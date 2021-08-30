Fiber-Reinforced Plastic Composites Market Report: Production Capacity And Consumption Analysis By Regions And Country Wise Forecast Report 2021-2027 | BASF, DuPont, Owens Corning

“

The report titled Global Fiber-Reinforced Plastic Composites Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Fiber-Reinforced Plastic Composites market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Fiber-Reinforced Plastic Composites market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Fiber-Reinforced Plastic Composites market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Fiber-Reinforced Plastic Composites market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Fiber-Reinforced Plastic Composites report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Fiber-Reinforced Plastic Composites report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Fiber-Reinforced Plastic Composites market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Fiber-Reinforced Plastic Composites market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Fiber-Reinforced Plastic Composites market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Fiber-Reinforced Plastic Composites market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Fiber-Reinforced Plastic Composites market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: BASF, DuPont, Owens Corning, PPG Industries, Premix Incorporated, AGY Holding Corporation, AOC, Hanwha Group, Huntsman, Hexcel Corporation, Interplastic Corporation, PolyOne Corporation, Rogers Corporation, RTP, Saudi Basic Industries, Teijin, A. Schulman, Total Plastics, Strongwell Corporation, Dow

Market Segmentation by Product: Glass Fibers

Carbon Fibers

Aramid Fibers

Other



Market Segmentation by Application: Motor Vehicles

Construction

Electrical & Electronics

Consumer Durables

Marine

Aircraft & Aerospace

Others



The Fiber-Reinforced Plastic Composites Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Fiber-Reinforced Plastic Composites market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Fiber-Reinforced Plastic Composites market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Fiber-Reinforced Plastic Composites market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Fiber-Reinforced Plastic Composites industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Fiber-Reinforced Plastic Composites market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Fiber-Reinforced Plastic Composites market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Fiber-Reinforced Plastic Composites market?

Table of Contents:

1 Fiber-Reinforced Plastic Composites Market Overview

1.1 Fiber-Reinforced Plastic Composites Product Scope

1.2 Fiber-Reinforced Plastic Composites Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Fiber-Reinforced Plastic Composites Sales by Type (2020-2026)

1.2.2 Glass Fibers

1.2.3 Carbon Fibers

1.2.4 Aramid Fibers

1.2.5 Other

1.3 Fiber-Reinforced Plastic Composites Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Fiber-Reinforced Plastic Composites Sales Comparison by Application (2020-2026)

1.3.2 Motor Vehicles

1.3.3 Construction

1.3.4 Electrical & Electronics

1.3.5 Consumer Durables

1.3.6 Marine

1.3.7 Aircraft & Aerospace

1.3.8 Others

1.4 Fiber-Reinforced Plastic Composites Market Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.1 Global Fiber-Reinforced Plastic Composites Sales Growth Rate (2015-2026)

1.4.2 Global Fiber-Reinforced Plastic Composites Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Global Fiber-Reinforced Plastic Composites Price Trends (2015-2026)

2 Fiber-Reinforced Plastic Composites Estimate and Forecast by Region

2.1 Global Fiber-Reinforced Plastic Composites Market Size by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Global Fiber-Reinforced Plastic Composites Retrospective Market Scenario by Region (2015-2020)

2.2.1 Global Fiber-Reinforced Plastic Composites Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

2.2.2 Global Fiber-Reinforced Plastic Composites Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Fiber-Reinforced Plastic Composites Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2021-2026)

2.3.1 Global Fiber-Reinforced Plastic Composites Sales Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2021-2026)

2.3.2 Global Fiber-Reinforced Plastic Composites Revenue Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

2.4 Geographic Market Analysis: Market Facts & Figures

2.4.1 United States Fiber-Reinforced Plastic Composites Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.2 Europe Fiber-Reinforced Plastic Composites Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.3 China Fiber-Reinforced Plastic Composites Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.4 Japan Fiber-Reinforced Plastic Composites Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.5 Southeast Asia Fiber-Reinforced Plastic Composites Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.6 India Fiber-Reinforced Plastic Composites Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

3 Global Fiber-Reinforced Plastic Composites Competition Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Fiber-Reinforced Plastic Composites Players by Sales (2015-2020)

3.2 Global Top Fiber-Reinforced Plastic Composites Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Fiber-Reinforced Plastic Composites Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Fiber-Reinforced Plastic Composites as of 2019)

3.4 Global Fiber-Reinforced Plastic Composites Average Price by Company (2015-2020)

3.5 Manufacturers Fiber-Reinforced Plastic Composites Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

3.7 Primary Interviews with Key Fiber-Reinforced Plastic Composites Players (Opinion Leaders)

4 Global Fiber-Reinforced Plastic Composites Market Size by Type

4.1 Global Fiber-Reinforced Plastic Composites Historic Market Review by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global Fiber-Reinforced Plastic Composites Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Fiber-Reinforced Plastic Composites Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Global Fiber-Reinforced Plastic Composites Price by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Fiber-Reinforced Plastic Composites Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global Fiber-Reinforced Plastic Composites Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Fiber-Reinforced Plastic Composites Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Global Fiber-Reinforced Plastic Composites Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

5 Global Fiber-Reinforced Plastic Composites Market Size by Application

5.1 Global Fiber-Reinforced Plastic Composites Historic Market Review by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global Fiber-Reinforced Plastic Composites Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Fiber-Reinforced Plastic Composites Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Global Fiber-Reinforced Plastic Composites Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Fiber-Reinforced Plastic Composites Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global Fiber-Reinforced Plastic Composites Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Fiber-Reinforced Plastic Composites Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Fiber-Reinforced Plastic Composites Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6 United States Fiber-Reinforced Plastic Composites Market Facts & Figures

6.1 United States Fiber-Reinforced Plastic Composites Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

6.2 United States Fiber-Reinforced Plastic Composites Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.3 United States Fiber-Reinforced Plastic Composites Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

7 Europe Fiber-Reinforced Plastic Composites Market Facts & Figures

7.1 Europe Fiber-Reinforced Plastic Composites Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

7.2 Europe Fiber-Reinforced Plastic Composites Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

7.3 Europe Fiber-Reinforced Plastic Composites Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

8 China Fiber-Reinforced Plastic Composites Market Facts & Figures

8.1 China Fiber-Reinforced Plastic Composites Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

8.2 China Fiber-Reinforced Plastic Composites Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

8.3 China Fiber-Reinforced Plastic Composites Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

9 Japan Fiber-Reinforced Plastic Composites Market Facts & Figures

9.1 Japan Fiber-Reinforced Plastic Composites Sales Market Share by Company (3015-3030)

9.2 Japan Fiber-Reinforced Plastic Composites Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

9.3 Japan Fiber-Reinforced Plastic Composites Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

10 Southeast Asia Fiber-Reinforced Plastic Composites Market Facts & Figures

10.1 Southeast Asia Fiber-Reinforced Plastic Composites Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

10.2 Southeast Asia Fiber-Reinforced Plastic Composites Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

10.3 Southeast Asia Fiber-Reinforced Plastic Composites Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

11 India Fiber-Reinforced Plastic Composites Market Facts & Figures

11.1 India Fiber-Reinforced Plastic Composites Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

11.2 India Fiber-Reinforced Plastic Composites Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

11.3 India Fiber-Reinforced Plastic Composites Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

12 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Fiber-Reinforced Plastic Composites Business

12.1 BASF

12.1.1 BASF Corporation Information

12.1.2 BASF Business Overview

12.1.3 BASF Fiber-Reinforced Plastic Composites Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.1.4 BASF Fiber-Reinforced Plastic Composites Products Offered

12.1.5 BASF Recent Development

12.2 DuPont

12.2.1 DuPont Corporation Information

12.2.2 DuPont Business Overview

12.2.3 DuPont Fiber-Reinforced Plastic Composites Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.2.4 DuPont Fiber-Reinforced Plastic Composites Products Offered

12.2.5 DuPont Recent Development

12.3 Owens Corning

12.3.1 Owens Corning Corporation Information

12.3.2 Owens Corning Business Overview

12.3.3 Owens Corning Fiber-Reinforced Plastic Composites Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.3.4 Owens Corning Fiber-Reinforced Plastic Composites Products Offered

12.3.5 Owens Corning Recent Development

12.4 PPG Industries

12.4.1 PPG Industries Corporation Information

12.4.2 PPG Industries Business Overview

12.4.3 PPG Industries Fiber-Reinforced Plastic Composites Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.4.4 PPG Industries Fiber-Reinforced Plastic Composites Products Offered

12.4.5 PPG Industries Recent Development

12.5 Premix Incorporated

12.5.1 Premix Incorporated Corporation Information

12.5.2 Premix Incorporated Business Overview

12.5.3 Premix Incorporated Fiber-Reinforced Plastic Composites Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.5.4 Premix Incorporated Fiber-Reinforced Plastic Composites Products Offered

12.5.5 Premix Incorporated Recent Development

12.6 AGY Holding Corporation

12.6.1 AGY Holding Corporation Corporation Information

12.6.2 AGY Holding Corporation Business Overview

12.6.3 AGY Holding Corporation Fiber-Reinforced Plastic Composites Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.6.4 AGY Holding Corporation Fiber-Reinforced Plastic Composites Products Offered

12.6.5 AGY Holding Corporation Recent Development

12.7 AOC

12.7.1 AOC Corporation Information

12.7.2 AOC Business Overview

12.7.3 AOC Fiber-Reinforced Plastic Composites Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.7.4 AOC Fiber-Reinforced Plastic Composites Products Offered

12.7.5 AOC Recent Development

12.8 Hanwha Group

12.8.1 Hanwha Group Corporation Information

12.8.2 Hanwha Group Business Overview

12.8.3 Hanwha Group Fiber-Reinforced Plastic Composites Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.8.4 Hanwha Group Fiber-Reinforced Plastic Composites Products Offered

12.8.5 Hanwha Group Recent Development

12.9 Huntsman

12.9.1 Huntsman Corporation Information

12.9.2 Huntsman Business Overview

12.9.3 Huntsman Fiber-Reinforced Plastic Composites Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.9.4 Huntsman Fiber-Reinforced Plastic Composites Products Offered

12.9.5 Huntsman Recent Development

12.10 Hexcel Corporation

12.10.1 Hexcel Corporation Corporation Information

12.10.2 Hexcel Corporation Business Overview

12.10.3 Hexcel Corporation Fiber-Reinforced Plastic Composites Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.10.4 Hexcel Corporation Fiber-Reinforced Plastic Composites Products Offered

12.10.5 Hexcel Corporation Recent Development

12.11 Interplastic Corporation

12.11.1 Interplastic Corporation Corporation Information

12.11.2 Interplastic Corporation Business Overview

12.11.3 Interplastic Corporation Fiber-Reinforced Plastic Composites Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.11.4 Interplastic Corporation Fiber-Reinforced Plastic Composites Products Offered

12.11.5 Interplastic Corporation Recent Development

12.12 PolyOne Corporation

12.12.1 PolyOne Corporation Corporation Information

12.12.2 PolyOne Corporation Business Overview

12.12.3 PolyOne Corporation Fiber-Reinforced Plastic Composites Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.12.4 PolyOne Corporation Fiber-Reinforced Plastic Composites Products Offered

12.12.5 PolyOne Corporation Recent Development

12.13 Rogers Corporation

12.13.1 Rogers Corporation Corporation Information

12.13.2 Rogers Corporation Business Overview

12.13.3 Rogers Corporation Fiber-Reinforced Plastic Composites Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.13.4 Rogers Corporation Fiber-Reinforced Plastic Composites Products Offered

12.13.5 Rogers Corporation Recent Development

12.14 RTP

12.14.1 RTP Corporation Information

12.14.2 RTP Business Overview

12.14.3 RTP Fiber-Reinforced Plastic Composites Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.14.4 RTP Fiber-Reinforced Plastic Composites Products Offered

12.14.5 RTP Recent Development

12.15 Saudi Basic Industries

12.15.1 Saudi Basic Industries Corporation Information

12.15.2 Saudi Basic Industries Business Overview

12.15.3 Saudi Basic Industries Fiber-Reinforced Plastic Composites Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.15.4 Saudi Basic Industries Fiber-Reinforced Plastic Composites Products Offered

12.15.5 Saudi Basic Industries Recent Development

12.16 Teijin

12.16.1 Teijin Corporation Information

12.16.2 Teijin Business Overview

12.16.3 Teijin Fiber-Reinforced Plastic Composites Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.16.4 Teijin Fiber-Reinforced Plastic Composites Products Offered

12.16.5 Teijin Recent Development

12.17 A. Schulman

12.17.1 A. Schulman Corporation Information

12.17.2 A. Schulman Business Overview

12.17.3 A. Schulman Fiber-Reinforced Plastic Composites Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.17.4 A. Schulman Fiber-Reinforced Plastic Composites Products Offered

12.17.5 A. Schulman Recent Development

12.18 Total Plastics

12.18.1 Total Plastics Corporation Information

12.18.2 Total Plastics Business Overview

12.18.3 Total Plastics Fiber-Reinforced Plastic Composites Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.18.4 Total Plastics Fiber-Reinforced Plastic Composites Products Offered

12.18.5 Total Plastics Recent Development

12.19 Strongwell Corporation

12.19.1 Strongwell Corporation Corporation Information

12.19.2 Strongwell Corporation Business Overview

12.19.3 Strongwell Corporation Fiber-Reinforced Plastic Composites Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.19.4 Strongwell Corporation Fiber-Reinforced Plastic Composites Products Offered

12.19.5 Strongwell Corporation Recent Development

12.20 Dow

12.20.1 Dow Corporation Information

12.20.2 Dow Business Overview

12.20.3 Dow Fiber-Reinforced Plastic Composites Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.20.4 Dow Fiber-Reinforced Plastic Composites Products Offered

12.20.5 Dow Recent Development

13 Fiber-Reinforced Plastic Composites Manufacturing Cost Analysis

13.1 Fiber-Reinforced Plastic Composites Key Raw Materials Analysis

13.1.1 Key Raw Materials

13.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

13.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

13.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

13.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Fiber-Reinforced Plastic Composites

13.4 Fiber-Reinforced Plastic Composites Industrial Chain Analysis

14 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

14.1 Marketing Channel

14.2 Fiber-Reinforced Plastic Composites Distributors List

14.3 Fiber-Reinforced Plastic Composites Customers

15 Market Dynamics

15.1 Fiber-Reinforced Plastic Composites Market Trends

15.2 Fiber-Reinforced Plastic Composites Opportunities and Drivers

15.3 Fiber-Reinforced Plastic Composites Market Challenges

15.4 Fiber-Reinforced Plastic Composites Market Restraints

15.5 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

16 Research Findings and Conclusion

17 Appendix

17.1 Research Methodology

17.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

17.1.2 Data Source

17.2 Author List

17.3 Disclaimer

”