Fiber-optic Cable Market Analysis, Size, Regional Outlook, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts to 2026 | Prysmian, HTGD, Furukawa

The report titled Global Fiber-optic Cable Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Fiber-optic Cable market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Fiber-optic Cable market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Fiber-optic Cable market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Fiber-optic Cable market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Fiber-optic Cable report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Fiber-optic Cable report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Fiber-optic Cable market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Fiber-optic Cable market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Fiber-optic Cable market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Fiber-optic Cable market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Fiber-optic Cable market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Prysmian, HTGD, Furukawa, Corning, YOFC, Futong, Fujikura, Sumitomo, Tongding, CommScope, Sterlite, FiberHome, Jiangsu Etern, ZTT, General Cable, Belden, Fasten, Nexans, Kaile, LS

Market Segmentation by Product: Single-Mode

Multi-Mode



Market Segmentation by Application: Long-Distance Communication

FTTx

Local Mobile Metro Network

Other Local Access Network

CATV

Multimode Fiber Applications

Others



The Fiber-optic Cable Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Fiber-optic Cable market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Fiber-optic Cable market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Fiber-optic Cable market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Fiber-optic Cable industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Fiber-optic Cable market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Fiber-optic Cable market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Fiber-optic Cable market?

Table of Contents:

1 Fiber-optic Cable Market Overview

1.1 Fiber-optic Cable Product Overview

1.2 Fiber-optic Cable Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Single-Mode

1.2.2 Multi-Mode

1.3 Global Fiber-optic Cable Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.1 Global Fiber-optic Cable Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2 Global Fiber-optic Cable Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.1 Global Fiber-optic Cable Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.2 Global Fiber-optic Cable Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.3 Global Fiber-optic Cable Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.3 Global Fiber-optic Cable Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.1 Global Fiber-optic Cable Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.2 Global Fiber-optic Cable Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.3 Global Fiber-optic Cable Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2021-2026)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.1 North America Fiber-optic Cable Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.2 Europe Fiber-optic Cable Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Fiber-optic Cable Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.4 Latin America Fiber-optic Cable Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Fiber-optic Cable Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

2 Global Fiber-optic Cable Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Fiber-optic Cable Sales (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Top Players by Fiber-optic Cable Revenue (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Players Fiber-optic Cable Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Fiber-optic Cable Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Fiber-optic Cable Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Fiber-optic Cable Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Fiber-optic Cable Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Fiber-optic Cable as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Fiber-optic Cable Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Fiber-optic Cable Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Fiber-optic Cable by Region (2015-2026)

3.1 Global Fiber-optic Cable Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Fiber-optic Cable Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.1 Global Fiber-optic Cable Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Fiber-optic Cable Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Fiber-optic Cable Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Fiber-optic Cable Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.1 Global Fiber-optic Cable Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.2 Global Fiber-optic Cable Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.3 Global Fiber-optic Cable Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)

4 Global Fiber-optic Cable by Application

4.1 Fiber-optic Cable Segment by Application

4.1.1 Long-Distance Communication

4.1.2 FTTx

4.1.3 Local Mobile Metro Network

4.1.4 Other Local Access Network

4.1.5 CATV

4.1.6 Multimode Fiber Applications

4.1.7 Others

4.2 Global Fiber-optic Cable Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

4.3 Global Fiber-optic Cable Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Fiber-optic Cable Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)

4.5 Key Regions Fiber-optic Cable Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America Fiber-optic Cable by Application

4.5.2 Europe Fiber-optic Cable by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Fiber-optic Cable by Application

4.5.4 Latin America Fiber-optic Cable by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Fiber-optic Cable by Application

5 North America Fiber-optic Cable Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.1 North America Fiber-optic Cable Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America Fiber-optic Cable Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.1 North America Fiber-optic Cable Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.2 North America Fiber-optic Cable Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6 Europe Fiber-optic Cable Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Europe Fiber-optic Cable Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe Fiber-optic Cable Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Europe Fiber-optic Cable Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Europe Fiber-optic Cable Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7 Asia-Pacific Fiber-optic Cable Market Size by Region (2015-2026)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Fiber-optic Cable Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Fiber-optic Cable Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Fiber-optic Cable Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Fiber-optic Cable Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

8 Latin America Fiber-optic Cable Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.1 Latin America Fiber-optic Cable Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Latin America Fiber-optic Cable Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.1 Latin America Fiber-optic Cable Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.2 Latin America Fiber-optic Cable Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9 Middle East and Africa Fiber-optic Cable Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Fiber-optic Cable Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Fiber-optic Cable Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Fiber-optic Cable Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Fiber-optic Cable Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Fiber-optic Cable Business

10.1 Prysmian

10.1.1 Prysmian Corporation Information

10.1.2 Prysmian Description, Business Overview

10.1.3 Prysmian Fiber-optic Cable Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.1.4 Prysmian Fiber-optic Cable Products Offered

10.1.5 Prysmian Recent Developments

10.2 HTGD

10.2.1 HTGD Corporation Information

10.2.2 HTGD Description, Business Overview

10.2.3 HTGD Fiber-optic Cable Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.2.4 Prysmian Fiber-optic Cable Products Offered

10.2.5 HTGD Recent Developments

10.3 Furukawa

10.3.1 Furukawa Corporation Information

10.3.2 Furukawa Description, Business Overview

10.3.3 Furukawa Fiber-optic Cable Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.3.4 Furukawa Fiber-optic Cable Products Offered

10.3.5 Furukawa Recent Developments

10.4 Corning

10.4.1 Corning Corporation Information

10.4.2 Corning Description, Business Overview

10.4.3 Corning Fiber-optic Cable Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.4.4 Corning Fiber-optic Cable Products Offered

10.4.5 Corning Recent Developments

10.5 YOFC

10.5.1 YOFC Corporation Information

10.5.2 YOFC Description, Business Overview

10.5.3 YOFC Fiber-optic Cable Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.5.4 YOFC Fiber-optic Cable Products Offered

10.5.5 YOFC Recent Developments

10.6 Futong

10.6.1 Futong Corporation Information

10.6.2 Futong Description, Business Overview

10.6.3 Futong Fiber-optic Cable Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.6.4 Futong Fiber-optic Cable Products Offered

10.6.5 Futong Recent Developments

10.7 Fujikura

10.7.1 Fujikura Corporation Information

10.7.2 Fujikura Description, Business Overview

10.7.3 Fujikura Fiber-optic Cable Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.7.4 Fujikura Fiber-optic Cable Products Offered

10.7.5 Fujikura Recent Developments

10.8 Sumitomo

10.8.1 Sumitomo Corporation Information

10.8.2 Sumitomo Description, Business Overview

10.8.3 Sumitomo Fiber-optic Cable Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.8.4 Sumitomo Fiber-optic Cable Products Offered

10.8.5 Sumitomo Recent Developments

10.9 Tongding

10.9.1 Tongding Corporation Information

10.9.2 Tongding Description, Business Overview

10.9.3 Tongding Fiber-optic Cable Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.9.4 Tongding Fiber-optic Cable Products Offered

10.9.5 Tongding Recent Developments

10.10 CommScope

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Fiber-optic Cable Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 CommScope Fiber-optic Cable Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 CommScope Recent Developments

10.11 Sterlite

10.11.1 Sterlite Corporation Information

10.11.2 Sterlite Description, Business Overview

10.11.3 Sterlite Fiber-optic Cable Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.11.4 Sterlite Fiber-optic Cable Products Offered

10.11.5 Sterlite Recent Developments

10.12 FiberHome

10.12.1 FiberHome Corporation Information

10.12.2 FiberHome Description, Business Overview

10.12.3 FiberHome Fiber-optic Cable Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.12.4 FiberHome Fiber-optic Cable Products Offered

10.12.5 FiberHome Recent Developments

10.13 Jiangsu Etern

10.13.1 Jiangsu Etern Corporation Information

10.13.2 Jiangsu Etern Description, Business Overview

10.13.3 Jiangsu Etern Fiber-optic Cable Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.13.4 Jiangsu Etern Fiber-optic Cable Products Offered

10.13.5 Jiangsu Etern Recent Developments

10.14 ZTT

10.14.1 ZTT Corporation Information

10.14.2 ZTT Description, Business Overview

10.14.3 ZTT Fiber-optic Cable Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.14.4 ZTT Fiber-optic Cable Products Offered

10.14.5 ZTT Recent Developments

10.15 General Cable

10.15.1 General Cable Corporation Information

10.15.2 General Cable Description, Business Overview

10.15.3 General Cable Fiber-optic Cable Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.15.4 General Cable Fiber-optic Cable Products Offered

10.15.5 General Cable Recent Developments

10.16 Belden

10.16.1 Belden Corporation Information

10.16.2 Belden Description, Business Overview

10.16.3 Belden Fiber-optic Cable Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.16.4 Belden Fiber-optic Cable Products Offered

10.16.5 Belden Recent Developments

10.17 Fasten

10.17.1 Fasten Corporation Information

10.17.2 Fasten Description, Business Overview

10.17.3 Fasten Fiber-optic Cable Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.17.4 Fasten Fiber-optic Cable Products Offered

10.17.5 Fasten Recent Developments

10.18 Nexans

10.18.1 Nexans Corporation Information

10.18.2 Nexans Description, Business Overview

10.18.3 Nexans Fiber-optic Cable Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.18.4 Nexans Fiber-optic Cable Products Offered

10.18.5 Nexans Recent Developments

10.19 Kaile

10.19.1 Kaile Corporation Information

10.19.2 Kaile Description, Business Overview

10.19.3 Kaile Fiber-optic Cable Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.19.4 Kaile Fiber-optic Cable Products Offered

10.19.5 Kaile Recent Developments

10.20 LS

10.20.1 LS Corporation Information

10.20.2 LS Description, Business Overview

10.20.3 LS Fiber-optic Cable Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.20.4 LS Fiber-optic Cable Products Offered

10.20.5 LS Recent Developments

11 Fiber-optic Cable Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Fiber-optic Cable Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Fiber-optic Cable Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.4.1 Fiber-optic Cable Industry Trends

11.4.2 Fiber-optic Cable Market Drivers

11.4.3 Fiber-optic Cable Market Challenges

11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Distributors

12.3 Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Author Details

14.4 Disclaimer

