Facial Make-up Market Provides an In-Depth Insight of Sales and Trends, Forecast to 2028 | L’Oréal S.A., Esteelauder Companies Inc., Groupe Clarins SA

Market Summary

A newly published report titled “Facial Make-up Market” by QY Research throws light on the industry dynamics and current and future trends that play a key role in determining the business expansion. The report also highlights the key driving factors and restraints that are impacting the growth. For a comprehensive understanding, the professionals have reviewed the regulatory scenario, market entry strategies, best industry practices, pricing strategy, technology landscape, and consumption, sales, and demand outlook. Y-o-Y growth estimates have also been included to provide the users with accurate statistics and facts. This report will give the readers a bigger and see-through picture of the overall scenario.

Covid-19 Impact Outlook

This section of the report reveals the consequence of the covid pandemic on business, globally. Effect on manufacturing activities, production, demand, supply chain and logistics management, and distribution networks has been exposed in this report. The analysts have pointed out the measures or strategies that the companies are taking up to fight the covid-19 impact. Moreover, they have identified key opportunities that are emerging post-COVID-19. This will help the players capitalize on the opportunities to recover losses and stabilize their businesses

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Facial Make-up report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Facial Make-up market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Facial Make-up market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Facial Make-up market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Facial Make-up market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Facial Make-up market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

L’Oréal S.A., Esteelauder Companies Inc., Groupe Clarins SA, Revlon, Inc, Shiseido Company, 6.4.6 Avon Products, Inc., LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton SE, Coty Inc

Market Segmentation by Product:

Face Powder

Facial Foundation

Facial Concealer

Blush

Others



Market Segmentation by Application:

Supermarket/Hypermarket

Convenience Stores

Health and Beauty Retailers

Online Retail Stores

Others



The Facial Make-up Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Facial Make-up market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Facial Make-up market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Table of Contents:

1 Facial Make-up Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Facial Make-up

1.2 Facial Make-up Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Facial Make-up Sales Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2021-2027)

1.2.2 Face Powder

1.2.3 Facial Foundation

1.2.4 Facial Concealer

1.2.5 Blush

1.2.6 Others

1.3 Facial Make-up Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Facial Make-up Sales Comparison by Application: (2021-2027)

1.3.2 Supermarket/Hypermarket

1.3.3 Convenience Stores

1.3.4 Health and Beauty Retailers

1.3.5 Online Retail Stores

1.3.6 Others

1.4 Global Facial Make-up Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

1.4.1 Global Facial Make-up Revenue 2016-2027

1.4.2 Global Facial Make-up Sales 2016-2027

1.4.3 Facial Make-up Market Size by Region: 2016 Versus 2021 Versus 2027

2 Facial Make-up Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Facial Make-up Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Facial Make-up Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Facial Make-up Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Facial Make-up Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type

2.5 Facial Make-up Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Facial Make-up Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 The Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Facial Make-up Players Market Share by Revenue

2.5.3 Global Facial Make-up Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

3 Facial Make-up Retrospective Market Scenario by Region

3.1 Global Facial Make-up Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2016-2021

3.2 Global Facial Make-up Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2016-2021

3.3 North America Facial Make-up Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.3.1 North America Facial Make-up Sales by Country

3.3.2 North America Facial Make-up Revenue by Country

3.3.3 United States

3.3.4 Canada

3.4 Europe Facial Make-up Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.4.1 Europe Facial Make-up Sales by Country

3.4.2 Europe Facial Make-up Revenue by Country

3.4.3 Germany

3.4.4 France

3.4.5 U.K.

3.4.6 Italy

3.4.7 Russia

3.5 Asia Pacific Facial Make-up Market Facts & Figures by Region

3.5.1 Asia Pacific Facial Make-up Sales by Region

3.5.2 Asia Pacific Facial Make-up Revenue by Region

3.5.3 China

3.5.4 Japan

3.5.5 South Korea

3.5.6 India

3.5.7 Australia

3.5.8 China Taiwan

3.5.9 Indonesia

3.5.10 Thailand

3.5.11 Malaysia

3.6 Latin America Facial Make-up Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.6.1 Latin America Facial Make-up Sales by Country

3.6.2 Latin America Facial Make-up Revenue by Country

3.6.3 Mexico

3.6.4 Brazil

3.6.5 Argentina

3.7 Middle East and Africa Facial Make-up Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.7.1 Middle East and Africa Facial Make-up Sales by Country

3.7.2 Middle East and Africa Facial Make-up Revenue by Country

3.7.3 Turkey

3.7.4 Saudi Arabia

3.7.5 UAE

4 Global Facial Make-up Historic Market Analysis by Type

4.1 Global Facial Make-up Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Facial Make-up Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.3 Global Facial Make-up Price by Type (2016-2021)

5 Global Facial Make-up Historic Market Analysis by Application

5.1 Global Facial Make-up Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Facial Make-up Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.3 Global Facial Make-up Price by Application (2016-2021)

6 Key Companies Profiled

6.1 L’Oréal S.A.

6.1.1 L’Oréal S.A. Corporation Information

6.1.2 L’Oréal S.A. Description and Business Overview

6.1.3 L’Oréal S.A. Facial Make-up Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.1.4 L’Oréal S.A. Facial Make-up Product Portfolio

6.1.5 L’Oréal S.A. Recent Developments/Updates

6.2 Esteelauder Companies Inc.

6.2.1 Esteelauder Companies Inc. Corporation Information

6.2.2 Esteelauder Companies Inc. Description and Business Overview

6.2.3 Esteelauder Companies Inc. Facial Make-up Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.2.4 Esteelauder Companies Inc. Facial Make-up Product Portfolio

6.2.5 Esteelauder Companies Inc. Recent Developments/Updates

6.3 Groupe Clarins SA

6.3.1 Groupe Clarins SA Corporation Information

6.3.2 Groupe Clarins SA Description and Business Overview

6.3.3 Groupe Clarins SA Facial Make-up Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.3.4 Groupe Clarins SA Facial Make-up Product Portfolio

6.3.5 Groupe Clarins SA Recent Developments/Updates

6.4 Revlon, Inc

6.4.1 Revlon, Inc Corporation Information

6.4.2 Revlon, Inc Description and Business Overview

6.4.3 Revlon, Inc Facial Make-up Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.4.4 Revlon, Inc Facial Make-up Product Portfolio

6.4.5 Revlon, Inc Recent Developments/Updates

6.5 Shiseido Company

6.5.1 Shiseido Company Corporation Information

6.5.2 Shiseido Company Description and Business Overview

6.5.3 Shiseido Company Facial Make-up Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.5.4 Shiseido Company Facial Make-up Product Portfolio

6.5.5 Shiseido Company Recent Developments/Updates

6.6 6.4.6 Avon Products, Inc.

6.6.1 6.4.6 Avon Products, Inc. Corporation Information

6.6.2 6.4.6 Avon Products, Inc. Description and Business Overview

6.6.3 6.4.6 Avon Products, Inc. Facial Make-up Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.6.4 6.4.6 Avon Products, Inc. Facial Make-up Product Portfolio

6.6.5 6.4.6 Avon Products, Inc. Recent Developments/Updates

6.7 LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton SE

6.6.1 LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton SE Corporation Information

6.6.2 LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton SE Description and Business Overview

6.6.3 LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton SE Facial Make-up Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.4.4 LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton SE Facial Make-up Product Portfolio

6.7.5 LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton SE Recent Developments/Updates

6.8 Coty Inc

6.8.1 Coty Inc Corporation Information

6.8.2 Coty Inc Description and Business Overview

6.8.3 Coty Inc Facial Make-up Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.8.4 Coty Inc Facial Make-up Product Portfolio

6.8.5 Coty Inc Recent Developments/Updates

7 Facial Make-up Manufacturing Cost Analysis

7.1 Facial Make-up Key Raw Materials Analysis

7.1.1 Key Raw Materials

7.1.2 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

7.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

7.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Facial Make-up

7.4 Facial Make-up Industrial Chain Analysis

8 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

8.1 Marketing Channel

8.2 Facial Make-up Distributors List

8.3 Facial Make-up Customers

9 Facial Make-up Market Dynamics

9.1 Facial Make-up Industry Trends

9.2 Facial Make-up Growth Drivers

9.3 Facial Make-up Market Challenges

9.4 Facial Make-up Market Restraints

10 Global Market Forecast

10.1 Facial Make-up Market Estimates and Projections by Type

10.1.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Facial Make-up by Type (2022-2027)

10.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Facial Make-up by Type (2022-2027)

10.2 Facial Make-up Market Estimates and Projections by Application

10.2.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Facial Make-up by Application (2022-2027)

10.2.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Facial Make-up by Application (2022-2027)

10.3 Facial Make-up Market Estimates and Projections by Region

10.3.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Facial Make-up by Region (2022-2027)

10.3.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Facial Make-up by Region (2022-2027)

11 Research Finding and Conclusion

12 Methodology and Data Source

12.1 Methodology/Research Approach

12.1.1 Research Programs/Design

12.1.2 Market Size Estimation

12.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

12.2 Data Source

12.2.1 Secondary Sources

12.2.2 Primary Sources

12.3 Author List

12.4 Disclaimer

”