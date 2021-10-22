Facial Serum Market Size, Global industry analysis, Recent Developments, Opportunities and Forecast 2021–2027| L’Oreal, P&G, Beiersdorf

LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research offers an encyclopedic study of the global Facial Serum market with holistic insights into vital factors and aspects that impact future market growth. The global Facial Serum market has been analyzed for the forecast period 2021-2027 and historical period 2015-2020. In order to help players to gain comprehensive understanding of the Global Facial Serum market and its critical dynamics, the research study provides detailed qualitative and quantitative analysis. Furthermore, readers are offered with complete and thorough research on different regions and segments of the global Facial Serum market. Almost all industry-specific, microeconomic, and macroeconomic factors influencing the global market growth have been analyzed in the report.
The competitive landscape of the global Facial Serum market is broadly studied in the report with large focus on recent developments, future plans of top players, and key growth strategies adopted by them. The analysts authoring the report have profiled almost every major player of the global Facial Serum market and thrown light on their crucial business aspects such as production, areas of operation, and product portfolio. All companies analyzed in the report are studied on the basis of vital factors such as market share, market growth, company size, production volume, revenue, and earnings.
Key Players Mentioned in the Global Facial Serum Market Research Report: L’Oreal, P&G, Beiersdorf, Estee lauder, Shiseido, Johnson & Johnson, Kao, LVMH, Amway, Avon Products, Conair, Coty, Clarins, Combe, Chanel, Henkel, Unilever, Revlon, Burberry, Cadiveu Professional USA, Chatters Canada, Edgewell Personal Care, Helen of Troy Limited, Marchesa, Mary Kay, O Boticario, Tom’s of Maine, World Hair Cosmetics (Asia)
Global Facial Serum Market by Type: Eye Serums, Blemish and Acne Treatment Serums, Face Sunscreen Serums, Face Moisturizing Serums, Facial Self-Tanning Serums, Other
Global Facial Serum Market by Application: Specialty Retail Stores, Department Stores, Hypermarkets, Supermarkets, and Convenience Stores, Other
The report offers great insights into important segments of the global Facial Serum market while concentrating on their CAGR, market size, market share, and future growth potential. The global Facial Serum market is mainly segmented according to type of product, application, and region. Each segment in these categories is extensively researched to become familiar with their growth prospects and key trends. Segmental analysis is highly important to identify key growth pockets of a global market. The report provides specific information on the market growth and demand of different products and applications to help players to focus on profitable areas of the global Facial Serum market.
Key Questions Answered by the Report
1. What will be the size of the global Facial Serum market in 2027?
2. What is the current CAGR of the global Facial Serum market?
3. Which product is expected to show the highest market growth?
4. Which application is projected to gain a lion’s share of the global Facial Serum market?
5. Which region is foretold to create the most number of opportunities in the global Facial Serum market?
6. Will there be any changes in market competition during the forecast period?
7. Which are the top players currently operating in the global Facial Serum market?
8. How will the market situation change in the coming years?
9. What are the common business tactics adopted by players?
10. What is the growth outlook of the global Facial Serum market?
Table of Contents
1 Facial Serum Market Overview
1.1 Facial Serum Product Overview
1.2 Facial Serum Market Segment by Type
1.2.1 Eye Serums
1.2.2 Blemish and Acne Treatment Serums
1.2.3 Face Sunscreen Serums
1.2.4 Face Moisturizing Serums
1.2.5 Facial Self-Tanning Serums
1.2.6 Other
1.3 Global Facial Serum Market Size by Type
1.3.1 Global Facial Serum Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)
1.3.2 Global Facial Serum Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.2.1 Global Facial Serum Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.2.2 Global Facial Serum Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.2.3 Global Facial Serum Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.3 Global Facial Serum Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)
1.3.3.1 Global Facial Serum Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)
1.3.3.2 Global Facial Serum Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)
1.3.3.3 Global Facial Serum Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)
1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type
1.4.1 North America Facial Serum Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.2 Europe Facial Serum Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Facial Serum Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.4 Latin America Facial Serum Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Facial Serum Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
2 Global Facial Serum Market Competition by Company
2.1 Global Top Players by Facial Serum Sales (2016-2021)
2.2 Global Top Players by Facial Serum Revenue (2016-2021)
2.3 Global Top Players Facial Serum Price (2016-2021)
2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Facial Serum Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type
2.5 Facial Serum Market Competitive Situation and Trends
2.5.1 Facial Serum Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)
2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Facial Serum Sales and Revenue in 2020
2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Facial Serum as of 2020)
2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Facial Serum Market
2.8 Key Manufacturers Facial Serum Product Offered
2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
3 Facial Serum Status and Outlook by Region
3.1 Global Facial Serum Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026
3.2 Global Facial Serum Historic Market Size by Region
3.2.1 Global Facial Serum Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)
3.2.2 Global Facial Serum Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)
3.2.3 Global Facial Serum Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
3.3 Global Facial Serum Forecasted Market Size by Region
3.3.1 Global Facial Serum Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)
3.3.2 Global Facial Serum Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)
3.3.3 Global Facial Serum Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027)
4 Global Facial Serum by Application
4.1 Facial Serum Market Segment by Application
4.1.1 Specialty Retail Stores
4.1.2 Department Stores
4.1.3 Hypermarkets, Supermarkets, and Convenience Stores
4.1.4 Other
4.2 Global Facial Serum Market Size by Application
4.2.1 Global Facial Serum Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)
4.2.2 Global Facial Serum Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.2.1 Global Facial Serum Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.2.2 Global Facial Serum Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.2.3 Global Facial Serum Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.3 Global Facial Serum Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)
4.2.3.1 Global Facial Serum Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)
4.2.3.2 Global Facial Serum Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)
4.2.3.3 Global Facial Serum Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)
4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application
4.3.1 North America Facial Serum Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.2 Europe Facial Serum Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Facial Serum Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.4 Latin America Facial Serum Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Facial Serum Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
5 North America Facial Serum by Country
5.1 North America Facial Serum Historic Market Size by Country
5.1.1 North America Facial Serum Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
5.1.2 North America Facial Serum Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
5.2 North America Facial Serum Forecasted Market Size by Country
5.2.1 North America Facial Serum Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
5.2.2 North America Facial Serum Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)
6 Europe Facial Serum by Country
6.1 Europe Facial Serum Historic Market Size by Country
6.1.1 Europe Facial Serum Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
6.1.2 Europe Facial Serum Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
6.2 Europe Facial Serum Forecasted Market Size by Country
6.2.1 Europe Facial Serum Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
6.2.2 Europe Facial Serum Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)
7 Asia-Pacific Facial Serum by Region
7.1 Asia-Pacific Facial Serum Historic Market Size by Region
7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Facial Serum Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)
7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Facial Serum Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)
7.2 Asia-Pacific Facial Serum Forecasted Market Size by Region
7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Facial Serum Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)
7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Facial Serum Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)
8 Latin America Facial Serum by Country
8.1 Latin America Facial Serum Historic Market Size by Country
8.1.1 Latin America Facial Serum Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
8.1.2 Latin America Facial Serum Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
8.2 Latin America Facial Serum Forecasted Market Size by Country
8.2.1 Latin America Facial Serum Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
8.2.2 Latin America Facial Serum Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)
9 Middle East and Africa Facial Serum by Country
9.1 Middle East and Africa Facial Serum Historic Market Size by Country
9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Facial Serum Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Facial Serum Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
9.2 Middle East and Africa Facial Serum Forecasted Market Size by Country
9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Facial Serum Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Facial Serum Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)
10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Facial Serum Business
10.1 L’Oreal
10.1.1 L’Oreal Corporation Information
10.1.2 L’Oreal Introduction and Business Overview
10.1.3 L’Oreal Facial Serum Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.1.4 L’Oreal Facial Serum Products Offered
10.1.5 L’Oreal Recent Development
10.2 P&G
10.2.1 P&G Corporation Information
10.2.2 P&G Introduction and Business Overview
10.2.3 P&G Facial Serum Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.2.4 L’Oreal Facial Serum Products Offered
10.2.5 P&G Recent Development
10.3 Beiersdorf
10.3.1 Beiersdorf Corporation Information
10.3.2 Beiersdorf Introduction and Business Overview
10.3.3 Beiersdorf Facial Serum Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.3.4 Beiersdorf Facial Serum Products Offered
10.3.5 Beiersdorf Recent Development
10.4 Estee lauder
10.4.1 Estee lauder Corporation Information
10.4.2 Estee lauder Introduction and Business Overview
10.4.3 Estee lauder Facial Serum Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.4.4 Estee lauder Facial Serum Products Offered
10.4.5 Estee lauder Recent Development
10.5 Shiseido
10.5.1 Shiseido Corporation Information
10.5.2 Shiseido Introduction and Business Overview
10.5.3 Shiseido Facial Serum Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.5.4 Shiseido Facial Serum Products Offered
10.5.5 Shiseido Recent Development
10.6 Johnson & Johnson
10.6.1 Johnson & Johnson Corporation Information
10.6.2 Johnson & Johnson Introduction and Business Overview
10.6.3 Johnson & Johnson Facial Serum Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.6.4 Johnson & Johnson Facial Serum Products Offered
10.6.5 Johnson & Johnson Recent Development
10.7 Kao
10.7.1 Kao Corporation Information
10.7.2 Kao Introduction and Business Overview
10.7.3 Kao Facial Serum Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.7.4 Kao Facial Serum Products Offered
10.7.5 Kao Recent Development
10.8 LVMH
10.8.1 LVMH Corporation Information
10.8.2 LVMH Introduction and Business Overview
10.8.3 LVMH Facial Serum Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.8.4 LVMH Facial Serum Products Offered
10.8.5 LVMH Recent Development
10.9 Amway
10.9.1 Amway Corporation Information
10.9.2 Amway Introduction and Business Overview
10.9.3 Amway Facial Serum Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.9.4 Amway Facial Serum Products Offered
10.9.5 Amway Recent Development
10.10 Avon Products
10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors
10.10.2 Facial Serum Product Category, Application and Specification
10.10.3 Avon Products Facial Serum Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.10.4 Main Business Overview
10.10.5 Avon Products Recent Development
10.11 Conair
10.11.1 Conair Corporation Information
10.11.2 Conair Introduction and Business Overview
10.11.3 Conair Facial Serum Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.11.4 Conair Facial Serum Products Offered
10.11.5 Conair Recent Development
10.12 Coty
10.12.1 Coty Corporation Information
10.12.2 Coty Introduction and Business Overview
10.12.3 Coty Facial Serum Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.12.4 Coty Facial Serum Products Offered
10.12.5 Coty Recent Development
10.13 Clarins
10.13.1 Clarins Corporation Information
10.13.2 Clarins Introduction and Business Overview
10.13.3 Clarins Facial Serum Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.13.4 Clarins Facial Serum Products Offered
10.13.5 Clarins Recent Development
10.14 Combe
10.14.1 Combe Corporation Information
10.14.2 Combe Introduction and Business Overview
10.14.3 Combe Facial Serum Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.14.4 Combe Facial Serum Products Offered
10.14.5 Combe Recent Development
10.15 Chanel
10.15.1 Chanel Corporation Information
10.15.2 Chanel Introduction and Business Overview
10.15.3 Chanel Facial Serum Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.15.4 Chanel Facial Serum Products Offered
10.15.5 Chanel Recent Development
10.16 Henkel
10.16.1 Henkel Corporation Information
10.16.2 Henkel Introduction and Business Overview
10.16.3 Henkel Facial Serum Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.16.4 Henkel Facial Serum Products Offered
10.16.5 Henkel Recent Development
10.17 Unilever
10.17.1 Unilever Corporation Information
10.17.2 Unilever Introduction and Business Overview
10.17.3 Unilever Facial Serum Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.17.4 Unilever Facial Serum Products Offered
10.17.5 Unilever Recent Development
10.18 Revlon
10.18.1 Revlon Corporation Information
10.18.2 Revlon Introduction and Business Overview
10.18.3 Revlon Facial Serum Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.18.4 Revlon Facial Serum Products Offered
10.18.5 Revlon Recent Development
10.19 Burberry
10.19.1 Burberry Corporation Information
10.19.2 Burberry Introduction and Business Overview
10.19.3 Burberry Facial Serum Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.19.4 Burberry Facial Serum Products Offered
10.19.5 Burberry Recent Development
10.20 Cadiveu Professional USA
10.20.1 Cadiveu Professional USA Corporation Information
10.20.2 Cadiveu Professional USA Introduction and Business Overview
10.20.3 Cadiveu Professional USA Facial Serum Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.20.4 Cadiveu Professional USA Facial Serum Products Offered
10.20.5 Cadiveu Professional USA Recent Development
10.21 Chatters Canada
10.21.1 Chatters Canada Corporation Information
10.21.2 Chatters Canada Introduction and Business Overview
10.21.3 Chatters Canada Facial Serum Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.21.4 Chatters Canada Facial Serum Products Offered
10.21.5 Chatters Canada Recent Development
10.22 Edgewell Personal Care
10.22.1 Edgewell Personal Care Corporation Information
10.22.2 Edgewell Personal Care Introduction and Business Overview
10.22.3 Edgewell Personal Care Facial Serum Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.22.4 Edgewell Personal Care Facial Serum Products Offered
10.22.5 Edgewell Personal Care Recent Development
10.23 Helen of Troy Limited
10.23.1 Helen of Troy Limited Corporation Information
10.23.2 Helen of Troy Limited Introduction and Business Overview
10.23.3 Helen of Troy Limited Facial Serum Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.23.4 Helen of Troy Limited Facial Serum Products Offered
10.23.5 Helen of Troy Limited Recent Development
10.24 Marchesa
10.24.1 Marchesa Corporation Information
10.24.2 Marchesa Introduction and Business Overview
10.24.3 Marchesa Facial Serum Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.24.4 Marchesa Facial Serum Products Offered
10.24.5 Marchesa Recent Development
10.25 Mary Kay
10.25.1 Mary Kay Corporation Information
10.25.2 Mary Kay Introduction and Business Overview
10.25.3 Mary Kay Facial Serum Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.25.4 Mary Kay Facial Serum Products Offered
10.25.5 Mary Kay Recent Development
10.26 O Boticario
10.26.1 O Boticario Corporation Information
10.26.2 O Boticario Introduction and Business Overview
10.26.3 O Boticario Facial Serum Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.26.4 O Boticario Facial Serum Products Offered
10.26.5 O Boticario Recent Development
10.27 Tom’s of Maine
10.27.1 Tom’s of Maine Corporation Information
10.27.2 Tom’s of Maine Introduction and Business Overview
10.27.3 Tom’s of Maine Facial Serum Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.27.4 Tom’s of Maine Facial Serum Products Offered
10.27.5 Tom’s of Maine Recent Development
10.28 World Hair Cosmetics (Asia)
10.28.1 World Hair Cosmetics (Asia) Corporation Information
10.28.2 World Hair Cosmetics (Asia) Introduction and Business Overview
10.28.3 World Hair Cosmetics (Asia) Facial Serum Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.28.4 World Hair Cosmetics (Asia) Facial Serum Products Offered
10.28.5 World Hair Cosmetics (Asia) Recent Development
11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
11.1 Facial Serum Key Raw Materials
11.1.1 Key Raw Materials
11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price
11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers
11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure
11.2.1 Raw Materials
11.2.2 Labor Cost
11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses
11.3 Facial Serum Industrial Chain Analysis
11.4 Facial Serum Market Dynamics
11.4.1 Industry Trends
11.4.2 Market Drivers
11.4.3 Market Challenges
11.4.4 Market Restraints
12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors
12.1 Sales Channel
12.2 Facial Serum Distributors
12.3 Facial Serum Downstream Customers
13 Research Findings and Conclusion
14 Appendix
14.1 Research Methodology
14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
14.1.2 Data Source
14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources
14.1.2.2 Primary Sources
14.2 Author Details
14.3 Disclaimer
