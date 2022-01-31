Face Grooving Tool Market Opportunities, Demand and Forecasts Analysis 2022-2028 | Sandvik Coromant, Kaiser Tool Company, Kennametal

“

Market Summary

A newly published report titled “Face Grooving Tool Market” by QY Research throws light on the industry dynamics and current and future trends that play a key role in determining the business expansion. The report also highlights the key driving factors and restraints that are impacting the growth. For a comprehensive understanding, the professionals have reviewed the regulatory scenario, market entry strategies, best industry practices, pricing strategy, technology landscape, and consumption, sales, and demand outlook. Y-o-Y growth estimates have also been included to provide the users with accurate statistics and facts. This report will give the readers a bigger and see-through picture of the overall scenario.

Covid-19 Impact Outlook

This section of the report reveals the consequence of the covid pandemic on business, globally. Effect on manufacturing activities, production, demand, supply chain and logistics management, and distribution networks has been exposed in this report. The analysts have pointed out the measures or strategies that the companies are taking up to fight the covid-19 impact. Moreover, they have identified key opportunities that are emerging post-COVID-19. This will help the players capitalize on the opportunities to recover losses and stabilize their businesses

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Face Grooving Tool report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Face Grooving Tool market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Face Grooving Tool market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Face Grooving Tool market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Face Grooving Tool market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Face Grooving Tool market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Sandvik Coromant, Kaiser Tool Company, Kennametal, Vargus, ISCAR Metalworking, Tool-Flo Manufacturing, Samtec Tools and Accessories, Hartmetall-Werkzeugfabrik Paul Horn GmbH, Tungaloy Corporation, Kyocera Precision Tools, Micro 100 Tool, Mitsubishi Materials, ARNO Werkzeuge, Ingersoll Cutting Tool Company

Market Segmentation by Product:

Deep Face Grooving Tool

Shallow Face Grooving Tool



Market Segmentation by Application:

Cutting Tools

Carbide

Mining Industrial

Others



The Face Grooving Tool Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Face Grooving Tool market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Face Grooving Tool market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Face Grooving Tool Product Introduction

1.2 Global Face Grooving Tool Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Face Grooving Tool Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Face Grooving Tool Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States Face Grooving Tool Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States Face Grooving Tool Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States Face Grooving Tool Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 Face Grooving Tool Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Face Grooving Tool in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Face Grooving Tool Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 Face Grooving Tool Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Face Grooving Tool Industry Trends

1.5.2 Face Grooving Tool Market Drivers

1.5.3 Face Grooving Tool Market Challenges

1.5.4 Face Grooving Tool Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1 Face Grooving Tool Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 Deep Face Grooving Tool

2.1.2 Shallow Face Grooving Tool

2.2 Global Face Grooving Tool Market Size by Type

2.2.1 Global Face Grooving Tool Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global Face Grooving Tool Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 Global Face Grooving Tool Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United States Face Grooving Tool Market Size by Type

2.3.1 United States Face Grooving Tool Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United States Face Grooving Tool Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United States Face Grooving Tool Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Application

3.1 Face Grooving Tool Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Cutting Tools

3.1.2 Carbide

3.1.3 Mining Industrial

3.1.4 Others

3.2 Global Face Grooving Tool Market Size by Application

3.2.1 Global Face Grooving Tool Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 Global Face Grooving Tool Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 Global Face Grooving Tool Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United States Face Grooving Tool Market Size by Application

3.3.1 United States Face Grooving Tool Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United States Face Grooving Tool Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United States Face Grooving Tool Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 Global Face Grooving Tool Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Face Grooving Tool Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Face Grooving Tool Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Face Grooving Tool Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 Global Face Grooving Tool Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 Global Face Grooving Tool Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Face Grooving Tool Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Face Grooving Tool Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of Face Grooving Tool in 2021

4.2.3 Global Face Grooving Tool Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Face Grooving Tool Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 Global Face Grooving Tool Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 Manufacturers Face Grooving Tool Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Face Grooving Tool Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Face Grooving Tool Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Face Grooving Tool Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Face Grooving Tool Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United States Face Grooving Tool Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Face Grooving Tool Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Face Grooving Tool Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Face Grooving Tool Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Face Grooving Tool Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Face Grooving Tool Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Face Grooving Tool Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Face Grooving Tool Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Face Grooving Tool Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Face Grooving Tool Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Face Grooving Tool Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Face Grooving Tool Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Face Grooving Tool Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Face Grooving Tool Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Face Grooving Tool Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Face Grooving Tool Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Face Grooving Tool Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.4.6 Colombia

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Face Grooving Tool Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Face Grooving Tool Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Sandvik Coromant

7.1.1 Sandvik Coromant Corporation Information

7.1.2 Sandvik Coromant Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 Sandvik Coromant Face Grooving Tool Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 Sandvik Coromant Face Grooving Tool Products Offered

7.1.5 Sandvik Coromant Recent Development

7.2 Kaiser Tool Company

7.2.1 Kaiser Tool Company Corporation Information

7.2.2 Kaiser Tool Company Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 Kaiser Tool Company Face Grooving Tool Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 Kaiser Tool Company Face Grooving Tool Products Offered

7.2.5 Kaiser Tool Company Recent Development

7.3 Kennametal

7.3.1 Kennametal Corporation Information

7.3.2 Kennametal Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 Kennametal Face Grooving Tool Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Kennametal Face Grooving Tool Products Offered

7.3.5 Kennametal Recent Development

7.4 Vargus

7.4.1 Vargus Corporation Information

7.4.2 Vargus Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 Vargus Face Grooving Tool Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 Vargus Face Grooving Tool Products Offered

7.4.5 Vargus Recent Development

7.5 ISCAR Metalworking

7.5.1 ISCAR Metalworking Corporation Information

7.5.2 ISCAR Metalworking Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 ISCAR Metalworking Face Grooving Tool Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 ISCAR Metalworking Face Grooving Tool Products Offered

7.5.5 ISCAR Metalworking Recent Development

7.6 Tool-Flo Manufacturing

7.6.1 Tool-Flo Manufacturing Corporation Information

7.6.2 Tool-Flo Manufacturing Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 Tool-Flo Manufacturing Face Grooving Tool Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 Tool-Flo Manufacturing Face Grooving Tool Products Offered

7.6.5 Tool-Flo Manufacturing Recent Development

7.7 Samtec Tools and Accessories

7.7.1 Samtec Tools and Accessories Corporation Information

7.7.2 Samtec Tools and Accessories Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 Samtec Tools and Accessories Face Grooving Tool Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 Samtec Tools and Accessories Face Grooving Tool Products Offered

7.7.5 Samtec Tools and Accessories Recent Development

7.8 Hartmetall-Werkzeugfabrik Paul Horn GmbH

7.8.1 Hartmetall-Werkzeugfabrik Paul Horn GmbH Corporation Information

7.8.2 Hartmetall-Werkzeugfabrik Paul Horn GmbH Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 Hartmetall-Werkzeugfabrik Paul Horn GmbH Face Grooving Tool Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 Hartmetall-Werkzeugfabrik Paul Horn GmbH Face Grooving Tool Products Offered

7.8.5 Hartmetall-Werkzeugfabrik Paul Horn GmbH Recent Development

7.9 Tungaloy Corporation

7.9.1 Tungaloy Corporation Corporation Information

7.9.2 Tungaloy Corporation Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 Tungaloy Corporation Face Grooving Tool Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 Tungaloy Corporation Face Grooving Tool Products Offered

7.9.5 Tungaloy Corporation Recent Development

7.10 Kyocera Precision Tools

7.10.1 Kyocera Precision Tools Corporation Information

7.10.2 Kyocera Precision Tools Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 Kyocera Precision Tools Face Grooving Tool Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 Kyocera Precision Tools Face Grooving Tool Products Offered

7.10.5 Kyocera Precision Tools Recent Development

7.11 Micro 100 Tool

7.11.1 Micro 100 Tool Corporation Information

7.11.2 Micro 100 Tool Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 Micro 100 Tool Face Grooving Tool Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 Micro 100 Tool Face Grooving Tool Products Offered

7.11.5 Micro 100 Tool Recent Development

7.12 Mitsubishi Materials

7.12.1 Mitsubishi Materials Corporation Information

7.12.2 Mitsubishi Materials Description and Business Overview

7.12.3 Mitsubishi Materials Face Grooving Tool Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 Mitsubishi Materials Products Offered

7.12.5 Mitsubishi Materials Recent Development

7.13 ARNO Werkzeuge

7.13.1 ARNO Werkzeuge Corporation Information

7.13.2 ARNO Werkzeuge Description and Business Overview

7.13.3 ARNO Werkzeuge Face Grooving Tool Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.13.4 ARNO Werkzeuge Products Offered

7.13.5 ARNO Werkzeuge Recent Development

7.14 Ingersoll Cutting Tool Company

7.14.1 Ingersoll Cutting Tool Company Corporation Information

7.14.2 Ingersoll Cutting Tool Company Description and Business Overview

7.14.3 Ingersoll Cutting Tool Company Face Grooving Tool Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.14.4 Ingersoll Cutting Tool Company Products Offered

7.14.5 Ingersoll Cutting Tool Company Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 Face Grooving Tool Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 Face Grooving Tool Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 Face Grooving Tool Distributors

8.3 Face Grooving Tool Production Mode & Process

8.4 Face Grooving Tool Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 Face Grooving Tool Sales Channels

8.4.2 Face Grooving Tool Distributors

8.5 Face Grooving Tool Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

”