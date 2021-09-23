Fiber Reinforced Polymer Composite Rebar (FRP Rebar) Market Opportunities, Demand and Forecasts Analysis 2021-2027 | Hughes Brothers, Schoeck, Armastek

“
The report titled Global Fiber Reinforced Polymer Composite Rebar (FRP Rebar) Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Fiber Reinforced Polymer Composite Rebar (FRP Rebar) market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Fiber Reinforced Polymer Composite Rebar (FRP Rebar) market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Fiber Reinforced Polymer Composite Rebar (FRP Rebar) market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Fiber Reinforced Polymer Composite Rebar (FRP Rebar) market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Fiber Reinforced Polymer Composite Rebar (FRP Rebar) report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.
In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Fiber Reinforced Polymer Composite Rebar (FRP Rebar) report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Fiber Reinforced Polymer Composite Rebar (FRP Rebar) market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Fiber Reinforced Polymer Composite Rebar (FRP Rebar) market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Fiber Reinforced Polymer Composite Rebar (FRP Rebar) market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.
Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Fiber Reinforced Polymer Composite Rebar (FRP Rebar) market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Fiber Reinforced Polymer Composite Rebar (FRP Rebar) market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.
Key Players Mentioned:
Hughes Brothers, Schoeck, Armastek, Hebei Yulong, BP Composites (TUFF-Bar), FiReP, Dextra Group, Yuxing, Shanghai KNP, Pultrall, Pultron Composites, Fusite, Marshall Composite Technologies, Composite Rebar Technologies, Sireg Geotech, Kodiac Fiberglass Rebar, Fiberline, Tribeni Fiber, Captrad, Sanskriti Composites
Market Segmentation by Product:
Glass Fiber Reinforced Polymer Rebar (GFRP Rebar)
Basalt Fiber Reinforced Polymer Rebar (BFRP Rebar)
Carbon Fiber Reinforced Polymer Rebar (CFRP Rebar)
Others
Market Segmentation by Application:
Road Building
Bridges & Port
Underground Construction
Others
The Fiber Reinforced Polymer Composite Rebar (FRP Rebar) Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Fiber Reinforced Polymer Composite Rebar (FRP Rebar) market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Fiber Reinforced Polymer Composite Rebar (FRP Rebar) market and its potential to grow in the years to come.
Key questions answered in the report:
- What is the growth potential of the Fiber Reinforced Polymer Composite Rebar (FRP Rebar) market?
- Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?
- Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?
- Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?
- What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Fiber Reinforced Polymer Composite Rebar (FRP Rebar) industry in the years to come?
- What are the key challenges that the global Fiber Reinforced Polymer Composite Rebar (FRP Rebar) market may face in future?
- Which are the leading companies in the global Fiber Reinforced Polymer Composite Rebar (FRP Rebar) market?
- Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?
- Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Fiber Reinforced Polymer Composite Rebar (FRP Rebar) market?
Table of Contents:
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Fiber Reinforced Polymer Composite Rebar (FRP Rebar) Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Fiber Reinforced Polymer Composite Rebar (FRP Rebar) Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.2.2 Glass Fiber Reinforced Polymer Rebar (GFRP Rebar)
1.2.3 Basalt Fiber Reinforced Polymer Rebar (BFRP Rebar)
1.2.4 Carbon Fiber Reinforced Polymer Rebar (CFRP Rebar)
1.2.5 Others
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Fiber Reinforced Polymer Composite Rebar (FRP Rebar) Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.3.2 Road Building
1.3.3 Bridges & Port
1.3.4 Underground Construction
1.3.5 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Fiber Reinforced Polymer Composite Rebar (FRP Rebar) Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts
2.1.1 Global Fiber Reinforced Polymer Composite Rebar (FRP Rebar) Revenue 2016-2027
2.1.2 Global Fiber Reinforced Polymer Composite Rebar (FRP Rebar) Sales 2016-2027
2.2 Global Fiber Reinforced Polymer Composite Rebar (FRP Rebar), Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
2.3 Fiber Reinforced Polymer Composite Rebar (FRP Rebar) Historical Market Size by Region (2016-2021)
2.3.1 Global Fiber Reinforced Polymer Composite Rebar (FRP Rebar) Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2016-2021
2.3.2 Global Fiber Reinforced Polymer Composite Rebar (FRP Rebar) Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2016-2021
2.4 Fiber Reinforced Polymer Composite Rebar (FRP Rebar) Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2022-2027)
2.4.1 Global Fiber Reinforced Polymer Composite Rebar (FRP Rebar) Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)
2.4.2 Global Fiber Reinforced Polymer Composite Rebar (FRP Rebar) Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)
3 Global Fiber Reinforced Polymer Composite Rebar (FRP Rebar) Competitor Landscape by Players
3.1 Global Top Fiber Reinforced Polymer Composite Rebar (FRP Rebar) Manufacturers by Sales
3.1.1 Global Fiber Reinforced Polymer Composite Rebar (FRP Rebar) Sales by Manufacturer (2016-2021)
3.1.2 Global Fiber Reinforced Polymer Composite Rebar (FRP Rebar) Sales Market Share by Manufacturer (2016-2021)
3.2 Global Top Fiber Reinforced Polymer Composite Rebar (FRP Rebar) Manufacturers by Revenue
3.2.1 Key Fiber Reinforced Polymer Composite Rebar (FRP Rebar) Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue
3.2.2 Global Fiber Reinforced Polymer Composite Rebar (FRP Rebar) Revenue by Manufacturers (2016-2021)
3.2.3 Global Fiber Reinforced Polymer Composite Rebar (FRP Rebar) Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)
3.2.4 Global Fiber Reinforced Polymer Composite Rebar (FRP Rebar) Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2016-2021)
3.2.5 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Fiber Reinforced Polymer Composite Rebar (FRP Rebar) Revenue in 2020
3.2.6 Global Fiber Reinforced Polymer Composite Rebar (FRP Rebar) Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)
3.3 Global Fiber Reinforced Polymer Composite Rebar (FRP Rebar) Price by Manufacturers
3.4 Global Fiber Reinforced Polymer Composite Rebar (FRP Rebar) Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types
3.4.1 Fiber Reinforced Polymer Composite Rebar (FRP Rebar) Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters
3.4.2 Manufacturers Fiber Reinforced Polymer Composite Rebar (FRP Rebar) Product Type
3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Fiber Reinforced Polymer Composite Rebar (FRP Rebar) Market
3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 Breakdown Data by Type (2016-2027)
4.1 Global Fiber Reinforced Polymer Composite Rebar (FRP Rebar) Market Size by Type (2016-2021)
4.1.1 Global Fiber Reinforced Polymer Composite Rebar (FRP Rebar) Sales by Type (2016-2021)
4.1.2 Global Fiber Reinforced Polymer Composite Rebar (FRP Rebar) Revenue by Type (2016-2021)
4.1.3 Fiber Reinforced Polymer Composite Rebar (FRP Rebar) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)
4.2 Global Fiber Reinforced Polymer Composite Rebar (FRP Rebar) Market Size Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
4.2.1 Global Fiber Reinforced Polymer Composite Rebar (FRP Rebar) Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
4.2.2 Global Fiber Reinforced Polymer Composite Rebar (FRP Rebar) Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
4.2.3 Fiber Reinforced Polymer Composite Rebar (FRP Rebar) Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
5 Breakdown Data by Application (2016-2027)
5.1 Global Fiber Reinforced Polymer Composite Rebar (FRP Rebar) Market Size by Application (2016-2021)
5.1.1 Global Fiber Reinforced Polymer Composite Rebar (FRP Rebar) Sales by Application (2016-2021)
5.1.2 Global Fiber Reinforced Polymer Composite Rebar (FRP Rebar) Revenue by Application (2016-2021)
5.1.3 Fiber Reinforced Polymer Composite Rebar (FRP Rebar) Price by Application (2016-2021)
5.2 Fiber Reinforced Polymer Composite Rebar (FRP Rebar) Market Size Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
5.2.1 Global Fiber Reinforced Polymer Composite Rebar (FRP Rebar) Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
5.2.2 Global Fiber Reinforced Polymer Composite Rebar (FRP Rebar) Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
5.2.3 Global Fiber Reinforced Polymer Composite Rebar (FRP Rebar) Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
6 Japan by Players, Type and Application
6.1 Japan Fiber Reinforced Polymer Composite Rebar (FRP Rebar) Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027
6.1.1 Japan Fiber Reinforced Polymer Composite Rebar (FRP Rebar) Sales YoY Growth 2016-2027
6.1.2 Japan Fiber Reinforced Polymer Composite Rebar (FRP Rebar) Revenue YoY Growth 2016-2027
6.1.3 Japan Fiber Reinforced Polymer Composite Rebar (FRP Rebar) Market Share in Global Market 2016-2027
6.2 Japan Fiber Reinforced Polymer Composite Rebar (FRP Rebar) Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)
6.2.1 Japan Top Fiber Reinforced Polymer Composite Rebar (FRP Rebar) Players by Sales (2016-2021)
6.2.2 Japan Top Fiber Reinforced Polymer Composite Rebar (FRP Rebar) Players by Revenue (2016-2021)
6.3 Japan Fiber Reinforced Polymer Composite Rebar (FRP Rebar) Historic Market Review by Type (2016-2021)
6.3.1 Japan Fiber Reinforced Polymer Composite Rebar (FRP Rebar) Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)
6.3.2 Japan Fiber Reinforced Polymer Composite Rebar (FRP Rebar) Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)
6.3.3 Japan Fiber Reinforced Polymer Composite Rebar (FRP Rebar) Price by Type (2016-2021)
6.4 Japan Fiber Reinforced Polymer Composite Rebar (FRP Rebar) Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2022-2027)
6.4.1 Japan Fiber Reinforced Polymer Composite Rebar (FRP Rebar) Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
6.4.2 Japan Fiber Reinforced Polymer Composite Rebar (FRP Rebar) Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
6.4.3 Japan Fiber Reinforced Polymer Composite Rebar (FRP Rebar) Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
6.5 Japan Fiber Reinforced Polymer Composite Rebar (FRP Rebar) Historic Market Review by Application (2016-2021)
6.5.1 Japan Fiber Reinforced Polymer Composite Rebar (FRP Rebar) Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)
6.5.2 Japan Fiber Reinforced Polymer Composite Rebar (FRP Rebar) Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)
6.5.3 Japan Fiber Reinforced Polymer Composite Rebar (FRP Rebar) Price by Application (2016-2021)
6.6 Japan Fiber Reinforced Polymer Composite Rebar (FRP Rebar) Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2022-2027)
6.6.1 Japan Fiber Reinforced Polymer Composite Rebar (FRP Rebar) Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
6.6.2 Japan Fiber Reinforced Polymer Composite Rebar (FRP Rebar) Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
6.6.3 Japan Fiber Reinforced Polymer Composite Rebar (FRP Rebar) Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
7 North America
7.1 North America Fiber Reinforced Polymer Composite Rebar (FRP Rebar) Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027
7.2 North America Fiber Reinforced Polymer Composite Rebar (FRP Rebar) Market Facts & Figures by Country
7.2.1 North America Fiber Reinforced Polymer Composite Rebar (FRP Rebar) Sales by Country (2016-2021)
7.2.2 North America Fiber Reinforced Polymer Composite Rebar (FRP Rebar) Revenue by Country (2016-2021)
7.2.3 United States
7.2.4 Canada
8 Asia Pacific
8.1 Asia Pacific Fiber Reinforced Polymer Composite Rebar (FRP Rebar) Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027
8.2 Asia Pacific Fiber Reinforced Polymer Composite Rebar (FRP Rebar) Market Facts & Figures by Region
8.2.1 Asia Pacific Fiber Reinforced Polymer Composite Rebar (FRP Rebar) Sales by Region (2016-2021)
8.2.2 Asia Pacific Fiber Reinforced Polymer Composite Rebar (FRP Rebar) Revenue by Region (2016-2021)
8.2.3 China
8.2.4 Japan
8.2.5 South Korea
8.2.6 India
8.2.7 Australia
8.2.8 Australia
8.2.9 Indonesia
8.2.10 Thailand
8.2.11 Malaysia
9 Europe
9.1 Europe Fiber Reinforced Polymer Composite Rebar (FRP Rebar) Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027
9.2 Europe Fiber Reinforced Polymer Composite Rebar (FRP Rebar) Market Facts & Figures by Country
9.2.1 Europe Fiber Reinforced Polymer Composite Rebar (FRP Rebar) Sales by Country (2016-2021)
9.2.2 Europe Fiber Reinforced Polymer Composite Rebar (FRP Rebar) Revenue by Country (2016-2021)
9.2.3 Germany
9.2.4 France
9.2.5 U.K.
9.2.6 Italy
10 Latin America
10.1 Latin America Fiber Reinforced Polymer Composite Rebar (FRP Rebar) Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027
10.2 Latin America Fiber Reinforced Polymer Composite Rebar (FRP Rebar) Market Facts & Figures by Country
10.2.1 Latin America Fiber Reinforced Polymer Composite Rebar (FRP Rebar) Sales by Country (2016-2021)
10.2.2 Latin America Fiber Reinforced Polymer Composite Rebar (FRP Rebar) Revenue by Country (2016-2021)
10.2.3 Mexico
10.2.4 Brazil
10.2.5 Argentina
10.2.6 Colombia
11 Middle East and Africa
11.1 Middle East and Africa Fiber Reinforced Polymer Composite Rebar (FRP Rebar) Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027
11.2 Middle East and Africa Fiber Reinforced Polymer Composite Rebar (FRP Rebar) Market Facts & Figures by Country
11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Fiber Reinforced Polymer Composite Rebar (FRP Rebar) Sales by Country (2016-2021)
11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Fiber Reinforced Polymer Composite Rebar (FRP Rebar) Revenue by Country (2016-2021)
11.2.3 Turkey
11.2.4 Saudi Arabia
11.2.5 UAE
12 Company Profiles
12.1 Hughes Brothers
12.1.1 Hughes Brothers Corporation Information
12.1.2 Hughes Brothers Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Hughes Brothers Fiber Reinforced Polymer Composite Rebar (FRP Rebar) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.1.4 Hughes Brothers Fiber Reinforced Polymer Composite Rebar (FRP Rebar) Products Offered
12.1.5 Hughes Brothers Recent Development
12.2 Schoeck
12.2.1 Schoeck Corporation Information
12.2.2 Schoeck Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Schoeck Fiber Reinforced Polymer Composite Rebar (FRP Rebar) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.2.4 Schoeck Fiber Reinforced Polymer Composite Rebar (FRP Rebar) Products Offered
12.2.5 Schoeck Recent Development
12.3 Armastek
12.3.1 Armastek Corporation Information
12.3.2 Armastek Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Armastek Fiber Reinforced Polymer Composite Rebar (FRP Rebar) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.3.4 Armastek Fiber Reinforced Polymer Composite Rebar (FRP Rebar) Products Offered
12.3.5 Armastek Recent Development
12.4 Hebei Yulong
12.4.1 Hebei Yulong Corporation Information
12.4.2 Hebei Yulong Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Hebei Yulong Fiber Reinforced Polymer Composite Rebar (FRP Rebar) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.4.4 Hebei Yulong Fiber Reinforced Polymer Composite Rebar (FRP Rebar) Products Offered
12.4.5 Hebei Yulong Recent Development
12.5 BP Composites (TUFF-Bar)
12.5.1 BP Composites (TUFF-Bar) Corporation Information
12.5.2 BP Composites (TUFF-Bar) Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 BP Composites (TUFF-Bar) Fiber Reinforced Polymer Composite Rebar (FRP Rebar) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.5.4 BP Composites (TUFF-Bar) Fiber Reinforced Polymer Composite Rebar (FRP Rebar) Products Offered
12.5.5 BP Composites (TUFF-Bar) Recent Development
12.6 FiReP
12.6.1 FiReP Corporation Information
12.6.2 FiReP Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 FiReP Fiber Reinforced Polymer Composite Rebar (FRP Rebar) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.6.4 FiReP Fiber Reinforced Polymer Composite Rebar (FRP Rebar) Products Offered
12.6.5 FiReP Recent Development
12.7 Dextra Group
12.7.1 Dextra Group Corporation Information
12.7.2 Dextra Group Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Dextra Group Fiber Reinforced Polymer Composite Rebar (FRP Rebar) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.7.4 Dextra Group Fiber Reinforced Polymer Composite Rebar (FRP Rebar) Products Offered
12.7.5 Dextra Group Recent Development
12.8 Yuxing
12.8.1 Yuxing Corporation Information
12.8.2 Yuxing Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Yuxing Fiber Reinforced Polymer Composite Rebar (FRP Rebar) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.8.4 Yuxing Fiber Reinforced Polymer Composite Rebar (FRP Rebar) Products Offered
12.8.5 Yuxing Recent Development
12.9 Shanghai KNP
12.9.1 Shanghai KNP Corporation Information
12.9.2 Shanghai KNP Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Shanghai KNP Fiber Reinforced Polymer Composite Rebar (FRP Rebar) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.9.4 Shanghai KNP Fiber Reinforced Polymer Composite Rebar (FRP Rebar) Products Offered
12.9.5 Shanghai KNP Recent Development
12.10 Pultrall
12.10.1 Pultrall Corporation Information
12.10.2 Pultrall Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 Pultrall Fiber Reinforced Polymer Composite Rebar (FRP Rebar) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.10.4 Pultrall Fiber Reinforced Polymer Composite Rebar (FRP Rebar) Products Offered
12.10.5 Pultrall Recent Development
12.12 Fusite
12.12.1 Fusite Corporation Information
12.12.2 Fusite Description and Business Overview
12.12.3 Fusite Fiber Reinforced Polymer Composite Rebar (FRP Rebar) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.12.4 Fusite Products Offered
12.12.5 Fusite Recent Development
12.13 Marshall Composite Technologies
12.13.1 Marshall Composite Technologies Corporation Information
12.13.2 Marshall Composite Technologies Description and Business Overview
12.13.3 Marshall Composite Technologies Fiber Reinforced Polymer Composite Rebar (FRP Rebar) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.13.4 Marshall Composite Technologies Products Offered
12.13.5 Marshall Composite Technologies Recent Development
12.14 Composite Rebar Technologies
12.14.1 Composite Rebar Technologies Corporation Information
12.14.2 Composite Rebar Technologies Description and Business Overview
12.14.3 Composite Rebar Technologies Fiber Reinforced Polymer Composite Rebar (FRP Rebar) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.14.4 Composite Rebar Technologies Products Offered
12.14.5 Composite Rebar Technologies Recent Development
12.15 Sireg Geotech
12.15.1 Sireg Geotech Corporation Information
12.15.2 Sireg Geotech Description and Business Overview
12.15.3 Sireg Geotech Fiber Reinforced Polymer Composite Rebar (FRP Rebar) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.15.4 Sireg Geotech Products Offered
12.15.5 Sireg Geotech Recent Development
12.16 Kodiac Fiberglass Rebar
12.16.1 Kodiac Fiberglass Rebar Corporation Information
12.16.2 Kodiac Fiberglass Rebar Description and Business Overview
12.16.3 Kodiac Fiberglass Rebar Fiber Reinforced Polymer Composite Rebar (FRP Rebar) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.16.4 Kodiac Fiberglass Rebar Products Offered
12.16.5 Kodiac Fiberglass Rebar Recent Development
12.17 Fiberline
12.17.1 Fiberline Corporation Information
12.17.2 Fiberline Description and Business Overview
12.17.3 Fiberline Fiber Reinforced Polymer Composite Rebar (FRP Rebar) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.17.4 Fiberline Products Offered
12.17.5 Fiberline Recent Development
12.18 Tribeni Fiber
12.18.1 Tribeni Fiber Corporation Information
12.18.2 Tribeni Fiber Description and Business Overview
12.18.3 Tribeni Fiber Fiber Reinforced Polymer Composite Rebar (FRP Rebar) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.18.4 Tribeni Fiber Products Offered
12.18.5 Tribeni Fiber Recent Development
12.19 Captrad
12.19.1 Captrad Corporation Information
12.19.2 Captrad Description and Business Overview
12.19.3 Captrad Fiber Reinforced Polymer Composite Rebar (FRP Rebar) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.19.4 Captrad Products Offered
12.19.5 Captrad Recent Development
12.20 Sanskriti Composites
12.20.1 Sanskriti Composites Corporation Information
12.20.2 Sanskriti Composites Description and Business Overview
12.20.3 Sanskriti Composites Fiber Reinforced Polymer Composite Rebar (FRP Rebar) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.20.4 Sanskriti Composites Products Offered
12.20.5 Sanskriti Composites Recent Development
13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
13.1 Fiber Reinforced Polymer Composite Rebar (FRP Rebar) Industry Trends
13.2 Fiber Reinforced Polymer Composite Rebar (FRP Rebar) Market Drivers
13.3 Fiber Reinforced Polymer Composite Rebar (FRP Rebar) Market Challenges
13.4 Fiber Reinforced Polymer Composite Rebar (FRP Rebar) Market Restraints
14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
14.1 Value Chain Analysis
14.2 Fiber Reinforced Polymer Composite Rebar (FRP Rebar) Customers
14.3 Sales Channels Analysis
14.3.1 Sales Channels
14.3.2 Distributors
15 Research Findings and Conclusion
16 Appendix
16.1 Research Methodology
16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
16.1.2 Data Source
16.2 Author Details
16.3 Disclaimer
