LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research has recently published a research report titled, “Global Factory Automation (FA) Market Size, Status and Forecast 2020-2026“. This report has been prepared by experienced and knowledgeable market analysts and researchers. It is a phenomenal compilation of important studies that explore the competitive landscape, segmentation, geographical expansion, and revenue, production, and consumption growth of the global Factory Automation (FA) market. Players can use the accurate market facts and figures and statistical studies provided in the report to understand the current and future growth of the global Factory Automation (FA) market.
The report includes CAGR, market shares, sales, gross margin, value, volume, and other vital market figures that give an exact picture of the growth of the global Factory Automation (FA) market.
|Top Companies/Manufacturers:
|
, Legrand Holding Inc, ABB Ltd, Kontron Inc, Baldor Electric Company, Schneider Electric, Rockwell Automation, Beckhoff Automation, General Electric, Honeywell International, Mitsubishi Electric Corp, SICK AG, Siemens AG, General Cables Corp, Yokogawa Electric Corp, Pepperl+Fuchs, Danaher Corp, Omron Corp, Cisco Systems, Endress+Hauser, Emerson, Agilent Technologies, Eaton Corporation, Keyence Corporation, Fanuc Corporation, 3D Systems, Yaskawa Electric Corporation, Krohne, WIKA, Progea, Danfoss, Vega, Tegan Innovations, STRATASYS Factory Automation (FA)
|Market Segment by Product Type:
|, Relays & Switches, Sensors, Motors & Drives, Machine Vision, Robotics, DCS &PLC, MES & ERP, SCADA & PLM, Others Factory Automation (FA)
|Market Segment by Application:
|, Chemistry And Mining, Oil And Gas, Pharmaceutical And Biotechnology, Energy And Electricity, Automobile, Paper and Pulp, Packaging, Food and Beverage, Others
Get PDF Sample Copy of the Report @
https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/1456187/global-factory-automation-fa-market
For Customization in the Report Drop Your Query Here:
https://www.qyresearch.com/customize-request/form/1456187/global-factory-automation-fa-market
Buy Now:
https://www.qyresearch.com/settlement/pre/6bb71b393ab9ff2a69f34680fde895a3,0,1,global-factory-automation-fa-market
Competitive Landscape
Competitor analysis is one of the best sections of the report that compares the progress of leading players based on crucial parameters, including market share, new developments, global reach, local competition, price, and production. From the nature of competition to future changes in the vendor landscape, the report provides in-depth analysis of the competition in the global Factory Automation (FA) market.
Key questions answered in the report:
- What is the growth potential of the Factory Automation (FA) market?
- Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?
- Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?
- Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?
- What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Factory Automation (FA) industry in the years to come?
- What are the key challenges that the global Factory Automation (FA) market may face in the future?
- Which are the leading companies in the global Factory Automation (FA) market?
- Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?
- Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Factory Automation (FA) market
TOC
Table of Contents 1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Factory Automation (FA) Revenue
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Factory Automation (FA) Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2020 VS 2026
1.4.2 Relays & Switches
1.4.3 Sensors
1.4.4 Motors & Drives
1.4.5 Machine Vision
1.4.6 Robotics
1.4.7 DCS &PLC
1.4.8 MES & ERP
1.4.9 SCADA & PLM
1.4.10 Others
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Factory Automation (FA) Market Share by Application: 2020 VS 2026
1.5.2 Chemistry And Mining
1.5.3 Oil And Gas
1.5.4 Pharmaceutical And Biotechnology
1.5.5 Energy And Electricity
1.5.6 Automobile
1.5.7 Paper and Pulp
1.5.8 Packaging
1.5.9 Food and Beverage
1.5.10 Others 1.6 Study Objectives 1.7 Years Considered 2 Global Growth Trends by Regions
2.1 Factory Automation (FA) Market Perspective (2015-2026)
2.2 Factory Automation (FA) Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Factory Automation (FA) Market Size by Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026
2.2.2 Factory Automation (FA) Historic Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)
2.2.3 Factory Automation (FA) Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2021-2026) 2.3 Industry Trends and Growth Strategy 2.3.1 Market Top Trends 2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Challenges
2.3.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
2.3.5 Factory Automation (FA) Market Growth Strategy
2.3.6 Primary Interviews with Key Factory Automation (FA) Players (Opinion Leaders) 3 Competition Landscape by Key Players
3.1 Global Top Factory Automation (FA) Players by Market Size
3.1.1 Global Top Factory Automation (FA) Players by Revenue (2015-2020)
3.1.2 Global Factory Automation (FA) Revenue Market Share by Players (2015-2020)
3.1.3 Global Factory Automation (FA) Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)
3.2 Global Factory Automation (FA) Market Concentration Ratio
3.2.1 Global Factory Automation (FA) Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.2.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Factory Automation (FA) Revenue in 2019
3.3 Factory Automation (FA) Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.4 Key Players Factory Automation (FA) Product Solution and Service
3.5 Date of Enter into Factory Automation (FA) Market
3.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Breakdown Data by Type (2015-2026)
4.1 Global Factory Automation (FA) Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
4.2 Global Factory Automation (FA) Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026) 5 Factory Automation (FA) Breakdown Data by Application (2015-2026)
5.1 Global Factory Automation (FA) Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
5.2 Global Factory Automation (FA) Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026) 6 North America
6.1 North America Factory Automation (FA) Market Size (2015-2020)
6.2 Factory Automation (FA) Key Players in North America (2019-2020)
6.3 North America Factory Automation (FA) Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
6.4 North America Factory Automation (FA) Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 7 Europe
7.1 Europe Factory Automation (FA) Market Size (2015-2020)
7.2 Factory Automation (FA) Key Players in Europe (2019-2020)
7.3 Europe Factory Automation (FA) Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
7.4 Europe Factory Automation (FA) Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 8 China
8.1 China Factory Automation (FA) Market Size (2015-2020)
8.2 Factory Automation (FA) Key Players in China (2019-2020)
8.3 China Factory Automation (FA) Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
8.4 China Factory Automation (FA) Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 9 Japan
9.1 Japan Factory Automation (FA) Market Size (2015-2020)
9.2 Factory Automation (FA) Key Players in Japan (2019-2020)
9.3 Japan Factory Automation (FA) Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
9.4 Japan Factory Automation (FA) Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 10Key Players Profiles
10.1 Legrand Holding Inc
10.1.1 Legrand Holding Inc Company Details
10.1.2 Legrand Holding Inc Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
10.1.3 Legrand Holding Inc Factory Automation (FA) Introduction
10.1.4 Legrand Holding Inc Revenue in Factory Automation (FA) Business (2015-2020))
10.1.5 Legrand Holding Inc Recent Development
10.2 ABB Ltd
10.2.1 ABB Ltd Company Details
10.2.2 ABB Ltd Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
10.2.3 ABB Ltd Factory Automation (FA) Introduction
10.2.4 ABB Ltd Revenue in Factory Automation (FA) Business (2015-2020)
10.2.5 ABB Ltd Recent Development
10.3 Kontron Inc
10.3.1 Kontron Inc Company Details
10.3.2 Kontron Inc Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
10.3.3 Kontron Inc Factory Automation (FA) Introduction
10.3.4 Kontron Inc Revenue in Factory Automation (FA) Business (2015-2020)
10.3.5 Kontron Inc Recent Development
10.4 Baldor Electric Company
10.4.1 Baldor Electric Company Company Details
10.4.2 Baldor Electric Company Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
10.4.3 Baldor Electric Company Factory Automation (FA) Introduction
10.4.4 Baldor Electric Company Revenue in Factory Automation (FA) Business (2015-2020)
10.4.5 Baldor Electric Company Recent Development
10.5 Schneider Electric
10.5.1 Schneider Electric Company Details
10.5.2 Schneider Electric Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
10.5.3 Schneider Electric Factory Automation (FA) Introduction
10.5.4 Schneider Electric Revenue in Factory Automation (FA) Business (2015-2020)
10.5.5 Schneider Electric Recent Development
10.6 Rockwell Automation
10.6.1 Rockwell Automation Company Details
10.6.2 Rockwell Automation Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
10.6.3 Rockwell Automation Factory Automation (FA) Introduction
10.6.4 Rockwell Automation Revenue in Factory Automation (FA) Business (2015-2020)
10.6.5 Rockwell Automation Recent Development
10.7 Beckhoff Automation
10.7.1 Beckhoff Automation Company Details
10.7.2 Beckhoff Automation Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
10.7.3 Beckhoff Automation Factory Automation (FA) Introduction
10.7.4 Beckhoff Automation Revenue in Factory Automation (FA) Business (2015-2020)
10.7.5 Beckhoff Automation Recent Development
10.8 General Electric
10.8.1 General Electric Company Details
10.8.2 General Electric Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
10.8.3 General Electric Factory Automation (FA) Introduction
10.8.4 General Electric Revenue in Factory Automation (FA) Business (2015-2020)
10.8.5 General Electric Recent Development
10.9 Honeywell International
10.9.1 Honeywell International Company Details
10.9.2 Honeywell International Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
10.9.3 Honeywell International Factory Automation (FA) Introduction
10.9.4 Honeywell International Revenue in Factory Automation (FA) Business (2015-2020)
10.9.5 Honeywell International Recent Development
10.10 Mitsubishi Electric Corp
10.10.1 Mitsubishi Electric Corp Company Details
10.10.2 Mitsubishi Electric Corp Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
10.10.3 Mitsubishi Electric Corp Factory Automation (FA) Introduction
10.10.4 Mitsubishi Electric Corp Revenue in Factory Automation (FA) Business (2015-2020)
10.10.5 Mitsubishi Electric Corp Recent Development
10.11 SICK AG
10.11.1 SICK AG Company Details
10.11.2 SICK AG Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
10.11.3 SICK AG Factory Automation (FA) Introduction
10.11.4 SICK AG Revenue in Factory Automation (FA) Business (2015-2020)
10.11.5 SICK AG Recent Development
10.12 Siemens AG
10.12.1 Siemens AG Company Details
10.12.2 Siemens AG Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
10.12.3 Siemens AG Factory Automation (FA) Introduction
10.12.4 Siemens AG Revenue in Factory Automation (FA) Business (2015-2020)
10.12.5 Siemens AG Recent Development
10.13 General Cables Corp
10.13.1 General Cables Corp Company Details
10.13.2 General Cables Corp Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
10.13.3 General Cables Corp Factory Automation (FA) Introduction
10.13.4 General Cables Corp Revenue in Factory Automation (FA) Business (2015-2020)
10.13.5 General Cables Corp Recent Development
10.14 Yokogawa Electric Corp
10.14.1 Yokogawa Electric Corp Company Details
10.14.2 Yokogawa Electric Corp Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
10.14.3 Yokogawa Electric Corp Factory Automation (FA) Introduction
10.14.4 Yokogawa Electric Corp Revenue in Factory Automation (FA) Business (2015-2020)
10.14.5 Yokogawa Electric Corp Recent Development
10.15 Pepperl+Fuchs
10.15.1 Pepperl+Fuchs Company Details
10.15.2 Pepperl+Fuchs Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
10.15.3 Pepperl+Fuchs Factory Automation (FA) Introduction
10.15.4 Pepperl+Fuchs Revenue in Factory Automation (FA) Business (2015-2020)
10.15.5 Pepperl+Fuchs Recent Development
10.16 Danaher Corp
10.16.1 Danaher Corp Company Details
10.16.2 Danaher Corp Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
10.16.3 Danaher Corp Factory Automation (FA) Introduction
10.16.4 Danaher Corp Revenue in Factory Automation (FA) Business (2015-2020)
10.16.5 Danaher Corp Recent Development
10.17 Omron Corp
10.17.1 Omron Corp Company Details
10.17.2 Omron Corp Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
10.17.3 Omron Corp Factory Automation (FA) Introduction
10.17.4 Omron Corp Revenue in Factory Automation (FA) Business (2015-2020)
10.17.5 Omron Corp Recent Development
10.18 Cisco Systems
10.18.1 Cisco Systems Company Details
10.18.2 Cisco Systems Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
10.18.3 Cisco Systems Factory Automation (FA) Introduction
10.18.4 Cisco Systems Revenue in Factory Automation (FA) Business (2015-2020)
10.18.5 Cisco Systems Recent Development
10.19 Endress+Hauser
10.19.1 Endress+Hauser Company Details
10.19.2 Endress+Hauser Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
10.19.3 Endress+Hauser Factory Automation (FA) Introduction
10.19.4 Endress+Hauser Revenue in Factory Automation (FA) Business (2015-2020)
10.19.5 Endress+Hauser Recent Development
10.20 Emerson
10.20.1 Emerson Company Details
10.20.2 Emerson Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
10.20.3 Emerson Factory Automation (FA) Introduction
10.20.4 Emerson Revenue in Factory Automation (FA) Business (2015-2020)
10.20.5 Emerson Recent Development
10.21 Agilent Technologies
10.21.1 Agilent Technologies Company Details
10.21.2 Agilent Technologies Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
10.21.3 Agilent Technologies Factory Automation (FA) Introduction
10.21.4 Agilent Technologies Revenue in Factory Automation (FA) Business (2015-2020)
10.21.5 Agilent Technologies Recent Development
10.22 Eaton Corporation
10.22.1 Eaton Corporation Company Details
10.22.2 Eaton Corporation Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
10.22.3 Eaton Corporation Factory Automation (FA) Introduction
10.22.4 Eaton Corporation Revenue in Factory Automation (FA) Business (2015-2020)
10.22.5 Eaton Corporation Recent Development
10.23 Keyence Corporation
10.23.1 Keyence Corporation Company Details
10.23.2 Keyence Corporation Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
10.23.3 Keyence Corporation Factory Automation (FA) Introduction
10.23.4 Keyence Corporation Revenue in Factory Automation (FA) Business (2015-2020)
10.23.5 Keyence Corporation Recent Development
10.24 Fanuc Corporation
10.24.1 Fanuc Corporation Company Details
10.24.2 Fanuc Corporation Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
10.24.3 Fanuc Corporation Factory Automation (FA) Introduction
10.24.4 Fanuc Corporation Revenue in Factory Automation (FA) Business (2015-2020)
10.24.5 Fanuc Corporation Recent Development
10.25 3D Systems
10.25.1 3D Systems Company Details
10.25.2 3D Systems Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
10.25.3 3D Systems Factory Automation (FA) Introduction
10.25.4 3D Systems Revenue in Factory Automation (FA) Business (2015-2020)
10.25.5 3D Systems Recent Development
10.26 Yaskawa Electric Corporation
10.26.1 Yaskawa Electric Corporation Company Details
10.26.2 Yaskawa Electric Corporation Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
10.26.3 Yaskawa Electric Corporation Factory Automation (FA) Introduction
10.26.4 Yaskawa Electric Corporation Revenue in Factory Automation (FA) Business (2015-2020)
10.26.5 Yaskawa Electric Corporation Recent Development
10.27 Krohne
10.27.1 Krohne Company Details
10.27.2 Krohne Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
10.27.3 Krohne Factory Automation (FA) Introduction
10.27.4 Krohne Revenue in Factory Automation (FA) Business (2015-2020)
10.27.5 Krohne Recent Development
10.28 WIKA
10.28.1 WIKA Company Details
10.28.2 WIKA Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
10.28.3 WIKA Factory Automation (FA) Introduction
10.28.4 WIKA Revenue in Factory Automation (FA) Business (2015-2020)
10.28.5 WIKA Recent Development
10.29 Progea
10.29.1 Progea Company Details
10.29.2 Progea Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
10.29.3 Progea Factory Automation (FA) Introduction
10.29.4 Progea Revenue in Factory Automation (FA) Business (2015-2020)
10.29.5 Progea Recent Development
10.30 Danfoss
10.30.1 Danfoss Company Details
10.30.2 Danfoss Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
10.30.3 Danfoss Factory Automation (FA) Introduction
10.30.4 Danfoss Revenue in Factory Automation (FA) Business (2015-2020)
10.30.5 Danfoss Recent Development
10.31 Vega
10.31.1 Vega Company Details
10.31.2 Vega Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
10.31.3 Vega Factory Automation (FA) Introduction
10.31.4 Vega Revenue in Factory Automation (FA) Business (2015-2020)
10.31.5 Vega Recent Development
10.32 Tegan Innovations
10.32.1 Tegan Innovations Company Details
10.32.2 Tegan Innovations Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
10.32.3 Tegan Innovations Factory Automation (FA) Introduction
10.32.4 Tegan Innovations Revenue in Factory Automation (FA) Business (2015-2020)
10.32.5 Tegan Innovations Recent Development
10.33 STRATASYS
10.33.1 STRATASYS Company Details
10.33.2 STRATASYS Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
10.33.3 STRATASYS Factory Automation (FA) Introduction
10.33.4 STRATASYS Revenue in Factory Automation (FA) Business (2015-2020)
10.33.5 STRATASYS Recent Development 11Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions 12Appendix
12.1 Research Methodology
12.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
12.1.2 Data Source
12.2 Disclaimer
12.3 Author Details
About Us:
QYResearch always pursuits high product quality with the belief that quality is the soul of business. Through years of effort and supports from huge number of customer supports, QYResearch consulting group has accumulated creative design methods on many high-quality markets investigation and research team with rich experience. Today, QYResearch has become the brand of quality assurance in consulting industry.