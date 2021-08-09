Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Market New Opportunity to Hit New Growth Level 2021-2027 | Bekaert, Euclid Chemical, Nycon

“

The report titled Global Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Bekaert, Euclid Chemical, Nycon, Propex, Sika, Fibercon, GCP Applied Technologies, Owens Corning, Bautech, ABC Polymer Industries, EPC, FORTA, Fabpro Polymers, Hunan Sunshine, Junwei Metal Fiber, Harex, Huierjie, Taian Tongban Fiber, Wuhan Xintu, Ganzhou Daye

Market Segmentation by Product:

Steel Concrete Fiber

Synthetic Concrete Fiber

Glass Concrete Fiber

Others



Market Segmentation by Application:

Industrial Flooring

Bridge & Road

Residential & commercial Building

Others



The Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) market?

Table of Contents:

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 United States Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Market Overview

1.4 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.4.1 Research Methodology

1.4.2 Research Process

1.4.3 Base Year

2 United States Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Overall Market Size

2.1 United States Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Market Size: 2021 VS 2027

2.2 United States Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2016-2027

2.3 United States Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Sales: 2016-2027

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Players in United States Market

3.2 Top United States Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 United States Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Revenue by Companies

3.4 United States Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Sales by Companies

3.5 United States Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Price by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Companies in United States Market, by Revenue in 2020

3.7 Manufacturers Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Players in United States Market

3.8.1 List of Tier 1 Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Companies in United States

3.8.2 List of Tier 2 and Tier 3 Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Companies in United States

4 Sights by Type

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – United States Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2027

4.1.2 Steel Concrete Fiber

4.1.3 Synthetic Concrete Fiber

4.1.4 Glass Concrete Fiber

4.1.5 Others

4.2 By Type – United States Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Revenue & Forecasts

4.2.1 By Type – United States Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Revenue, 2016-2021

4.2.2 By Type – United States Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Revenue, 2022-2027

4.2.3 By Type – United States Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Revenue Market Share, 2016-2027

4.3 By Type – United States Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Sales & Forecasts

4.3.1 By Type – United States Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Sales, 2016-2021

4.3.2 By Type – United States Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Sales, 2022-2027

4.3.3 By Type – United States Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Sales Market Share, 2016-2027

4.4 By Type – United States Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2016-2027

5 Sights by Application

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 By Application – United States Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Market Size, 2021 & 2027

5.1.2 Industrial Flooring

5.1.3 Bridge & Road

5.1.4 Residential & commercial Building

5.1.5 Others

5.2 By Application – United States Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Revenue & Forecasts

5.2.1 By Application – United States Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Revenue, 2016-2021

5.2.2 By Application – United States Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Revenue, 2022-2027

5.2.3 By Application – United States Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Revenue Market Share, 2016-2027

5.3 By Application – United States Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Sales & Forecasts

5.3.1 By Application – United States Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Sales, 2016-2021

5.3.2 By Application – United States Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Sales, 2022-2027

5.3.3 By Application – United States Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Sales Market Share, 2016-2027

5.4 By Application – United States Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2016-2027

6 Manufacturers & Brands Profiles

6.1 Bekaert

6.1.1 Bekaert Corporation Information

6.1.2 Bekaert Overview

6.1.3 Bekaert Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.1.4 Bekaert Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Product Description

6.1.5 Bekaert Recent Developments

6.2 Euclid Chemical

6.2.1 Euclid Chemical Corporation Information

6.2.2 Euclid Chemical Overview

6.2.3 Euclid Chemical Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.2.4 Euclid Chemical Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Product Description

6.2.5 Euclid Chemical Recent Developments

6.3 Nycon

6.3.1 Nycon Corporation Information

6.3.2 Nycon Overview

6.3.3 Nycon Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.3.4 Nycon Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Product Description

6.3.5 Nycon Recent Developments

6.4 Propex

6.4.1 Propex Corporation Information

6.4.2 Propex Overview

6.4.3 Propex Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.4.4 Propex Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Product Description

6.4.5 Propex Recent Developments

6.5 Sika

6.5.1 Sika Corporation Information

6.5.2 Sika Overview

6.5.3 Sika Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.5.4 Sika Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Product Description

6.5.5 Sika Recent Developments

6.6 Fibercon

6.6.1 Fibercon Corporation Information

6.6.2 Fibercon Overview

6.6.3 Fibercon Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.6.4 Fibercon Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Product Description

6.6.5 Fibercon Recent Developments

6.7 GCP Applied Technologies

6.7.1 GCP Applied Technologies Corporation Information

6.7.2 GCP Applied Technologies Overview

6.7.3 GCP Applied Technologies Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.7.4 GCP Applied Technologies Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Product Description

6.7.5 GCP Applied Technologies Recent Developments

6.8 Owens Corning

6.8.1 Owens Corning Corporation Information

6.8.2 Owens Corning Overview

6.8.3 Owens Corning Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.8.4 Owens Corning Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Product Description

6.8.5 Owens Corning Recent Developments

6.9 Bautech

6.9.1 Bautech Corporation Information

6.9.2 Bautech Overview

6.9.3 Bautech Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.9.4 Bautech Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Product Description

6.9.5 Bautech Recent Developments

6.10 ABC Polymer Industries

6.10.1 ABC Polymer Industries Corporation Information

6.10.2 ABC Polymer Industries Overview

6.10.3 ABC Polymer Industries Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.10.4 ABC Polymer Industries Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Product Description

6.10.5 ABC Polymer Industries Recent Developments

6.11 EPC

6.11.1 EPC Corporation Information

6.11.2 EPC Overview

6.11.3 EPC Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.11.4 EPC Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Product Description

6.11.5 EPC Recent Developments

6.12 FORTA

6.12.1 FORTA Corporation Information

6.12.2 FORTA Overview

6.12.3 FORTA Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.12.4 FORTA Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Product Description

6.12.5 FORTA Recent Developments

6.13 Fabpro Polymers

6.13.1 Fabpro Polymers Corporation Information

6.13.2 Fabpro Polymers Overview

6.13.3 Fabpro Polymers Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.13.4 Fabpro Polymers Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Product Description

6.13.5 Fabpro Polymers Recent Developments

6.14 Hunan Sunshine

6.14.1 Hunan Sunshine Corporation Information

6.14.2 Hunan Sunshine Overview

6.14.3 Hunan Sunshine Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.14.4 Hunan Sunshine Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Product Description

6.14.5 Hunan Sunshine Recent Developments

6.15 Junwei Metal Fiber

6.15.1 Junwei Metal Fiber Corporation Information

6.15.2 Junwei Metal Fiber Overview

6.15.3 Junwei Metal Fiber Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.15.4 Junwei Metal Fiber Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Product Description

6.15.5 Junwei Metal Fiber Recent Developments

6.16 Harex

6.16.1 Harex Corporation Information

6.16.2 Harex Overview

6.16.3 Harex Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.16.4 Harex Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Product Description

6.16.5 Harex Recent Developments

6.17 Huierjie

6.17.1 Huierjie Corporation Information

6.17.2 Huierjie Overview

6.17.3 Huierjie Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.17.4 Huierjie Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Product Description

6.17.5 Huierjie Recent Developments

6.18 Taian Tongban Fiber

6.18.1 Taian Tongban Fiber Corporation Information

6.18.2 Taian Tongban Fiber Overview

6.18.3 Taian Tongban Fiber Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.18.4 Taian Tongban Fiber Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Product Description

6.18.5 Taian Tongban Fiber Recent Developments

6.19 Wuhan Xintu

6.19.1 Wuhan Xintu Corporation Information

6.19.2 Wuhan Xintu Overview

6.19.3 Wuhan Xintu Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.19.4 Wuhan Xintu Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Product Description

6.19.5 Wuhan Xintu Recent Developments

6.20 Ganzhou Daye

6.20.1 Ganzhou Daye Corporation Information

6.20.2 Ganzhou Daye Overview

6.20.3 Ganzhou Daye Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.20.4 Ganzhou Daye Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Product Description

6.20.5 Ganzhou Daye Recent Developments

7 United States Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Production Capacity, Analysis

7.1 United States Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Production Capacity, 2016-2027

7.2 Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Production Capacity of Key Manufacturers in United States Market

8 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

8.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

8.2 Market Drivers

8.3 Market Restraints

9 Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Supply Chain Analysis

9.1 Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Industry Value Chain

9.2 Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Upstream Market

9.3 Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Downstream and Clients

9.4 Marketing Channels Analysis

9.4.1 Marketing Channels

9.4.2 Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Distributors and Sales Agents in United States Market

10 Conclusion

11 Appendix

11.1 Note

11.2 Examples of Clients

11.3 Author Details

11.4 Disclaimer

”