Faucet Hardware Market Demand, Recent Trends and Developments Analysis 2027 | American Standard, SLOAN, Kohler

LOS ANGELES, United States: The report is an all-inclusive research study of the global Faucet Hardware market taking into account the growth factors, recent trends, developments, opportunities, and competitive landscape. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Faucet Hardware market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Faucet Hardware report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Faucet Hardware report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Faucet Hardware market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Faucet Hardware market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Faucet Hardware market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Faucet Hardware market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Faucet Hardware market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Faucet Hardware Market Research Report: American Standard, SLOAN, Kohler, Zurn, JAG PLUMBING PRODUCTS, Fluidmaster, DANCO, Everbilt, Delta, Jones Stephens, Korky, KEENEY, Apollo, Oatey, MOEN

Global Faucet Hardware Market Segmentation by Product: Faucet Spouts, Faucet Stems, Faucet Handles, Faucet Aerators

Global Faucet Hardware Market Segmentation by Application: Residential, Commercial

The Faucet Hardware Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Faucet Hardware market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Faucet Hardware market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Faucet Hardware market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Faucet Hardware industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Faucet Hardware market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Faucet Hardware market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Faucet Hardware market?

Table of Contents:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Research Scope

1.2 Top Faucet Hardware Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

1.3 Market Segment by Type

1.3.1 Global Faucet Hardware Market Size by Type: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026 (US$ Million)

1.3.2 Faucet Spouts

1.3.3 Faucet Stems

1.3.4 Faucet Handles

1.3.5 Faucet Aerators

1.4 Market Segment by Application

1.4.1 Global Faucet Hardware Consumption by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 Residential

1.4.3 Commercial

1.5 Study Objectives

1.6 Years Considered

2 Global Market Perspective

2.1 Global Faucet Hardware Production Capacity Analysis

2.1.1 Global Faucet Hardware Production Value (2015-2026)

2.1.2 Global Faucet Hardware Production (2015-2026)

2.1.3 Global Faucet Hardware Capacity (2015-2026)

2.1.4 Global Faucet Hardware Marketing Pricing and Trends

2.2 Global Faucet Hardware Market Size Growth Potential by Key Producing Regions

2.2.1 Global Faucet Hardware Market Size by Key Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2021 VS 2026

2.2.2 Global Faucet Hardware Market Share by Key Producing Regions: 2021 VS 2026

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Faucet Hardware Market Trends

2.3.2 Faucet Hardware Market Drivers

2.3.3 Faucet Hardware Market Challenges

2.3.4 Faucet Hardware Market Restraints

2.3.5 Primary Interviews with Key Faucet Hardware Players: Views for Future

3 Market Share by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top Manufacturers by Faucet Hardware Production Capacity

3.1.1 Global Top Manufacturers by Faucet Hardware Production Capacity (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Top Manufacturers by Faucet Hardware Production (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Faucet Hardware Production in 2019

3.2 Global Top Manufacturers by Faucet Hardware Revenue

3.2.1 Global Top Manufacturers by Faucet Hardware Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Top Manufacturers Market Share by Faucet Hardware Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Faucet Hardware Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.3 Global Top Manufacturers Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Faucet Hardware as of 2019)

3.4 Global Faucet Hardware Average Selling Price (ASP) by Manufacturers

3.5 Key Manufacturers Faucet Hardware Plants/Factories Distribution and Area Served

3.6 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Faucet Hardware Market

3.7 Key Manufacturers Faucet Hardware Product Offered

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Estimate and Forecast by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Faucet Hardware Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Faucet Hardware Production Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Global Faucet Hardware Production Value Market Share by Type

4.1.4 Faucet Hardware Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Faucet Hardware Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Faucet Hardware Production Market Share Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Global Faucet Hardware Production Value Market Share Forecast by Type

4.2.4 Faucet Hardware Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.3 Global Faucet Hardware Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Faucet Hardware Consumption by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Faucet Hardware Consumption by Application (2021-2026)

6 Production by Regions: Market Fact & Figures

6.1 Global Faucet Hardware Production (History Data) by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 Global Faucet Hardware Production Value (History Data) by Regions

6.3 North America

6.3.1 North America Faucet Hardware Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3.2 North America Faucet Hardware Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3.3 Key Players Market Share in North America

6.3.4 North America Faucet Hardware Import & Export (2015-2020)

6.4 Europe

6.4.1 Europe Faucet Hardware Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4.2 Europe Faucet Hardware Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4.3 Key Players Market Share in Europe

6.4.4 Europe Faucet Hardware Import & Export (2015-2020)

6.5 China

6.5.1 China Faucet Hardware Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5.2 China Faucet Hardware Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5.3 Key Players Market Share in China

6.5.4 China Faucet Hardware Import & Export (2015-2020)

6.6 Japan

6.6.1 Japan Faucet Hardware Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6.2 Japan Faucet Hardware Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6.3 Key Players Market Share in Japan

6.6.4 Japan Faucet Hardware Import & Export (2015-2020)

7 Faucet Hardware Consumption by Regions: Market Fact & Figures

7.1 Global Faucet Hardware Consumption (History Data) by Regions (2015-2020)

7.2 Global Top Faucet Hardware Consumers (regions/countries) Ranking and Share of Total Faucet Hardware Consumption in 2015 VS 2019

7.3 North America

7.3.1 North America Faucet Hardware Consumption by Type

7.3.2 North America Faucet Hardware Consumption by Application

7.3.3 North America Faucet Hardware Consumption by Countries

7.3.4 U.S.

7.3.5 Canada

7.4 Europe

7.4.1 Europe Faucet Hardware Consumption by Type

7.4.2 Europe Faucet Hardware Consumption by Application

7.4.3 Europe Faucet Hardware Consumption by Countries

7.4.4 Germany

7.4.5 France

7.4.6 U.K.

7.4.7 Italy

7.4.8 Russia

7.5 Asia Pacific

7.5.1 Asia Pacific Faucet Hardware Consumption by Type

7.5.2 Asia Pacific Faucet Hardware Consumption by Application

7.5.3 Asia Pacific Faucet Hardware Consumption by Regions

7.5.4 China

7.5.5 Japan

7.5.6 South Korea

7.5.7 India

7.5.8 Australia

7.5.9 Taiwan

7.5.10 Indonesia

7.5.11 Thailand

7.5.12 Malaysia

7.5.13 Philippines

7.5.14 Vietnam

7.6 Central & South America

7.6.1 Central & South America Faucet Hardware Consumption by Type

7.6.2 Central & South America Faucet Hardware Consumption by Application

7.6.3 Central & South America Faucet Hardware Consumption by Countries

7.6.4 Mexico

7.6.5 Brazil

7.6.6 Argentina

7.7 Middle East and Africa

7.7.1 Middle East and Africa Faucet Hardware Consumption by Type

7.7.2 Middle East and Africa Faucet Hardware Consumption by Application

7.7.3 Central & South America Faucet Hardware Consumption by Countries

7.7.4 Turkey

7.7.5 Saudi Arabia

7.7.6 U.A.E

8 Company Profiles

8.1 American Standard

8.1.1 American Standard Corporation Information

8.1.2 American Standard Business Overview

8.1.3 American Standard Faucet Hardware Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.1.4 Faucet Hardware Products and Services

8.1.5 American Standard SWOT Analysis

8.1.6 American Standard Recent Developments

8.2 SLOAN

8.2.1 SLOAN Corporation Information

8.2.2 SLOAN Business Overview

8.2.3 SLOAN Faucet Hardware Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.2.4 Faucet Hardware Products and Services

8.2.5 SLOAN SWOT Analysis

8.2.6 SLOAN Recent Developments

8.3 Kohler

8.3.1 Kohler Corporation Information

8.3.2 Kohler Business Overview

8.3.3 Kohler Faucet Hardware Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.3.4 Faucet Hardware Products and Services

8.3.5 Kohler SWOT Analysis

8.3.6 Kohler Recent Developments

8.4 Zurn

8.4.1 Zurn Corporation Information

8.4.2 Zurn Business Overview

8.4.3 Zurn Faucet Hardware Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.4.4 Faucet Hardware Products and Services

8.4.5 Zurn SWOT Analysis

8.4.6 Zurn Recent Developments

8.5 JAG PLUMBING PRODUCTS

8.5.1 JAG PLUMBING PRODUCTS Corporation Information

8.5.2 JAG PLUMBING PRODUCTS Business Overview

8.5.3 JAG PLUMBING PRODUCTS Faucet Hardware Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.5.4 Faucet Hardware Products and Services

8.5.5 JAG PLUMBING PRODUCTS SWOT Analysis

8.5.6 JAG PLUMBING PRODUCTS Recent Developments

8.6 Fluidmaster

8.6.1 Fluidmaster Corporation Information

8.6.2 Fluidmaster Business Overview

8.6.3 Fluidmaster Faucet Hardware Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.6.4 Faucet Hardware Products and Services

8.6.5 Fluidmaster SWOT Analysis

8.6.6 Fluidmaster Recent Developments

8.7 DANCO

8.7.1 DANCO Corporation Information

8.7.2 DANCO Business Overview

8.7.3 DANCO Faucet Hardware Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.7.4 Faucet Hardware Products and Services

8.7.5 DANCO SWOT Analysis

8.7.6 DANCO Recent Developments

8.8 Everbilt

8.8.1 Everbilt Corporation Information

8.8.2 Everbilt Business Overview

8.8.3 Everbilt Faucet Hardware Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.8.4 Faucet Hardware Products and Services

8.8.5 Everbilt SWOT Analysis

8.8.6 Everbilt Recent Developments

8.9 Delta

8.9.1 Delta Corporation Information

8.9.2 Delta Business Overview

8.9.3 Delta Faucet Hardware Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.9.4 Faucet Hardware Products and Services

8.9.5 Delta SWOT Analysis

8.9.6 Delta Recent Developments

8.10 Jones Stephens

8.10.1 Jones Stephens Corporation Information

8.10.2 Jones Stephens Business Overview

8.10.3 Jones Stephens Faucet Hardware Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.10.4 Faucet Hardware Products and Services

8.10.5 Jones Stephens SWOT Analysis

8.10.6 Jones Stephens Recent Developments

8.11 Korky

8.11.1 Korky Corporation Information

8.11.2 Korky Business Overview

8.11.3 Korky Faucet Hardware Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.11.4 Faucet Hardware Products and Services

8.11.5 Korky SWOT Analysis

8.11.6 Korky Recent Developments

8.12 KEENEY

8.12.1 KEENEY Corporation Information

8.12.2 KEENEY Business Overview

8.12.3 KEENEY Faucet Hardware Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.12.4 Faucet Hardware Products and Services

8.12.5 KEENEY SWOT Analysis

8.12.6 KEENEY Recent Developments

8.13 Apollo

8.13.1 Apollo Corporation Information

8.13.2 Apollo Business Overview

8.13.3 Apollo Faucet Hardware Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.13.4 Faucet Hardware Products and Services

8.13.5 Apollo SWOT Analysis

8.13.6 Apollo Recent Developments

8.14 Oatey

8.14.1 Oatey Corporation Information

8.14.2 Oatey Business Overview

8.14.3 Oatey Faucet Hardware Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.14.4 Faucet Hardware Products and Services

8.14.5 Oatey SWOT Analysis

8.14.6 Oatey Recent Developments

8.15 MOEN

8.15.1 MOEN Corporation Information

8.15.2 MOEN Business Overview

8.15.3 MOEN Faucet Hardware Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.15.4 Faucet Hardware Products and Services

8.15.5 MOEN SWOT Analysis

8.15.6 MOEN Recent Developments

9 Faucet Hardware Production Side by Producing Regions (Countries)

9.1 Global Faucet Hardware Production Value Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

9.2 Faucet Hardware Production Forecast by Regions

9.3 Key Faucet Hardware Producing Regions Forecast

9.3.1 North America

9.3.2 Europe

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

10 Faucet Hardware Consumption Forecast by Top Consumers (Regions/Countries)

10.1 Global Faucet Hardware Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.2 North America Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.2.1 North America Faucet Hardware Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.2.2 North America Faucet Hardware Consumption Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

10.3 Europe Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.3.1 Europe Faucet Hardware Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.3.2 Europe Faucet Hardware Consumption Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

10.4 Asia Pacific Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.4.1 Asia Pacific Faucet Hardware Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.4.1 Asia Pacific Faucet Hardware Consumption Forecast by Regions (2021-2026)

10.5 Latin America Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.5.1 Latin America Faucet Hardware Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.5.2 Latin America Faucet Hardware Consumption Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

10.6 Middle East and Africa Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.6.1 Middle East and Africa Faucet Hardware Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.6.2 Middle East and Africa Faucet Hardware Consumption Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

11 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

11.1 Faucet Hardware Value Chain Analysis

11.2 Sales Channels Analysis

11.2.1 Faucet Hardware Sales Channels

11.2.2 Faucet Hardware Distributors

11.3 Faucet Hardware Customers

12 Key Findings

13 Appendix

13.1 Research Methodology

13.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.2 Data Source

13.2 Author Details

13.3 Disclaimer

