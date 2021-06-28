Feed Microecologics Market 2021: Regional Insights, Trends & Growth Forecast To 2027 | Liaoning Huaxing, Cerbios-Pharma SA, Angel Yeast

“
Los Angeles, United States, 2021, QY Research has acquired great experience in market research and has been producing reports offering critical analysis of various markets with quality and accuracy. Our market analysts utilize various research methodologies to offer precise and reliable information to the market players to effectively design new growth strategies with an aim to strengthen their presence in the market. They also provide various SWOT and PESTLE analyses that act as a useful tool for the market participants to evaluate different scenarios of the concerned market and take further decision.
QY Research recently published a report, titled Global Feed Microecologics Market Insights, Forecast to 2025. The research includes collation of data that is gathered using primary and secondary research methodologies. The research is conducted by professionals who have remarkable expertise in the field. The report elaborates on all the aspect of the market for a comprehensive understanding of the market dynamics. The market is divided into various segments and all the segments follow a similar format for a detailed explanation of the market.
Report Scope and Segmentation:
|Study Period
|2014 – 2027
|Base Year
|2021
|Forecast Period
|2021 – 2027
|Unit
|Value(USD million)
|Segmentation
|By Manufacturers:
Liaoning Huaxing, Cerbios-Pharma SA, Angel Yeast, Alpharma, Guangdong Haid Group, Guangdong Xi Pu Group, Shandong Boly-lely Bioengineering, KDN Biotech Group, Lallemand, Da Bei Nong Group, Suzhou Branch Animal Husbandry
By Types:
Probiotics
Prebiotics
Synbiotics
By Applications:
Poultry
Livestock
Other
Table of Contents:
1 Feed Microecologics Market Overview
1.1 Feed Microecologics Product Overview
1.2 Feed Microecologics Market Segment by Type
1.2.1 Probiotics
1.2.2 Prebiotics
1.2.3 Synbiotics
1.3 Global Feed Microecologics Market Size by Type
1.3.1 Global Feed Microecologics Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)
1.3.2 Global Feed Microecologics Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.2.1 Global Feed Microecologics Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.2.2 Global Feed Microecologics Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.2.3 Global Feed Microecologics Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.3 Global Feed Microecologics Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)
1.3.3.1 Global Feed Microecologics Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)
1.3.3.2 Global Feed Microecologics Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)
1.3.3.3 Global Feed Microecologics Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)
1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type
1.4.1 North America Feed Microecologics Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.2 Europe Feed Microecologics Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Feed Microecologics Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.4 Latin America Feed Microecologics Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Feed Microecologics Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
2 Global Feed Microecologics Market Competition by Company
2.1 Global Top Players by Feed Microecologics Sales (2016-2021)
2.2 Global Top Players by Feed Microecologics Revenue (2016-2021)
2.3 Global Top Players Feed Microecologics Price (2016-2021)
2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Feed Microecologics Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type
2.5 Feed Microecologics Market Competitive Situation and Trends
2.5.1 Feed Microecologics Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)
2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Feed Microecologics Sales and Revenue in 2020
2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Feed Microecologics as of 2020)
2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Feed Microecologics Market
2.8 Key Manufacturers Feed Microecologics Product Offered
2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
3 Feed Microecologics Status and Outlook by Region
3.1 Global Feed Microecologics Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026
3.2 Global Feed Microecologics Historic Market Size by Region
3.2.1 Global Feed Microecologics Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)
3.2.2 Global Feed Microecologics Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)
3.2.3 Global Feed Microecologics Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
3.3 Global Feed Microecologics Forecasted Market Size by Region
3.3.1 Global Feed Microecologics Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)
3.3.2 Global Feed Microecologics Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)
3.3.3 Global Feed Microecologics Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027)
4 Global Feed Microecologics by Application
4.1 Feed Microecologics Market Segment by Application
4.1.1 Poultry
4.1.2 Livestock
4.1.3 Other
4.2 Global Feed Microecologics Market Size by Application
4.2.1 Global Feed Microecologics Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)
4.2.2 Global Feed Microecologics Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.2.1 Global Feed Microecologics Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.2.2 Global Feed Microecologics Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.2.3 Global Feed Microecologics Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.3 Global Feed Microecologics Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)
4.2.3.1 Global Feed Microecologics Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)
4.2.3.2 Global Feed Microecologics Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)
4.2.3.3 Global Feed Microecologics Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)
4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application
4.3.1 North America Feed Microecologics Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.2 Europe Feed Microecologics Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Feed Microecologics Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.4 Latin America Feed Microecologics Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Feed Microecologics Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
5 North America Feed Microecologics by Country
5.1 North America Feed Microecologics Historic Market Size by Country
5.1.1 North America Feed Microecologics Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
5.1.2 North America Feed Microecologics Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
5.2 North America Feed Microecologics Forecasted Market Size by Country
5.2.1 North America Feed Microecologics Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
5.2.2 North America Feed Microecologics Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)
6 Europe Feed Microecologics by Country
6.1 Europe Feed Microecologics Historic Market Size by Country
6.1.1 Europe Feed Microecologics Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
6.1.2 Europe Feed Microecologics Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
6.2 Europe Feed Microecologics Forecasted Market Size by Country
6.2.1 Europe Feed Microecologics Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
6.2.2 Europe Feed Microecologics Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)
7 Asia-Pacific Feed Microecologics by Region
7.1 Asia-Pacific Feed Microecologics Historic Market Size by Region
7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Feed Microecologics Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)
7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Feed Microecologics Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)
7.2 Asia-Pacific Feed Microecologics Forecasted Market Size by Region
7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Feed Microecologics Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)
7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Feed Microecologics Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)
8 Latin America Feed Microecologics by Country
8.1 Latin America Feed Microecologics Historic Market Size by Country
8.1.1 Latin America Feed Microecologics Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
8.1.2 Latin America Feed Microecologics Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
8.2 Latin America Feed Microecologics Forecasted Market Size by Country
8.2.1 Latin America Feed Microecologics Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
8.2.2 Latin America Feed Microecologics Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)
9 Middle East and Africa Feed Microecologics by Country
9.1 Middle East and Africa Feed Microecologics Historic Market Size by Country
9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Feed Microecologics Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Feed Microecologics Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
9.2 Middle East and Africa Feed Microecologics Forecasted Market Size by Country
9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Feed Microecologics Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Feed Microecologics Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)
10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Feed Microecologics Business
10.1 Liaoning Huaxing
10.1.1 Liaoning Huaxing Corporation Information
10.1.2 Liaoning Huaxing Introduction and Business Overview
10.1.3 Liaoning Huaxing Feed Microecologics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.1.4 Liaoning Huaxing Feed Microecologics Products Offered
10.1.5 Liaoning Huaxing Recent Development
10.2 Cerbios-Pharma SA
10.2.1 Cerbios-Pharma SA Corporation Information
10.2.2 Cerbios-Pharma SA Introduction and Business Overview
10.2.3 Cerbios-Pharma SA Feed Microecologics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.2.4 Liaoning Huaxing Feed Microecologics Products Offered
10.2.5 Cerbios-Pharma SA Recent Development
10.3 Angel Yeast
10.3.1 Angel Yeast Corporation Information
10.3.2 Angel Yeast Introduction and Business Overview
10.3.3 Angel Yeast Feed Microecologics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.3.4 Angel Yeast Feed Microecologics Products Offered
10.3.5 Angel Yeast Recent Development
10.4 Alpharma
10.4.1 Alpharma Corporation Information
10.4.2 Alpharma Introduction and Business Overview
10.4.3 Alpharma Feed Microecologics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.4.4 Alpharma Feed Microecologics Products Offered
10.4.5 Alpharma Recent Development
10.5 Guangdong Haid Group
10.5.1 Guangdong Haid Group Corporation Information
10.5.2 Guangdong Haid Group Introduction and Business Overview
10.5.3 Guangdong Haid Group Feed Microecologics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.5.4 Guangdong Haid Group Feed Microecologics Products Offered
10.5.5 Guangdong Haid Group Recent Development
10.6 Guangdong Xi Pu Group
10.6.1 Guangdong Xi Pu Group Corporation Information
10.6.2 Guangdong Xi Pu Group Introduction and Business Overview
10.6.3 Guangdong Xi Pu Group Feed Microecologics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.6.4 Guangdong Xi Pu Group Feed Microecologics Products Offered
10.6.5 Guangdong Xi Pu Group Recent Development
10.7 Shandong Boly-lely Bioengineering
10.7.1 Shandong Boly-lely Bioengineering Corporation Information
10.7.2 Shandong Boly-lely Bioengineering Introduction and Business Overview
10.7.3 Shandong Boly-lely Bioengineering Feed Microecologics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.7.4 Shandong Boly-lely Bioengineering Feed Microecologics Products Offered
10.7.5 Shandong Boly-lely Bioengineering Recent Development
10.8 KDN Biotech Group
10.8.1 KDN Biotech Group Corporation Information
10.8.2 KDN Biotech Group Introduction and Business Overview
10.8.3 KDN Biotech Group Feed Microecologics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.8.4 KDN Biotech Group Feed Microecologics Products Offered
10.8.5 KDN Biotech Group Recent Development
10.9 Lallemand
10.9.1 Lallemand Corporation Information
10.9.2 Lallemand Introduction and Business Overview
10.9.3 Lallemand Feed Microecologics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.9.4 Lallemand Feed Microecologics Products Offered
10.9.5 Lallemand Recent Development
10.10 Da Bei Nong Group
10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors
10.10.2 Feed Microecologics Product Category, Application and Specification
10.10.3 Da Bei Nong Group Feed Microecologics Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.10.4 Main Business Overview
10.10.5 Da Bei Nong Group Recent Development
10.11 Suzhou Branch Animal Husbandry
10.11.1 Suzhou Branch Animal Husbandry Corporation Information
10.11.2 Suzhou Branch Animal Husbandry Introduction and Business Overview
10.11.3 Suzhou Branch Animal Husbandry Feed Microecologics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.11.4 Suzhou Branch Animal Husbandry Feed Microecologics Products Offered
10.11.5 Suzhou Branch Animal Husbandry Recent Development
11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
11.1 Feed Microecologics Key Raw Materials
11.1.1 Key Raw Materials
11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price
11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers
11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure
11.2.1 Raw Materials
11.2.2 Labor Cost
11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses
11.3 Feed Microecologics Industrial Chain Analysis
11.4 Feed Microecologics Market Dynamics
11.4.1 Industry Trends
11.4.2 Market Drivers
11.4.3 Market Challenges
11.4.4 Market Restraints
12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors
12.1 Sales Channel
12.2 Feed Microecologics Distributors
12.3 Feed Microecologics Downstream Customers
13 Research Findings and Conclusion
14 Appendix
14.1 Research Methodology
14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
14.1.2 Data Source
14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources
14.1.2.2 Primary Sources
14.2 Author Details
14.3 Disclaimer
