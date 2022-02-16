Feed Amino Acids Market Size, Growth Trends, Top Players, Application Potential and Forecast to 2028 | Archer Daniels Midland, Royal DSM, Cargill

“

Market Summary

A newly published report titled “Feed Amino Acids Market” by QY Research throws light on the industry dynamics and current and future trends that play a key role in determining the business expansion. The report also highlights the key driving factors and restraints that are impacting the growth. For a comprehensive understanding, the professionals have reviewed the regulatory scenario, market entry strategies, best industry practices, pricing strategy, technology landscape, and consumption, sales, and demand outlook. Y-o-Y growth estimates have also been included to provide the users with accurate statistics and facts. This report will give the readers a bigger and see-through picture of the overall scenario.

Covid-19 Impact Outlook

This section of the report reveals the consequence of the covid pandemic on business, globally. Effect on manufacturing activities, production, demand, supply chain and logistics management, and distribution networks has been exposed in this report. The analysts have pointed out the measures or strategies that the companies are taking up to fight the covid-19 impact. Moreover, they have identified key opportunities that are emerging post-COVID-19. This will help the players capitalize on the opportunities to recover losses and stabilize their businesses

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Feed Amino Acids report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Feed Amino Acids market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Feed Amino Acids market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Feed Amino Acids market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Feed Amino Acids market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Feed Amino Acids market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Archer Daniels Midland, Royal DSM, Cargill, Evonik Industries, Ajinomoto, Cheil Jedang, PHW Group, Kemin Europa, Adisseo France, Novus International

Market Segmentation by Product:

Tryptophan

Lysine

Methionine

Threonine

Others

Market Segmentation by Application:

Ruminant

Poultry

Swine

Aquaculture

Others

The Feed Amino Acids Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Feed Amino Acids market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Feed Amino Acids market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Feed Amino Acids Product Introduction

1.2 Global Feed Amino Acids Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Feed Amino Acids Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Feed Amino Acids Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States Feed Amino Acids Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States Feed Amino Acids Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States Feed Amino Acids Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 Feed Amino Acids Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Feed Amino Acids in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Feed Amino Acids Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 Feed Amino Acids Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Feed Amino Acids Industry Trends

1.5.2 Feed Amino Acids Market Drivers

1.5.3 Feed Amino Acids Market Challenges

1.5.4 Feed Amino Acids Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1 Feed Amino Acids Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 Tryptophan

2.1.2 Lysine

2.1.3 Methionine

2.1.4 Threonine

2.1.5 Others

2.2 Global Feed Amino Acids Market Size by Type

2.2.1 Global Feed Amino Acids Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global Feed Amino Acids Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 Global Feed Amino Acids Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United States Feed Amino Acids Market Size by Type

2.3.1 United States Feed Amino Acids Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United States Feed Amino Acids Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United States Feed Amino Acids Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Application

3.1 Feed Amino Acids Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Ruminant

3.1.2 Poultry

3.1.3 Swine

3.1.4 Aquaculture

3.1.5 Others

3.2 Global Feed Amino Acids Market Size by Application

3.2.1 Global Feed Amino Acids Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 Global Feed Amino Acids Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 Global Feed Amino Acids Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United States Feed Amino Acids Market Size by Application

3.3.1 United States Feed Amino Acids Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United States Feed Amino Acids Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United States Feed Amino Acids Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 Global Feed Amino Acids Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Feed Amino Acids Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Feed Amino Acids Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Feed Amino Acids Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 Global Feed Amino Acids Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 Global Feed Amino Acids Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Feed Amino Acids Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Feed Amino Acids Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of Feed Amino Acids in 2021

4.2.3 Global Feed Amino Acids Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Feed Amino Acids Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 Global Feed Amino Acids Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 Manufacturers Feed Amino Acids Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Feed Amino Acids Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Feed Amino Acids Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Feed Amino Acids Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Feed Amino Acids Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United States Feed Amino Acids Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Feed Amino Acids Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Feed Amino Acids Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Feed Amino Acids Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Feed Amino Acids Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Feed Amino Acids Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Feed Amino Acids Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Feed Amino Acids Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Feed Amino Acids Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Feed Amino Acids Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Feed Amino Acids Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 U.S.

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Feed Amino Acids Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Feed Amino Acids Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.2.12 Philippines

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Feed Amino Acids Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Feed Amino Acids Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Feed Amino Acids Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Feed Amino Acids Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Feed Amino Acids Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Feed Amino Acids Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 U.A.E

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Archer Daniels Midland

7.1.1 Archer Daniels Midland Corporation Information

7.1.2 Archer Daniels Midland Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 Archer Daniels Midland Feed Amino Acids Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 Archer Daniels Midland Feed Amino Acids Products Offered

7.1.5 Archer Daniels Midland Recent Development

7.2 Royal DSM

7.2.1 Royal DSM Corporation Information

7.2.2 Royal DSM Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 Royal DSM Feed Amino Acids Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 Royal DSM Feed Amino Acids Products Offered

7.2.5 Royal DSM Recent Development

7.3 Cargill

7.3.1 Cargill Corporation Information

7.3.2 Cargill Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 Cargill Feed Amino Acids Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Cargill Feed Amino Acids Products Offered

7.3.5 Cargill Recent Development

7.4 Evonik Industries

7.4.1 Evonik Industries Corporation Information

7.4.2 Evonik Industries Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 Evonik Industries Feed Amino Acids Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 Evonik Industries Feed Amino Acids Products Offered

7.4.5 Evonik Industries Recent Development

7.5 Ajinomoto

7.5.1 Ajinomoto Corporation Information

7.5.2 Ajinomoto Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 Ajinomoto Feed Amino Acids Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 Ajinomoto Feed Amino Acids Products Offered

7.5.5 Ajinomoto Recent Development

7.6 Cheil Jedang

7.6.1 Cheil Jedang Corporation Information

7.6.2 Cheil Jedang Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 Cheil Jedang Feed Amino Acids Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 Cheil Jedang Feed Amino Acids Products Offered

7.6.5 Cheil Jedang Recent Development

7.7 PHW Group

7.7.1 PHW Group Corporation Information

7.7.2 PHW Group Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 PHW Group Feed Amino Acids Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 PHW Group Feed Amino Acids Products Offered

7.7.5 PHW Group Recent Development

7.8 Kemin Europa

7.8.1 Kemin Europa Corporation Information

7.8.2 Kemin Europa Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 Kemin Europa Feed Amino Acids Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 Kemin Europa Feed Amino Acids Products Offered

7.8.5 Kemin Europa Recent Development

7.9 Adisseo France

7.9.1 Adisseo France Corporation Information

7.9.2 Adisseo France Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 Adisseo France Feed Amino Acids Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 Adisseo France Feed Amino Acids Products Offered

7.9.5 Adisseo France Recent Development

7.10 Novus International

7.10.1 Novus International Corporation Information

7.10.2 Novus International Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 Novus International Feed Amino Acids Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 Novus International Feed Amino Acids Products Offered

7.10.5 Novus International Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 Feed Amino Acids Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 Feed Amino Acids Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 Feed Amino Acids Distributors

8.3 Feed Amino Acids Production Mode & Process

8.4 Feed Amino Acids Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 Feed Amino Acids Sales Channels

8.4.2 Feed Amino Acids Distributors

8.5 Feed Amino Acids Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

