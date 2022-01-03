Facial Wipes Market Size 2021, Global Industry Trends, Forecast Analysis To 2027 | P&G, Johnson & Johnson, Kimberly-Clark

“

Market Summary

A newly published report titled “(Facial Wipes Market)” by QY Research throws light on the industry dynamics and current and future trends that play a key role in determining the business expansion. The report also highlights the key driving factors and restraints that are impacting the growth. For a comprehensive understanding, the professionals have reviewed the regulatory scenario, market entry strategies, best industry practices, pricing strategy, technology landscape, and consumption, sales, and demand outlook. Y-o-Y growth estimates have also been included to provide the users with accurate statistics and facts. This report will give the readers a bigger and see-through picture of the overall scenario.

Covid-19 Impact Outlook

This section of the report reveals the consequence of the covid pandemic on business, globally. Effect on manufacturing activities, production, demand, supply chain and logistics management, and distribution networks has been exposed in this report. The analysts have pointed out the measures or strategies that the companies are taking up to fight the covid-19 impact. Moreover, they have identified key opportunities that are emerging post-COVID-19. This will help the players capitalize on the opportunities to recover losses and stabilize their businesses

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Facial Wipes report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Facial Wipes market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Facial Wipes market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Facial Wipes market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Facial Wipes market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Facial Wipes market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

P&G, Johnson & Johnson, Kimberly-Clark, Nice-Pak Products, Rockline Industries, Albaad Massuot, Beiersdorf, 3M, Diamond Wipes International, Pigeon, Lenzing, GS Coverting, Hengan Group, Tongling Jieya, Vinda Group, Shanghai Chicmax, My Beauty Diary, DR.JOU Biotech, Yujiahui, Herborist, THE FACE SHOP, SK-II, Choiskycn, L&P, Estee Lauder, Pechoin, Yalget, Avon, Kose, Proya, Shiseido, Inoherb, Cel-derma, Yangzhou Perfect Daily Chemicals, Procotech Limited, Unilever, Nox Bellcow Cosmetics

Market Segmentation by Product:

Absorbent Cotton

Non-Woven Fabric



Market Segmentation by Application:

Multiples

Pharmacy

Discounters

Online

Specialist Retailer

Others



The Facial Wipes Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Facial Wipes market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Facial Wipes market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Frequently Asked Questions

At what growth rate is the application segment expected to expand?

Which factors will lead to the Facial Wipes market expansion?

What will be the global Facial Wipes market size by 2028?

What are the key constraints in the Facial Wipes market growth?

Which type segment will witness healthy growth from xx to xx?

Which region presents lucrative growth prospects?

Which companies are the key innovators in the Facial Wipes market?

What are the key business strategies for post-covid recovery?

Who are the key leaders in the global Facial Wipes market?

Which technological advancements will influence the Facial Wipes market growth?

Table of Contents:

1 Facial Wipes Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Facial Wipes

1.2 Facial Wipes Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Facial Wipes Sales Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2021-2027)

1.2.2 Absorbent Cotton

1.2.3 Non-Woven Fabric

1.3 Facial Wipes Segment by Sales Channel

1.3.1 Global Facial Wipes Sales Comparison by Sales Channel: (2021-2027)

1.3.2 Multiples

1.3.3 Pharmacy

1.3.4 Discounters

1.3.5 Online

1.3.6 Specialist Retailer

1.3.7 Others

1.4 Global Facial Wipes Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

1.4.1 Global Facial Wipes Revenue 2016-2027

1.4.2 Global Facial Wipes Sales 2016-2027

1.4.3 Facial Wipes Market Size by Region: 2016 Versus 2021 Versus 2027

2 Facial Wipes Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Facial Wipes Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Facial Wipes Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Facial Wipes Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Facial Wipes Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type

2.5 Facial Wipes Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Facial Wipes Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 The Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Facial Wipes Players Market Share by Revenue

2.5.3 Global Facial Wipes Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

3 Facial Wipes Retrospective Market Scenario by Region

3.1 Global Facial Wipes Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2016-2021

3.2 Global Facial Wipes Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2016-2021

3.3 North America Facial Wipes Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.3.1 North America Facial Wipes Sales by Country

3.3.2 North America Facial Wipes Revenue by Country

3.3.3 U.S.

3.3.4 Canada

3.4 Europe Facial Wipes Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.4.1 Europe Facial Wipes Sales by Country

3.4.2 Europe Facial Wipes Revenue by Country

3.4.3 Germany

3.4.4 France

3.4.5 U.K.

3.4.6 Italy

3.4.7 Russia

3.5 Asia Pacific Facial Wipes Market Facts & Figures by Region

3.5.1 Asia Pacific Facial Wipes Sales by Region

3.5.2 Asia Pacific Facial Wipes Revenue by Region

3.5.3 China

3.5.4 Japan

3.5.5 South Korea

3.5.6 India

3.5.7 Australia

3.5.8 Taiwan

3.5.9 Indonesia

3.5.10 Thailand

3.5.11 Malaysia

3.5.12 Philippines

3.5.13 Vietnam

3.6 Latin America Facial Wipes Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.6.1 Latin America Facial Wipes Sales by Country

3.6.2 Latin America Facial Wipes Revenue by Country

3.6.3 Mexico

3.6.4 Brazil

3.6.5 Argentina

3.7 Middle East and Africa Facial Wipes Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.7.1 Middle East and Africa Facial Wipes Sales by Country

3.7.2 Middle East and Africa Facial Wipes Revenue by Country

3.7.3 Turkey

3.7.4 Saudi Arabia

3.7.5 U.A.E

4 Global Facial Wipes Historic Market Analysis by Type

4.1 Global Facial Wipes Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Facial Wipes Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.3 Global Facial Wipes Price by Type (2016-2021)

5 Global Facial Wipes Historic Market Analysis by Sales Channel

5.1 Global Facial Wipes Sales Market Share by Sales Channel (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Facial Wipes Revenue Market Share by Sales Channel (2016-2021)

5.3 Global Facial Wipes Price by Sales Channel (2016-2021)

6 Key Companies Profiled

6.1 P&G

6.1.1 P&G Corporation Information

6.1.2 P&G Description and Business Overview

6.1.3 P&G Facial Wipes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.1.4 P&G Facial Wipes Product Portfolio

6.1.5 P&G Recent Developments/Updates

6.2 Johnson & Johnson

6.2.1 Johnson & Johnson Corporation Information

6.2.2 Johnson & Johnson Description and Business Overview

6.2.3 Johnson & Johnson Facial Wipes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.2.4 Johnson & Johnson Facial Wipes Product Portfolio

6.2.5 Johnson & Johnson Recent Developments/Updates

6.3 Kimberly-Clark

6.3.1 Kimberly-Clark Corporation Information

6.3.2 Kimberly-Clark Description and Business Overview

6.3.3 Kimberly-Clark Facial Wipes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.3.4 Kimberly-Clark Facial Wipes Product Portfolio

6.3.5 Kimberly-Clark Recent Developments/Updates

6.4 Nice-Pak Products

6.4.1 Nice-Pak Products Corporation Information

6.4.2 Nice-Pak Products Description and Business Overview

6.4.3 Nice-Pak Products Facial Wipes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.4.4 Nice-Pak Products Facial Wipes Product Portfolio

6.4.5 Nice-Pak Products Recent Developments/Updates

6.5 Rockline Industries

6.5.1 Rockline Industries Corporation Information

6.5.2 Rockline Industries Description and Business Overview

6.5.3 Rockline Industries Facial Wipes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.5.4 Rockline Industries Facial Wipes Product Portfolio

6.5.5 Rockline Industries Recent Developments/Updates

6.6 Albaad Massuot

6.6.1 Albaad Massuot Corporation Information

6.6.2 Albaad Massuot Description and Business Overview

6.6.3 Albaad Massuot Facial Wipes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.6.4 Albaad Massuot Facial Wipes Product Portfolio

6.6.5 Albaad Massuot Recent Developments/Updates

6.7 Beiersdorf

6.6.1 Beiersdorf Corporation Information

6.6.2 Beiersdorf Description and Business Overview

6.6.3 Beiersdorf Facial Wipes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.4.4 Beiersdorf Facial Wipes Product Portfolio

6.7.5 Beiersdorf Recent Developments/Updates

6.8 3M

6.8.1 3M Corporation Information

6.8.2 3M Description and Business Overview

6.8.3 3M Facial Wipes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.8.4 3M Facial Wipes Product Portfolio

6.8.5 3M Recent Developments/Updates

6.9 Diamond Wipes International

6.9.1 Diamond Wipes International Corporation Information

6.9.2 Diamond Wipes International Description and Business Overview

6.9.3 Diamond Wipes International Facial Wipes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.9.4 Diamond Wipes International Facial Wipes Product Portfolio

6.9.5 Diamond Wipes International Recent Developments/Updates

6.10 Pigeon

6.10.1 Pigeon Corporation Information

6.10.2 Pigeon Description and Business Overview

6.10.3 Pigeon Facial Wipes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.10.4 Pigeon Facial Wipes Product Portfolio

6.10.5 Pigeon Recent Developments/Updates

6.11 Lenzing

6.11.1 Lenzing Corporation Information

6.11.2 Lenzing Facial Wipes Description and Business Overview

6.11.3 Lenzing Facial Wipes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.11.4 Lenzing Facial Wipes Product Portfolio

6.11.5 Lenzing Recent Developments/Updates

6.12 GS Coverting

6.12.1 GS Coverting Corporation Information

6.12.2 GS Coverting Facial Wipes Description and Business Overview

6.12.3 GS Coverting Facial Wipes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.12.4 GS Coverting Facial Wipes Product Portfolio

6.12.5 GS Coverting Recent Developments/Updates

6.13 Hengan Group

6.13.1 Hengan Group Corporation Information

6.13.2 Hengan Group Facial Wipes Description and Business Overview

6.13.3 Hengan Group Facial Wipes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.13.4 Hengan Group Facial Wipes Product Portfolio

6.13.5 Hengan Group Recent Developments/Updates

6.14 Tongling Jieya

6.14.1 Tongling Jieya Corporation Information

6.14.2 Tongling Jieya Facial Wipes Description and Business Overview

6.14.3 Tongling Jieya Facial Wipes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.14.4 Tongling Jieya Facial Wipes Product Portfolio

6.14.5 Tongling Jieya Recent Developments/Updates

6.15 Vinda Group

6.15.1 Vinda Group Corporation Information

6.15.2 Vinda Group Facial Wipes Description and Business Overview

6.15.3 Vinda Group Facial Wipes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.15.4 Vinda Group Facial Wipes Product Portfolio

6.15.5 Vinda Group Recent Developments/Updates

6.16 Shanghai Chicmax

6.16.1 Shanghai Chicmax Corporation Information

6.16.2 Shanghai Chicmax Facial Wipes Description and Business Overview

6.16.3 Shanghai Chicmax Facial Wipes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.16.4 Shanghai Chicmax Facial Wipes Product Portfolio

6.16.5 Shanghai Chicmax Recent Developments/Updates

6.17 My Beauty Diary

6.17.1 My Beauty Diary Corporation Information

6.17.2 My Beauty Diary Facial Wipes Description and Business Overview

6.17.3 My Beauty Diary Facial Wipes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.17.4 My Beauty Diary Facial Wipes Product Portfolio

6.17.5 My Beauty Diary Recent Developments/Updates

6.18 DR.JOU Biotech

6.18.1 DR.JOU Biotech Corporation Information

6.18.2 DR.JOU Biotech Facial Wipes Description and Business Overview

6.18.3 DR.JOU Biotech Facial Wipes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.18.4 DR.JOU Biotech Facial Wipes Product Portfolio

6.18.5 DR.JOU Biotech Recent Developments/Updates

6.19 Yujiahui

6.19.1 Yujiahui Corporation Information

6.19.2 Yujiahui Facial Wipes Description and Business Overview

6.19.3 Yujiahui Facial Wipes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.19.4 Yujiahui Facial Wipes Product Portfolio

6.19.5 Yujiahui Recent Developments/Updates

6.20 Herborist

6.20.1 Herborist Corporation Information

6.20.2 Herborist Facial Wipes Description and Business Overview

6.20.3 Herborist Facial Wipes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.20.4 Herborist Facial Wipes Product Portfolio

6.20.5 Herborist Recent Developments/Updates

6.21 THE FACE SHOP

6.21.1 THE FACE SHOP Corporation Information

6.21.2 THE FACE SHOP Facial Wipes Description and Business Overview

6.21.3 THE FACE SHOP Facial Wipes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.21.4 THE FACE SHOP Facial Wipes Product Portfolio

6.21.5 THE FACE SHOP Recent Developments/Updates

6.22 SK-II

6.22.1 SK-II Corporation Information

6.22.2 SK-II Facial Wipes Description and Business Overview

6.22.3 SK-II Facial Wipes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.22.4 SK-II Facial Wipes Product Portfolio

6.22.5 SK-II Recent Developments/Updates

6.23 Choiskycn

6.23.1 Choiskycn Corporation Information

6.23.2 Choiskycn Facial Wipes Description and Business Overview

6.23.3 Choiskycn Facial Wipes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.23.4 Choiskycn Facial Wipes Product Portfolio

6.23.5 Choiskycn Recent Developments/Updates

6.24 L&P

6.24.1 L&P Corporation Information

6.24.2 L&P Facial Wipes Description and Business Overview

6.24.3 L&P Facial Wipes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.24.4 L&P Facial Wipes Product Portfolio

6.24.5 L&P Recent Developments/Updates

6.25 Estee Lauder

6.25.1 Estee Lauder Corporation Information

6.25.2 Estee Lauder Facial Wipes Description and Business Overview

6.25.3 Estee Lauder Facial Wipes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.25.4 Estee Lauder Facial Wipes Product Portfolio

6.25.5 Estee Lauder Recent Developments/Updates

6.26 Pechoin

6.26.1 Pechoin Corporation Information

6.26.2 Pechoin Facial Wipes Description and Business Overview

6.26.3 Pechoin Facial Wipes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.26.4 Pechoin Facial Wipes Product Portfolio

6.26.5 Pechoin Recent Developments/Updates

6.27 Yalget

6.27.1 Yalget Corporation Information

6.27.2 Yalget Facial Wipes Description and Business Overview

6.27.3 Yalget Facial Wipes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.27.4 Yalget Facial Wipes Product Portfolio

6.27.5 Yalget Recent Developments/Updates

6.28 Avon

6.28.1 Avon Corporation Information

6.28.2 Avon Facial Wipes Description and Business Overview

6.28.3 Avon Facial Wipes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.28.4 Avon Facial Wipes Product Portfolio

6.28.5 Avon Recent Developments/Updates

6.29 Kose

6.29.1 Kose Corporation Information

6.29.2 Kose Facial Wipes Description and Business Overview

6.29.3 Kose Facial Wipes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.29.4 Kose Facial Wipes Product Portfolio

6.29.5 Kose Recent Developments/Updates

6.30 Proya

6.30.1 Proya Corporation Information

6.30.2 Proya Facial Wipes Description and Business Overview

6.30.3 Proya Facial Wipes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.30.4 Proya Facial Wipes Product Portfolio

6.30.5 Proya Recent Developments/Updates

6.31 Shiseido

6.31.1 Shiseido Corporation Information

6.31.2 Shiseido Facial Wipes Description and Business Overview

6.31.3 Shiseido Facial Wipes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.31.4 Shiseido Facial Wipes Product Portfolio

6.31.5 Shiseido Recent Developments/Updates

6.32 Inoherb

6.32.1 Inoherb Corporation Information

6.32.2 Inoherb Facial Wipes Description and Business Overview

6.32.3 Inoherb Facial Wipes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.32.4 Inoherb Facial Wipes Product Portfolio

6.32.5 Inoherb Recent Developments/Updates

6.33 Cel-derma

6.33.1 Cel-derma Corporation Information

6.33.2 Cel-derma Facial Wipes Description and Business Overview

6.33.3 Cel-derma Facial Wipes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.33.4 Cel-derma Facial Wipes Product Portfolio

6.33.5 Cel-derma Recent Developments/Updates

6.34 Yangzhou Perfect Daily Chemicals

6.34.1 Yangzhou Perfect Daily Chemicals Corporation Information

6.34.2 Yangzhou Perfect Daily Chemicals Facial Wipes Description and Business Overview

6.34.3 Yangzhou Perfect Daily Chemicals Facial Wipes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.34.4 Yangzhou Perfect Daily Chemicals Facial Wipes Product Portfolio

6.34.5 Yangzhou Perfect Daily Chemicals Recent Developments/Updates

6.35 Procotech Limited

6.35.1 Procotech Limited Corporation Information

6.35.2 Procotech Limited Facial Wipes Description and Business Overview

6.35.3 Procotech Limited Facial Wipes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.35.4 Procotech Limited Facial Wipes Product Portfolio

6.35.5 Procotech Limited Recent Developments/Updates

6.36 Unilever

6.36.1 Unilever Corporation Information

6.36.2 Unilever Facial Wipes Description and Business Overview

6.36.3 Unilever Facial Wipes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.36.4 Unilever Facial Wipes Product Portfolio

6.36.5 Unilever Recent Developments/Updates

6.37 Nox Bellcow Cosmetics

6.37.1 Nox Bellcow Cosmetics Corporation Information

6.37.2 Nox Bellcow Cosmetics Facial Wipes Description and Business Overview

6.37.3 Nox Bellcow Cosmetics Facial Wipes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.37.4 Nox Bellcow Cosmetics Facial Wipes Product Portfolio

6.37.5 Nox Bellcow Cosmetics Recent Developments/Updates

7 Facial Wipes Manufacturing Cost Analysis

7.1 Facial Wipes Key Raw Materials Analysis

7.1.1 Key Raw Materials

7.1.2 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

7.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

7.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Facial Wipes

7.4 Facial Wipes Industrial Chain Analysis

8 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

8.1 Marketing Channel

8.2 Facial Wipes Distributors List

8.3 Facial Wipes Customers

9 Facial Wipes Market Dynamics

9.1 Facial Wipes Industry Trends

9.2 Facial Wipes Growth Drivers

9.3 Facial Wipes Market Challenges

9.4 Facial Wipes Market Restraints

10 Global Market Forecast

10.1 Facial Wipes Market Estimates and Projections by Type

10.1.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Facial Wipes by Type (2022-2027)

10.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Facial Wipes by Type (2022-2027)

10.2 Facial Wipes Market Estimates and Projections by Sales Channel

10.2.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Facial Wipes by Sales Channel (2022-2027)

10.2.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Facial Wipes by Sales Channel (2022-2027)

10.3 Facial Wipes Market Estimates and Projections by Region

10.3.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Facial Wipes by Region (2022-2027)

10.3.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Facial Wipes by Region (2022-2027)

11 Research Finding and Conclusion

12 Methodology and Data Source

12.1 Methodology/Research Approach

12.1.1 Research Programs/Design

12.1.2 Market Size Estimation

12.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

12.2 Data Source

12.2.1 Secondary Sources

12.2.2 Primary Sources

12.3 Author List

12.4 Disclaimer

