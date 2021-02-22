Extruded Polystyrene Boards Market Overview With Detailed Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Forecast to 2027 | DowDuPont, Owens Corning, BASF

“
The report titled Global Extruded Polystyrene Boards Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Extruded Polystyrene Boards market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Extruded Polystyrene Boards market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Extruded Polystyrene Boards market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Extruded Polystyrene Boards market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Extruded Polystyrene Boards report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.
In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Extruded Polystyrene Boards report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Extruded Polystyrene Boards market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Extruded Polystyrene Boards market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Extruded Polystyrene Boards market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.
Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Extruded Polystyrene Boards market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Extruded Polystyrene Boards market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.
Key Players Mentioned: DowDuPont, Owens Corning, BASF, Ursa, Ineos Styrencis, Sunpor, Synthos, Polimeri, Styrochem, Sunde, Monotez, Jackon
Market Segmentation by Product: White EPS
Grey EPS
Market Segmentation by Application: Building & Construction
Packaging
Others
The Extruded Polystyrene Boards Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Extruded Polystyrene Boards market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Extruded Polystyrene Boards market and its potential to grow in the years to come.
Key questions answered in the report:
- What is the growth potential of the Extruded Polystyrene Boards market?
- Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?
- Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?
- Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?
- What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Extruded Polystyrene Boards industry in the years to come?
- What are the key challenges that the global Extruded Polystyrene Boards market may face in future?
- Which are the leading companies in the global Extruded Polystyrene Boards market?
- Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?
- Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Extruded Polystyrene Boards market?
Table of Contents:
1 Extruded Polystyrene Boards Market Overview
1.1 Extruded Polystyrene Boards Product Scope
1.2 Extruded Polystyrene Boards Segment by Type
1.2.1 Global Extruded Polystyrene Boards Sales by Type (2016 & 2021 & 2027)
1.2.2 White EPS
1.2.3 Grey EPS
1.3 Extruded Polystyrene Boards Segment by Application
1.3.1 Global Extruded Polystyrene Boards Sales Comparison by Application (2016 & 2021 & 2027)
1.3.2 Building & Construction
1.3.3 Packaging
1.3.4 Others
1.4 Extruded Polystyrene Boards Market Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)
1.4.1 Global Extruded Polystyrene Boards Market Size in Value Growth Rate (2016-2027)
1.4.2 Global Extruded Polystyrene Boards Market Size in Volume Growth Rate (2016-2027)
1.4.3 Global Extruded Polystyrene Boards Price Trends (2016-2027)
2 Extruded Polystyrene Boards Estimates and Forecasts by Region
2.1 Global Extruded Polystyrene Boards Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
2.2 Global Extruded Polystyrene Boards Retrospective Market Scenario by Region (2016-2021)
2.2.1 Global Extruded Polystyrene Boards Sales Market Share by Region (2016-2021)
2.2.2 Global Extruded Polystyrene Boards Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)
2.3 Global Extruded Polystyrene Boards Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2022-2027)
2.3.1 Global Extruded Polystyrene Boards Sales Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2022-2027)
2.3.2 Global Extruded Polystyrene Boards Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)
2.4 Geographic Market Analysis: Market Facts & Figures
2.4.1 North America Extruded Polystyrene Boards Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)
2.4.2 Europe Extruded Polystyrene Boards Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)
2.4.3 China Extruded Polystyrene Boards Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)
2.4.4 Japan Extruded Polystyrene Boards Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)
2.4.5 Southeast Asia Extruded Polystyrene Boards Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)
2.4.6 India Extruded Polystyrene Boards Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)
3 Global Extruded Polystyrene Boards Competition Landscape by Players
3.1 Global Top Extruded Polystyrene Boards Players by Sales (2016-2021)
3.2 Global Top Extruded Polystyrene Boards Players by Revenue (2016-2021)
3.3 Global Extruded Polystyrene Boards Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Extruded Polystyrene Boards as of 2020)
3.4 Global Extruded Polystyrene Boards Average Price by Company (2016-2021)
3.5 Manufacturers Extruded Polystyrene Boards Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type
3.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 Global Extruded Polystyrene Boards Market Size by Type
4.1 Global Extruded Polystyrene Boards Historic Market Review by Type (2016-2021)
4.1.1 Global Extruded Polystyrene Boards Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)
4.1.2 Global Extruded Polystyrene Boards Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)
4.1.3 Global Extruded Polystyrene Boards Price by Type (2016-2021)
4.2 Global Extruded Polystyrene Boards Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2022-2027)
4.2.1 Global Extruded Polystyrene Boards Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
4.2.2 Global Extruded Polystyrene Boards Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
4.2.3 Global Extruded Polystyrene Boards Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
5 Global Extruded Polystyrene Boards Market Size by Application
5.1 Global Extruded Polystyrene Boards Historic Market Review by Application (2016-2021)
5.1.1 Global Extruded Polystyrene Boards Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)
5.1.2 Global Extruded Polystyrene Boards Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)
5.1.3 Global Extruded Polystyrene Boards Price by Application (2016-2021)
5.2 Global Extruded Polystyrene Boards Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2022-2027)
5.2.1 Global Extruded Polystyrene Boards Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
5.2.2 Global Extruded Polystyrene Boards Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
5.2.3 Global Extruded Polystyrene Boards Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
6 North America Extruded Polystyrene Boards Market Facts & Figures
6.1 North America Extruded Polystyrene Boards Sales by Company
6.1.1 North America Extruded Polystyrene Boards Sales by Company (2016-2021)
6.1.2 North America Extruded Polystyrene Boards Revenue by Company (2016-2021)
6.2 North America Extruded Polystyrene Boards Sales Breakdown by Type
6.2.1 North America Extruded Polystyrene Boards Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
6.2.2 North America Extruded Polystyrene Boards Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)
6.3 North America Extruded Polystyrene Boards Sales Breakdown by Application
6.3.1 North America Extruded Polystyrene Boards Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
6.3.2 North America Extruded Polystyrene Boards Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)
7 Europe Extruded Polystyrene Boards Market Facts & Figures
7.1 Europe Extruded Polystyrene Boards Sales by Company
7.1.1 Europe Extruded Polystyrene Boards Sales by Company (2016-2021)
7.1.2 Europe Extruded Polystyrene Boards Revenue by Company (2016-2021)
7.2 Europe Extruded Polystyrene Boards Sales Breakdown by Type
7.2.1 Europe Extruded Polystyrene Boards Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
7.2.2 Europe Extruded Polystyrene Boards Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)
7.3 Europe Extruded Polystyrene Boards Sales Breakdown by Application
7.3.1 Europe 140 Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
7.3.2 Europe 140 Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)
8 China Extruded Polystyrene Boards Market Facts & Figures
8.1 China Extruded Polystyrene Boards Sales by Company
8.1.1 China Extruded Polystyrene Boards Sales by Company (2016-2021)
8.1.2 China Extruded Polystyrene Boards Revenue by Company (2016-2021)
8.2 China Extruded Polystyrene Boards Sales Breakdown by Type
8.2.1 China Extruded Polystyrene Boards Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
8.2.2 China Extruded Polystyrene Boards Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)
8.3 China Extruded Polystyrene Boards Sales Breakdown by Application
8.3.1 China 318 Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
8.3.2 China 318 Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)
9 Japan Extruded Polystyrene Boards Market Facts & Figures
9.1 Japan Extruded Polystyrene Boards Sales by Company
9.1.1 Japan Extruded Polystyrene Boards Sales by Company (2016-2021)
9.1.2 Japan Extruded Polystyrene Boards Revenue by Company (2016-2021)
9.2 Japan Extruded Polystyrene Boards Sales Breakdown by Type
9.2.1 Japan Extruded Polystyrene Boards Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
9.2.2 Japan Extruded Polystyrene Boards Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)
9.3 Japan Extruded Polystyrene Boards Sales Breakdown by Application
9.3.1 Japan Jan. Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
9.3.2 Japan Jan. Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)
10 Southeast Asia Extruded Polystyrene Boards Market Facts & Figures
10.1 Southeast Asia Extruded Polystyrene Boards Sales by Company
10.1.1 Southeast Asia Extruded Polystyrene Boards Sales by Company (2016-2021)
10.1.2 Southeast Asia Extruded Polystyrene Boards Revenue by Company (2016-2021)
10.2 Southeast Asia Extruded Polystyrene Boards Sales Breakdown by Type
10.2.1 Southeast Asia Extruded Polystyrene Boards Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
10.2.2 Southeast Asia Extruded Polystyrene Boards Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)
10.3 Southeast Asia Extruded Polystyrene Boards Sales Breakdown by Application
10.3.1 Southeast Asia K sqm Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
10.3.2 Southeast Asia K sqm Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)
11 India Extruded Polystyrene Boards Market Facts & Figures
11.1 India Extruded Polystyrene Boards Sales by Company
11.1.1 India Extruded Polystyrene Boards Sales by Company (2016-2021)
11.1.2 India Extruded Polystyrene Boards Revenue by Company (2016-2021)
11.2 India Extruded Polystyrene Boards Sales Breakdown by Type
11.2.1 India Extruded Polystyrene Boards Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
11.2.2 India Extruded Polystyrene Boards Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)
11.3 India Extruded Polystyrene Boards Sales Breakdown by Application
11.3.1 India Extruded Polystyrene Boards Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
11.3.2 India Extruded Polystyrene Boards Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)
12 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Extruded Polystyrene Boards Business
12.1 DowDuPont
12.1.1 DowDuPont Corporation Information
12.1.2 DowDuPont Business Overview
12.1.3 DowDuPont Extruded Polystyrene Boards Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.1.4 DowDuPont Extruded Polystyrene Boards Products Offered
12.1.5 DowDuPont Recent Development
12.2 Owens Corning
12.2.1 Owens Corning Corporation Information
12.2.2 Owens Corning Business Overview
12.2.3 Owens Corning Extruded Polystyrene Boards Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.2.4 Owens Corning Extruded Polystyrene Boards Products Offered
12.2.5 Owens Corning Recent Development
12.3 BASF
12.3.1 BASF Corporation Information
12.3.2 BASF Business Overview
12.3.3 BASF Extruded Polystyrene Boards Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.3.4 BASF Extruded Polystyrene Boards Products Offered
12.3.5 BASF Recent Development
12.4 Ursa
12.4.1 Ursa Corporation Information
12.4.2 Ursa Business Overview
12.4.3 Ursa Extruded Polystyrene Boards Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.4.4 Ursa Extruded Polystyrene Boards Products Offered
12.4.5 Ursa Recent Development
12.5 Ineos Styrencis
12.5.1 Ineos Styrencis Corporation Information
12.5.2 Ineos Styrencis Business Overview
12.5.3 Ineos Styrencis Extruded Polystyrene Boards Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.5.4 Ineos Styrencis Extruded Polystyrene Boards Products Offered
12.5.5 Ineos Styrencis Recent Development
12.6 Sunpor
12.6.1 Sunpor Corporation Information
12.6.2 Sunpor Business Overview
12.6.3 Sunpor Extruded Polystyrene Boards Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.6.4 Sunpor Extruded Polystyrene Boards Products Offered
12.6.5 Sunpor Recent Development
12.7 Synthos
12.7.1 Synthos Corporation Information
12.7.2 Synthos Business Overview
12.7.3 Synthos Extruded Polystyrene Boards Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.7.4 Synthos Extruded Polystyrene Boards Products Offered
12.7.5 Synthos Recent Development
12.8 Polimeri
12.8.1 Polimeri Corporation Information
12.8.2 Polimeri Business Overview
12.8.3 Polimeri Extruded Polystyrene Boards Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.8.4 Polimeri Extruded Polystyrene Boards Products Offered
12.8.5 Polimeri Recent Development
12.9 Styrochem
12.9.1 Styrochem Corporation Information
12.9.2 Styrochem Business Overview
12.9.3 Styrochem Extruded Polystyrene Boards Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.9.4 Styrochem Extruded Polystyrene Boards Products Offered
12.9.5 Styrochem Recent Development
12.10 Sunde
12.10.1 Sunde Corporation Information
12.10.2 Sunde Business Overview
12.10.3 Sunde Extruded Polystyrene Boards Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.10.4 Sunde Extruded Polystyrene Boards Products Offered
12.10.5 Sunde Recent Development
12.11 Monotez
12.11.1 Monotez Corporation Information
12.11.2 Monotez Business Overview
12.11.3 Monotez Extruded Polystyrene Boards Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.11.4 Monotez Extruded Polystyrene Boards Products Offered
12.11.5 Monotez Recent Development
12.12 Jackon
12.12.1 Jackon Corporation Information
12.12.2 Jackon Business Overview
12.12.3 Jackon Extruded Polystyrene Boards Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.12.4 Jackon Extruded Polystyrene Boards Products Offered
12.12.5 Jackon Recent Development
13 Extruded Polystyrene Boards Manufacturing Cost Analysis
13.1 Extruded Polystyrene Boards Key Raw Materials Analysis
13.1.1 Key Raw Materials
13.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend
13.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials
13.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure
13.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Extruded Polystyrene Boards
13.4 Extruded Polystyrene Boards Industrial Chain Analysis
14 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers
14.1 Marketing Channel
14.2 Extruded Polystyrene Boards Distributors List
14.3 Extruded Polystyrene Boards Customers
15 Market Dynamics
15.1 Extruded Polystyrene Boards Market Trends
15.2 Extruded Polystyrene Boards Drivers
15.3 Extruded Polystyrene Boards Market Challenges
15.4 Extruded Polystyrene Boards Market Restraints
16 Research Findings and Conclusion
17 Appendix
17.1 Research Methodology
17.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
17.1.2 Data Source
17.2 Author List
17.3 Disclaimer
