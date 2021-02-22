Extruded Polystyrene Boards Market Overview With Detailed Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Forecast to 2027 | DowDuPont, Owens Corning, BASF

“

The report titled Global Extruded Polystyrene Boards Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Extruded Polystyrene Boards market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Extruded Polystyrene Boards market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Extruded Polystyrene Boards market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Extruded Polystyrene Boards market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Extruded Polystyrene Boards report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Extruded Polystyrene Boards report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Extruded Polystyrene Boards market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Extruded Polystyrene Boards market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Extruded Polystyrene Boards market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Extruded Polystyrene Boards market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Extruded Polystyrene Boards market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: DowDuPont, Owens Corning, BASF, Ursa, Ineos Styrencis, Sunpor, Synthos, Polimeri, Styrochem, Sunde, Monotez, Jackon

Market Segmentation by Product: White EPS

Grey EPS



Market Segmentation by Application: Building & Construction

Packaging

Others



The Extruded Polystyrene Boards Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Extruded Polystyrene Boards market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Extruded Polystyrene Boards market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Extruded Polystyrene Boards market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Extruded Polystyrene Boards industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Extruded Polystyrene Boards market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Extruded Polystyrene Boards market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Extruded Polystyrene Boards market?

Table of Contents:

1 Extruded Polystyrene Boards Market Overview

1.1 Extruded Polystyrene Boards Product Scope

1.2 Extruded Polystyrene Boards Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Extruded Polystyrene Boards Sales by Type (2016 & 2021 & 2027)

1.2.2 White EPS

1.2.3 Grey EPS

1.3 Extruded Polystyrene Boards Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Extruded Polystyrene Boards Sales Comparison by Application (2016 & 2021 & 2027)

1.3.2 Building & Construction

1.3.3 Packaging

1.3.4 Others

1.4 Extruded Polystyrene Boards Market Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.1 Global Extruded Polystyrene Boards Market Size in Value Growth Rate (2016-2027)

1.4.2 Global Extruded Polystyrene Boards Market Size in Volume Growth Rate (2016-2027)

1.4.3 Global Extruded Polystyrene Boards Price Trends (2016-2027)

2 Extruded Polystyrene Boards Estimates and Forecasts by Region

2.1 Global Extruded Polystyrene Boards Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.2 Global Extruded Polystyrene Boards Retrospective Market Scenario by Region (2016-2021)

2.2.1 Global Extruded Polystyrene Boards Sales Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

2.2.2 Global Extruded Polystyrene Boards Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Extruded Polystyrene Boards Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.1 Global Extruded Polystyrene Boards Sales Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.2 Global Extruded Polystyrene Boards Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.4 Geographic Market Analysis: Market Facts & Figures

2.4.1 North America Extruded Polystyrene Boards Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

2.4.2 Europe Extruded Polystyrene Boards Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

2.4.3 China Extruded Polystyrene Boards Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

2.4.4 Japan Extruded Polystyrene Boards Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

2.4.5 Southeast Asia Extruded Polystyrene Boards Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

2.4.6 India Extruded Polystyrene Boards Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

3 Global Extruded Polystyrene Boards Competition Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Extruded Polystyrene Boards Players by Sales (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Top Extruded Polystyrene Boards Players by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Extruded Polystyrene Boards Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Extruded Polystyrene Boards as of 2020)

3.4 Global Extruded Polystyrene Boards Average Price by Company (2016-2021)

3.5 Manufacturers Extruded Polystyrene Boards Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Global Extruded Polystyrene Boards Market Size by Type

4.1 Global Extruded Polystyrene Boards Historic Market Review by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.1 Global Extruded Polystyrene Boards Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.2 Global Extruded Polystyrene Boards Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.3 Global Extruded Polystyrene Boards Price by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Extruded Polystyrene Boards Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.1 Global Extruded Polystyrene Boards Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.2 Global Extruded Polystyrene Boards Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.3 Global Extruded Polystyrene Boards Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

5 Global Extruded Polystyrene Boards Market Size by Application

5.1 Global Extruded Polystyrene Boards Historic Market Review by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.1 Global Extruded Polystyrene Boards Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Extruded Polystyrene Boards Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.3 Global Extruded Polystyrene Boards Price by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Extruded Polystyrene Boards Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.1 Global Extruded Polystyrene Boards Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.2 Global Extruded Polystyrene Boards Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Extruded Polystyrene Boards Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6 North America Extruded Polystyrene Boards Market Facts & Figures

6.1 North America Extruded Polystyrene Boards Sales by Company

6.1.1 North America Extruded Polystyrene Boards Sales by Company (2016-2021)

6.1.2 North America Extruded Polystyrene Boards Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

6.2 North America Extruded Polystyrene Boards Sales Breakdown by Type

6.2.1 North America Extruded Polystyrene Boards Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

6.2.2 North America Extruded Polystyrene Boards Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

6.3 North America Extruded Polystyrene Boards Sales Breakdown by Application

6.3.1 North America Extruded Polystyrene Boards Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 North America Extruded Polystyrene Boards Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)

7 Europe Extruded Polystyrene Boards Market Facts & Figures

7.1 Europe Extruded Polystyrene Boards Sales by Company

7.1.1 Europe Extruded Polystyrene Boards Sales by Company (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Europe Extruded Polystyrene Boards Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

7.2 Europe Extruded Polystyrene Boards Sales Breakdown by Type

7.2.1 Europe Extruded Polystyrene Boards Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

7.2.2 Europe Extruded Polystyrene Boards Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

7.3 Europe Extruded Polystyrene Boards Sales Breakdown by Application

7.3.1 Europe 140 Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

7.3.2 Europe 140 Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)

8 China Extruded Polystyrene Boards Market Facts & Figures

8.1 China Extruded Polystyrene Boards Sales by Company

8.1.1 China Extruded Polystyrene Boards Sales by Company (2016-2021)

8.1.2 China Extruded Polystyrene Boards Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

8.2 China Extruded Polystyrene Boards Sales Breakdown by Type

8.2.1 China Extruded Polystyrene Boards Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

8.2.2 China Extruded Polystyrene Boards Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

8.3 China Extruded Polystyrene Boards Sales Breakdown by Application

8.3.1 China 318 Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

8.3.2 China 318 Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)

9 Japan Extruded Polystyrene Boards Market Facts & Figures

9.1 Japan Extruded Polystyrene Boards Sales by Company

9.1.1 Japan Extruded Polystyrene Boards Sales by Company (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Japan Extruded Polystyrene Boards Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

9.2 Japan Extruded Polystyrene Boards Sales Breakdown by Type

9.2.1 Japan Extruded Polystyrene Boards Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

9.2.2 Japan Extruded Polystyrene Boards Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

9.3 Japan Extruded Polystyrene Boards Sales Breakdown by Application

9.3.1 Japan Jan. Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

9.3.2 Japan Jan. Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)

10 Southeast Asia Extruded Polystyrene Boards Market Facts & Figures

10.1 Southeast Asia Extruded Polystyrene Boards Sales by Company

10.1.1 Southeast Asia Extruded Polystyrene Boards Sales by Company (2016-2021)

10.1.2 Southeast Asia Extruded Polystyrene Boards Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

10.2 Southeast Asia Extruded Polystyrene Boards Sales Breakdown by Type

10.2.1 Southeast Asia Extruded Polystyrene Boards Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

10.2.2 Southeast Asia Extruded Polystyrene Boards Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

10.3 Southeast Asia Extruded Polystyrene Boards Sales Breakdown by Application

10.3.1 Southeast Asia K sqm Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

10.3.2 Southeast Asia K sqm Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)

11 India Extruded Polystyrene Boards Market Facts & Figures

11.1 India Extruded Polystyrene Boards Sales by Company

11.1.1 India Extruded Polystyrene Boards Sales by Company (2016-2021)

11.1.2 India Extruded Polystyrene Boards Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

11.2 India Extruded Polystyrene Boards Sales Breakdown by Type

11.2.1 India Extruded Polystyrene Boards Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

11.2.2 India Extruded Polystyrene Boards Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

11.3 India Extruded Polystyrene Boards Sales Breakdown by Application

11.3.1 India Extruded Polystyrene Boards Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

11.3.2 India Extruded Polystyrene Boards Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)

12 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Extruded Polystyrene Boards Business

12.1 DowDuPont

12.1.1 DowDuPont Corporation Information

12.1.2 DowDuPont Business Overview

12.1.3 DowDuPont Extruded Polystyrene Boards Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 DowDuPont Extruded Polystyrene Boards Products Offered

12.1.5 DowDuPont Recent Development

12.2 Owens Corning

12.2.1 Owens Corning Corporation Information

12.2.2 Owens Corning Business Overview

12.2.3 Owens Corning Extruded Polystyrene Boards Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Owens Corning Extruded Polystyrene Boards Products Offered

12.2.5 Owens Corning Recent Development

12.3 BASF

12.3.1 BASF Corporation Information

12.3.2 BASF Business Overview

12.3.3 BASF Extruded Polystyrene Boards Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 BASF Extruded Polystyrene Boards Products Offered

12.3.5 BASF Recent Development

12.4 Ursa

12.4.1 Ursa Corporation Information

12.4.2 Ursa Business Overview

12.4.3 Ursa Extruded Polystyrene Boards Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 Ursa Extruded Polystyrene Boards Products Offered

12.4.5 Ursa Recent Development

12.5 Ineos Styrencis

12.5.1 Ineos Styrencis Corporation Information

12.5.2 Ineos Styrencis Business Overview

12.5.3 Ineos Styrencis Extruded Polystyrene Boards Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 Ineos Styrencis Extruded Polystyrene Boards Products Offered

12.5.5 Ineos Styrencis Recent Development

12.6 Sunpor

12.6.1 Sunpor Corporation Information

12.6.2 Sunpor Business Overview

12.6.3 Sunpor Extruded Polystyrene Boards Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Sunpor Extruded Polystyrene Boards Products Offered

12.6.5 Sunpor Recent Development

12.7 Synthos

12.7.1 Synthos Corporation Information

12.7.2 Synthos Business Overview

12.7.3 Synthos Extruded Polystyrene Boards Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 Synthos Extruded Polystyrene Boards Products Offered

12.7.5 Synthos Recent Development

12.8 Polimeri

12.8.1 Polimeri Corporation Information

12.8.2 Polimeri Business Overview

12.8.3 Polimeri Extruded Polystyrene Boards Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 Polimeri Extruded Polystyrene Boards Products Offered

12.8.5 Polimeri Recent Development

12.9 Styrochem

12.9.1 Styrochem Corporation Information

12.9.2 Styrochem Business Overview

12.9.3 Styrochem Extruded Polystyrene Boards Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 Styrochem Extruded Polystyrene Boards Products Offered

12.9.5 Styrochem Recent Development

12.10 Sunde

12.10.1 Sunde Corporation Information

12.10.2 Sunde Business Overview

12.10.3 Sunde Extruded Polystyrene Boards Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 Sunde Extruded Polystyrene Boards Products Offered

12.10.5 Sunde Recent Development

12.11 Monotez

12.11.1 Monotez Corporation Information

12.11.2 Monotez Business Overview

12.11.3 Monotez Extruded Polystyrene Boards Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.11.4 Monotez Extruded Polystyrene Boards Products Offered

12.11.5 Monotez Recent Development

12.12 Jackon

12.12.1 Jackon Corporation Information

12.12.2 Jackon Business Overview

12.12.3 Jackon Extruded Polystyrene Boards Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.12.4 Jackon Extruded Polystyrene Boards Products Offered

12.12.5 Jackon Recent Development

13 Extruded Polystyrene Boards Manufacturing Cost Analysis

13.1 Extruded Polystyrene Boards Key Raw Materials Analysis

13.1.1 Key Raw Materials

13.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

13.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

13.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

13.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Extruded Polystyrene Boards

13.4 Extruded Polystyrene Boards Industrial Chain Analysis

14 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

14.1 Marketing Channel

14.2 Extruded Polystyrene Boards Distributors List

14.3 Extruded Polystyrene Boards Customers

15 Market Dynamics

15.1 Extruded Polystyrene Boards Market Trends

15.2 Extruded Polystyrene Boards Drivers

15.3 Extruded Polystyrene Boards Market Challenges

15.4 Extruded Polystyrene Boards Market Restraints

16 Research Findings and Conclusion

17 Appendix

17.1 Research Methodology

17.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

17.1.2 Data Source

17.2 Author List

17.3 Disclaimer

