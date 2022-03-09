Extruded Polylactic Acid Fiber Market Size, Key Trends, Challenges and Standardization, Research, Key Players, Economic Impact and Forecast to 2028 | BASF, Braskem, Eastman Chemical

“

A newly published report titled “Extruded Polylactic Acid Fiber Market” by QY Research throws light on the industry dynamics and current and future trends that play a key role in determining the business expansion. The report also highlights the key driving factors and restraints that are impacting the growth. For a comprehensive understanding, the professionals have reviewed the regulatory scenario, market entry strategies, best industry practices, pricing strategy, technology landscape, and consumption, sales, and demand outlook. Y-o-Y growth estimates have also been included to provide the users with accurate statistics and facts. This report will give the readers a bigger and see-through picture of the overall scenario.

Covid-19 Impact Outlook

This section of the report reveals the consequence of the covid pandemic on business, globally. Effect on manufacturing activities, production, demand, supply chain and logistics management, and distribution networks has been exposed in this report. The analysts have pointed out the measures or strategies that the companies are taking up to fight the covid-19 impact. Moreover, they have identified key opportunities that are emerging post-COVID-19. This will help the players capitalize on the opportunities to recover losses and stabilize their businesses

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Extruded Polylactic Acid Fiber report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Extruded Polylactic Acid Fiber market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Extruded Polylactic Acid Fiber market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Extruded Polylactic Acid Fiber market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Extruded Polylactic Acid Fiber market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Extruded Polylactic Acid Fiber market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

BASF, Braskem, Eastman Chemical, NatureWorks, Nova Chemicals, Sinopec, Bayer, Cargill, Danimer Scientific, ExxonMobil, Futerro, Henen Jindan Lactic Acid Technology, Kuraray, Wei Mon Industry, Toray, PTT Global Chemical, Purac Biochem, Mitsui Chemicals, Teijin, Unitika

Market Segmentation by Product:

Tapioca Made

Sugarcane Made

Cornstarch Made



Market Segmentation by Application:

Packaging

Transportation

Biomedical

Textiles

Others



The Extruded Polylactic Acid Fiber Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Extruded Polylactic Acid Fiber market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Extruded Polylactic Acid Fiber market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Frequently Asked Questions

At what growth rate is the application segment expected to expand?

Which factors will lead to the Extruded Polylactic Acid Fiber market expansion?

What will be the global Extruded Polylactic Acid Fiber market size by 2028?

What are the key constraints in the Extruded Polylactic Acid Fiber market growth?

Which type segment will witness healthy growth from xx to xx?

Which region presents lucrative growth prospects?

Which companies are the key innovators in the Extruded Polylactic Acid Fiber market?

What are the key business strategies for post-covid recovery?

Who are the key leaders in the global Extruded Polylactic Acid Fiber market?

Which technological advancements will influence the Extruded Polylactic Acid Fiber market growth?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Extruded Polylactic Acid Fiber Product Introduction

1.2 Global Extruded Polylactic Acid Fiber Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Extruded Polylactic Acid Fiber Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Extruded Polylactic Acid Fiber Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States Extruded Polylactic Acid Fiber Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States Extruded Polylactic Acid Fiber Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States Extruded Polylactic Acid Fiber Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 Extruded Polylactic Acid Fiber Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Extruded Polylactic Acid Fiber in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Extruded Polylactic Acid Fiber Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 Extruded Polylactic Acid Fiber Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Extruded Polylactic Acid Fiber Industry Trends

1.5.2 Extruded Polylactic Acid Fiber Market Drivers

1.5.3 Extruded Polylactic Acid Fiber Market Challenges

1.5.4 Extruded Polylactic Acid Fiber Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1 Extruded Polylactic Acid Fiber Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 Tapioca Made

2.1.2 Sugarcane Made

2.1.3 Cornstarch Made

2.2 Global Extruded Polylactic Acid Fiber Market Size by Type

2.2.1 Global Extruded Polylactic Acid Fiber Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global Extruded Polylactic Acid Fiber Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 Global Extruded Polylactic Acid Fiber Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United States Extruded Polylactic Acid Fiber Market Size by Type

2.3.1 United States Extruded Polylactic Acid Fiber Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United States Extruded Polylactic Acid Fiber Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United States Extruded Polylactic Acid Fiber Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Application

3.1 Extruded Polylactic Acid Fiber Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Packaging

3.1.2 Transportation

3.1.3 Biomedical

3.1.4 Textiles

3.1.5 Others

3.2 Global Extruded Polylactic Acid Fiber Market Size by Application

3.2.1 Global Extruded Polylactic Acid Fiber Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 Global Extruded Polylactic Acid Fiber Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 Global Extruded Polylactic Acid Fiber Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United States Extruded Polylactic Acid Fiber Market Size by Application

3.3.1 United States Extruded Polylactic Acid Fiber Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United States Extruded Polylactic Acid Fiber Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United States Extruded Polylactic Acid Fiber Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 Global Extruded Polylactic Acid Fiber Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Extruded Polylactic Acid Fiber Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Extruded Polylactic Acid Fiber Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Extruded Polylactic Acid Fiber Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 Global Extruded Polylactic Acid Fiber Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 Global Extruded Polylactic Acid Fiber Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Extruded Polylactic Acid Fiber Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Extruded Polylactic Acid Fiber Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of Extruded Polylactic Acid Fiber in 2021

4.2.3 Global Extruded Polylactic Acid Fiber Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Extruded Polylactic Acid Fiber Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 Global Extruded Polylactic Acid Fiber Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 Manufacturers Extruded Polylactic Acid Fiber Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Extruded Polylactic Acid Fiber Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Extruded Polylactic Acid Fiber Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Extruded Polylactic Acid Fiber Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Extruded Polylactic Acid Fiber Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United States Extruded Polylactic Acid Fiber Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Extruded Polylactic Acid Fiber Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Extruded Polylactic Acid Fiber Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Extruded Polylactic Acid Fiber Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Extruded Polylactic Acid Fiber Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Extruded Polylactic Acid Fiber Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Extruded Polylactic Acid Fiber Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Extruded Polylactic Acid Fiber Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Extruded Polylactic Acid Fiber Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Extruded Polylactic Acid Fiber Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Extruded Polylactic Acid Fiber Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 U.S.

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Extruded Polylactic Acid Fiber Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Extruded Polylactic Acid Fiber Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.2.12 Philippines

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Extruded Polylactic Acid Fiber Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Extruded Polylactic Acid Fiber Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Extruded Polylactic Acid Fiber Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Extruded Polylactic Acid Fiber Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Extruded Polylactic Acid Fiber Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Extruded Polylactic Acid Fiber Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 U.A.E

7 Company Profiles

7.1 BASF

7.1.1 BASF Corporation Information

7.1.2 BASF Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 BASF Extruded Polylactic Acid Fiber Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 BASF Extruded Polylactic Acid Fiber Products Offered

7.1.5 BASF Recent Development

7.2 Braskem

7.2.1 Braskem Corporation Information

7.2.2 Braskem Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 Braskem Extruded Polylactic Acid Fiber Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 Braskem Extruded Polylactic Acid Fiber Products Offered

7.2.5 Braskem Recent Development

7.3 Eastman Chemical

7.3.1 Eastman Chemical Corporation Information

7.3.2 Eastman Chemical Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 Eastman Chemical Extruded Polylactic Acid Fiber Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Eastman Chemical Extruded Polylactic Acid Fiber Products Offered

7.3.5 Eastman Chemical Recent Development

7.4 NatureWorks

7.4.1 NatureWorks Corporation Information

7.4.2 NatureWorks Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 NatureWorks Extruded Polylactic Acid Fiber Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 NatureWorks Extruded Polylactic Acid Fiber Products Offered

7.4.5 NatureWorks Recent Development

7.5 Nova Chemicals

7.5.1 Nova Chemicals Corporation Information

7.5.2 Nova Chemicals Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 Nova Chemicals Extruded Polylactic Acid Fiber Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 Nova Chemicals Extruded Polylactic Acid Fiber Products Offered

7.5.5 Nova Chemicals Recent Development

7.6 Sinopec

7.6.1 Sinopec Corporation Information

7.6.2 Sinopec Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 Sinopec Extruded Polylactic Acid Fiber Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 Sinopec Extruded Polylactic Acid Fiber Products Offered

7.6.5 Sinopec Recent Development

7.7 Bayer

7.7.1 Bayer Corporation Information

7.7.2 Bayer Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 Bayer Extruded Polylactic Acid Fiber Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 Bayer Extruded Polylactic Acid Fiber Products Offered

7.7.5 Bayer Recent Development

7.8 Cargill

7.8.1 Cargill Corporation Information

7.8.2 Cargill Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 Cargill Extruded Polylactic Acid Fiber Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 Cargill Extruded Polylactic Acid Fiber Products Offered

7.8.5 Cargill Recent Development

7.9 Danimer Scientific

7.9.1 Danimer Scientific Corporation Information

7.9.2 Danimer Scientific Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 Danimer Scientific Extruded Polylactic Acid Fiber Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 Danimer Scientific Extruded Polylactic Acid Fiber Products Offered

7.9.5 Danimer Scientific Recent Development

7.10 ExxonMobil

7.10.1 ExxonMobil Corporation Information

7.10.2 ExxonMobil Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 ExxonMobil Extruded Polylactic Acid Fiber Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 ExxonMobil Extruded Polylactic Acid Fiber Products Offered

7.10.5 ExxonMobil Recent Development

7.11 Futerro

7.11.1 Futerro Corporation Information

7.11.2 Futerro Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 Futerro Extruded Polylactic Acid Fiber Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 Futerro Extruded Polylactic Acid Fiber Products Offered

7.11.5 Futerro Recent Development

7.12 Henen Jindan Lactic Acid Technology

7.12.1 Henen Jindan Lactic Acid Technology Corporation Information

7.12.2 Henen Jindan Lactic Acid Technology Description and Business Overview

7.12.3 Henen Jindan Lactic Acid Technology Extruded Polylactic Acid Fiber Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 Henen Jindan Lactic Acid Technology Products Offered

7.12.5 Henen Jindan Lactic Acid Technology Recent Development

7.13 Kuraray

7.13.1 Kuraray Corporation Information

7.13.2 Kuraray Description and Business Overview

7.13.3 Kuraray Extruded Polylactic Acid Fiber Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.13.4 Kuraray Products Offered

7.13.5 Kuraray Recent Development

7.14 Wei Mon Industry

7.14.1 Wei Mon Industry Corporation Information

7.14.2 Wei Mon Industry Description and Business Overview

7.14.3 Wei Mon Industry Extruded Polylactic Acid Fiber Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.14.4 Wei Mon Industry Products Offered

7.14.5 Wei Mon Industry Recent Development

7.15 Toray

7.15.1 Toray Corporation Information

7.15.2 Toray Description and Business Overview

7.15.3 Toray Extruded Polylactic Acid Fiber Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.15.4 Toray Products Offered

7.15.5 Toray Recent Development

7.16 PTT Global Chemical

7.16.1 PTT Global Chemical Corporation Information

7.16.2 PTT Global Chemical Description and Business Overview

7.16.3 PTT Global Chemical Extruded Polylactic Acid Fiber Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.16.4 PTT Global Chemical Products Offered

7.16.5 PTT Global Chemical Recent Development

7.17 Purac Biochem

7.17.1 Purac Biochem Corporation Information

7.17.2 Purac Biochem Description and Business Overview

7.17.3 Purac Biochem Extruded Polylactic Acid Fiber Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.17.4 Purac Biochem Products Offered

7.17.5 Purac Biochem Recent Development

7.18 Mitsui Chemicals

7.18.1 Mitsui Chemicals Corporation Information

7.18.2 Mitsui Chemicals Description and Business Overview

7.18.3 Mitsui Chemicals Extruded Polylactic Acid Fiber Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.18.4 Mitsui Chemicals Products Offered

7.18.5 Mitsui Chemicals Recent Development

7.19 Teijin

7.19.1 Teijin Corporation Information

7.19.2 Teijin Description and Business Overview

7.19.3 Teijin Extruded Polylactic Acid Fiber Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.19.4 Teijin Products Offered

7.19.5 Teijin Recent Development

7.20 Unitika

7.20.1 Unitika Corporation Information

7.20.2 Unitika Description and Business Overview

7.20.3 Unitika Extruded Polylactic Acid Fiber Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.20.4 Unitika Products Offered

7.20.5 Unitika Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 Extruded Polylactic Acid Fiber Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 Extruded Polylactic Acid Fiber Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 Extruded Polylactic Acid Fiber Distributors

8.3 Extruded Polylactic Acid Fiber Production Mode & Process

8.4 Extruded Polylactic Acid Fiber Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 Extruded Polylactic Acid Fiber Sales Channels

8.4.2 Extruded Polylactic Acid Fiber Distributors

8.5 Extruded Polylactic Acid Fiber Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

”