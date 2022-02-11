Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Pipes Market Analysis by Emerging Growth Factors and Revenue Forecast to 2028 | ZCL Composites, Amaintit, Future Pipe Industries

“

A newly published report titled “Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Pipes Market” by QY Research throws light on the industry dynamics and current and future trends that play a key role in determining the business expansion. The report also highlights the key driving factors and restraints that are impacting the growth. For a comprehensive understanding, the professionals have reviewed the regulatory scenario, market entry strategies, best industry practices, pricing strategy, technology landscape, and consumption, sales, and demand outlook. Y-o-Y growth estimates have also been included to provide the users with accurate statistics and facts. This report will give the readers a bigger and see-through picture of the overall scenario.

Covid-19 Impact Outlook

This section of the report reveals the consequence of the covid pandemic on business, globally. Effect on manufacturing activities, production, demand, supply chain and logistics management, and distribution networks has been exposed in this report. The analysts have pointed out the measures or strategies that the companies are taking up to fight the covid-19 impact. Moreover, they have identified key opportunities that are emerging post-COVID-19. This will help the players capitalize on the opportunities to recover losses and stabilize their businesses

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Pipes report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Pipes market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Pipes market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Pipes market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Pipes market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Pipes market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

ZCL Composites, Amaintit, Future Pipe Industries, HengRun Group, China National Building Material Company, National Oilwell Varco, Ershing, Sarplast, HOBAS, Fibrex, Enduro, Flowtite, Beetle Plastics, ECC Corrosion, Augusta Fiberglass, Hanwei Energy Services, FRP SYSTEMS, Composites, Plasticon Composites, Industrial Plastic Systems, AL-FLA Plastics

Market Segmentation by Product:

Glass FRP Pipes

Carbon FRP Pipes



Market Segmentation by Application:

Construction

Oil & Gas

Industries

Water/Waste Water Treatment

Others



The Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Pipes Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Pipes market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Pipes market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Frequently Asked Questions

At what growth rate is the application segment expected to expand?

Which factors will lead to the Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Pipes market expansion?

What will be the global Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Pipes market size by 2028?

What are the key constraints in the Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Pipes market growth?

Which type segment will witness healthy growth from xx to xx?

Which region presents lucrative growth prospects?

Which companies are the key innovators in the Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Pipes market?

What are the key business strategies for post-covid recovery?

Who are the key leaders in the global Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Pipes market?

Which technological advancements will influence the Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Pipes market growth?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Pipes Product Introduction

1.2 Global Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Pipes Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Pipes Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Pipes Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Pipes Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Pipes Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Pipes Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Pipes Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Pipes in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Pipes Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Pipes Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Pipes Industry Trends

1.5.2 Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Pipes Market Drivers

1.5.3 Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Pipes Market Challenges

1.5.4 Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Pipes Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1 Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Pipes Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 Glass FRP Pipes

2.1.2 Carbon FRP Pipes

2.2 Global Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Pipes Market Size by Type

2.2.1 Global Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Pipes Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Pipes Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 Global Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Pipes Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United States Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Pipes Market Size by Type

2.3.1 United States Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Pipes Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United States Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Pipes Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United States Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Pipes Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Application

3.1 Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Pipes Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Construction

3.1.2 Oil & Gas

3.1.3 Industries

3.1.4 Water/Waste Water Treatment

3.1.5 Others

3.2 Global Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Pipes Market Size by Application

3.2.1 Global Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Pipes Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 Global Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Pipes Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 Global Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Pipes Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United States Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Pipes Market Size by Application

3.3.1 United States Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Pipes Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United States Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Pipes Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United States Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Pipes Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 Global Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Pipes Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Pipes Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Pipes Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Pipes Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 Global Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Pipes Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 Global Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Pipes Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Pipes Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Pipes Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Pipes in 2021

4.2.3 Global Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Pipes Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Pipes Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 Global Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Pipes Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 Manufacturers Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Pipes Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Pipes Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Pipes Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Pipes Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Pipes Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United States Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Pipes Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Pipes Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Pipes Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Pipes Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Pipes Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Pipes Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Pipes Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Pipes Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Pipes Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Pipes Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Pipes Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 U.S.

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Pipes Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Pipes Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.2.12 Philippines

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Pipes Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Pipes Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Pipes Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Pipes Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Pipes Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Pipes Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 ZCL Composites

7.1.1 ZCL Composites Corporation Information

7.1.2 ZCL Composites Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 ZCL Composites Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Pipes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 ZCL Composites Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Pipes Products Offered

7.1.5 ZCL Composites Recent Development

7.2 Amaintit

7.2.1 Amaintit Corporation Information

7.2.2 Amaintit Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 Amaintit Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Pipes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 Amaintit Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Pipes Products Offered

7.2.5 Amaintit Recent Development

7.3 Future Pipe Industries

7.3.1 Future Pipe Industries Corporation Information

7.3.2 Future Pipe Industries Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 Future Pipe Industries Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Pipes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Future Pipe Industries Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Pipes Products Offered

7.3.5 Future Pipe Industries Recent Development

7.4 HengRun Group

7.4.1 HengRun Group Corporation Information

7.4.2 HengRun Group Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 HengRun Group Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Pipes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 HengRun Group Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Pipes Products Offered

7.4.5 HengRun Group Recent Development

7.5 China National Building Material Company

7.5.1 China National Building Material Company Corporation Information

7.5.2 China National Building Material Company Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 China National Building Material Company Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Pipes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 China National Building Material Company Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Pipes Products Offered

7.5.5 China National Building Material Company Recent Development

7.6 National Oilwell Varco

7.6.1 National Oilwell Varco Corporation Information

7.6.2 National Oilwell Varco Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 National Oilwell Varco Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Pipes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 National Oilwell Varco Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Pipes Products Offered

7.6.5 National Oilwell Varco Recent Development

7.7 Ershing

7.7.1 Ershing Corporation Information

7.7.2 Ershing Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 Ershing Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Pipes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 Ershing Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Pipes Products Offered

7.7.5 Ershing Recent Development

7.8 Sarplast

7.8.1 Sarplast Corporation Information

7.8.2 Sarplast Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 Sarplast Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Pipes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 Sarplast Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Pipes Products Offered

7.8.5 Sarplast Recent Development

7.9 HOBAS

7.9.1 HOBAS Corporation Information

7.9.2 HOBAS Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 HOBAS Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Pipes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 HOBAS Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Pipes Products Offered

7.9.5 HOBAS Recent Development

7.10 Fibrex

7.10.1 Fibrex Corporation Information

7.10.2 Fibrex Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 Fibrex Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Pipes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 Fibrex Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Pipes Products Offered

7.10.5 Fibrex Recent Development

7.11 Enduro

7.11.1 Enduro Corporation Information

7.11.2 Enduro Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 Enduro Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Pipes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 Enduro Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Pipes Products Offered

7.11.5 Enduro Recent Development

7.12 Flowtite

7.12.1 Flowtite Corporation Information

7.12.2 Flowtite Description and Business Overview

7.12.3 Flowtite Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Pipes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 Flowtite Products Offered

7.12.5 Flowtite Recent Development

7.13 Beetle Plastics

7.13.1 Beetle Plastics Corporation Information

7.13.2 Beetle Plastics Description and Business Overview

7.13.3 Beetle Plastics Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Pipes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.13.4 Beetle Plastics Products Offered

7.13.5 Beetle Plastics Recent Development

7.14 ECC Corrosion

7.14.1 ECC Corrosion Corporation Information

7.14.2 ECC Corrosion Description and Business Overview

7.14.3 ECC Corrosion Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Pipes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.14.4 ECC Corrosion Products Offered

7.14.5 ECC Corrosion Recent Development

7.15 Augusta Fiberglass

7.15.1 Augusta Fiberglass Corporation Information

7.15.2 Augusta Fiberglass Description and Business Overview

7.15.3 Augusta Fiberglass Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Pipes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.15.4 Augusta Fiberglass Products Offered

7.15.5 Augusta Fiberglass Recent Development

7.16 Hanwei Energy Services

7.16.1 Hanwei Energy Services Corporation Information

7.16.2 Hanwei Energy Services Description and Business Overview

7.16.3 Hanwei Energy Services Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Pipes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.16.4 Hanwei Energy Services Products Offered

7.16.5 Hanwei Energy Services Recent Development

7.17 FRP SYSTEMS

7.17.1 FRP SYSTEMS Corporation Information

7.17.2 FRP SYSTEMS Description and Business Overview

7.17.3 FRP SYSTEMS Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Pipes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.17.4 FRP SYSTEMS Products Offered

7.17.5 FRP SYSTEMS Recent Development

7.18 Composites

7.18.1 Composites Corporation Information

7.18.2 Composites Description and Business Overview

7.18.3 Composites Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Pipes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.18.4 Composites Products Offered

7.18.5 Composites Recent Development

7.19 Plasticon Composites

7.19.1 Plasticon Composites Corporation Information

7.19.2 Plasticon Composites Description and Business Overview

7.19.3 Plasticon Composites Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Pipes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.19.4 Plasticon Composites Products Offered

7.19.5 Plasticon Composites Recent Development

7.20 Industrial Plastic Systems

7.20.1 Industrial Plastic Systems Corporation Information

7.20.2 Industrial Plastic Systems Description and Business Overview

7.20.3 Industrial Plastic Systems Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Pipes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.20.4 Industrial Plastic Systems Products Offered

7.20.5 Industrial Plastic Systems Recent Development

7.21 AL-FLA Plastics

7.21.1 AL-FLA Plastics Corporation Information

7.21.2 AL-FLA Plastics Description and Business Overview

7.21.3 AL-FLA Plastics Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Pipes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.21.4 AL-FLA Plastics Products Offered

7.21.5 AL-FLA Plastics Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Pipes Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Pipes Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Pipes Distributors

8.3 Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Pipes Production Mode & Process

8.4 Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Pipes Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Pipes Sales Channels

8.4.2 Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Pipes Distributors

8.5 Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Pipes Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

