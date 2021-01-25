Face Recognition Systems Market Growth Rate,Size,Share And Trend By 2027 Safran Group, Gemalto, Ayonix

This report studies the Face Recognition Systems market, a face recognition system is a computer application capable of identifying or verifying a person from a digital image or a video frame from a video source. One of the ways to do this is by comparing selected facial features from the image and a face database. Currently, the market is primarily driven by robust technological advancements for development of efficient surveillance systems required by civil and government agencies. This is due to rising instances of criminal and terrorist activities and identification of fraud cases across the globe. Moreover, facial recognition systems that can scan images in all environmental conditions are being developed using 3D facial recognition technology. This would help overcome the barriers of 2D facial recognition technology that include light and pose deflections of the object. However, restrictions on users to share their personal details i.e. covert monitoring of an individual, is expected to hinder the market growth. Furthermore, increased adoption of facial recognition in web applications for picture tagging, social interaction, and others is expected to drive the demand for facial recognition in future.

Market Analysis and Insights:

Global Face Recognition Systems Market The global Face Recognition Systems market size is projected to reach US$ 1648.8 million by 2026, from US$ 685.8 million in 2019, at a CAGR of 13.2% during 2021-2026.

With industry-standard accuracy in analysis and high data integrity, the report makes a brilliant attempt to unveil key opportunities available in the global Face Recognition Systems market to help players in achieving a strong market position. Buyers of the report can access verified and reliable market forecasts, including those for the overall size of the global Face Recognition Systems market in terms of revenue. On the whole, the report proves to be an effective tool that players can use to gain a competitive edge over their competitors and ensure lasting success in the global Face Recognition Systems market. All of the findings, data, and information provided in the report are validated and revalidated with the help of trustworthy sources. The analysts who have authored the report took a unique and industry-best research and analysis approach for an in-depth study of the global Face Recognition Systems market.

Face Recognition Systems Breakdown Data by Type

2D Face Recognition, 3D Face Recognition, Thermal Face Recognition

Face Recognition Systems Breakdown Data by Application

Emotion Recognition, Law Enforcement, Surveillance, and Monitoring, Others Based on regional and country-level analysis,

the Face Recognition Systems market has been segmented as follows:,

North America, United States, Canada, Europe, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, Nordic, Rest of Europe, Asia-Pacific, China, Japan, South Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Mexico, Brazil, Middle East & Africa, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Rest of Middle East & Africa In the competitive analysis section of the report, leading as well as prominent players of the global Face Recognition Systems market are broadly studied on the basis of key factors. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2016-2021. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on price and revenue (global level) by player for the period 2016-2021.

The following players are covered in this report:

, NEC Corporation, Safran Group, Gemalto, Ayonix, Crossmatch Technologies, Aware Inc, Ayonix, Crossmatch Technologies

