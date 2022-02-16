Eye Tracking Equipment Market Size, Key Trends, Challenges and Standardization, Research, Key Players, Economic Impact and Forecast to 2027| Tobii Pro, VPixx Technologies, SR Research

Los Angeles, United State: QY Research has evaluated the global Eye Tracking Equipment market in its latest research report. The research study is a compilation of brilliant, thorough, and accurate analyses on different areas of the global Eye Tracking Equipment market. The researchers have made it a point to explore hidden growth opportunities and pin-point key strategies of prominent players and the successes achieved with their implementation. The segmentation study provided in the report helps players to understand the growth trajectory of all-important segments of the global Eye Tracking Equipment market. The highly detailed cost analysis, sales study, and pricing structure analysis offered in the report will help players to make some powerful moves in the global Eye Tracking Equipment market.

Competition is a major subject in any market research analysis. With the help of the competitive analysis provided in the report, players can easily study key strategies adopted by leading players of the global Eye Tracking Equipment market. They will also be able to plan counterstrategies to gain a competitive advantage in the global Eye Tracking Equipment market. Major as well as emerging players of the global Eye Tracking Equipment market are closely studied taking into consideration their market share, production, revenue, sales growth, gross margin, product portfolio, and other significant factors. This will help players to become familiar with the moves of their toughest competitors in the global Eye Tracking Equipment market.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Eye Tracking Equipment Market Research Report: Tobii Pro, VPixx Technologies, SR Research, Braincraft Technology Co., Ltd, Usee, Smart Eye, SensoMotoric Instruments, Gazepoint, Ergoneers, EyeTech Digital Systems, ISCAN, LC Technologies (Eyegaze)

Global Eye Tracking Equipment Market Segmentation by Product: First-generation, Second-generation, Third-generation, Fourth-generation

Global Eye Tracking Equipment Market Segmentation by Application: Advertising Research, Education Research, Interaction Design Research, Interface Evaluation, Entertainment, Other

The segmental analysis includes deep evaluation of each and every segment of the global Eye Tracking Equipment market studied in the report. All of the segments of the global Eye Tracking Equipment market are analyzed on the basis of market share, revenue, market size, production, and future prospects. The regional study of the global Eye Tracking Equipment market explains how different regions and country-level markets are making developments. Furthermore, it gives a statistical representation of their progress during the course of the forecast period. Our analysts have used advanced primary and secondary research methodologies to compile the research study on the global Eye Tracking Equipment market.

The authors of the report have analyzed both developing and developed regions considered for the research and analysis of the global Eye Tracking Equipment market. The regional analysis section of the Eye Tracking Equipment report provides an extensive research study on different regional and country-wise Eye Tracking Equipment markets to help players plan effective expansion strategies. Moreover, it offers highly accurate estimations on the CAGR, market share, and market size of key regions and countries. Players can use this study to explore untapped Eye Tracking Equipment markets to extend their reach and create sales opportunities.

Questions Answered by the Report:

Which are the dominant players of the global Eye Tracking Equipment market?

What will be the size of the global Eye Tracking Equipment market in the coming years?

Which segment will lead the global Eye Tracking Equipment market?

How will the market development trends change in the next five years?

What is the nature of the competitive landscape of the global Eye Tracking Equipment market?

What are the go-to strategies adopted in the global Eye Tracking Equipment market?

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Eye Tracking Equipment Product Introduction

1.2 Global Eye Tracking Equipment Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Eye Tracking Equipment Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Eye Tracking Equipment Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States Eye Tracking Equipment Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States Eye Tracking Equipment Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States Eye Tracking Equipment Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 Eye Tracking Equipment Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Eye Tracking Equipment in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Eye Tracking Equipment Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 Eye Tracking Equipment Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Eye Tracking Equipment Industry Trends

1.5.2 Eye Tracking Equipment Market Drivers

1.5.3 Eye Tracking Equipment Market Challenges

1.5.4 Eye Tracking Equipment Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1 Eye Tracking Equipment Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 Head-mounted

2.1.2 Remote Viewing

2.2 Global Eye Tracking Equipment Market Size by Type

2.2.1 Global Eye Tracking Equipment Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global Eye Tracking Equipment Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 Global Eye Tracking Equipment Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United States Eye Tracking Equipment Market Size by Type

2.3.1 United States Eye Tracking Equipment Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United States Eye Tracking Equipment Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United States Eye Tracking Equipment Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Application

3.1 Eye Tracking Equipment Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Advertising Research

3.1.2 Education Research

3.1.3 Interaction Design Research

3.1.4 Interface Evaluation

3.1.5 Entertainment

3.1.6 Other

3.2 Global Eye Tracking Equipment Market Size by Application

3.2.1 Global Eye Tracking Equipment Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 Global Eye Tracking Equipment Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 Global Eye Tracking Equipment Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United States Eye Tracking Equipment Market Size by Application

3.3.1 United States Eye Tracking Equipment Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United States Eye Tracking Equipment Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United States Eye Tracking Equipment Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 Global Eye Tracking Equipment Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Eye Tracking Equipment Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Eye Tracking Equipment Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Eye Tracking Equipment Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 Global Eye Tracking Equipment Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 Global Eye Tracking Equipment Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Eye Tracking Equipment Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Eye Tracking Equipment Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of Eye Tracking Equipment in 2021

4.2.3 Global Eye Tracking Equipment Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Eye Tracking Equipment Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 Global Eye Tracking Equipment Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 Manufacturers Eye Tracking Equipment Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Eye Tracking Equipment Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Eye Tracking Equipment Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Eye Tracking Equipment Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Eye Tracking Equipment Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United States Eye Tracking Equipment Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Eye Tracking Equipment Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Eye Tracking Equipment Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Eye Tracking Equipment Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Eye Tracking Equipment Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Eye Tracking Equipment Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Eye Tracking Equipment Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Eye Tracking Equipment Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Eye Tracking Equipment Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Eye Tracking Equipment Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Eye Tracking Equipment Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 U.S.

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Eye Tracking Equipment Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Eye Tracking Equipment Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Eye Tracking Equipment Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Eye Tracking Equipment Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Eye Tracking Equipment Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Eye Tracking Equipment Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Eye Tracking Equipment Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Eye Tracking Equipment Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Tobii Pro

7.1.1 Tobii Pro Corporation Information

7.1.2 Tobii Pro Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 Tobii Pro Eye Tracking Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 Tobii Pro Eye Tracking Equipment Products Offered

7.1.5 Tobii Pro Recent Development

7.2 VPixx Technologies

7.2.1 VPixx Technologies Corporation Information

7.2.2 VPixx Technologies Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 VPixx Technologies Eye Tracking Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 VPixx Technologies Eye Tracking Equipment Products Offered

7.2.5 VPixx Technologies Recent Development

7.3 SR Research

7.3.1 SR Research Corporation Information

7.3.2 SR Research Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 SR Research Eye Tracking Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 SR Research Eye Tracking Equipment Products Offered

7.3.5 SR Research Recent Development

7.4 Braincraft Technology Co., Ltd

7.4.1 Braincraft Technology Co., Ltd Corporation Information

7.4.2 Braincraft Technology Co., Ltd Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 Braincraft Technology Co., Ltd Eye Tracking Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 Braincraft Technology Co., Ltd Eye Tracking Equipment Products Offered

7.4.5 Braincraft Technology Co., Ltd Recent Development

7.5 Usee

7.5.1 Usee Corporation Information

7.5.2 Usee Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 Usee Eye Tracking Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 Usee Eye Tracking Equipment Products Offered

7.5.5 Usee Recent Development

7.6 Smart Eye

7.6.1 Smart Eye Corporation Information

7.6.2 Smart Eye Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 Smart Eye Eye Tracking Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 Smart Eye Eye Tracking Equipment Products Offered

7.6.5 Smart Eye Recent Development

7.7 SensoMotoric Instruments

7.7.1 SensoMotoric Instruments Corporation Information

7.7.2 SensoMotoric Instruments Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 SensoMotoric Instruments Eye Tracking Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 SensoMotoric Instruments Eye Tracking Equipment Products Offered

7.7.5 SensoMotoric Instruments Recent Development

7.8 Gazepoint

7.8.1 Gazepoint Corporation Information

7.8.2 Gazepoint Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 Gazepoint Eye Tracking Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 Gazepoint Eye Tracking Equipment Products Offered

7.8.5 Gazepoint Recent Development

7.9 Ergoneers

7.9.1 Ergoneers Corporation Information

7.9.2 Ergoneers Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 Ergoneers Eye Tracking Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 Ergoneers Eye Tracking Equipment Products Offered

7.9.5 Ergoneers Recent Development

7.10 EyeTech Digital Systems

7.10.1 EyeTech Digital Systems Corporation Information

7.10.2 EyeTech Digital Systems Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 EyeTech Digital Systems Eye Tracking Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 EyeTech Digital Systems Eye Tracking Equipment Products Offered

7.10.5 EyeTech Digital Systems Recent Development

7.11 ISCAN

7.11.1 ISCAN Corporation Information

7.11.2 ISCAN Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 ISCAN Eye Tracking Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 ISCAN Eye Tracking Equipment Products Offered

7.11.5 ISCAN Recent Development

7.12 LC Technologies (Eyegaze)

7.12.1 LC Technologies (Eyegaze) Corporation Information

7.12.2 LC Technologies (Eyegaze) Description and Business Overview

7.12.3 LC Technologies (Eyegaze) Eye Tracking Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 LC Technologies (Eyegaze) Products Offered

7.12.5 LC Technologies (Eyegaze) Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 Eye Tracking Equipment Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 Eye Tracking Equipment Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 Eye Tracking Equipment Distributors

8.3 Eye Tracking Equipment Production Mode & Process

8.4 Eye Tracking Equipment Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 Eye Tracking Equipment Sales Channels

8.4.2 Eye Tracking Equipment Distributors

8.5 Eye Tracking Equipment Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer



