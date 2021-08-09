Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Market 2021 By Industry Trends & Regional Forecast To 2027 | BASF, DuPont, Lanxess

“

The report titled Global Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: BASF, DuPont, Lanxess, DSM, SABIC, PolyOne, Hexion, Denka, Daicel, Evonik, Sumitomo Bakelite, Kingfa Science and Technology, Genius, Solvay, RTP, SI Group, Kolon, TenCate, Toray, Mitsubishi Rayon, Teijin, SGL, Hexcel

Market Segmentation by Product:

Glass Fiber Type

Carbon Fiber Type

Aramid Fiber Type

Others



Market Segmentation by Application:

Aerospace

Automotive

Electrical & Electronics

Construction

Others



The Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Table of Contents:

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 United States Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Market Overview

1.4 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.4.1 Research Methodology

1.4.2 Research Process

1.4.3 Base Year

2 United States Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Overall Market Size

2.1 United States Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Market Size: 2021 VS 2027

2.2 United States Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2016-2027

2.3 United States Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Sales: 2016-2027

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Players in United States Market

3.2 Top United States Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 United States Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Revenue by Companies

3.4 United States Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Sales by Companies

3.5 United States Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Price by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Companies in United States Market, by Revenue in 2020

3.7 Manufacturers Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Players in United States Market

3.8.1 List of Tier 1 Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Companies in United States

3.8.2 List of Tier 2 and Tier 3 Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Companies in United States

4 Sights by Type

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – United States Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2027

4.1.2 Glass Fiber Type

4.1.3 Carbon Fiber Type

4.1.4 Aramid Fiber Type

4.1.5 Others

4.2 By Type – United States Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Revenue & Forecasts

4.2.1 By Type – United States Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Revenue, 2016-2021

4.2.2 By Type – United States Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Revenue, 2022-2027

4.2.3 By Type – United States Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Revenue Market Share, 2016-2027

4.3 By Type – United States Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Sales & Forecasts

4.3.1 By Type – United States Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Sales, 2016-2021

4.3.2 By Type – United States Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Sales, 2022-2027

4.3.3 By Type – United States Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Sales Market Share, 2016-2027

4.4 By Type – United States Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2016-2027

5 Sights by Application

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 By Application – United States Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Market Size, 2021 & 2027

5.1.2 Aerospace

5.1.3 Automotive

5.1.4 Electrical & Electronics

5.1.5 Construction

5.1.6 Others

5.2 By Application – United States Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Revenue & Forecasts

5.2.1 By Application – United States Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Revenue, 2016-2021

5.2.2 By Application – United States Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Revenue, 2022-2027

5.2.3 By Application – United States Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Revenue Market Share, 2016-2027

5.3 By Application – United States Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Sales & Forecasts

5.3.1 By Application – United States Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Sales, 2016-2021

5.3.2 By Application – United States Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Sales, 2022-2027

5.3.3 By Application – United States Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Sales Market Share, 2016-2027

5.4 By Application – United States Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2016-2027

6 Manufacturers & Brands Profiles

6.1 BASF

6.1.1 BASF Corporation Information

6.1.2 BASF Overview

6.1.3 BASF Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.1.4 BASF Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Product Description

6.1.5 BASF Recent Developments

6.2 DuPont

6.2.1 DuPont Corporation Information

6.2.2 DuPont Overview

6.2.3 DuPont Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.2.4 DuPont Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Product Description

6.2.5 DuPont Recent Developments

6.3 Lanxess

6.3.1 Lanxess Corporation Information

6.3.2 Lanxess Overview

6.3.3 Lanxess Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.3.4 Lanxess Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Product Description

6.3.5 Lanxess Recent Developments

6.4 DSM

6.4.1 DSM Corporation Information

6.4.2 DSM Overview

6.4.3 DSM Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.4.4 DSM Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Product Description

6.4.5 DSM Recent Developments

6.5 SABIC

6.5.1 SABIC Corporation Information

6.5.2 SABIC Overview

6.5.3 SABIC Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.5.4 SABIC Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Product Description

6.5.5 SABIC Recent Developments

6.6 PolyOne

6.6.1 PolyOne Corporation Information

6.6.2 PolyOne Overview

6.6.3 PolyOne Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.6.4 PolyOne Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Product Description

6.6.5 PolyOne Recent Developments

6.7 Hexion

6.7.1 Hexion Corporation Information

6.7.2 Hexion Overview

6.7.3 Hexion Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.7.4 Hexion Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Product Description

6.7.5 Hexion Recent Developments

6.8 Denka

6.8.1 Denka Corporation Information

6.8.2 Denka Overview

6.8.3 Denka Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.8.4 Denka Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Product Description

6.8.5 Denka Recent Developments

6.9 Daicel

6.9.1 Daicel Corporation Information

6.9.2 Daicel Overview

6.9.3 Daicel Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.9.4 Daicel Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Product Description

6.9.5 Daicel Recent Developments

6.10 Evonik

6.10.1 Evonik Corporation Information

6.10.2 Evonik Overview

6.10.3 Evonik Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.10.4 Evonik Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Product Description

6.10.5 Evonik Recent Developments

6.11 Sumitomo Bakelite

6.11.1 Sumitomo Bakelite Corporation Information

6.11.2 Sumitomo Bakelite Overview

6.11.3 Sumitomo Bakelite Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.11.4 Sumitomo Bakelite Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Product Description

6.11.5 Sumitomo Bakelite Recent Developments

6.12 Kingfa Science and Technology

6.12.1 Kingfa Science and Technology Corporation Information

6.12.2 Kingfa Science and Technology Overview

6.12.3 Kingfa Science and Technology Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.12.4 Kingfa Science and Technology Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Product Description

6.12.5 Kingfa Science and Technology Recent Developments

6.13 Genius

6.13.1 Genius Corporation Information

6.13.2 Genius Overview

6.13.3 Genius Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.13.4 Genius Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Product Description

6.13.5 Genius Recent Developments

6.14 Solvay

6.14.1 Solvay Corporation Information

6.14.2 Solvay Overview

6.14.3 Solvay Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.14.4 Solvay Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Product Description

6.14.5 Solvay Recent Developments

6.15 RTP

6.15.1 RTP Corporation Information

6.15.2 RTP Overview

6.15.3 RTP Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.15.4 RTP Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Product Description

6.15.5 RTP Recent Developments

6.16 SI Group

6.16.1 SI Group Corporation Information

6.16.2 SI Group Overview

6.16.3 SI Group Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.16.4 SI Group Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Product Description

6.16.5 SI Group Recent Developments

6.17 Kolon

6.17.1 Kolon Corporation Information

6.17.2 Kolon Overview

6.17.3 Kolon Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.17.4 Kolon Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Product Description

6.17.5 Kolon Recent Developments

6.18 TenCate

6.18.1 TenCate Corporation Information

6.18.2 TenCate Overview

6.18.3 TenCate Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.18.4 TenCate Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Product Description

6.18.5 TenCate Recent Developments

6.19 Toray

6.19.1 Toray Corporation Information

6.19.2 Toray Overview

6.19.3 Toray Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.19.4 Toray Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Product Description

6.19.5 Toray Recent Developments

6.20 Mitsubishi Rayon

6.20.1 Mitsubishi Rayon Corporation Information

6.20.2 Mitsubishi Rayon Overview

6.20.3 Mitsubishi Rayon Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.20.4 Mitsubishi Rayon Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Product Description

6.20.5 Mitsubishi Rayon Recent Developments

6.21 Teijin

6.21.1 Teijin Corporation Information

6.21.2 Teijin Overview

6.21.3 Teijin Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.21.4 Teijin Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Product Description

6.21.5 Teijin Recent Developments

6.22 SGL

6.22.1 SGL Corporation Information

6.22.2 SGL Overview

6.22.3 SGL Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.22.4 SGL Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Product Description

6.22.5 SGL Recent Developments

6.23 Hexcel

6.23.1 Hexcel Corporation Information

6.23.2 Hexcel Overview

6.23.3 Hexcel Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.23.4 Hexcel Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Product Description

6.23.5 Hexcel Recent Developments

7 United States Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Production Capacity, Analysis

7.1 United States Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Production Capacity, 2016-2027

7.2 Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Production Capacity of Key Manufacturers in United States Market

8 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

8.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

8.2 Market Drivers

8.3 Market Restraints

9 Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Supply Chain Analysis

9.1 Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Industry Value Chain

9.2 Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Upstream Market

9.3 Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Downstream and Clients

9.4 Marketing Channels Analysis

9.4.1 Marketing Channels

9.4.2 Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Distributors and Sales Agents in United States Market

10 Conclusion

11 Appendix

11.1 Note

11.2 Examples of Clients

11.3 Author Details

11.4 Disclaimer

”