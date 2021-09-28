Face Mask Market overview, Ongoing Trends, Latest Advancement and Demand 2021 to 2027 | 3M, Honeywell, SPRO Medical

“

The report titled Global Face Mask Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Face Mask market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Face Mask market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Face Mask market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Face Mask market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Face Mask report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Face Mask report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Face Mask market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Face Mask market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Face Mask market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Face Mask market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Face Mask market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

3M, Honeywell, SPRO Medical, KOWA, Makrite, Owens & Minor, Uvex, Kimberly-clark, McKesson, Prestige Ameritech, CM, Molnlycke Health, Moldex-Metric, Ansell, Unicharm, Cardinal Health, Te Yin, 16771Japan Vilene, Shanghai Dasheng, Hakugen, Essity (BSN Medical), Zhende, Winner, Jiangyin Chang-hung, Tamagawa Eizai, Gerson, Suzhou Sanical, Sinotextiles, Alpha Pro Tech, Irema, DACH, Yuanqin, Troge Medical

Market Segmentation by Product:

Disposable Masks

Reusable Masks



Market Segmentation by Application:

Individual

Hospital and Clinic

Industrial



The Face Mask Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Face Mask market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Face Mask market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Face Mask market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Face Mask industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Face Mask market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Face Mask market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Face Mask market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Face Mask Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Face Mask Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Disposable Masks

1.2.3 Reusable Masks

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Face Mask Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Individual

1.3.3 Hospital and Clinic

1.3.4 Industrial

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Face Mask Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

2.2 Global Face Mask Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

2.3 Global Face Mask Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.4 Global Top Face Mask Regions by Sales

2.4.1 Global Top Face Mask Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

2.4.2 Global Top Face Mask Regions by Sales (2022-2027)

2.5 Global Top Face Mask Regions by Revenue

2.5.1 Global Top Face Mask Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global Top Face Mask Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)

2.6 North America

2.7 Europe

2.8 Asia-Pacific

2.9 Latin America

2.10 Middle East & Africa

3 Competition by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Face Mask Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Top Face Mask Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Top Face Mask Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

3.1.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Face Mask Sales in 2020

3.2 Global Face Mask Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Global Top Face Mask Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Top Face Mask Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Face Mask Revenue in 2020

3.3 Global Face Mask Sales Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

3.4.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.4.2 Global Face Mask Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

3.4.3 Global Face Mask Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Market Size by Type

4.1 Global Face Mask Sales by Type

4.1.1 Global Face Mask Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.2 Global Face Mask Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

4.1.3 Global Face Mask Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

4.2 Global Face Mask Revenue by Type

4.2.1 Global Face Mask Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Face Mask Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.3 Global Face Mask Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

4.3 Global Face Mask Price by Type

4.3.1 Global Face Mask Price by Type (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Face Mask Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

5 Market Size by Application

5.1 Global Face Mask Sales by Application

5.1.1 Global Face Mask Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Face Mask Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global Face Mask Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

5.2 Global Face Mask Revenue by Application

5.2.1 Global Face Mask Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global Face Mask Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Face Mask Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

5.3 Global Face Mask Price by Application

5.3.1 Global Face Mask Price by Application (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global Face Mask Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6 North America

6.1 North America Face Mask Market Size by Type

6.1.1 North America Face Mask Sales by Type (2016-2027)

6.1.2 North America Face Mask Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

6.2 North America Face Mask Market Size by Application

6.2.1 North America Face Mask Sales by Application (2016-2027)

6.2.2 North America Face Mask Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

6.3 North America Face Mask Market Size by Country

6.3.1 North America Face Mask Sales by Country (2016-2027)

6.3.2 North America Face Mask Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

6.3.3 U.S.

6.3.4 Canada

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Face Mask Market Size by Type

7.1.1 Europe Face Mask Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.1.2 Europe Face Mask Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.2 Europe Face Mask Market Size by Application

7.2.1 Europe Face Mask Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.2.2 Europe Face Mask Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.3 Europe Face Mask Market Size by Country

7.3.1 Europe Face Mask Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.2 Europe Face Mask Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.3 Germany

7.3.4 France

7.3.5 U.K.

7.3.6 Italy

7.3.7 Russia

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Face Mask Market Size by Type

8.1.1 Asia Pacific Face Mask Sales by Type (2016-2027)

8.1.2 Asia Pacific Face Mask Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

8.2 Asia Pacific Face Mask Market Size by Application

8.2.1 Asia Pacific Face Mask Sales by Application (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Asia Pacific Face Mask Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

8.3 Asia Pacific Face Mask Market Size by Region

8.3.1 Asia Pacific Face Mask Sales by Region (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Asia Pacific Face Mask Revenue by Region (2016-2027)

8.3.3 China

8.3.4 Japan

8.3.5 South Korea

8.3.6 India

8.3.7 Australia

8.3.8 China Taiwan

8.3.9 Indonesia

8.3.10 Thailand

8.3.11 Malaysia

9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Face Mask Market Size by Type

9.1.1 Latin America Face Mask Sales by Type (2016-2027)

9.1.2 Latin America Face Mask Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

9.2 Latin America Face Mask Market Size by Application

9.2.1 Latin America Face Mask Sales by Application (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Latin America Face Mask Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

9.3 Latin America Face Mask Market Size by Country

9.3.1 Latin America Face Mask Sales by Country (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Latin America Face Mask Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

9.3.3 Mexico

9.3.4 Brazil

9.3.5 Argentina

10 Middle East and Africa

10.1 Middle East and Africa Face Mask Market Size by Type

10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Face Mask Sales by Type (2016-2027)

10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Face Mask Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

10.2 Middle East and Africa Face Mask Market Size by Application

10.2.1 Middle East and Africa Face Mask Sales by Application (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Middle East and Africa Face Mask Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

10.3 Middle East and Africa Face Mask Market Size by Country

10.3.1 Middle East and Africa Face Mask Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Middle East and Africa Face Mask Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.3 Turkey

10.3.4 Saudi Arabia

11 Company Profiles

11.1 3M

11.1.1 3M Corporation Information

11.1.2 3M Overview

11.1.3 3M Face Mask Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.1.4 3M Face Mask Product Description

11.1.5 3M Recent Developments

11.2 Honeywell

11.2.1 Honeywell Corporation Information

11.2.2 Honeywell Overview

11.2.3 Honeywell Face Mask Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.2.4 Honeywell Face Mask Product Description

11.2.5 Honeywell Recent Developments

11.3 SPRO Medical

11.3.1 SPRO Medical Corporation Information

11.3.2 SPRO Medical Overview

11.3.3 SPRO Medical Face Mask Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.3.4 SPRO Medical Face Mask Product Description

11.3.5 SPRO Medical Recent Developments

11.4 KOWA

11.4.1 KOWA Corporation Information

11.4.2 KOWA Overview

11.4.3 KOWA Face Mask Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.4.4 KOWA Face Mask Product Description

11.4.5 KOWA Recent Developments

11.5 Makrite

11.5.1 Makrite Corporation Information

11.5.2 Makrite Overview

11.5.3 Makrite Face Mask Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.5.4 Makrite Face Mask Product Description

11.5.5 Makrite Recent Developments

11.6 Owens & Minor

11.6.1 Owens & Minor Corporation Information

11.6.2 Owens & Minor Overview

11.6.3 Owens & Minor Face Mask Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.6.4 Owens & Minor Face Mask Product Description

11.6.5 Owens & Minor Recent Developments

11.7 Uvex

11.7.1 Uvex Corporation Information

11.7.2 Uvex Overview

11.7.3 Uvex Face Mask Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.7.4 Uvex Face Mask Product Description

11.7.5 Uvex Recent Developments

11.8 Kimberly-clark

11.8.1 Kimberly-clark Corporation Information

11.8.2 Kimberly-clark Overview

11.8.3 Kimberly-clark Face Mask Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.8.4 Kimberly-clark Face Mask Product Description

11.8.5 Kimberly-clark Recent Developments

11.9 McKesson

11.9.1 McKesson Corporation Information

11.9.2 McKesson Overview

11.9.3 McKesson Face Mask Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.9.4 McKesson Face Mask Product Description

11.9.5 McKesson Recent Developments

11.10 Prestige Ameritech

11.10.1 Prestige Ameritech Corporation Information

11.10.2 Prestige Ameritech Overview

11.10.3 Prestige Ameritech Face Mask Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.10.4 Prestige Ameritech Face Mask Product Description

11.10.5 Prestige Ameritech Recent Developments

11.11 CM

11.11.1 CM Corporation Information

11.11.2 CM Overview

11.11.3 CM Face Mask Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.11.4 CM Face Mask Product Description

11.11.5 CM Recent Developments

11.12 Molnlycke Health

11.12.1 Molnlycke Health Corporation Information

11.12.2 Molnlycke Health Overview

11.12.3 Molnlycke Health Face Mask Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.12.4 Molnlycke Health Face Mask Product Description

11.12.5 Molnlycke Health Recent Developments

11.13 Moldex-Metric

11.13.1 Moldex-Metric Corporation Information

11.13.2 Moldex-Metric Overview

11.13.3 Moldex-Metric Face Mask Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.13.4 Moldex-Metric Face Mask Product Description

11.13.5 Moldex-Metric Recent Developments

11.14 Ansell

11.14.1 Ansell Corporation Information

11.14.2 Ansell Overview

11.14.3 Ansell Face Mask Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.14.4 Ansell Face Mask Product Description

11.14.5 Ansell Recent Developments

11.15 Unicharm

11.15.1 Unicharm Corporation Information

11.15.2 Unicharm Overview

11.15.3 Unicharm Face Mask Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.15.4 Unicharm Face Mask Product Description

11.15.5 Unicharm Recent Developments

11.16 Cardinal Health

11.16.1 Cardinal Health Corporation Information

11.16.2 Cardinal Health Overview

11.16.3 Cardinal Health Face Mask Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.16.4 Cardinal Health Face Mask Product Description

11.16.5 Cardinal Health Recent Developments

11.17 Te Yin

11.17.1 Te Yin Corporation Information

11.17.2 Te Yin Overview

11.17.3 Te Yin Face Mask Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.17.4 Te Yin Face Mask Product Description

11.17.5 Te Yin Recent Developments

11.18 16771Japan Vilene

11.18.1 16771Japan Vilene Corporation Information

11.18.2 16771Japan Vilene Overview

11.18.3 16771Japan Vilene Face Mask Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.18.4 16771Japan Vilene Face Mask Product Description

11.18.5 16771Japan Vilene Recent Developments

11.19 Shanghai Dasheng

11.19.1 Shanghai Dasheng Corporation Information

11.19.2 Shanghai Dasheng Overview

11.19.3 Shanghai Dasheng Face Mask Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.19.4 Shanghai Dasheng Face Mask Product Description

11.19.5 Shanghai Dasheng Recent Developments

11.20 Hakugen

11.20.1 Hakugen Corporation Information

11.20.2 Hakugen Overview

11.20.3 Hakugen Face Mask Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.20.4 Hakugen Face Mask Product Description

11.20.5 Hakugen Recent Developments

11.21 Essity (BSN Medical)

11.21.1 Essity (BSN Medical) Corporation Information

11.21.2 Essity (BSN Medical) Overview

11.21.3 Essity (BSN Medical) Face Mask Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.21.4 Essity (BSN Medical) Face Mask Product Description

11.21.5 Essity (BSN Medical) Recent Developments

11.22 Zhende

11.22.1 Zhende Corporation Information

11.22.2 Zhende Overview

11.22.3 Zhende Face Mask Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.22.4 Zhende Face Mask Product Description

11.22.5 Zhende Recent Developments

11.23 Winner

11.23.1 Winner Corporation Information

11.23.2 Winner Overview

11.23.3 Winner Face Mask Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.23.4 Winner Face Mask Product Description

11.23.5 Winner Recent Developments

11.24 Jiangyin Chang-hung

11.24.1 Jiangyin Chang-hung Corporation Information

11.24.2 Jiangyin Chang-hung Overview

11.24.3 Jiangyin Chang-hung Face Mask Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.24.4 Jiangyin Chang-hung Face Mask Product Description

11.24.5 Jiangyin Chang-hung Recent Developments

11.25 Tamagawa Eizai

11.25.1 Tamagawa Eizai Corporation Information

11.25.2 Tamagawa Eizai Overview

11.25.3 Tamagawa Eizai Face Mask Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.25.4 Tamagawa Eizai Face Mask Product Description

11.25.5 Tamagawa Eizai Recent Developments

11.26 Gerson

11.26.1 Gerson Corporation Information

11.26.2 Gerson Overview

11.26.3 Gerson Face Mask Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.26.4 Gerson Face Mask Product Description

11.26.5 Gerson Recent Developments

11.27 Suzhou Sanical

11.27.1 Suzhou Sanical Corporation Information

11.27.2 Suzhou Sanical Overview

11.27.3 Suzhou Sanical Face Mask Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.27.4 Suzhou Sanical Face Mask Product Description

11.27.5 Suzhou Sanical Recent Developments

11.28 Sinotextiles

11.28.1 Sinotextiles Corporation Information

11.28.2 Sinotextiles Overview

11.28.3 Sinotextiles Face Mask Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.28.4 Sinotextiles Face Mask Product Description

11.28.5 Sinotextiles Recent Developments

11.29 Alpha Pro Tech

11.29.1 Alpha Pro Tech Corporation Information

11.29.2 Alpha Pro Tech Overview

11.29.3 Alpha Pro Tech Face Mask Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.29.4 Alpha Pro Tech Face Mask Product Description

11.29.5 Alpha Pro Tech Recent Developments

11.30 Irema

11.30.1 Irema Corporation Information

11.30.2 Irema Overview

11.30.3 Irema Face Mask Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.30.4 Irema Face Mask Product Description

11.30.5 Irema Recent Developments

11.31 DACH

11.31.1 DACH Corporation Information

11.31.2 DACH Overview

11.31.3 DACH Face Mask Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.31.4 DACH Face Mask Product Description

11.31.5 DACH Recent Developments

11.32 Yuanqin

11.32.1 Yuanqin Corporation Information

11.32.2 Yuanqin Overview

11.32.3 Yuanqin Face Mask Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.32.4 Yuanqin Face Mask Product Description

11.32.5 Yuanqin Recent Developments

11.33 Troge Medical

11.33.1 Troge Medical Corporation Information

11.33.2 Troge Medical Overview

11.33.3 Troge Medical Face Mask Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.33.4 Troge Medical Face Mask Product Description

11.33.5 Troge Medical Recent Developments

12 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

12.1 Face Mask Value Chain Analysis

12.2 Face Mask Key Raw Materials

12.2.1 Key Raw Materials

12.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

12.3 Face Mask Production Mode & Process

12.4 Face Mask Sales and Marketing

12.4.1 Face Mask Sales Channels

12.4.2 Face Mask Distributors

12.5 Face Mask Customers

13 Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Risks Factors Analysis

13.1 Face Mask Industry Trends

13.2 Face Mask Market Drivers

13.3 Face Mask Market Challenges

13.4 Face Mask Market Restraints

14 Key Findings in The Global Face Mask Study

15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Author Details

15.3 Disclaimer

