FIBC (Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container) Market Expand Their Businesses Worldwide from 2021-2027 | Global-Pak, Flexi-tuff, Isbir

The report titled Global FIBC (Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container) Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global FIBC (Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container) market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global FIBC (Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container) market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global FIBC (Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container) market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global FIBC (Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container) market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The FIBC (Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container) report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the FIBC (Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container) report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global FIBC (Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container) market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global FIBC (Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container) market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global FIBC (Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container) market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global FIBC (Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container) market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global FIBC (Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container) market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Global-Pak, Flexi-tuff, Isbir, BAG Corp, Greif, Conitex Sonoco, Berry Plastics, AmeriGlobe, LC Packaging, RDA Bulk Packaging, Sackmaker, Langston, Taihua Group, Rishi FIBC, Halsted, Intertape Polymer, Lasheen Group, MiniBulk, Bulk Lift, Wellknit, Emmbi Industries, Dongxing Plastic, Yantai Haiwan, Kanpur Plastipack, Yixing Huafu, Changfeng Bulk, Shenzhen Riversky

Market Segmentation by Product: Type A FIBCs

Type B FIBCs

Type C FIBCs

Type D FIBCs



Market Segmentation by Application: Chemical Industry

Food Industry

Pharmaceutical Industry

Others



The FIBC (Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container) Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global FIBC (Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container) market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global FIBC (Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container) market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the FIBC (Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container) market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in FIBC (Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container) industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global FIBC (Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container) market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global FIBC (Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container) market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global FIBC (Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container) market?

Table of Contents:

1 FIBC (Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container) Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of FIBC (Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container)

1.2 FIBC (Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container) Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global FIBC (Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container) Sales Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2021-2027)

1.2.2 Type A FIBCs

1.2.3 Type B FIBCs

1.2.4 Type C FIBCs

1.2.5 Type D FIBCs

1.3 FIBC (Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container) Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global FIBC (Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container) Sales Comparison by Application: (2021-2027)

1.3.2 Chemical Industry

1.3.3 Food Industry

1.3.4 Pharmaceutical Industry

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Global FIBC (Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container) Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

1.4.1 Global FIBC (Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container) Revenue 2016-2027

1.4.2 Global FIBC (Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container) Sales 2016-2027

1.4.3 FIBC (Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container) Market Size by Region: 2016 Versus 2021 Versus 2027

2 FIBC (Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container) Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global FIBC (Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container) Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global FIBC (Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container) Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global FIBC (Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container) Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers FIBC (Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container) Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type

2.5 FIBC (Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container) Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 FIBC (Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container) Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 The Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest FIBC (Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container) Players Market Share by Revenue

2.5.3 Global FIBC (Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container) Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

3 FIBC (Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container) Retrospective Market Scenario by Region

3.1 Global FIBC (Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container) Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2016-2021

3.2 Global FIBC (Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container) Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2016-2021

3.3 North America FIBC (Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container) Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.3.1 North America FIBC (Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container) Sales by Country

3.3.2 North America FIBC (Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container) Revenue by Country

3.3.3 U.S.

3.3.4 Canada

3.4 Europe FIBC (Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container) Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.4.1 Europe FIBC (Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container) Sales by Country

3.4.2 Europe FIBC (Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container) Revenue by Country

3.4.3 Germany

3.4.4 France

3.4.5 U.K.

3.4.6 Italy

3.4.7 Russia

3.5 Asia Pacific FIBC (Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container) Market Facts & Figures by Region

3.5.1 Asia Pacific FIBC (Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container) Sales by Region

3.5.2 Asia Pacific FIBC (Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container) Revenue by Region

3.5.3 China

3.5.4 Japan

3.5.5 South Korea

3.5.6 India

3.5.7 Australia

3.5.8 Taiwan

3.5.9 Indonesia

3.5.10 Thailand

3.5.11 Malaysia

3.5.12 Philippines

3.5.13 Vietnam

3.6 Latin America FIBC (Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container) Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.6.1 Latin America FIBC (Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container) Sales by Country

3.6.2 Latin America FIBC (Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container) Revenue by Country

3.6.3 Mexico

3.6.4 Brazil

3.6.5 Argentina

3.7 Middle East and Africa FIBC (Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container) Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.7.1 Middle East and Africa FIBC (Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container) Sales by Country

3.7.2 Middle East and Africa FIBC (Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container) Revenue by Country

3.7.3 Turkey

3.7.4 Saudi Arabia

3.7.5 U.A.E

4 Global FIBC (Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container) Historic Market Analysis by Type

4.1 Global FIBC (Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container) Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global FIBC (Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container) Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.3 Global FIBC (Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container) Price by Type (2016-2021)

5 Global FIBC (Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container) Historic Market Analysis by Application

5.1 Global FIBC (Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container) Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Global FIBC (Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container) Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.3 Global FIBC (Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container) Price by Application (2016-2021)

6 Key Companies Profiled

6.1 Global-Pak

6.1.1 Global-Pak Corporation Information

6.1.2 Global-Pak Description and Business Overview

6.1.3 Global-Pak FIBC (Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.1.4 Global-Pak FIBC (Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container) Product Portfolio

6.1.5 Global-Pak Recent Developments/Updates

6.2 Flexi-tuff

6.2.1 Flexi-tuff Corporation Information

6.2.2 Flexi-tuff Description and Business Overview

6.2.3 Flexi-tuff FIBC (Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.2.4 Flexi-tuff FIBC (Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container) Product Portfolio

6.2.5 Flexi-tuff Recent Developments/Updates

6.3 Isbir

6.3.1 Isbir Corporation Information

6.3.2 Isbir Description and Business Overview

6.3.3 Isbir FIBC (Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.3.4 Isbir FIBC (Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container) Product Portfolio

6.3.5 Isbir Recent Developments/Updates

6.4 BAG Corp

6.4.1 BAG Corp Corporation Information

6.4.2 BAG Corp Description and Business Overview

6.4.3 BAG Corp FIBC (Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.4.4 BAG Corp FIBC (Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container) Product Portfolio

6.4.5 BAG Corp Recent Developments/Updates

6.5 Greif

6.5.1 Greif Corporation Information

6.5.2 Greif Description and Business Overview

6.5.3 Greif FIBC (Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.5.4 Greif FIBC (Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container) Product Portfolio

6.5.5 Greif Recent Developments/Updates

6.6 Conitex Sonoco

6.6.1 Conitex Sonoco Corporation Information

6.6.2 Conitex Sonoco Description and Business Overview

6.6.3 Conitex Sonoco FIBC (Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.6.4 Conitex Sonoco FIBC (Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container) Product Portfolio

6.6.5 Conitex Sonoco Recent Developments/Updates

6.7 Berry Plastics

6.6.1 Berry Plastics Corporation Information

6.6.2 Berry Plastics Description and Business Overview

6.6.3 Berry Plastics FIBC (Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.4.4 Berry Plastics FIBC (Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container) Product Portfolio

6.7.5 Berry Plastics Recent Developments/Updates

6.8 AmeriGlobe

6.8.1 AmeriGlobe Corporation Information

6.8.2 AmeriGlobe Description and Business Overview

6.8.3 AmeriGlobe FIBC (Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.8.4 AmeriGlobe FIBC (Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container) Product Portfolio

6.8.5 AmeriGlobe Recent Developments/Updates

6.9 LC Packaging

6.9.1 LC Packaging Corporation Information

6.9.2 LC Packaging Description and Business Overview

6.9.3 LC Packaging FIBC (Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.9.4 LC Packaging FIBC (Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container) Product Portfolio

6.9.5 LC Packaging Recent Developments/Updates

6.10 RDA Bulk Packaging

6.10.1 RDA Bulk Packaging Corporation Information

6.10.2 RDA Bulk Packaging Description and Business Overview

6.10.3 RDA Bulk Packaging FIBC (Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.10.4 RDA Bulk Packaging FIBC (Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container) Product Portfolio

6.10.5 RDA Bulk Packaging Recent Developments/Updates

6.11 Sackmaker

6.11.1 Sackmaker Corporation Information

6.11.2 Sackmaker FIBC (Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container) Description and Business Overview

6.11.3 Sackmaker FIBC (Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.11.4 Sackmaker FIBC (Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container) Product Portfolio

6.11.5 Sackmaker Recent Developments/Updates

6.12 Langston

6.12.1 Langston Corporation Information

6.12.2 Langston FIBC (Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container) Description and Business Overview

6.12.3 Langston FIBC (Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.12.4 Langston FIBC (Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container) Product Portfolio

6.12.5 Langston Recent Developments/Updates

6.13 Taihua Group

6.13.1 Taihua Group Corporation Information

6.13.2 Taihua Group FIBC (Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container) Description and Business Overview

6.13.3 Taihua Group FIBC (Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.13.4 Taihua Group FIBC (Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container) Product Portfolio

6.13.5 Taihua Group Recent Developments/Updates

6.14 Rishi FIBC

6.14.1 Rishi FIBC Corporation Information

6.14.2 Rishi FIBC FIBC (Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container) Description and Business Overview

6.14.3 Rishi FIBC FIBC (Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.14.4 Rishi FIBC FIBC (Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container) Product Portfolio

6.14.5 Rishi FIBC Recent Developments/Updates

6.15 Halsted

6.15.1 Halsted Corporation Information

6.15.2 Halsted FIBC (Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container) Description and Business Overview

6.15.3 Halsted FIBC (Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.15.4 Halsted FIBC (Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container) Product Portfolio

6.15.5 Halsted Recent Developments/Updates

6.16 Intertape Polymer

6.16.1 Intertape Polymer Corporation Information

6.16.2 Intertape Polymer FIBC (Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container) Description and Business Overview

6.16.3 Intertape Polymer FIBC (Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.16.4 Intertape Polymer FIBC (Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container) Product Portfolio

6.16.5 Intertape Polymer Recent Developments/Updates

6.17 Lasheen Group

6.17.1 Lasheen Group Corporation Information

6.17.2 Lasheen Group FIBC (Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container) Description and Business Overview

6.17.3 Lasheen Group FIBC (Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.17.4 Lasheen Group FIBC (Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container) Product Portfolio

6.17.5 Lasheen Group Recent Developments/Updates

6.18 MiniBulk

6.18.1 MiniBulk Corporation Information

6.18.2 MiniBulk FIBC (Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container) Description and Business Overview

6.18.3 MiniBulk FIBC (Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.18.4 MiniBulk FIBC (Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container) Product Portfolio

6.18.5 MiniBulk Recent Developments/Updates

6.19 Bulk Lift

6.19.1 Bulk Lift Corporation Information

6.19.2 Bulk Lift FIBC (Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container) Description and Business Overview

6.19.3 Bulk Lift FIBC (Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.19.4 Bulk Lift FIBC (Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container) Product Portfolio

6.19.5 Bulk Lift Recent Developments/Updates

6.20 Wellknit

6.20.1 Wellknit Corporation Information

6.20.2 Wellknit FIBC (Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container) Description and Business Overview

6.20.3 Wellknit FIBC (Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.20.4 Wellknit FIBC (Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container) Product Portfolio

6.20.5 Wellknit Recent Developments/Updates

6.21 Emmbi Industries

6.21.1 Emmbi Industries Corporation Information

6.21.2 Emmbi Industries FIBC (Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container) Description and Business Overview

6.21.3 Emmbi Industries FIBC (Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.21.4 Emmbi Industries FIBC (Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container) Product Portfolio

6.21.5 Emmbi Industries Recent Developments/Updates

6.22 Dongxing Plastic

6.22.1 Dongxing Plastic Corporation Information

6.22.2 Dongxing Plastic FIBC (Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container) Description and Business Overview

6.22.3 Dongxing Plastic FIBC (Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.22.4 Dongxing Plastic FIBC (Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container) Product Portfolio

6.22.5 Dongxing Plastic Recent Developments/Updates

6.23 Yantai Haiwan

6.23.1 Yantai Haiwan Corporation Information

6.23.2 Yantai Haiwan FIBC (Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container) Description and Business Overview

6.23.3 Yantai Haiwan FIBC (Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.23.4 Yantai Haiwan FIBC (Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container) Product Portfolio

6.23.5 Yantai Haiwan Recent Developments/Updates

6.24 Kanpur Plastipack

6.24.1 Kanpur Plastipack Corporation Information

6.24.2 Kanpur Plastipack FIBC (Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container) Description and Business Overview

6.24.3 Kanpur Plastipack FIBC (Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.24.4 Kanpur Plastipack FIBC (Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container) Product Portfolio

6.24.5 Kanpur Plastipack Recent Developments/Updates

6.25 Yixing Huafu

6.25.1 Yixing Huafu Corporation Information

6.25.2 Yixing Huafu FIBC (Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container) Description and Business Overview

6.25.3 Yixing Huafu FIBC (Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.25.4 Yixing Huafu FIBC (Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container) Product Portfolio

6.25.5 Yixing Huafu Recent Developments/Updates

6.26 Changfeng Bulk

6.26.1 Changfeng Bulk Corporation Information

6.26.2 Changfeng Bulk FIBC (Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container) Description and Business Overview

6.26.3 Changfeng Bulk FIBC (Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.26.4 Changfeng Bulk FIBC (Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container) Product Portfolio

6.26.5 Changfeng Bulk Recent Developments/Updates

6.27 Shenzhen Riversky

6.27.1 Shenzhen Riversky Corporation Information

6.27.2 Shenzhen Riversky FIBC (Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container) Description and Business Overview

6.27.3 Shenzhen Riversky FIBC (Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.27.4 Shenzhen Riversky FIBC (Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container) Product Portfolio

6.27.5 Shenzhen Riversky Recent Developments/Updates

7 FIBC (Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container) Manufacturing Cost Analysis

7.1 FIBC (Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container) Key Raw Materials Analysis

7.1.1 Key Raw Materials

7.1.2 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

7.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

7.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of FIBC (Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container)

7.4 FIBC (Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container) Industrial Chain Analysis

8 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

8.1 Marketing Channel

8.2 FIBC (Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container) Distributors List

8.3 FIBC (Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container) Customers

9 FIBC (Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container) Market Dynamics

9.1 FIBC (Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container) Industry Trends

9.2 FIBC (Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container) Growth Drivers

9.3 FIBC (Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container) Market Challenges

9.4 FIBC (Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container) Market Restraints

10 Global Market Forecast

10.1 FIBC (Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container) Market Estimates and Projections by Type

10.1.1 Global Forecasted Sales of FIBC (Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container) by Type (2022-2027)

10.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of FIBC (Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container) by Type (2022-2027)

10.2 FIBC (Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container) Market Estimates and Projections by Application

10.2.1 Global Forecasted Sales of FIBC (Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container) by Application (2022-2027)

10.2.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of FIBC (Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container) by Application (2022-2027)

10.3 FIBC (Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container) Market Estimates and Projections by Region

10.3.1 Global Forecasted Sales of FIBC (Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container) by Region (2022-2027)

10.3.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of FIBC (Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container) by Region (2022-2027)

11 Research Finding and Conclusion

12 Methodology and Data Source

12.1 Methodology/Research Approach

12.1.1 Research Programs/Design

12.1.2 Market Size Estimation

12.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

12.2 Data Source

12.2.1 Secondary Sources

12.2.2 Primary Sources

12.3 Author List

12.4 Disclaimer

