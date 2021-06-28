Facial Tissues Market Size, Regional Outlook, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts to 2027 | Kimberly-Clark, Georgia-Pacific, CMPCTissue

“

Report Scope and Segmentation:

Study Period 2014 – 2027 Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2021 – 2027 Unit Value(USD million) Segmentation By Manufacturers:

Kimberly-Clark, Georgia-Pacific, CMPCTissue, Cascades, Metsa Tissue, Kruger Products, Vinda, C&S Paper, APP (Sinar Mas Group), WEPA, ICT Group, Hengan Paper, Gold Hongye Paper, White Swan Paper

By Types:

Box Packaged Facial Tissues

Pocket Packaged Facial Tissues



By Applications:

Supermarket

Hypermarket

Convenience Store

Online Shopping Mall

Specific Retailers

Other







Table of Contents:

1 Facial Tissues Market Overview

1.1 Facial Tissues Product Overview

1.2 Facial Tissues Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Box Packaged Facial Tissues

1.2.2 Pocket Packaged Facial Tissues

1.3 Global Facial Tissues Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Facial Tissues Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)

1.3.2 Global Facial Tissues Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.1 Global Facial Tissues Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.2 Global Facial Tissues Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.3 Global Facial Tissues Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.3 Global Facial Tissues Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.1 Global Facial Tissues Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.2 Global Facial Tissues Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.3 Global Facial Tissues Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type

1.4.1 North America Facial Tissues Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.2 Europe Facial Tissues Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Facial Tissues Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.4 Latin America Facial Tissues Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Facial Tissues Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

2 Global Facial Tissues Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Facial Tissues Sales (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Top Players by Facial Tissues Revenue (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Top Players Facial Tissues Price (2016-2021)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Facial Tissues Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Facial Tissues Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Facial Tissues Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Facial Tissues Sales and Revenue in 2020

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Facial Tissues as of 2020)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Facial Tissues Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Facial Tissues Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Facial Tissues Status and Outlook by Region

3.1 Global Facial Tissues Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026

3.2 Global Facial Tissues Historic Market Size by Region

3.2.1 Global Facial Tissues Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Facial Tissues Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Facial Tissues Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Facial Tissues Forecasted Market Size by Region

3.3.1 Global Facial Tissues Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.2 Global Facial Tissues Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.3 Global Facial Tissues Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027)

4 Global Facial Tissues by Application

4.1 Facial Tissues Market Segment by Application

4.1.1 Supermarket

4.1.2 Hypermarket

4.1.3 Convenience Store

4.1.4 Online Shopping Mall

4.1.5 Specific Retailers

4.1.6 Other

4.2 Global Facial Tissues Market Size by Application

4.2.1 Global Facial Tissues Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)

4.2.2 Global Facial Tissues Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.1 Global Facial Tissues Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.2 Global Facial Tissues Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.3 Global Facial Tissues Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Facial Tissues Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.1 Global Facial Tissues Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.2 Global Facial Tissues Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.3 Global Facial Tissues Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application

4.3.1 North America Facial Tissues Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Europe Facial Tissues Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Facial Tissues Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.4 Latin America Facial Tissues Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Facial Tissues Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

5 North America Facial Tissues by Country

5.1 North America Facial Tissues Historic Market Size by Country

5.1.1 North America Facial Tissues Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

5.1.2 North America Facial Tissues Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

5.2 North America Facial Tissues Forecasted Market Size by Country

5.2.1 North America Facial Tissues Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

5.2.2 North America Facial Tissues Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

6 Europe Facial Tissues by Country

6.1 Europe Facial Tissues Historic Market Size by Country

6.1.1 Europe Facial Tissues Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Europe Facial Tissues Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

6.2 Europe Facial Tissues Forecasted Market Size by Country

6.2.1 Europe Facial Tissues Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

6.2.2 Europe Facial Tissues Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

7 Asia-Pacific Facial Tissues by Region

7.1 Asia-Pacific Facial Tissues Historic Market Size by Region

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Facial Tissues Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Facial Tissues Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Facial Tissues Forecasted Market Size by Region

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Facial Tissues Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Facial Tissues Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

8 Latin America Facial Tissues by Country

8.1 Latin America Facial Tissues Historic Market Size by Country

8.1.1 Latin America Facial Tissues Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Latin America Facial Tissues Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

8.2 Latin America Facial Tissues Forecasted Market Size by Country

8.2.1 Latin America Facial Tissues Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

8.2.2 Latin America Facial Tissues Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

9 Middle East and Africa Facial Tissues by Country

9.1 Middle East and Africa Facial Tissues Historic Market Size by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Facial Tissues Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Facial Tissues Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Facial Tissues Forecasted Market Size by Country

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Facial Tissues Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Facial Tissues Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Facial Tissues Business

10.1 Kimberly-Clark

10.1.1 Kimberly-Clark Corporation Information

10.1.2 Kimberly-Clark Introduction and Business Overview

10.1.3 Kimberly-Clark Facial Tissues Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.1.4 Kimberly-Clark Facial Tissues Products Offered

10.1.5 Kimberly-Clark Recent Development

10.2 Georgia-Pacific

10.2.1 Georgia-Pacific Corporation Information

10.2.2 Georgia-Pacific Introduction and Business Overview

10.2.3 Georgia-Pacific Facial Tissues Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.2.4 Kimberly-Clark Facial Tissues Products Offered

10.2.5 Georgia-Pacific Recent Development

10.3 CMPCTissue

10.3.1 CMPCTissue Corporation Information

10.3.2 CMPCTissue Introduction and Business Overview

10.3.3 CMPCTissue Facial Tissues Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.3.4 CMPCTissue Facial Tissues Products Offered

10.3.5 CMPCTissue Recent Development

10.4 Cascades

10.4.1 Cascades Corporation Information

10.4.2 Cascades Introduction and Business Overview

10.4.3 Cascades Facial Tissues Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.4.4 Cascades Facial Tissues Products Offered

10.4.5 Cascades Recent Development

10.5 Metsa Tissue

10.5.1 Metsa Tissue Corporation Information

10.5.2 Metsa Tissue Introduction and Business Overview

10.5.3 Metsa Tissue Facial Tissues Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.5.4 Metsa Tissue Facial Tissues Products Offered

10.5.5 Metsa Tissue Recent Development

10.6 Kruger Products

10.6.1 Kruger Products Corporation Information

10.6.2 Kruger Products Introduction and Business Overview

10.6.3 Kruger Products Facial Tissues Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.6.4 Kruger Products Facial Tissues Products Offered

10.6.5 Kruger Products Recent Development

10.7 Vinda

10.7.1 Vinda Corporation Information

10.7.2 Vinda Introduction and Business Overview

10.7.3 Vinda Facial Tissues Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.7.4 Vinda Facial Tissues Products Offered

10.7.5 Vinda Recent Development

10.8 C&S Paper

10.8.1 C&S Paper Corporation Information

10.8.2 C&S Paper Introduction and Business Overview

10.8.3 C&S Paper Facial Tissues Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.8.4 C&S Paper Facial Tissues Products Offered

10.8.5 C&S Paper Recent Development

10.9 APP (Sinar Mas Group)

10.9.1 APP (Sinar Mas Group) Corporation Information

10.9.2 APP (Sinar Mas Group) Introduction and Business Overview

10.9.3 APP (Sinar Mas Group) Facial Tissues Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.9.4 APP (Sinar Mas Group) Facial Tissues Products Offered

10.9.5 APP (Sinar Mas Group) Recent Development

10.10 WEPA

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Facial Tissues Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 WEPA Facial Tissues Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 WEPA Recent Development

10.11 ICT Group

10.11.1 ICT Group Corporation Information

10.11.2 ICT Group Introduction and Business Overview

10.11.3 ICT Group Facial Tissues Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.11.4 ICT Group Facial Tissues Products Offered

10.11.5 ICT Group Recent Development

10.12 Hengan Paper

10.12.1 Hengan Paper Corporation Information

10.12.2 Hengan Paper Introduction and Business Overview

10.12.3 Hengan Paper Facial Tissues Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.12.4 Hengan Paper Facial Tissues Products Offered

10.12.5 Hengan Paper Recent Development

10.13 Gold Hongye Paper

10.13.1 Gold Hongye Paper Corporation Information

10.13.2 Gold Hongye Paper Introduction and Business Overview

10.13.3 Gold Hongye Paper Facial Tissues Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.13.4 Gold Hongye Paper Facial Tissues Products Offered

10.13.5 Gold Hongye Paper Recent Development

10.14 White Swan Paper

10.14.1 White Swan Paper Corporation Information

10.14.2 White Swan Paper Introduction and Business Overview

10.14.3 White Swan Paper Facial Tissues Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.14.4 White Swan Paper Facial Tissues Products Offered

10.14.5 White Swan Paper Recent Development

11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Facial Tissues Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Facial Tissues Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Facial Tissues Market Dynamics

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Market Restraints

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Facial Tissues Distributors

12.3 Facial Tissues Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

