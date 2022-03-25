Face Recognition Payment Terminal Market Size, Historical Growth, Analysis, Opportunities and Forecast To 2028 | Paymob Technology, Telpo, PAX Technology

“

Market Summary

A newly published report titled “Face Recognition Payment Terminal Market” by QY Research throws light on the industry dynamics and current and future trends that play a key role in determining the business expansion. The report also highlights the key driving factors and restraints that are impacting the growth. For a comprehensive understanding, the professionals have reviewed the regulatory scenario, market entry strategies, best industry practices, pricing strategy, technology landscape, and consumption, sales, and demand outlook. Y-o-Y growth estimates have also been included to provide the users with accurate statistics and facts. This report will give the readers a bigger and see-through picture of the overall scenario.

Covid-19 Impact Outlook

This section of the report reveals the consequence of the covid pandemic on business, globally. Effect on manufacturing activities, production, demand, supply chain and logistics management, and distribution networks has been exposed in this report. The analysts have pointed out the measures or strategies that the companies are taking up to fight the covid-19 impact. Moreover, they have identified key opportunities that are emerging post-COVID-19. This will help the players capitalize on the opportunities to recover losses and stabilize their businesses

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Face Recognition Payment Terminal report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Face Recognition Payment Terminal market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Face Recognition Payment Terminal market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Face Recognition Payment Terminal market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Face Recognition Payment Terminal market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Face Recognition Payment Terminal market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Paymob Technology, Telpo, PAX Technology, VeriFone, Inc., Hikvision, Cloud Walk, Rasoon, Shenzhen GIFA Industrial Control Co., LTD, Ioopos, Chuangjiang Technology, Shenzhen Haodexin Electronic Technology Co., Ltd., Guangdong Galaxy Information Technology Co.,Ltd., Yuchuan Intelligence, Shenzhen Xiaokun Technology Co., Ltd, Urovo, Feitian Chengxin Technology Co., Ltd, Sanlian Zhongrui, Jocat

Market Segmentation by Product:

Handheld

Desktop



Market Segmentation by Application:

Retail

Medical Field

Financial Field

School

Transportation Field

Other



The Face Recognition Payment Terminal Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Face Recognition Payment Terminal market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Face Recognition Payment Terminal market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Frequently Asked Questions

At what growth rate is the application segment expected to expand?

Which factors will lead to the Face Recognition Payment Terminal market expansion?

What will be the global Face Recognition Payment Terminal market size by 2028?

What are the key constraints in the Face Recognition Payment Terminal market growth?

Which type segment will witness healthy growth from xx to xx?

Which region presents lucrative growth prospects?

Which companies are the key innovators in the Face Recognition Payment Terminal market?

What are the key business strategies for post-covid recovery?

Who are the key leaders in the global Face Recognition Payment Terminal market?

Which technological advancements will influence the Face Recognition Payment Terminal market growth?

Table of Contents:

1 Face Recognition Payment Terminal Market Overview

1.1 Face Recognition Payment Terminal Product Overview

1.2 Face Recognition Payment Terminal Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Handheld

1.2.2 Desktop

1.3 Global Face Recognition Payment Terminal Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Face Recognition Payment Terminal Market Size Overview by Type (2017-2028)

1.3.2 Global Face Recognition Payment Terminal Historic Market Size Review by Type (2017-2022)

1.3.2.1 Global Face Recognition Payment Terminal Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2017-2022)

1.3.2.2 Global Face Recognition Payment Terminal Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2017-2022)

1.3.2.3 Global Face Recognition Payment Terminal Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017-2022)

1.3.3 Global Face Recognition Payment Terminal Forecasted Market Size by Type (2023-2028)

1.3.3.1 Global Face Recognition Payment Terminal Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2023-2028)

1.3.3.2 Global Face Recognition Payment Terminal Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2023-2028)

1.3.3.3 Global Face Recognition Payment Terminal Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2023-2028)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type

1.4.1 North America Face Recognition Payment Terminal Sales Breakdown by Type (2017-2022)

1.4.2 Europe Face Recognition Payment Terminal Sales Breakdown by Type (2017-2022)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Face Recognition Payment Terminal Sales Breakdown by Type (2017-2022)

1.4.4 Latin America Face Recognition Payment Terminal Sales Breakdown by Type (2017-2022)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Face Recognition Payment Terminal Sales Breakdown by Type (2017-2022)

2 Global Face Recognition Payment Terminal Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Face Recognition Payment Terminal Sales (2017-2022)

2.2 Global Top Players by Face Recognition Payment Terminal Revenue (2017-2022)

2.3 Global Top Players Face Recognition Payment Terminal Price (2017-2022)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Face Recognition Payment Terminal Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Face Recognition Payment Terminal Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Face Recognition Payment Terminal Market Concentration Rate (2017-2022)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Face Recognition Payment Terminal Sales and Revenue in 2021

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Face Recognition Payment Terminal as of 2021)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Face Recognition Payment Terminal Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Face Recognition Payment Terminal Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Face Recognition Payment Terminal Status and Outlook by Region

3.1 Global Face Recognition Payment Terminal Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

3.2 Global Face Recognition Payment Terminal Historic Market Size by Region

3.2.1 Global Face Recognition Payment Terminal Sales in Volume by Region (2017-2022)

3.2.2 Global Face Recognition Payment Terminal Sales in Value by Region (2017-2022)

3.2.3 Global Face Recognition Payment Terminal Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

3.3 Global Face Recognition Payment Terminal Forecasted Market Size by Region

3.3.1 Global Face Recognition Payment Terminal Sales in Volume by Region (2023-2028)

3.3.2 Global Face Recognition Payment Terminal Sales in Value by Region (2023-2028)

3.3.3 Global Face Recognition Payment Terminal Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2023-2028)

4 Global Face Recognition Payment Terminal by Application

4.1 Face Recognition Payment Terminal Market Segment by Application

4.1.1 Retail

4.1.2 Medical Field

4.1.3 Financial Field

4.1.4 School

4.1.5 Transportation Field

4.1.6 Other

4.2 Global Face Recognition Payment Terminal Market Size by Application

4.2.1 Global Face Recognition Payment Terminal Market Size Overview by Application (2017-2028)

4.2.2 Global Face Recognition Payment Terminal Historic Market Size Review by Application (2017-2022)

4.2.2.1 Global Face Recognition Payment Terminal Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2017-2022)

4.2.2.2 Global Face Recognition Payment Terminal Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2017-2022)

4.2.2.3 Global Face Recognition Payment Terminal Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017-2022)

4.2.3 Global Face Recognition Payment Terminal Forecasted Market Size by Application (2023-2028)

4.2.3.1 Global Face Recognition Payment Terminal Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2023-2028)

4.2.3.2 Global Face Recognition Payment Terminal Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2023-2028)

4.2.3.3 Global Face Recognition Payment Terminal Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2023-2028)

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application

4.3.1 North America Face Recognition Payment Terminal Sales Breakdown by Application (2017-2022)

4.3.2 Europe Face Recognition Payment Terminal Sales Breakdown by Application (2017-2022)

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Face Recognition Payment Terminal Sales Breakdown by Application (2017-2022)

4.3.4 Latin America Face Recognition Payment Terminal Sales Breakdown by Application (2017-2022)

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Face Recognition Payment Terminal Sales Breakdown by Application (2017-2022)

5 North America Face Recognition Payment Terminal by Country

5.1 North America Face Recognition Payment Terminal Historic Market Size by Country

5.1.1 North America Face Recognition Payment Terminal Sales in Volume by Country (2017-2022)

5.1.2 North America Face Recognition Payment Terminal Sales in Value by Country (2017-2022)

5.2 North America Face Recognition Payment Terminal Forecasted Market Size by Country

5.2.1 North America Face Recognition Payment Terminal Sales in Volume by Country (2023-2028)

5.2.2 North America Face Recognition Payment Terminal Sales in Value by Country (2023-2028)

6 Europe Face Recognition Payment Terminal by Country

6.1 Europe Face Recognition Payment Terminal Historic Market Size by Country

6.1.1 Europe Face Recognition Payment Terminal Sales in Volume by Country (2017-2022)

6.1.2 Europe Face Recognition Payment Terminal Sales in Value by Country (2017-2022)

6.2 Europe Face Recognition Payment Terminal Forecasted Market Size by Country

6.2.1 Europe Face Recognition Payment Terminal Sales in Volume by Country (2023-2028)

6.2.2 Europe Face Recognition Payment Terminal Sales in Value by Country (2023-2028)

7 Asia-Pacific Face Recognition Payment Terminal by Region

7.1 Asia-Pacific Face Recognition Payment Terminal Historic Market Size by Region

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Face Recognition Payment Terminal Sales in Volume by Region (2017-2022)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Face Recognition Payment Terminal Sales in Value by Region (2017-2022)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Face Recognition Payment Terminal Forecasted Market Size by Region

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Face Recognition Payment Terminal Sales in Volume by Region (2023-2028)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Face Recognition Payment Terminal Sales in Value by Region (2023-2028)

8 Latin America Face Recognition Payment Terminal by Country

8.1 Latin America Face Recognition Payment Terminal Historic Market Size by Country

8.1.1 Latin America Face Recognition Payment Terminal Sales in Volume by Country (2017-2022)

8.1.2 Latin America Face Recognition Payment Terminal Sales in Value by Country (2017-2022)

8.2 Latin America Face Recognition Payment Terminal Forecasted Market Size by Country

8.2.1 Latin America Face Recognition Payment Terminal Sales in Volume by Country (2023-2028)

8.2.2 Latin America Face Recognition Payment Terminal Sales in Value by Country (2023-2028)

9 Middle East and Africa Face Recognition Payment Terminal by Country

9.1 Middle East and Africa Face Recognition Payment Terminal Historic Market Size by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Face Recognition Payment Terminal Sales in Volume by Country (2017-2022)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Face Recognition Payment Terminal Sales in Value by Country (2017-2022)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Face Recognition Payment Terminal Forecasted Market Size by Country

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Face Recognition Payment Terminal Sales in Volume by Country (2023-2028)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Face Recognition Payment Terminal Sales in Value by Country (2023-2028)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Face Recognition Payment Terminal Business

10.1 Paymob Technology

10.1.1 Paymob Technology Corporation Information

10.1.2 Paymob Technology Introduction and Business Overview

10.1.3 Paymob Technology Face Recognition Payment Terminal Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.1.4 Paymob Technology Face Recognition Payment Terminal Products Offered

10.1.5 Paymob Technology Recent Development

10.2 Telpo

10.2.1 Telpo Corporation Information

10.2.2 Telpo Introduction and Business Overview

10.2.3 Telpo Face Recognition Payment Terminal Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.2.4 Telpo Face Recognition Payment Terminal Products Offered

10.2.5 Telpo Recent Development

10.3 PAX Technology

10.3.1 PAX Technology Corporation Information

10.3.2 PAX Technology Introduction and Business Overview

10.3.3 PAX Technology Face Recognition Payment Terminal Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.3.4 PAX Technology Face Recognition Payment Terminal Products Offered

10.3.5 PAX Technology Recent Development

10.4 VeriFone, Inc.

10.4.1 VeriFone, Inc. Corporation Information

10.4.2 VeriFone, Inc. Introduction and Business Overview

10.4.3 VeriFone, Inc. Face Recognition Payment Terminal Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.4.4 VeriFone, Inc. Face Recognition Payment Terminal Products Offered

10.4.5 VeriFone, Inc. Recent Development

10.5 Hikvision

10.5.1 Hikvision Corporation Information

10.5.2 Hikvision Introduction and Business Overview

10.5.3 Hikvision Face Recognition Payment Terminal Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.5.4 Hikvision Face Recognition Payment Terminal Products Offered

10.5.5 Hikvision Recent Development

10.6 Cloud Walk

10.6.1 Cloud Walk Corporation Information

10.6.2 Cloud Walk Introduction and Business Overview

10.6.3 Cloud Walk Face Recognition Payment Terminal Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.6.4 Cloud Walk Face Recognition Payment Terminal Products Offered

10.6.5 Cloud Walk Recent Development

10.7 Rasoon

10.7.1 Rasoon Corporation Information

10.7.2 Rasoon Introduction and Business Overview

10.7.3 Rasoon Face Recognition Payment Terminal Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.7.4 Rasoon Face Recognition Payment Terminal Products Offered

10.7.5 Rasoon Recent Development

10.8 Shenzhen GIFA Industrial Control Co., LTD

10.8.1 Shenzhen GIFA Industrial Control Co., LTD Corporation Information

10.8.2 Shenzhen GIFA Industrial Control Co., LTD Introduction and Business Overview

10.8.3 Shenzhen GIFA Industrial Control Co., LTD Face Recognition Payment Terminal Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.8.4 Shenzhen GIFA Industrial Control Co., LTD Face Recognition Payment Terminal Products Offered

10.8.5 Shenzhen GIFA Industrial Control Co., LTD Recent Development

10.9 Ioopos

10.9.1 Ioopos Corporation Information

10.9.2 Ioopos Introduction and Business Overview

10.9.3 Ioopos Face Recognition Payment Terminal Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.9.4 Ioopos Face Recognition Payment Terminal Products Offered

10.9.5 Ioopos Recent Development

10.10 Chuangjiang Technology

10.10.1 Chuangjiang Technology Corporation Information

10.10.2 Chuangjiang Technology Introduction and Business Overview

10.10.3 Chuangjiang Technology Face Recognition Payment Terminal Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.10.4 Chuangjiang Technology Face Recognition Payment Terminal Products Offered

10.10.5 Chuangjiang Technology Recent Development

10.11 Shenzhen Haodexin Electronic Technology Co., Ltd.

10.11.1 Shenzhen Haodexin Electronic Technology Co., Ltd. Corporation Information

10.11.2 Shenzhen Haodexin Electronic Technology Co., Ltd. Introduction and Business Overview

10.11.3 Shenzhen Haodexin Electronic Technology Co., Ltd. Face Recognition Payment Terminal Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.11.4 Shenzhen Haodexin Electronic Technology Co., Ltd. Face Recognition Payment Terminal Products Offered

10.11.5 Shenzhen Haodexin Electronic Technology Co., Ltd. Recent Development

10.12 Guangdong Galaxy Information Technology Co.,Ltd.

10.12.1 Guangdong Galaxy Information Technology Co.,Ltd. Corporation Information

10.12.2 Guangdong Galaxy Information Technology Co.,Ltd. Introduction and Business Overview

10.12.3 Guangdong Galaxy Information Technology Co.,Ltd. Face Recognition Payment Terminal Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.12.4 Guangdong Galaxy Information Technology Co.,Ltd. Face Recognition Payment Terminal Products Offered

10.12.5 Guangdong Galaxy Information Technology Co.,Ltd. Recent Development

10.13 Yuchuan Intelligence

10.13.1 Yuchuan Intelligence Corporation Information

10.13.2 Yuchuan Intelligence Introduction and Business Overview

10.13.3 Yuchuan Intelligence Face Recognition Payment Terminal Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.13.4 Yuchuan Intelligence Face Recognition Payment Terminal Products Offered

10.13.5 Yuchuan Intelligence Recent Development

10.14 Shenzhen Xiaokun Technology Co., Ltd

10.14.1 Shenzhen Xiaokun Technology Co., Ltd Corporation Information

10.14.2 Shenzhen Xiaokun Technology Co., Ltd Introduction and Business Overview

10.14.3 Shenzhen Xiaokun Technology Co., Ltd Face Recognition Payment Terminal Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.14.4 Shenzhen Xiaokun Technology Co., Ltd Face Recognition Payment Terminal Products Offered

10.14.5 Shenzhen Xiaokun Technology Co., Ltd Recent Development

10.15 Urovo

10.15.1 Urovo Corporation Information

10.15.2 Urovo Introduction and Business Overview

10.15.3 Urovo Face Recognition Payment Terminal Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.15.4 Urovo Face Recognition Payment Terminal Products Offered

10.15.5 Urovo Recent Development

10.16 Feitian Chengxin Technology Co., Ltd

10.16.1 Feitian Chengxin Technology Co., Ltd Corporation Information

10.16.2 Feitian Chengxin Technology Co., Ltd Introduction and Business Overview

10.16.3 Feitian Chengxin Technology Co., Ltd Face Recognition Payment Terminal Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.16.4 Feitian Chengxin Technology Co., Ltd Face Recognition Payment Terminal Products Offered

10.16.5 Feitian Chengxin Technology Co., Ltd Recent Development

10.17 Sanlian Zhongrui

10.17.1 Sanlian Zhongrui Corporation Information

10.17.2 Sanlian Zhongrui Introduction and Business Overview

10.17.3 Sanlian Zhongrui Face Recognition Payment Terminal Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.17.4 Sanlian Zhongrui Face Recognition Payment Terminal Products Offered

10.17.5 Sanlian Zhongrui Recent Development

10.18 Jocat

10.18.1 Jocat Corporation Information

10.18.2 Jocat Introduction and Business Overview

10.18.3 Jocat Face Recognition Payment Terminal Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.18.4 Jocat Face Recognition Payment Terminal Products Offered

10.18.5 Jocat Recent Development

11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Face Recognition Payment Terminal Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Face Recognition Payment Terminal Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Face Recognition Payment Terminal Market Dynamics

11.4.1 Face Recognition Payment Terminal Industry Trends

11.4.2 Face Recognition Payment Terminal Market Drivers

11.4.3 Face Recognition Payment Terminal Market Challenges

11.4.4 Face Recognition Payment Terminal Market Restraints

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Face Recognition Payment Terminal Distributors

12.3 Face Recognition Payment Terminal Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

