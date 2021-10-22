Faucets Market Forecast, Global Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment 2021-2027| Masco Corporation, Kohler, Fortune Brands

LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research offers an encyclopedic study of the global Faucets market with holistic insights into vital factors and aspects that impact future market growth. The global Faucets market has been analyzed for the forecast period 2021-2027 and historical period 2015-2020. In order to help players to gain comprehensive understanding of the Global Faucets market and its critical dynamics, the research study provides detailed qualitative and quantitative analysis. Furthermore, readers are offered with complete and thorough research on different regions and segments of the global Faucets market. Almost all industry-specific, microeconomic, and macroeconomic factors influencing the global market growth have been analyzed in the report.

The competitive landscape of the global Faucets market is broadly studied in the report with large focus on recent developments, future plans of top players, and key growth strategies adopted by them. The analysts authoring the report have profiled almost every major player of the global Faucets market and thrown light on their crucial business aspects such as production, areas of operation, and product portfolio. All companies analyzed in the report are studied on the basis of vital factors such as market share, market growth, company size, production volume, revenue, and earnings.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Faucets Market Research Report: Masco Corporation, Kohler, Fortune Brands, LIXIL Corporation, Spectrum Brands, Friedrich Grohe, Jacuzzi, Elkay, Roca, Briggs Plumbing, Lota Group, Toto, MOEN, Paini, Hansgrohe, Delta, Pfister, Zucchetti, HCG

Global Faucets Market by Type: Stainless Steel Faucets, Brass Faucets, Plastic Faucets

Global Faucets Market by Application: Residential Application, Commercial Application, Other

The report offers great insights into important segments of the global Faucets market while concentrating on their CAGR, market size, market share, and future growth potential. The global Faucets market is mainly segmented according to type of product, application, and region. Each segment in these categories is extensively researched to become familiar with their growth prospects and key trends. Segmental analysis is highly important to identify key growth pockets of a global market. The report provides specific information on the market growth and demand of different products and applications to help players to focus on profitable areas of the global Faucets market.

Key Questions Answered by the Report

1. What will be the size of the global Faucets market in 2027?

2. What is the current CAGR of the global Faucets market?

3. Which product is expected to show the highest market growth?

4. Which application is projected to gain a lion’s share of the global Faucets market?

5. Which region is foretold to create the most number of opportunities in the global Faucets market?

6. Will there be any changes in market competition during the forecast period?

7. Which are the top players currently operating in the global Faucets market?

8. How will the market situation change in the coming years?

9. What are the common business tactics adopted by players?

10. What is the growth outlook of the global Faucets market?

Table of Contents

1 Faucets Market Overview

1.1 Faucets Product Overview

1.2 Faucets Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Stainless Steel Faucets

1.2.2 Brass Faucets

1.2.3 Plastic Faucets

1.3 Global Faucets Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Faucets Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)

1.3.2 Global Faucets Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.1 Global Faucets Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.2 Global Faucets Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.3 Global Faucets Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.3 Global Faucets Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.1 Global Faucets Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.2 Global Faucets Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.3 Global Faucets Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type

1.4.1 North America Faucets Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.2 Europe Faucets Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Faucets Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.4 Latin America Faucets Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Faucets Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

2 Global Faucets Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Faucets Sales (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Top Players by Faucets Revenue (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Top Players Faucets Price (2016-2021)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Faucets Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Faucets Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Faucets Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Faucets Sales and Revenue in 2020

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Faucets as of 2020)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Faucets Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Faucets Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Faucets Status and Outlook by Region

3.1 Global Faucets Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026

3.2 Global Faucets Historic Market Size by Region

3.2.1 Global Faucets Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Faucets Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Faucets Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Faucets Forecasted Market Size by Region

3.3.1 Global Faucets Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.2 Global Faucets Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.3 Global Faucets Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027)

4 Global Faucets by Application

4.1 Faucets Market Segment by Application

4.1.1 Residential Application

4.1.2 Commercial Application

4.1.3 Other

4.2 Global Faucets Market Size by Application

4.2.1 Global Faucets Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)

4.2.2 Global Faucets Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.1 Global Faucets Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.2 Global Faucets Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.3 Global Faucets Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Faucets Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.1 Global Faucets Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.2 Global Faucets Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.3 Global Faucets Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application

4.3.1 North America Faucets Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Europe Faucets Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Faucets Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.4 Latin America Faucets Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Faucets Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

5 North America Faucets by Country

5.1 North America Faucets Historic Market Size by Country

5.1.1 North America Faucets Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

5.1.2 North America Faucets Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

5.2 North America Faucets Forecasted Market Size by Country

5.2.1 North America Faucets Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

5.2.2 North America Faucets Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

6 Europe Faucets by Country

6.1 Europe Faucets Historic Market Size by Country

6.1.1 Europe Faucets Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Europe Faucets Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

6.2 Europe Faucets Forecasted Market Size by Country

6.2.1 Europe Faucets Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

6.2.2 Europe Faucets Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

7 Asia-Pacific Faucets by Region

7.1 Asia-Pacific Faucets Historic Market Size by Region

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Faucets Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Faucets Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Faucets Forecasted Market Size by Region

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Faucets Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Faucets Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

8 Latin America Faucets by Country

8.1 Latin America Faucets Historic Market Size by Country

8.1.1 Latin America Faucets Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Latin America Faucets Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

8.2 Latin America Faucets Forecasted Market Size by Country

8.2.1 Latin America Faucets Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

8.2.2 Latin America Faucets Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

9 Middle East and Africa Faucets by Country

9.1 Middle East and Africa Faucets Historic Market Size by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Faucets Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Faucets Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Faucets Forecasted Market Size by Country

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Faucets Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Faucets Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Faucets Business

10.1 Masco Corporation

10.1.1 Masco Corporation Corporation Information

10.1.2 Masco Corporation Introduction and Business Overview

10.1.3 Masco Corporation Faucets Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.1.4 Masco Corporation Faucets Products Offered

10.1.5 Masco Corporation Recent Development

10.2 Kohler

10.2.1 Kohler Corporation Information

10.2.2 Kohler Introduction and Business Overview

10.2.3 Kohler Faucets Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.2.4 Masco Corporation Faucets Products Offered

10.2.5 Kohler Recent Development

10.3 Fortune Brands

10.3.1 Fortune Brands Corporation Information

10.3.2 Fortune Brands Introduction and Business Overview

10.3.3 Fortune Brands Faucets Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.3.4 Fortune Brands Faucets Products Offered

10.3.5 Fortune Brands Recent Development

10.4 LIXIL Corporation

10.4.1 LIXIL Corporation Corporation Information

10.4.2 LIXIL Corporation Introduction and Business Overview

10.4.3 LIXIL Corporation Faucets Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.4.4 LIXIL Corporation Faucets Products Offered

10.4.5 LIXIL Corporation Recent Development

10.5 Spectrum Brands

10.5.1 Spectrum Brands Corporation Information

10.5.2 Spectrum Brands Introduction and Business Overview

10.5.3 Spectrum Brands Faucets Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.5.4 Spectrum Brands Faucets Products Offered

10.5.5 Spectrum Brands Recent Development

10.6 Friedrich Grohe

10.6.1 Friedrich Grohe Corporation Information

10.6.2 Friedrich Grohe Introduction and Business Overview

10.6.3 Friedrich Grohe Faucets Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.6.4 Friedrich Grohe Faucets Products Offered

10.6.5 Friedrich Grohe Recent Development

10.7 Jacuzzi

10.7.1 Jacuzzi Corporation Information

10.7.2 Jacuzzi Introduction and Business Overview

10.7.3 Jacuzzi Faucets Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.7.4 Jacuzzi Faucets Products Offered

10.7.5 Jacuzzi Recent Development

10.8 Elkay

10.8.1 Elkay Corporation Information

10.8.2 Elkay Introduction and Business Overview

10.8.3 Elkay Faucets Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.8.4 Elkay Faucets Products Offered

10.8.5 Elkay Recent Development

10.9 Roca

10.9.1 Roca Corporation Information

10.9.2 Roca Introduction and Business Overview

10.9.3 Roca Faucets Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.9.4 Roca Faucets Products Offered

10.9.5 Roca Recent Development

10.10 Briggs Plumbing

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Faucets Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Briggs Plumbing Faucets Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Briggs Plumbing Recent Development

10.11 Lota Group

10.11.1 Lota Group Corporation Information

10.11.2 Lota Group Introduction and Business Overview

10.11.3 Lota Group Faucets Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.11.4 Lota Group Faucets Products Offered

10.11.5 Lota Group Recent Development

10.12 Toto

10.12.1 Toto Corporation Information

10.12.2 Toto Introduction and Business Overview

10.12.3 Toto Faucets Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.12.4 Toto Faucets Products Offered

10.12.5 Toto Recent Development

10.13 MOEN

10.13.1 MOEN Corporation Information

10.13.2 MOEN Introduction and Business Overview

10.13.3 MOEN Faucets Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.13.4 MOEN Faucets Products Offered

10.13.5 MOEN Recent Development

10.14 Paini

10.14.1 Paini Corporation Information

10.14.2 Paini Introduction and Business Overview

10.14.3 Paini Faucets Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.14.4 Paini Faucets Products Offered

10.14.5 Paini Recent Development

10.15 Hansgrohe

10.15.1 Hansgrohe Corporation Information

10.15.2 Hansgrohe Introduction and Business Overview

10.15.3 Hansgrohe Faucets Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.15.4 Hansgrohe Faucets Products Offered

10.15.5 Hansgrohe Recent Development

10.16 Delta

10.16.1 Delta Corporation Information

10.16.2 Delta Introduction and Business Overview

10.16.3 Delta Faucets Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.16.4 Delta Faucets Products Offered

10.16.5 Delta Recent Development

10.17 Pfister

10.17.1 Pfister Corporation Information

10.17.2 Pfister Introduction and Business Overview

10.17.3 Pfister Faucets Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.17.4 Pfister Faucets Products Offered

10.17.5 Pfister Recent Development

10.18 Zucchetti

10.18.1 Zucchetti Corporation Information

10.18.2 Zucchetti Introduction and Business Overview

10.18.3 Zucchetti Faucets Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.18.4 Zucchetti Faucets Products Offered

10.18.5 Zucchetti Recent Development

10.19 HCG

10.19.1 HCG Corporation Information

10.19.2 HCG Introduction and Business Overview

10.19.3 HCG Faucets Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.19.4 HCG Faucets Products Offered

10.19.5 HCG Recent Development

11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Faucets Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Faucets Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Faucets Market Dynamics

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Market Restraints

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Faucets Distributors

12.3 Faucets Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

