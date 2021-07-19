Eyeglasses Market Outlook 2021 – Growth Drivers, Opportunities And Forecast Analysis to 2027| Luxottica Group S.p.A., Essilor International, Grand Vision

”

Los Angeles, United State: QY Research has evaluated the global Eyeglasses market in its latest research report. The research study is a compilation of brilliant, thorough, and accurate analyses on different areas of the global Eyeglasses market. The researchers have made it a point to explore hidden growth opportunities and pin-point key strategies of prominent players and the successes achieved with their implementation. The segmentation study provided in the report helps players to understand the growth trajectory of all-important segments of the global Eyeglasses market. The highly detailed cost analysis, sales study, and pricing structure analysis offered in the report will help players to make some powerful moves in the global Eyeglasses market.

Buyers of the report will be equipped with exhaustive analysis of the competitive landscape and powerful insights into the nature of competition to secure a position of strength in the global Eyeglasses market. Apart from analyzing the international and regional growth of leading players of the global Eyeglasses market, the researchers have shed light on their market share, sales growth, production areas, key markets, capacity, and revenue. The analysts have specially focused on the nature and characteristics of the competitive landscape and changes expected in the next few years.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Eyeglasses Market Research Report: Luxottica Group S.p.A., Essilor International, Grand Vision, Formosa Optical, Carl Zeiss AG, Hoya Corporation, De Rigo S.p.A., Indo Internacional, Safilo Group S.p.A., Johnson & Johnson, CIBA Vision, CooperVision, GBV, Marchon, Fielmann AG, Bausch & Lomb, Charmant, TEK Optical Canada

Global Eyeglasses Market by Type: Spctacles, Contact Lenses, Plano Sunglasses

Global Eyeglasses Market by Application: Young Adults, Adults, Mature Adults, Seniors, Others

The global Eyeglasses market has been spilt into different segments and sub-segments with the help of data triangulation and market breakdown procedures. The authors of the research study have carefully estimated the market sizes of all segments studied in the Eyeglasses report. They have also validated market figures of the segments using trustworthy sources.

The regional analysis provided in the Eyeglasses research study is an outstanding attempt made by the researchers to help players identify high-growth regions and modify their strategies according to the specific market scenarios therein. Each region is deeply analyzed with large focus on CAGR, market growth, market share, market situations, and growth forecast.

Questions Answered by the Report:

(1) How will the global Eyeglasses market perform during the forecast period? What will be the market size in terms of value and volume?

(2) Which segment will drive the global Eyeglasses market? Which regional market will show extensive growth in the future? What are the reasons?

(3) How will the Eyeglasses market dynamics change because of the impact of future market opportunities, restraints, and drivers?

(4) What are the key strategies adopted by players to sustain themselves in the global Eyeglasses market?

(5) How will these strategies influence the Eyeglasses market growth and competition?

Table of Contents

1 Eyeglasses Market Overview

1.1 Eyeglasses Product Overview

1.2 Eyeglasses Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Spctacles

1.2.2 Contact Lenses

1.2.3 Plano Sunglasses

1.3 Global Eyeglasses Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Eyeglasses Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)

1.3.2 Global Eyeglasses Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.1 Global Eyeglasses Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.2 Global Eyeglasses Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.3 Global Eyeglasses Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.3 Global Eyeglasses Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.1 Global Eyeglasses Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.2 Global Eyeglasses Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.3 Global Eyeglasses Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type

1.4.1 North America Eyeglasses Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.2 Europe Eyeglasses Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Eyeglasses Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.4 Latin America Eyeglasses Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Eyeglasses Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

2 Global Eyeglasses Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Eyeglasses Sales (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Top Players by Eyeglasses Revenue (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Top Players Eyeglasses Price (2016-2021)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Eyeglasses Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Eyeglasses Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Eyeglasses Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Eyeglasses Sales and Revenue in 2020

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Eyeglasses as of 2020)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Eyeglasses Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Eyeglasses Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Eyeglasses Status and Outlook by Region

3.1 Global Eyeglasses Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026

3.2 Global Eyeglasses Historic Market Size by Region

3.2.1 Global Eyeglasses Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Eyeglasses Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Eyeglasses Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Eyeglasses Forecasted Market Size by Region

3.3.1 Global Eyeglasses Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.2 Global Eyeglasses Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.3 Global Eyeglasses Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027)

4 Global Eyeglasses by Application

4.1 Eyeglasses Market Segment by Application

4.1.1 Young Adults

4.1.2 Adults

4.1.3 Mature Adults

4.1.4 Seniors

4.1.5 Others

4.2 Global Eyeglasses Market Size by Application

4.2.1 Global Eyeglasses Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)

4.2.2 Global Eyeglasses Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.1 Global Eyeglasses Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.2 Global Eyeglasses Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.3 Global Eyeglasses Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Eyeglasses Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.1 Global Eyeglasses Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.2 Global Eyeglasses Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.3 Global Eyeglasses Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application

4.3.1 North America Eyeglasses Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Europe Eyeglasses Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Eyeglasses Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.4 Latin America Eyeglasses Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Eyeglasses Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

5 North America Eyeglasses by Country

5.1 North America Eyeglasses Historic Market Size by Country

5.1.1 North America Eyeglasses Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

5.1.2 North America Eyeglasses Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

5.2 North America Eyeglasses Forecasted Market Size by Country

5.2.1 North America Eyeglasses Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

5.2.2 North America Eyeglasses Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

6 Europe Eyeglasses by Country

6.1 Europe Eyeglasses Historic Market Size by Country

6.1.1 Europe Eyeglasses Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Europe Eyeglasses Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

6.2 Europe Eyeglasses Forecasted Market Size by Country

6.2.1 Europe Eyeglasses Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

6.2.2 Europe Eyeglasses Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

7 Asia-Pacific Eyeglasses by Region

7.1 Asia-Pacific Eyeglasses Historic Market Size by Region

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Eyeglasses Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Eyeglasses Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Eyeglasses Forecasted Market Size by Region

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Eyeglasses Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Eyeglasses Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

8 Latin America Eyeglasses by Country

8.1 Latin America Eyeglasses Historic Market Size by Country

8.1.1 Latin America Eyeglasses Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Latin America Eyeglasses Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

8.2 Latin America Eyeglasses Forecasted Market Size by Country

8.2.1 Latin America Eyeglasses Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

8.2.2 Latin America Eyeglasses Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

9 Middle East and Africa Eyeglasses by Country

9.1 Middle East and Africa Eyeglasses Historic Market Size by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Eyeglasses Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Eyeglasses Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Eyeglasses Forecasted Market Size by Country

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Eyeglasses Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Eyeglasses Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Eyeglasses Business

10.1 Luxottica Group S.p.A.

10.1.1 Luxottica Group S.p.A. Corporation Information

10.1.2 Luxottica Group S.p.A. Introduction and Business Overview

10.1.3 Luxottica Group S.p.A. Eyeglasses Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.1.4 Luxottica Group S.p.A. Eyeglasses Products Offered

10.1.5 Luxottica Group S.p.A. Recent Development

10.2 Essilor International

10.2.1 Essilor International Corporation Information

10.2.2 Essilor International Introduction and Business Overview

10.2.3 Essilor International Eyeglasses Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.2.4 Essilor International Eyeglasses Products Offered

10.2.5 Essilor International Recent Development

10.3 Grand Vision

10.3.1 Grand Vision Corporation Information

10.3.2 Grand Vision Introduction and Business Overview

10.3.3 Grand Vision Eyeglasses Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.3.4 Grand Vision Eyeglasses Products Offered

10.3.5 Grand Vision Recent Development

10.4 Formosa Optical

10.4.1 Formosa Optical Corporation Information

10.4.2 Formosa Optical Introduction and Business Overview

10.4.3 Formosa Optical Eyeglasses Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.4.4 Formosa Optical Eyeglasses Products Offered

10.4.5 Formosa Optical Recent Development

10.5 Carl Zeiss AG

10.5.1 Carl Zeiss AG Corporation Information

10.5.2 Carl Zeiss AG Introduction and Business Overview

10.5.3 Carl Zeiss AG Eyeglasses Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.5.4 Carl Zeiss AG Eyeglasses Products Offered

10.5.5 Carl Zeiss AG Recent Development

10.6 Hoya Corporation

10.6.1 Hoya Corporation Corporation Information

10.6.2 Hoya Corporation Introduction and Business Overview

10.6.3 Hoya Corporation Eyeglasses Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.6.4 Hoya Corporation Eyeglasses Products Offered

10.6.5 Hoya Corporation Recent Development

10.7 De Rigo S.p.A.

10.7.1 De Rigo S.p.A. Corporation Information

10.7.2 De Rigo S.p.A. Introduction and Business Overview

10.7.3 De Rigo S.p.A. Eyeglasses Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.7.4 De Rigo S.p.A. Eyeglasses Products Offered

10.7.5 De Rigo S.p.A. Recent Development

10.8 Indo Internacional

10.8.1 Indo Internacional Corporation Information

10.8.2 Indo Internacional Introduction and Business Overview

10.8.3 Indo Internacional Eyeglasses Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.8.4 Indo Internacional Eyeglasses Products Offered

10.8.5 Indo Internacional Recent Development

10.9 Safilo Group S.p.A.

10.9.1 Safilo Group S.p.A. Corporation Information

10.9.2 Safilo Group S.p.A. Introduction and Business Overview

10.9.3 Safilo Group S.p.A. Eyeglasses Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.9.4 Safilo Group S.p.A. Eyeglasses Products Offered

10.9.5 Safilo Group S.p.A. Recent Development

10.10 Johnson & Johnson

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Eyeglasses Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Johnson & Johnson Eyeglasses Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Johnson & Johnson Recent Development

10.11 CIBA Vision

10.11.1 CIBA Vision Corporation Information

10.11.2 CIBA Vision Introduction and Business Overview

10.11.3 CIBA Vision Eyeglasses Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.11.4 CIBA Vision Eyeglasses Products Offered

10.11.5 CIBA Vision Recent Development

10.12 CooperVision

10.12.1 CooperVision Corporation Information

10.12.2 CooperVision Introduction and Business Overview

10.12.3 CooperVision Eyeglasses Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.12.4 CooperVision Eyeglasses Products Offered

10.12.5 CooperVision Recent Development

10.13 GBV

10.13.1 GBV Corporation Information

10.13.2 GBV Introduction and Business Overview

10.13.3 GBV Eyeglasses Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.13.4 GBV Eyeglasses Products Offered

10.13.5 GBV Recent Development

10.14 Marchon

10.14.1 Marchon Corporation Information

10.14.2 Marchon Introduction and Business Overview

10.14.3 Marchon Eyeglasses Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.14.4 Marchon Eyeglasses Products Offered

10.14.5 Marchon Recent Development

10.15 Fielmann AG

10.15.1 Fielmann AG Corporation Information

10.15.2 Fielmann AG Introduction and Business Overview

10.15.3 Fielmann AG Eyeglasses Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.15.4 Fielmann AG Eyeglasses Products Offered

10.15.5 Fielmann AG Recent Development

10.16 Bausch & Lomb

10.16.1 Bausch & Lomb Corporation Information

10.16.2 Bausch & Lomb Introduction and Business Overview

10.16.3 Bausch & Lomb Eyeglasses Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.16.4 Bausch & Lomb Eyeglasses Products Offered

10.16.5 Bausch & Lomb Recent Development

10.17 Charmant

10.17.1 Charmant Corporation Information

10.17.2 Charmant Introduction and Business Overview

10.17.3 Charmant Eyeglasses Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.17.4 Charmant Eyeglasses Products Offered

10.17.5 Charmant Recent Development

10.18 TEK Optical Canada

10.18.1 TEK Optical Canada Corporation Information

10.18.2 TEK Optical Canada Introduction and Business Overview

10.18.3 TEK Optical Canada Eyeglasses Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.18.4 TEK Optical Canada Eyeglasses Products Offered

10.18.5 TEK Optical Canada Recent Development

11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Eyeglasses Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Eyeglasses Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Eyeglasses Market Dynamics

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Market Restraints

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Eyeglasses Distributors

12.3 Eyeglasses Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

