Facility Management Market Chain Research Report by 2027| Compass Group, Cushman and Wakefield, Macro

Los Angeles, United States, May 2021,- QY Research has recently published a new report, titled Global Facility Management Market Report, History and Forecast 2016-2027, Breakdown Data by Companies, Key Regions, Types and Application. The report has been put together using primary and secondary research methodologies, which offer an accurate and precise understanding of the Facility Management market. Analysts have used a top-down and bottom-up approach to evaluate the segments and provide a fair assessment of their impact on the global Facility Management market. The report offers an overview of the market, which briefly describes the market condition and the leading segments. It also mentions the top players present in the global Facility Management market.

The research report on the global Facility Management market includes a SWOT analysis and Porter’s five forces analysis, which help in providing the precise trajectory of the market. These market measurement tools help in identifying drivers, restraints, weaknesses, Facility Management market opportunities, and threats. The research report offers global market figures as well as figures for regional markets and segments therein.

The Facility Management research report opens with an executive summary that gives a brief overview of the market. It mentions the leading segments and the players that are expected to shape the market in the coming years. The executive summary offers a glance of the market without any bias. In the succeeding chapters, the research report on the global Facility Management market focuses on the drivers. It explains the changing demographic that is expected to impact demand and supply in the Facility Management market. It delves into the regulatory reforms that are projected to shift perspectives. Additionally, researchers have discussed the very source of the demand to analyze its nature.

The report also sheds light on the restraints present in the global Facility Management market. Analysts have discussed the details highlighting the factors that are expected to hamper the growth of the market in the coming years. Evolving lifestyles, taxation policies, and purchasing powers of various economies have scrutinized in great detail. The report presents fair points about how these restraints can be turned into opportunities if assessed properly.

Facility Management Market Competitive Landscape

The last chapter of the research report on the global Facility Management market focuses on the key players and the competitive landscape present in the market. The report includes a list of strategic initiatives taken by the companies in recent years along with the ones that are expected to happen in the foreseeable future. Researchers have made a note of the financial outlook of these companies, their research and development activities, and their expansion plans for the near future. The research report on the global Facility Management market is a sincere attempt at giving the readers a comprehensive view of the market to interested readers.

Facility Management Market Leading Players

Compass Group, Cushman and Wakefield, Macro, Aramark, CB Richard Ellis, ISS, Sodexo, Apleona HSG, Cofely Besix, GDI, OCS Group, KnightFM, Continuum Services, Jones Lang LaSalle, Camelot Facility Solutions, Veranova Properties, Brookfield Global Integrated Solutions, Global Facility Management and Construction, NGandG Facility Services, Updater Services

Facility Management Market Segmentation

Through the next chapters, the research report reveals the development of the Facility Management market segments. Analysts have segmented the market on the basis of product, application, end-users, and geography. Each segment of the global Facility Management market has been studied with in-depth insight. Analysts have evaluated the changing nature of the market segments, growing investments in manufacturing activities, and product innovation that are likely to impact them. In terms of geography, the report studies the changing political environment, social upliftment, and other government initiatives that are expected to contribute to the regional markets.

Facility Management Segmentation by Product

Property, Cleaning, Security, Catering, Support, Environmental Management

Facility Management Segmentation by Application

, Commercial, Residential, Industrial

Questions answered in the report

Which are the five top players of the global Facility Management market?

How will the global Facility Management market change in the next five years?

Which product and application will take a lion’s share of the global Facility Management market?

What are the drivers and restraints of the global Facility Management market?

Which regional market will show the highest growth?

What will be the CAGR and size of the global Facility Management market throughout the forecast period?

Table of Contents

1 Market Overview of Facility Management 1.1 Facility Management Market Overview

1.1.1 Facility Management Product Scope

1.1.2 Facility Management Market Status and Outlook 1.2 Global Facility Management Market Size Overview by Region 2016 VS 2021VS 2027 1.3 Global Facility Management Market Size by Region (2016-2027) 1.4 Global Facility Management Historic Market Size by Region (2016-2021) 1.5 Global Facility Management Market Size Forecast by Region (2022-2027) 1.6 Key Regions, Facility Management Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.1 North America Facility Management Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.2 Europe Facility Management Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.3 Asia-Pacific Facility Management Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.4 Latin America Facility Management Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.5 Middle East & Africa Facility Management Market Size (2016-2027) 2 Facility Management Market Overview by Type 2.1 Global Facility Management Market Size by Type: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027 2.2 Global Facility Management Historic Market Size by Type (2016-2021) 2.3 Global Facility Management Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027) 2.4 Property 2.5 Cleaning 2.6 Security 2.7 Catering 2.8 Support 2.9 Environmental Management 3 Facility Management Market Overview by Application 3.1 Global Facility Management Market Size by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027 3.2 Global Facility Management Historic Market Size by Application (2016-2021) 3.3 Global Facility Management Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027) 3.4 Commercial 3.5 Residential 3.6 Industrial 4 Facility Management Competition Analysis by Players 4.1 Global Facility Management Market Size by Players (2016-2021) 4.2 Global Top Players by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Facility Management as of 2020) 4.3 Date of Key Players Enter into Facility Management Market 4.4 Global Top Players Facility Management Headquarters and Area Served 4.5 Key Players Facility Management Product Solution and Service 4.6 Competitive Status

4.6.1 Facility Management Market Concentration Rate

4.6.2 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 5 Company (Top Players) Profiles and Key Data 5.1 Compass Group

5.1.1 Compass Group Profile

5.1.2 Compass Group Main Business

5.1.3 Compass Group Facility Management Products, Services and Solutions

5.1.4 Compass Group Facility Management Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.1.5 Compass Group Recent Developments 5.2 Cushman and Wakefield

5.2.1 Cushman and Wakefield Profile

5.2.2 Cushman and Wakefield Main Business

5.2.3 Cushman and Wakefield Facility Management Products, Services and Solutions

5.2.4 Cushman and Wakefield Facility Management Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.2.5 Cushman and Wakefield Recent Developments 5.3 Macro

5.3.1 Macro Profile

5.3.2 Macro Main Business

5.3.3 Macro Facility Management Products, Services and Solutions

5.3.4 Macro Facility Management Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.3.5 Aramark Recent Developments 5.4 Aramark

5.4.1 Aramark Profile

5.4.2 Aramark Main Business

5.4.3 Aramark Facility Management Products, Services and Solutions

5.4.4 Aramark Facility Management Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.4.5 Aramark Recent Developments 5.5 CB Richard Ellis

5.5.1 CB Richard Ellis Profile

5.5.2 CB Richard Ellis Main Business

5.5.3 CB Richard Ellis Facility Management Products, Services and Solutions

5.5.4 CB Richard Ellis Facility Management Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.5.5 CB Richard Ellis Recent Developments 5.6 ISS

5.6.1 ISS Profile

5.6.2 ISS Main Business

5.6.3 ISS Facility Management Products, Services and Solutions

5.6.4 ISS Facility Management Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.6.5 ISS Recent Developments 5.7 Sodexo

5.7.1 Sodexo Profile

5.7.2 Sodexo Main Business

5.7.3 Sodexo Facility Management Products, Services and Solutions

5.7.4 Sodexo Facility Management Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.7.5 Sodexo Recent Developments 5.8 Apleona HSG

5.8.1 Apleona HSG Profile

5.8.2 Apleona HSG Main Business

5.8.3 Apleona HSG Facility Management Products, Services and Solutions

5.8.4 Apleona HSG Facility Management Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.8.5 Apleona HSG Recent Developments 5.9 Cofely Besix

5.9.1 Cofely Besix Profile

5.9.2 Cofely Besix Main Business

5.9.3 Cofely Besix Facility Management Products, Services and Solutions

5.9.4 Cofely Besix Facility Management Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.9.5 Cofely Besix Recent Developments 5.10 GDI

5.10.1 GDI Profile

5.10.2 GDI Main Business

5.10.3 GDI Facility Management Products, Services and Solutions

5.10.4 GDI Facility Management Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.10.5 GDI Recent Developments 5.11 OCS Group

5.11.1 OCS Group Profile

5.11.2 OCS Group Main Business

5.11.3 OCS Group Facility Management Products, Services and Solutions

5.11.4 OCS Group Facility Management Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.11.5 OCS Group Recent Developments 5.12 KnightFM

5.12.1 KnightFM Profile

5.12.2 KnightFM Main Business

5.12.3 KnightFM Facility Management Products, Services and Solutions

5.12.4 KnightFM Facility Management Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.12.5 KnightFM Recent Developments 5.13 Continuum Services

5.13.1 Continuum Services Profile

5.13.2 Continuum Services Main Business

5.13.3 Continuum Services Facility Management Products, Services and Solutions

5.13.4 Continuum Services Facility Management Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.13.5 Continuum Services Recent Developments 5.14 Jones Lang LaSalle

5.14.1 Jones Lang LaSalle Profile

5.14.2 Jones Lang LaSalle Main Business

5.14.3 Jones Lang LaSalle Facility Management Products, Services and Solutions

5.14.4 Jones Lang LaSalle Facility Management Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.14.5 Jones Lang LaSalle Recent Developments 5.15 Camelot Facility Solutions

5.15.1 Camelot Facility Solutions Profile

5.15.2 Camelot Facility Solutions Main Business

5.15.3 Camelot Facility Solutions Facility Management Products, Services and Solutions

5.15.4 Camelot Facility Solutions Facility Management Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.15.5 Camelot Facility Solutions Recent Developments 5.16 Veranova Properties

5.16.1 Veranova Properties Profile

5.16.2 Veranova Properties Main Business

5.16.3 Veranova Properties Facility Management Products, Services and Solutions

5.16.4 Veranova Properties Facility Management Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.16.5 Veranova Properties Recent Developments 5.17 Brookfield Global Integrated Solutions

5.17.1 Brookfield Global Integrated Solutions Profile

5.17.2 Brookfield Global Integrated Solutions Main Business

5.17.3 Brookfield Global Integrated Solutions Facility Management Products, Services and Solutions

5.17.4 Brookfield Global Integrated Solutions Facility Management Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.17.5 Brookfield Global Integrated Solutions Recent Developments 5.18 Global Facility Management and Construction

5.18.1 Global Facility Management and Construction Profile

5.18.2 Global Facility Management and Construction Main Business

5.18.3 Global Facility Management and Construction Facility Management Products, Services and Solutions

5.18.4 Global Facility Management and Construction Facility Management Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.18.5 Global Facility Management and Construction Recent Developments 5.19 NGandG Facility Services

5.19.1 NGandG Facility Services Profile

5.19.2 NGandG Facility Services Main Business

5.19.3 NGandG Facility Services Facility Management Products, Services and Solutions

5.19.4 NGandG Facility Services Facility Management Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.19.5 NGandG Facility Services Recent Developments 5.20 Updater Services

5.20.1 Updater Services Profile

5.20.2 Updater Services Main Business

5.20.3 Updater Services Facility Management Products, Services and Solutions

5.20.4 Updater Services Facility Management Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.20.5 Updater Services Recent Developments 6 North America 6.1 North America Facility Management Market Size by Country (2016-2027) 6.2 United States 6.3 Canada 7 Europe 7.1 Europe Facility Management Market Size by Country (2016-2027) 7.2 Germany 7.3 France 7.4 U.K. 7.5 Italy 7.6 Russia 7.7 Nordic 7.8 Rest of Europe 8 Asia-Pacific 8.1 Asia-Pacific Facility Management Market Size by Region (2016-2027) 8.2 China 8.3 Japan 8.4 South Korea 8.5 Southeast Asia 8.6 India 8.7 Australia 8.8 Rest of Asia-Pacific 9 Latin America 9.1 Latin America Facility Management Market Size by Country (2016-2027) 9.2 Mexico 9.3 Brazil 9.4 Rest of Latin America 10 Middle East & Africa 10.1 Middle East & Africa Facility Management Market Size by Country (2016-2027) 10.2 Turkey 10.3 Saudi Arabia 10.4 UAE 10.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa 11 Facility Management Market Dynamics 11.1 Facility Management Industry Trends 11.2 Facility Management Market Drivers 11.3 Facility Management Market Challenges 11.4 Facility Management Market Restraints 12 Research Finding /Conclusion 13 Methodology and Data Source 13.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.1 Research Programs/Design

13.1.2 Market Size Estimation

13.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation 13.2 Data Source

13.2.1 Secondary Sources

13.2.2 Primary Sources 13.3 Disclaimer 13.4 Author List

