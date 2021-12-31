Fiber Cement Market Trends 2021, In-Depth Analysis of Industry Growth and Forecast Up To 2027 | James Hardie, Etex Group, Cembrit

“

Market Summary

A newly published report titled “(Fiber Cement Market)” by QY Research throws light on the industry dynamics and current and future trends that play a key role in determining the business expansion. The report also highlights the key driving factors and restraints that are impacting the growth. For a comprehensive understanding, the professionals have reviewed the regulatory scenario, market entry strategies, best industry practices, pricing strategy, technology landscape, and consumption, sales, and demand outlook. Y-o-Y growth estimates have also been included to provide the users with accurate statistics and facts. This report will give the readers a bigger and see-through picture of the overall scenario.

Covid-19 Impact Outlook

This section of the report reveals the consequence of the covid pandemic on business, globally. Effect on manufacturing activities, production, demand, supply chain and logistics management, and distribution networks has been exposed in this report. The analysts have pointed out the measures or strategies that the companies are taking up to fight the covid-19 impact. Moreover, they have identified key opportunities that are emerging post-COVID-19. This will help the players capitalize on the opportunities to recover losses and stabilize their businesses

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Fiber Cement report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Fiber Cement market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Fiber Cement market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Fiber Cement market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Fiber Cement market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Fiber Cement market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

James Hardie, Etex Group, Cembrit, Mahaphant, Elementia, Everest Industries, Hong Leong Industries, HeaderBoard Building, Soben Board, SCG Building Materials, Kmew, Nichiha, Lato JSC, Visaka Industries, China Conch Venture, Sanle Group

Market Segmentation by Product:

Low Density Fiber Cement

Medium Density Fiber Cement

High Density Fiber Cement



Market Segmentation by Application:

Commercial Buildings

Residential Buildings



The Fiber Cement Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Fiber Cement market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Fiber Cement market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Frequently Asked Questions

At what growth rate is the application segment expected to expand?

Which factors will lead to the Fiber Cement market expansion?

What will be the global Fiber Cement market size by 2028?

What are the key constraints in the Fiber Cement market growth?

Which type segment will witness healthy growth from xx to xx?

Which region presents lucrative growth prospects?

Which companies are the key innovators in the Fiber Cement market?

What are the key business strategies for post-covid recovery?

Who are the key leaders in the global Fiber Cement market?

Which technological advancements will influence the Fiber Cement market growth?

Table of Contents:

1 Fiber Cement Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Fiber Cement

1.2 Fiber Cement Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Fiber Cement Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 Low Density Fiber Cement

1.2.3 Medium Density Fiber Cement

1.2.4 High Density Fiber Cement

1.3 Fiber Cement Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Fiber Cement Consumption Comparison by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Commercial Buildings

1.3.3 Residential Buildings

1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects

1.4.1 Global Fiber Cement Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.2 Global Fiber Cement Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.3 Global Fiber Cement Production Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5 Global Market Size by Region

1.5.1 Global Fiber Cement Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.5.2 Australia Fiber Cement Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.3 Europe Fiber Cement Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.4 Japan Fiber Cement Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.5 Southeast Asia Fiber Cement Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.6 China Fiber Cement Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.7 China Taiwan Fiber Cement Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Fiber Cement Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Fiber Cement Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Fiber Cement Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.4 Global Fiber Cement Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.5 Manufacturers Fiber Cement Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 Fiber Cement Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 Fiber Cement Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Fiber Cement Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Production and Capacity by Region

3.1 Global Production Capacity of Fiber Cement Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Fiber Cement Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Fiber Cement Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.4 Australia Fiber Cement Production

3.4.1 Australia Fiber Cement Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.4.2 Australia Fiber Cement Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.5 Europe Fiber Cement Production

3.5.1 Europe Fiber Cement Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Europe Fiber Cement Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.6 Japan Fiber Cement Production

3.6.1 Japan Fiber Cement Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.6.2 Japan Fiber Cement Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.7 Southeast Asia Fiber Cement Production

3.7.1 Southeast Asia Fiber Cement Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.7.2 Southeast Asia Fiber Cement Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.8 China Fiber Cement Production

3.8.1 China Fiber Cement Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.8.2 China Fiber Cement Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.9 China Taiwan Fiber Cement Production

3.9.1 China Taiwan Fiber Cement Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.9.2 China Taiwan Fiber Cement Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4 Global Fiber Cement Consumption by Region

4.1 Global Fiber Cement Consumption by Region

4.1.1 Global Fiber Cement Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global Fiber Cement Consumption Market Share by Region

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Fiber Cement Consumption by Country

4.2.2 U.S.

4.2.3 Canada

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Fiber Cement Consumption by Country

4.3.2 Germany

4.3.3 France

4.3.4 U.K.

4.3.5 Italy

4.3.6 Russia

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific Fiber Cement Consumption by Region

4.4.2 China

4.4.3 Japan

4.4.4 South Korea

4.4.5 Taiwan

4.4.6 Southeast Asia

4.4.7 India

4.4.8 Australia

4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America Fiber Cement Consumption by Country

4.5.2 Mexico

4.5.3 Brazil

5 Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Fiber Cement Production Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Fiber Cement Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.3 Global Fiber Cement Price by Type (2016-2021)

6 Consumption Analysis by Application

6.1 Global Fiber Cement Consumption Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.2 Global Fiber Cement Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2016-2021)

7 Key Companies Profiled

7.1 James Hardie

7.1.1 James Hardie Fiber Cement Corporation Information

7.1.2 James Hardie Fiber Cement Product Portfolio

7.1.3 James Hardie Fiber Cement Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.1.4 James Hardie Main Business and Markets Served

7.1.5 James Hardie Recent Developments/Updates

7.2 Etex Group

7.2.1 Etex Group Fiber Cement Corporation Information

7.2.2 Etex Group Fiber Cement Product Portfolio

7.2.3 Etex Group Fiber Cement Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.2.4 Etex Group Main Business and Markets Served

7.2.5 Etex Group Recent Developments/Updates

7.3 Cembrit

7.3.1 Cembrit Fiber Cement Corporation Information

7.3.2 Cembrit Fiber Cement Product Portfolio

7.3.3 Cembrit Fiber Cement Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.3.4 Cembrit Main Business and Markets Served

7.3.5 Cembrit Recent Developments/Updates

7.4 Mahaphant

7.4.1 Mahaphant Fiber Cement Corporation Information

7.4.2 Mahaphant Fiber Cement Product Portfolio

7.4.3 Mahaphant Fiber Cement Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.4.4 Mahaphant Main Business and Markets Served

7.4.5 Mahaphant Recent Developments/Updates

7.5 Elementia

7.5.1 Elementia Fiber Cement Corporation Information

7.5.2 Elementia Fiber Cement Product Portfolio

7.5.3 Elementia Fiber Cement Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.5.4 Elementia Main Business and Markets Served

7.5.5 Elementia Recent Developments/Updates

7.6 Everest Industries

7.6.1 Everest Industries Fiber Cement Corporation Information

7.6.2 Everest Industries Fiber Cement Product Portfolio

7.6.3 Everest Industries Fiber Cement Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.6.4 Everest Industries Main Business and Markets Served

7.6.5 Everest Industries Recent Developments/Updates

7.7 Hong Leong Industries

7.7.1 Hong Leong Industries Fiber Cement Corporation Information

7.7.2 Hong Leong Industries Fiber Cement Product Portfolio

7.7.3 Hong Leong Industries Fiber Cement Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.7.4 Hong Leong Industries Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Hong Leong Industries Recent Developments/Updates

7.8 HeaderBoard Building

7.8.1 HeaderBoard Building Fiber Cement Corporation Information

7.8.2 HeaderBoard Building Fiber Cement Product Portfolio

7.8.3 HeaderBoard Building Fiber Cement Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.8.4 HeaderBoard Building Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 HeaderBoard Building Recent Developments/Updates

7.9 Soben Board

7.9.1 Soben Board Fiber Cement Corporation Information

7.9.2 Soben Board Fiber Cement Product Portfolio

7.9.3 Soben Board Fiber Cement Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.9.4 Soben Board Main Business and Markets Served

7.9.5 Soben Board Recent Developments/Updates

7.10 SCG Building Materials

7.10.1 SCG Building Materials Fiber Cement Corporation Information

7.10.2 SCG Building Materials Fiber Cement Product Portfolio

7.10.3 SCG Building Materials Fiber Cement Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.10.4 SCG Building Materials Main Business and Markets Served

7.10.5 SCG Building Materials Recent Developments/Updates

7.11 Kmew

7.11.1 Kmew Fiber Cement Corporation Information

7.11.2 Kmew Fiber Cement Product Portfolio

7.11.3 Kmew Fiber Cement Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.11.4 Kmew Main Business and Markets Served

7.11.5 Kmew Recent Developments/Updates

7.12 Nichiha

7.12.1 Nichiha Fiber Cement Corporation Information

7.12.2 Nichiha Fiber Cement Product Portfolio

7.12.3 Nichiha Fiber Cement Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.12.4 Nichiha Main Business and Markets Served

7.12.5 Nichiha Recent Developments/Updates

7.13 Lato JSC

7.13.1 Lato JSC Fiber Cement Corporation Information

7.13.2 Lato JSC Fiber Cement Product Portfolio

7.13.3 Lato JSC Fiber Cement Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.13.4 Lato JSC Main Business and Markets Served

7.13.5 Lato JSC Recent Developments/Updates

7.14 Visaka Industries

7.14.1 Visaka Industries Fiber Cement Corporation Information

7.14.2 Visaka Industries Fiber Cement Product Portfolio

7.14.3 Visaka Industries Fiber Cement Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.14.4 Visaka Industries Main Business and Markets Served

7.14.5 Visaka Industries Recent Developments/Updates

7.15 China Conch Venture

7.15.1 China Conch Venture Fiber Cement Corporation Information

7.15.2 China Conch Venture Fiber Cement Product Portfolio

7.15.3 China Conch Venture Fiber Cement Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.15.4 China Conch Venture Main Business and Markets Served

7.15.5 China Conch Venture Recent Developments/Updates

7.16 Sanle Group

7.16.1 Sanle Group Fiber Cement Corporation Information

7.16.2 Sanle Group Fiber Cement Product Portfolio

7.16.3 Sanle Group Fiber Cement Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.16.4 Sanle Group Main Business and Markets Served

7.16.5 Sanle Group Recent Developments/Updates

8 Fiber Cement Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Fiber Cement Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Fiber Cement

8.4 Fiber Cement Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.2 Fiber Cement Distributors List

9.3 Fiber Cement Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Fiber Cement Industry Trends

10.2 Fiber Cement Growth Drivers

10.3 Fiber Cement Market Challenges

10.4 Fiber Cement Market Restraints

11 Production and Supply Forecast

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of Fiber Cement by Region (2022-2027)

11.2 Australia Fiber Cement Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.3 Europe Fiber Cement Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.4 Japan Fiber Cement Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.5 Southeast Asia Fiber Cement Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.6 China Fiber Cement Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.7 China Taiwan Fiber Cement Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

12 Consumption and Demand Forecast

12.1 Global Forecasted Demand Analysis of Fiber Cement

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of Fiber Cement by Country

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of Fiber Cement by Country

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of Fiber Cement by Region

12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of Fiber Cement by Country

13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2022-2027)

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of Fiber Cement by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Fiber Cement by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.3 Global Forecasted Price of Fiber Cement by Type (2022-2027)

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of Fiber Cement by Application (2022-2027)

14 Research Finding and Conclusion

15 Methodology and Data Source

15.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.2 Data Source

15.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.2.2 Primary Sources

15.3 Author List

15.4 Disclaimer

