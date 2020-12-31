Fetal & Neonatal Monitoring Devices Market Growing Popularity and Trends in the Global Industry 2020 | Abbott, Hill-Rom, Drägerwerk

“

The report titled Global Fetal & Neonatal Monitoring Devices Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Fetal & Neonatal Monitoring Devices market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Fetal & Neonatal Monitoring Devices market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Fetal & Neonatal Monitoring Devices market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Fetal & Neonatal Monitoring Devices market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Fetal & Neonatal Monitoring Devices report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Fetal & Neonatal Monitoring Devices report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Fetal & Neonatal Monitoring Devices market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Fetal & Neonatal Monitoring Devices market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Fetal & Neonatal Monitoring Devices market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Fetal & Neonatal Monitoring Devices market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Fetal & Neonatal Monitoring Devices market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Abbott, Hill-Rom, Drägerwerk, Masimo Corporation, Edwards Lifesciences, OMRON, Shenzhen Mindray, Koninklijke Philips, GE Healthcare, Getinge

Market Segmentation by Product: Fetal Monitoring Devices

Neonatal Monitoring Devices



Market Segmentation by Application: Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgery Centers

Home Care Settings

Other End Users



The Fetal & Neonatal Monitoring Devices Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Fetal & Neonatal Monitoring Devices market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Fetal & Neonatal Monitoring Devices market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Fetal & Neonatal Monitoring Devices market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Fetal & Neonatal Monitoring Devices industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Fetal & Neonatal Monitoring Devices market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Fetal & Neonatal Monitoring Devices market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Fetal & Neonatal Monitoring Devices market?

Table of Contents:

1 Fetal & Neonatal Monitoring Devices Market Overview

1.1 Fetal & Neonatal Monitoring Devices Product Overview

1.2 Fetal & Neonatal Monitoring Devices Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Fetal Monitoring Devices

1.2.2 Neonatal Monitoring Devices

1.3 Global Fetal & Neonatal Monitoring Devices Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.1 Global Fetal & Neonatal Monitoring Devices Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2 Global Fetal & Neonatal Monitoring Devices Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.1 Global Fetal & Neonatal Monitoring Devices Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.2 Global Fetal & Neonatal Monitoring Devices Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.3 Global Fetal & Neonatal Monitoring Devices Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.3 Global Fetal & Neonatal Monitoring Devices Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.1 Global Fetal & Neonatal Monitoring Devices Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.2 Global Fetal & Neonatal Monitoring Devices Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.3 Global Fetal & Neonatal Monitoring Devices Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2021-2026)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.1 North America Fetal & Neonatal Monitoring Devices Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.2 Europe Fetal & Neonatal Monitoring Devices Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Fetal & Neonatal Monitoring Devices Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.4 Latin America Fetal & Neonatal Monitoring Devices Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Fetal & Neonatal Monitoring Devices Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

2 Global Fetal & Neonatal Monitoring Devices Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Fetal & Neonatal Monitoring Devices Sales (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Top Players by Fetal & Neonatal Monitoring Devices Revenue (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Players Fetal & Neonatal Monitoring Devices Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Fetal & Neonatal Monitoring Devices Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Fetal & Neonatal Monitoring Devices Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Fetal & Neonatal Monitoring Devices Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Fetal & Neonatal Monitoring Devices Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Fetal & Neonatal Monitoring Devices as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Fetal & Neonatal Monitoring Devices Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Fetal & Neonatal Monitoring Devices Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Fetal & Neonatal Monitoring Devices by Region (2015-2026)

3.1 Global Fetal & Neonatal Monitoring Devices Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Fetal & Neonatal Monitoring Devices Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.1 Global Fetal & Neonatal Monitoring Devices Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Fetal & Neonatal Monitoring Devices Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Fetal & Neonatal Monitoring Devices Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Fetal & Neonatal Monitoring Devices Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.1 Global Fetal & Neonatal Monitoring Devices Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.2 Global Fetal & Neonatal Monitoring Devices Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.3 Global Fetal & Neonatal Monitoring Devices Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)

4 Global Fetal & Neonatal Monitoring Devices by Application

4.1 Fetal & Neonatal Monitoring Devices Segment by Application

4.1.1 Hospitals

4.1.2 Ambulatory Surgery Centers

4.1.3 Home Care Settings

4.1.4 Other End Users

4.2 Global Fetal & Neonatal Monitoring Devices Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

4.3 Global Fetal & Neonatal Monitoring Devices Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Fetal & Neonatal Monitoring Devices Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)

4.5 Key Regions Fetal & Neonatal Monitoring Devices Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America Fetal & Neonatal Monitoring Devices by Application

4.5.2 Europe Fetal & Neonatal Monitoring Devices by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Fetal & Neonatal Monitoring Devices by Application

4.5.4 Latin America Fetal & Neonatal Monitoring Devices by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Fetal & Neonatal Monitoring Devices by Application

5 North America Fetal & Neonatal Monitoring Devices Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.1 North America Fetal & Neonatal Monitoring Devices Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America Fetal & Neonatal Monitoring Devices Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.1 North America Fetal & Neonatal Monitoring Devices Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.2 North America Fetal & Neonatal Monitoring Devices Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6 Europe Fetal & Neonatal Monitoring Devices Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Europe Fetal & Neonatal Monitoring Devices Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe Fetal & Neonatal Monitoring Devices Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Europe Fetal & Neonatal Monitoring Devices Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Europe Fetal & Neonatal Monitoring Devices Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7 Asia-Pacific Fetal & Neonatal Monitoring Devices Market Size by Region (2015-2026)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Fetal & Neonatal Monitoring Devices Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Fetal & Neonatal Monitoring Devices Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Fetal & Neonatal Monitoring Devices Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Fetal & Neonatal Monitoring Devices Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

8 Latin America Fetal & Neonatal Monitoring Devices Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.1 Latin America Fetal & Neonatal Monitoring Devices Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Latin America Fetal & Neonatal Monitoring Devices Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.1 Latin America Fetal & Neonatal Monitoring Devices Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.2 Latin America Fetal & Neonatal Monitoring Devices Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9 Middle East and Africa Fetal & Neonatal Monitoring Devices Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Fetal & Neonatal Monitoring Devices Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Fetal & Neonatal Monitoring Devices Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Fetal & Neonatal Monitoring Devices Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Fetal & Neonatal Monitoring Devices Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Fetal & Neonatal Monitoring Devices Business

10.1 Abbott

10.1.1 Abbott Corporation Information

10.1.2 Abbott Description, Business Overview

10.1.3 Abbott Fetal & Neonatal Monitoring Devices Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.1.4 Abbott Fetal & Neonatal Monitoring Devices Products Offered

10.1.5 Abbott Recent Developments

10.2 Hill-Rom

10.2.1 Hill-Rom Corporation Information

10.2.2 Hill-Rom Description, Business Overview

10.2.3 Hill-Rom Fetal & Neonatal Monitoring Devices Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.2.4 Abbott Fetal & Neonatal Monitoring Devices Products Offered

10.2.5 Hill-Rom Recent Developments

10.3 Drägerwerk

10.3.1 Drägerwerk Corporation Information

10.3.2 Drägerwerk Description, Business Overview

10.3.3 Drägerwerk Fetal & Neonatal Monitoring Devices Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.3.4 Drägerwerk Fetal & Neonatal Monitoring Devices Products Offered

10.3.5 Drägerwerk Recent Developments

10.4 Masimo Corporation

10.4.1 Masimo Corporation Corporation Information

10.4.2 Masimo Corporation Description, Business Overview

10.4.3 Masimo Corporation Fetal & Neonatal Monitoring Devices Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.4.4 Masimo Corporation Fetal & Neonatal Monitoring Devices Products Offered

10.4.5 Masimo Corporation Recent Developments

10.5 Edwards Lifesciences

10.5.1 Edwards Lifesciences Corporation Information

10.5.2 Edwards Lifesciences Description, Business Overview

10.5.3 Edwards Lifesciences Fetal & Neonatal Monitoring Devices Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.5.4 Edwards Lifesciences Fetal & Neonatal Monitoring Devices Products Offered

10.5.5 Edwards Lifesciences Recent Developments

10.6 OMRON

10.6.1 OMRON Corporation Information

10.6.2 OMRON Description, Business Overview

10.6.3 OMRON Fetal & Neonatal Monitoring Devices Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.6.4 OMRON Fetal & Neonatal Monitoring Devices Products Offered

10.6.5 OMRON Recent Developments

10.7 Shenzhen Mindray

10.7.1 Shenzhen Mindray Corporation Information

10.7.2 Shenzhen Mindray Description, Business Overview

10.7.3 Shenzhen Mindray Fetal & Neonatal Monitoring Devices Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.7.4 Shenzhen Mindray Fetal & Neonatal Monitoring Devices Products Offered

10.7.5 Shenzhen Mindray Recent Developments

10.8 Koninklijke Philips

10.8.1 Koninklijke Philips Corporation Information

10.8.2 Koninklijke Philips Description, Business Overview

10.8.3 Koninklijke Philips Fetal & Neonatal Monitoring Devices Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.8.4 Koninklijke Philips Fetal & Neonatal Monitoring Devices Products Offered

10.8.5 Koninklijke Philips Recent Developments

10.9 GE Healthcare

10.9.1 GE Healthcare Corporation Information

10.9.2 GE Healthcare Description, Business Overview

10.9.3 GE Healthcare Fetal & Neonatal Monitoring Devices Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.9.4 GE Healthcare Fetal & Neonatal Monitoring Devices Products Offered

10.9.5 GE Healthcare Recent Developments

10.10 Getinge

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Fetal & Neonatal Monitoring Devices Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Getinge Fetal & Neonatal Monitoring Devices Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Getinge Recent Developments

11 Fetal & Neonatal Monitoring Devices Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Fetal & Neonatal Monitoring Devices Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Fetal & Neonatal Monitoring Devices Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.4.1 Fetal & Neonatal Monitoring Devices Industry Trends

11.4.2 Fetal & Neonatal Monitoring Devices Market Drivers

11.4.3 Fetal & Neonatal Monitoring Devices Market Challenges

11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Distributors

12.3 Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Author Details

14.4 Disclaimer

