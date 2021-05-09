Felt Tip Pens Market 2021: Key Manufactures, Market Demands, Industry Growth and Forecast to 2027 | COPIC, TOUCH, Shanghai M&G Stationery

“

The report titled Global Felt Tip Pens Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Felt Tip Pens market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Felt Tip Pens market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Felt Tip Pens market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Felt Tip Pens market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Felt Tip Pens report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Felt Tip Pens report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Felt Tip Pens market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Felt Tip Pens market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Felt Tip Pens market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Felt Tip Pens market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Felt Tip Pens market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: COPIC, TOUCH, Shanghai M&G Stationery, Winsor&Newton, STAEDTLER Mars, Deli Group, STABILO, BAOKE, Comix, Turecolor, BEIFA, Qingdao Changlong Stationery

Market Segmentation by Product: Oily Felt-tip Pen

Water-based Felt-tip Pen

Alcoholic Felt-tip Pen



Market Segmentation by Application: Student

Office Worker



The Felt Tip Pens Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Felt Tip Pens market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Felt Tip Pens market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Felt Tip Pens market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Felt Tip Pens industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Felt Tip Pens market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Felt Tip Pens market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Felt Tip Pens market?

Table of Contents:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Research Scope

1.2 Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Felt Tip Pens Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Oily Felt-tip Pen

1.2.3 Water-based Felt-tip Pen

1.2.4 Alcoholic Felt-tip Pen

1.3 Market Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Felt Tip Pens Market Share by Application (2016 VS 2021 VS 2027)

1.3.2 Student

1.3.3 Office Worker

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Market Perspective

2.1 Global Felt Tip Pens Market Size (2016-2027)

2.1.1 Global Felt Tip Pens Revenue (2016-2027)

2.1.2 Global Felt Tip Pens Sales (2016-2027)

2.2 Global Felt Tip Pens Market Size across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.2.1 Global Felt Tip Pens Sales by Regions (2016-2021)

2.2.2 Global Felt Tip Pens Revenue by Regions (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Felt Tip Pens Market Size Forecast by Region

2.3.1 Global Felt Tip Pens Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.2 Global Felt Tip Pens Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.4 Global Top Felt Tip Pens Regions (Countries) Ranking by Market Size

2.5 Felt Tip Pens Industry Trends

2.5.1 Felt Tip Pens Market Trends

2.5.2 Felt Tip Pens Market Drivers

2.5.3 Felt Tip Pens Market Challenges

2.5.4 Felt Tip Pens Market Restraints

3 Competitive Landscape by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top Felt Tip Pens Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

3.1.1 Global Felt Tip Pens Sales by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Felt Tip Pens Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.1.3 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Felt Tip Pens Sales in 2020

3.2 Global Top Manufacturers Felt Tip Pens by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Felt Tip Pens Revenue by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Top Felt Tip Pens Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

3.2.3 Global Felt Tip Pens Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.4 Global Felt Tip Pens Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.3 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Felt Tip Pens as of 2020)

3.4 Global Felt Tip Pens Average Selling Price (ASP) by Manufacturers

3.5 Key Manufacturers Felt Tip Pens Plants/Factories Distribution and Area Served

3.6 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Felt Tip Pens Market

3.7 Key Manufacturers Felt Tip Pens Product Offered

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Global Felt Tip Pens Market Size by Type

4.1 Global Felt Tip Pens Historic Market Review by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.1 Global Felt Tip Pens Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.2 Global Felt Tip Pens Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.3 Felt Tip Pens Price by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Felt Tip Pens Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.1 Global Felt Tip Pens Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.2 Global Felt Tip Pens Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.3 Felt Tip Pens Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

5 Global Felt Tip Pens Market Size by Application

5.1 Global Felt Tip Pens Historic Market Review by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.1 Global Felt Tip Pens Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Felt Tip Pens Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.3 Felt Tip Pens Price by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Felt Tip Pens Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.1 Global Felt Tip Pens Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.2 Global Felt Tip Pens Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Felt Tip Pens Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6 North America

6.1 North America Felt Tip Pens Sales Breakdown by Company

6.1.1 North America Felt Tip Pens Sales by Company (2016-2027)

6.1.2 North America Felt Tip Pens Revenue by Company (2016-2027)

6.2 North America Felt Tip Pens Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

6.2.1 North America Felt Tip Pens Sales by Type (2016-2027)

6.2.2 North America Felt Tip Pens Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

6.3 North America Felt Tip Pens Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

6.3.1 North America Felt Tip Pens Sales by Application (2016-2027)

6.3.2 North America Felt Tip Pens Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

6.4 North America Felt Tip Pens Market Size by Country

6.4.1 North America Felt Tip Pens Sales by Country (2016-2027)

6.4.2 North America Felt Tip Pens Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

6.4.3 U.S.

6.4.4 Canada

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Felt Tip Pens Sales Breakdown by Company

7.1.1 Europe Felt Tip Pens Sales by Company (2016-2027)

7.1.2 Europe Felt Tip Pens Revenue by Company (2016-2027)

7.2 Europe Felt Tip Pens Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

7.2.1 Europe Felt Tip Pens Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.2.2 Europe Felt Tip Pens Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.3 Europe Felt Tip Pens Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

7.3.1 Europe Felt Tip Pens Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.3.2 Europe Felt Tip Pens Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.4 Europe Felt Tip Pens Market Size by Country

7.4.1 Europe Felt Tip Pens Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.2 Europe Felt Tip Pens Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.3 Germany

7.4.4 France

7.4.5 U.K.

7.4.6 Italy

7.4.7 Russia

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Felt Tip Pens Sales Breakdown by Company

8.1.1 Asia Pacific Felt Tip Pens Sales by Company (2016-2027)

8.1.2 Asia Pacific Felt Tip Pens Revenue by Company (2016-2027)

8.2 Asia Pacific Felt Tip Pens Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

8.2.1 Asia Pacific Felt Tip Pens Sales by Type (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Asia Pacific Felt Tip Pens Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

8.3 Asia Pacific Felt Tip Pens Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

8.3.1 Asia Pacific Felt Tip Pens Sales by Application (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Asia Pacific Felt Tip Pens Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

8.4 Asia Pacific Felt Tip Pens Market Size by Regions

8.4.1 Asia Pacific Felt Tip Pens Sales by Regions

8.4.2 Asia Pacific Felt Tip Pens Revenue by Regions

8.4.3 China

8.4.4 Japan

8.4.5 South Korea

8.4.6 India

8.4.7 Australia

8.4.8 Taiwan

8.4.9 Indonesia

8.4.10 Thailand

8.4.11 Malaysia

8.4.12 Philippines

8.4.13 Vietnam

9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Felt Tip Pens Sales Breakdown by Company

9.1.1 Latin America Felt Tip Pens Sales by Company (2016-2027)

9.1.2 Latin America Felt Tip Pens Revenue by Company (2016-2027)

9.2 Latin America Felt Tip Pens Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

9.2.1 Latin America Felt Tip Pens Sales by Type (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Latin America Felt Tip Pens Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

9.3 Latin America Felt Tip Pens Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

9.3.1 Latin America Felt Tip Pens Sales by Application (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Latin America Felt Tip Pens Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

9.4 Latin America Felt Tip Pens Market Size by Country

9.4.1 Latin America Felt Tip Pens Sales by Country (2016-2027)

9.4.2 Latin America Felt Tip Pens Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

9.4.3 Mexico

9.4.4 Brazil

9.4.5 Argentina

10 Middle East and Africa

10.1 Middle East and Africa Felt Tip Pens Sales Breakdown by Company

10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Felt Tip Pens Sales by Company (2016-2027)

10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Felt Tip Pens Revenue by Company (2016-2027)

10.2 Middle East and Africa Felt Tip Pens Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

10.2.1 Middle East and Africa Felt Tip Pens Sales by Type (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Middle East and Africa Felt Tip Pens Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

10.3 Middle East and Africa Felt Tip Pens Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

10.3.1 Middle East and Africa Felt Tip Pens Sales by Application (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Middle East and Africa Felt Tip Pens Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

10.4 Middle East and Africa Felt Tip Pens Market Size by Country

10.4.1 Middle East and Africa Felt Tip Pens Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.4.2 Middle East and Africa Felt Tip Pens Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.4.3 Turkey

10.4.4 Saudi Arabia

10.4.5 UAE

11 Company Profiles

11.1 COPIC

11.1.1 COPIC Corporation Information

11.1.2 COPIC Overview

11.1.3 COPIC Felt Tip Pens Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.1.4 COPIC Felt Tip Pens Products and Services

11.1.5 COPIC Felt Tip Pens SWOT Analysis

11.1.6 COPIC Recent Developments

11.2 TOUCH

11.2.1 TOUCH Corporation Information

11.2.2 TOUCH Overview

11.2.3 TOUCH Felt Tip Pens Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.2.4 TOUCH Felt Tip Pens Products and Services

11.2.5 TOUCH Felt Tip Pens SWOT Analysis

11.2.6 TOUCH Recent Developments

11.3 Shanghai M&G Stationery

11.3.1 Shanghai M&G Stationery Corporation Information

11.3.2 Shanghai M&G Stationery Overview

11.3.3 Shanghai M&G Stationery Felt Tip Pens Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.3.4 Shanghai M&G Stationery Felt Tip Pens Products and Services

11.3.5 Shanghai M&G Stationery Felt Tip Pens SWOT Analysis

11.3.6 Shanghai M&G Stationery Recent Developments

11.4 Winsor&Newton

11.4.1 Winsor&Newton Corporation Information

11.4.2 Winsor&Newton Overview

11.4.3 Winsor&Newton Felt Tip Pens Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.4.4 Winsor&Newton Felt Tip Pens Products and Services

11.4.5 Winsor&Newton Felt Tip Pens SWOT Analysis

11.4.6 Winsor&Newton Recent Developments

11.5 STAEDTLER Mars

11.5.1 STAEDTLER Mars Corporation Information

11.5.2 STAEDTLER Mars Overview

11.5.3 STAEDTLER Mars Felt Tip Pens Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.5.4 STAEDTLER Mars Felt Tip Pens Products and Services

11.5.5 STAEDTLER Mars Felt Tip Pens SWOT Analysis

11.5.6 STAEDTLER Mars Recent Developments

11.6 Deli Group

11.6.1 Deli Group Corporation Information

11.6.2 Deli Group Overview

11.6.3 Deli Group Felt Tip Pens Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.6.4 Deli Group Felt Tip Pens Products and Services

11.6.5 Deli Group Felt Tip Pens SWOT Analysis

11.6.6 Deli Group Recent Developments

11.7 STABILO

11.7.1 STABILO Corporation Information

11.7.2 STABILO Overview

11.7.3 STABILO Felt Tip Pens Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.7.4 STABILO Felt Tip Pens Products and Services

11.7.5 STABILO Felt Tip Pens SWOT Analysis

11.7.6 STABILO Recent Developments

11.8 BAOKE

11.8.1 BAOKE Corporation Information

11.8.2 BAOKE Overview

11.8.3 BAOKE Felt Tip Pens Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.8.4 BAOKE Felt Tip Pens Products and Services

11.8.5 BAOKE Felt Tip Pens SWOT Analysis

11.8.6 BAOKE Recent Developments

11.9 Comix

11.9.1 Comix Corporation Information

11.9.2 Comix Overview

11.9.3 Comix Felt Tip Pens Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.9.4 Comix Felt Tip Pens Products and Services

11.9.5 Comix Felt Tip Pens SWOT Analysis

11.9.6 Comix Recent Developments

11.10 Turecolor

11.10.1 Turecolor Corporation Information

11.10.2 Turecolor Overview

11.10.3 Turecolor Felt Tip Pens Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.10.4 Turecolor Felt Tip Pens Products and Services

11.10.5 Turecolor Felt Tip Pens SWOT Analysis

11.10.6 Turecolor Recent Developments

11.11 BEIFA

11.11.1 BEIFA Corporation Information

11.11.2 BEIFA Overview

11.11.3 BEIFA Felt Tip Pens Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.11.4 BEIFA Felt Tip Pens Products and Services

11.11.5 BEIFA Recent Developments

11.12 Qingdao Changlong Stationery

11.12.1 Qingdao Changlong Stationery Corporation Information

11.12.2 Qingdao Changlong Stationery Overview

11.12.3 Qingdao Changlong Stationery Felt Tip Pens Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.12.4 Qingdao Changlong Stationery Felt Tip Pens Products and Services

11.12.5 Qingdao Changlong Stationery Recent Developments

12 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

12.1 Felt Tip Pens Value Chain Analysis

12.2 Felt Tip Pens Key Raw Materials

12.2.1 Key Raw Materials

12.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

12.3 Felt Tip Pens Production Mode & Process

12.4 Felt Tip Pens Sales and Marketing

12.4.1 Felt Tip Pens Sales Channels

12.4.2 Felt Tip Pens Distributors

12.5 Felt Tip Pens Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.2 Data Source

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

”