LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research has recently published a research report titled, “Global Factory Automation (FA) Market Size, Status and Forecast 2020-2026“. This report has been prepared by experienced and knowledgeable market analysts and researchers. It is a phenomenal compilation of important studies that explore the competitive landscape, segmentation, geographical expansion, and revenue, production, and consumption growth of the global Factory Automation (FA) market. Players can use the accurate market facts and figures and statistical studies provided in the report to understand the current and future growth of the global Factory Automation (FA) market.

The report includes CAGR, market shares, sales, gross margin, value, volume, and other vital market figures that give an exact picture of the growth of the global Factory Automation (FA) market.

Top Companies/Manufacturers:

, Legrand Holding Inc, ABB Ltd, Kontron Inc, Baldor Electric Company, Schneider Electric, Rockwell Automation, Beckhoff Automation, General Electric, Honeywell International, Mitsubishi Electric Corp, SICK AG, Siemens AG, General Cables Corp, Yokogawa Electric Corp, Pepperl+Fuchs, Danaher Corp, Omron Corp, Cisco Systems, Endress+Hauser, Emerson, Agilent Technologies, Eaton Corporation, Keyence Corporation, Fanuc Corporation, 3D Systems, Yaskawa Electric Corporation, Krohne, WIKA, Progea, Danfoss, Vega, Tegan Innovations, STRATASYS Factory Automation (FA) Market Segment by Product Type: , Relays & Switches, Sensors, Motors & Drives, Machine Vision, Robotics, DCS &PLC, MES & ERP, SCADA & PLM, Others Factory Automation (FA) Market Segment by Application: , Chemistry And Mining, Oil And Gas, Pharmaceutical And Biotechnology, Energy And Electricity, Automobile, Paper and Pulp, Packaging, Food and Beverage, Others

Competitive Landscape

Competitor analysis is one of the best sections of the report that compares the progress of leading players based on crucial parameters, including market share, new developments, global reach, local competition, price, and production. From the nature of competition to future changes in the vendor landscape, the report provides in-depth analysis of the competition in the global Factory Automation (FA) market.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Factory Automation (FA) market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Factory Automation (FA) industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Factory Automation (FA) market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Factory Automation (FA) market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Factory Automation (FA) market

TOC

Table of Contents 1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Factory Automation (FA) Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Factory Automation (FA) Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 Relays & Switches

1.4.3 Sensors

1.4.4 Motors & Drives

1.4.5 Machine Vision

1.4.6 Robotics

1.4.7 DCS &PLC

1.4.8 MES & ERP

1.4.9 SCADA & PLM

1.4.10 Others

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Factory Automation (FA) Market Share by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.5.2 Chemistry And Mining

1.5.3 Oil And Gas

1.5.4 Pharmaceutical And Biotechnology

1.5.5 Energy And Electricity

1.5.6 Automobile

1.5.7 Paper and Pulp

1.5.8 Packaging

1.5.9 Food and Beverage

1.5.10 Others 1.6 Study Objectives 1.7 Years Considered 2 Global Growth Trends by Regions

2.1 Factory Automation (FA) Market Perspective (2015-2026)

2.2 Factory Automation (FA) Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Factory Automation (FA) Market Size by Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.2 Factory Automation (FA) Historic Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

2.2.3 Factory Automation (FA) Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2021-2026) 2.3 Industry Trends and Growth Strategy 2.3.1 Market Top Trends 2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Challenges

2.3.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.3.5 Factory Automation (FA) Market Growth Strategy

2.3.6 Primary Interviews with Key Factory Automation (FA) Players (Opinion Leaders) 3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Global Top Factory Automation (FA) Players by Market Size

3.1.1 Global Top Factory Automation (FA) Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Factory Automation (FA) Revenue Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global Factory Automation (FA) Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.2 Global Factory Automation (FA) Market Concentration Ratio

3.2.1 Global Factory Automation (FA) Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Factory Automation (FA) Revenue in 2019

3.3 Factory Automation (FA) Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.4 Key Players Factory Automation (FA) Product Solution and Service

3.5 Date of Enter into Factory Automation (FA) Market

3.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Breakdown Data by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Factory Automation (FA) Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Factory Automation (FA) Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026) 5 Factory Automation (FA) Breakdown Data by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Factory Automation (FA) Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Factory Automation (FA) Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026) 6 North America

6.1 North America Factory Automation (FA) Market Size (2015-2020)

6.2 Factory Automation (FA) Key Players in North America (2019-2020)

6.3 North America Factory Automation (FA) Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

6.4 North America Factory Automation (FA) Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 7 Europe

7.1 Europe Factory Automation (FA) Market Size (2015-2020)

7.2 Factory Automation (FA) Key Players in Europe (2019-2020)

7.3 Europe Factory Automation (FA) Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

7.4 Europe Factory Automation (FA) Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 8 China

8.1 China Factory Automation (FA) Market Size (2015-2020)

8.2 Factory Automation (FA) Key Players in China (2019-2020)

8.3 China Factory Automation (FA) Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

8.4 China Factory Automation (FA) Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 9 Japan

9.1 Japan Factory Automation (FA) Market Size (2015-2020)

9.2 Factory Automation (FA) Key Players in Japan (2019-2020)

9.3 Japan Factory Automation (FA) Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

9.4 Japan Factory Automation (FA) Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 10Key Players Profiles

12.1 Research Methodology

12.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

12.1.2 Data Source

12.2 Disclaimer

12.3 Author Details

