOOLS Fiber Tape Products Offered

12.5.5 IRWIN TOOLS Recent Development

12.6 Pro’skit

12.6.1 Pro’skit Corporation Information

12.6.2 Pro’skit Business Overview

12.6.3 Pro’skit Fiber Tape Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.6.4 Pro’skit Fiber Tape Products Offered

12.6.5 Pro’skit Recent Development

12.7 Grate Wall

12.7.1 Grate Wall Corporation Information

12.7.2 Grate Wall Business Overview

12.7.3 Grate Wall Fiber Tape Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.7.4 Grate Wall Fiber Tape Products Offered

12.7.5 Grate Wall Recent Development

12.8 Endura

12.8.1 Endura Corporation Information

12.8.2 Endura Business Overview

12.8.3 Endura Fiber Tape Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.8.4 Endura Fiber Tape Products Offered

12.8.5 Endura Recent Development

12.9 EXPLOIT

12.9.1 EXPLOIT Corporation Information

12.9.2 EXPLOIT Business Overview

12.9.3 EXPLOIT Fiber Tape Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.9.4 EXPLOIT Fiber Tape Products Offered

12.9.5 EXPLOIT Recent Development

12.10 komelon

12.10.1 komelon Corporation Information

12.10.2 komelon Business Overview

12.10.3 komelon Fiber Tape Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.10.4 komelon Fiber Tape Products Offered

12.10.5 komelon Recent Development

12.11 PST

12.11.1 PST Corporation Information

12.11.2 PST Business Overview

12.11.3 PST Fiber Tape Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.11.4 PST Fiber Tape Products Offered

12.11.5 PST Recent Development

12.12 BERENT

12.12.1 BERENT Corporation Information

12.12.2 BERENT Business Overview

12.12.3 BERENT Fiber Tape Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.12.4 BERENT Fiber Tape Products Offered

12.12.5 BERENT Recent Development

12.13 Jetech Tool

12.13.1 Jetech Tool Corporation Information

12.13.2 Jetech Tool Business Overview

12.13.3 Jetech Tool Fiber Tape Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.13.4 Jetech Tool Fiber Tape Products Offered

12.13.5 Jetech Tool Recent Development

12.14 Empire

12.14.1 Empire Corporation Information

12.14.2 Empire Business Overview

12.14.3 Empire Fiber Tape Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.14.4 Empire Fiber Tape Products Offered

12.14.5 Empire Recent Development

12.15 BOSI

12.15.1 BOSI Corporation Information

12.15.2 BOSI Business Overview

12.15.3 BOSI Fiber Tape Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.15.4 BOSI Fiber Tape Products Offered

12.15.5 BOSI Recent Development

12.16 Kraftwelle

12.16.1 Kraftwelle Corporation Information

12.16.2 Kraftwelle Business Overview

12.16.3 Kraftwelle Fiber Tape Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.16.4 Kraftwelle Fiber Tape Products Offered

12.16.5 Kraftwelle Recent Development

13 Fiber Tape Manufacturing Cost Analysis

13.1 Fiber Tape Key Raw Materials Analysis

13.1.1 Key Raw Materials

13.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

13.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

13.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

13.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Fiber Tape

13.4 Fiber Tape Industrial Chain Analysis

14 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

14.1 Marketing Channel

14.2 Fiber Tape Distributors List

14.3 Fiber Tape Customers

15 Market Dynamics

15.1 Fiber Tape Market Trends

15.2 Fiber Tape Opportunities and Drivers

15.3 Fiber Tape Market Challenges

15.4 Fiber Tape Market Restraints

15.5 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

16 Research Findings and Conclusion

17 Appendix

17.1 Research Methodology

17.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

17.1.2 Data Source

17.2 Author List

17.3 Disclaimer

”