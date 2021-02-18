Extruded Graphite Market Growth, Regional Analysis, Segments, Region and Forecasts 2021-2027 | SGL Group, Tokai Carbon, Mersen

“

The report titled Global Extruded Graphite Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Extruded Graphite market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Extruded Graphite market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Extruded Graphite market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Extruded Graphite market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Extruded Graphite report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Extruded Graphite report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Extruded Graphite market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Extruded Graphite market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Extruded Graphite market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Extruded Graphite market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Extruded Graphite market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: SGL Group, Tokai Carbon, Mersen, GrafTech, Nippon Carbon, IBIDEN, Morgan, Graphite India Ltd, SEC Carbon, Schunk, Toyo Tanso, DaTong XinCheng, Fangda Carbon, Weihou Carbon, Weiji Carbon

Market Segmentation by Product: Pitch Impregnated Type

Un-impregnated Type

Round Type

Square Type



Market Segmentation by Application: Heat Treating Field

Foundry & HY Metallurgy Field

Chemical Processing Field

Others



The Extruded Graphite Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Extruded Graphite market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Extruded Graphite market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Extruded Graphite market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Extruded Graphite industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Extruded Graphite market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Extruded Graphite market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Extruded Graphite market?

Table of Contents:

1 Extruded Graphite Market Overview

1.1 Extruded Graphite Product Scope

1.2 Extruded Graphite Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Extruded Graphite Sales by Type (2016 & 2021 & 2027)

1.2.2 Pitch Impregnated Type

1.2.3 Un-impregnated Type

1.2.4 Round Type

1.2.5 Square Type

1.3 Extruded Graphite Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Extruded Graphite Sales Comparison by Application (2016 & 2021 & 2027)

1.3.2 Heat Treating Field

1.3.3 Foundry & HY Metallurgy Field

1.3.4 Chemical Processing Field

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Extruded Graphite Market Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.1 Global Extruded Graphite Market Size in Value Growth Rate (2016-2027)

1.4.2 Global Extruded Graphite Market Size in Volume Growth Rate (2016-2027)

1.4.3 Global Extruded Graphite Price Trends (2016-2027)

2 Extruded Graphite Estimates and Forecasts by Region

2.1 Global Extruded Graphite Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.2 Global Extruded Graphite Retrospective Market Scenario by Region (2016-2021)

2.2.1 Global Extruded Graphite Sales Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

2.2.2 Global Extruded Graphite Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Extruded Graphite Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.1 Global Extruded Graphite Sales Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.2 Global Extruded Graphite Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.4 Geographic Market Analysis: Market Facts & Figures

2.4.1 North America Extruded Graphite Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

2.4.2 Europe Extruded Graphite Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

2.4.3 China Extruded Graphite Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

2.4.4 Japan Extruded Graphite Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

2.4.5 Southeast Asia Extruded Graphite Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

2.4.6 India Extruded Graphite Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

3 Global Extruded Graphite Competition Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Extruded Graphite Players by Sales (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Top Extruded Graphite Players by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Extruded Graphite Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Extruded Graphite as of 2020)

3.4 Global Extruded Graphite Average Price by Company (2016-2021)

3.5 Manufacturers Extruded Graphite Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Global Extruded Graphite Market Size by Type

4.1 Global Extruded Graphite Historic Market Review by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.1 Global Extruded Graphite Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.2 Global Extruded Graphite Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.3 Global Extruded Graphite Price by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Extruded Graphite Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.1 Global Extruded Graphite Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.2 Global Extruded Graphite Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.3 Global Extruded Graphite Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

5 Global Extruded Graphite Market Size by Application

5.1 Global Extruded Graphite Historic Market Review by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.1 Global Extruded Graphite Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Extruded Graphite Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.3 Global Extruded Graphite Price by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Extruded Graphite Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.1 Global Extruded Graphite Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.2 Global Extruded Graphite Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Extruded Graphite Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6 North America Extruded Graphite Market Facts & Figures

6.1 North America Extruded Graphite Sales by Company

6.1.1 North America Extruded Graphite Sales by Company (2016-2021)

6.1.2 North America Extruded Graphite Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

6.2 North America Extruded Graphite Sales Breakdown by Type

6.2.1 North America Extruded Graphite Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

6.2.2 North America Extruded Graphite Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

6.3 North America Extruded Graphite Sales Breakdown by Application

6.3.1 North America Extruded Graphite Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 North America Extruded Graphite Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)

7 Europe Extruded Graphite Market Facts & Figures

7.1 Europe Extruded Graphite Sales by Company

7.1.1 Europe Extruded Graphite Sales by Company (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Europe Extruded Graphite Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

7.2 Europe Extruded Graphite Sales Breakdown by Type

7.2.1 Europe Extruded Graphite Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

7.2.2 Europe Extruded Graphite Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

7.3 Europe Extruded Graphite Sales Breakdown by Application

7.3.1 Europe 148 Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

7.3.2 Europe 148 Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)

8 China Extruded Graphite Market Facts & Figures

8.1 China Extruded Graphite Sales by Company

8.1.1 China Extruded Graphite Sales by Company (2016-2021)

8.1.2 China Extruded Graphite Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

8.2 China Extruded Graphite Sales Breakdown by Type

8.2.1 China Extruded Graphite Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

8.2.2 China Extruded Graphite Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

8.3 China Extruded Graphite Sales Breakdown by Application

8.3.1 China 315 Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

8.3.2 China 315 Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)

9 Japan Extruded Graphite Market Facts & Figures

9.1 Japan Extruded Graphite Sales by Company

9.1.1 Japan Extruded Graphite Sales by Company (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Japan Extruded Graphite Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

9.2 Japan Extruded Graphite Sales Breakdown by Type

9.2.1 Japan Extruded Graphite Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

9.2.2 Japan Extruded Graphite Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

9.3 Japan Extruded Graphite Sales Breakdown by Application

9.3.1 Japan Jan. Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

9.3.2 Japan Jan. Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)

10 Southeast Asia Extruded Graphite Market Facts & Figures

10.1 Southeast Asia Extruded Graphite Sales by Company

10.1.1 Southeast Asia Extruded Graphite Sales by Company (2016-2021)

10.1.2 Southeast Asia Extruded Graphite Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

10.2 Southeast Asia Extruded Graphite Sales Breakdown by Type

10.2.1 Southeast Asia Extruded Graphite Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

10.2.2 Southeast Asia Extruded Graphite Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

10.3 Southeast Asia Extruded Graphite Sales Breakdown by Application

10.3.1 Southeast Asia MT Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

10.3.2 Southeast Asia MT Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)

11 India Extruded Graphite Market Facts & Figures

11.1 India Extruded Graphite Sales by Company

11.1.1 India Extruded Graphite Sales by Company (2016-2021)

11.1.2 India Extruded Graphite Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

11.2 India Extruded Graphite Sales Breakdown by Type

11.2.1 India Extruded Graphite Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

11.2.2 India Extruded Graphite Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

11.3 India Extruded Graphite Sales Breakdown by Application

11.3.1 India Extruded Graphite Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

11.3.2 India Extruded Graphite Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)

12 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Extruded Graphite Business

12.1 SGL Group

12.1.1 SGL Group Corporation Information

12.1.2 SGL Group Business Overview

12.1.3 SGL Group Extruded Graphite Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 SGL Group Extruded Graphite Products Offered

12.1.5 SGL Group Recent Development

12.2 Tokai Carbon

12.2.1 Tokai Carbon Corporation Information

12.2.2 Tokai Carbon Business Overview

12.2.3 Tokai Carbon Extruded Graphite Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Tokai Carbon Extruded Graphite Products Offered

12.2.5 Tokai Carbon Recent Development

12.3 Mersen

12.3.1 Mersen Corporation Information

12.3.2 Mersen Business Overview

12.3.3 Mersen Extruded Graphite Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Mersen Extruded Graphite Products Offered

12.3.5 Mersen Recent Development

12.4 GrafTech

12.4.1 GrafTech Corporation Information

12.4.2 GrafTech Business Overview

12.4.3 GrafTech Extruded Graphite Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 GrafTech Extruded Graphite Products Offered

12.4.5 GrafTech Recent Development

12.5 Nippon Carbon

12.5.1 Nippon Carbon Corporation Information

12.5.2 Nippon Carbon Business Overview

12.5.3 Nippon Carbon Extruded Graphite Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 Nippon Carbon Extruded Graphite Products Offered

12.5.5 Nippon Carbon Recent Development

12.6 IBIDEN

12.6.1 IBIDEN Corporation Information

12.6.2 IBIDEN Business Overview

12.6.3 IBIDEN Extruded Graphite Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 IBIDEN Extruded Graphite Products Offered

12.6.5 IBIDEN Recent Development

12.7 Morgan

12.7.1 Morgan Corporation Information

12.7.2 Morgan Business Overview

12.7.3 Morgan Extruded Graphite Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 Morgan Extruded Graphite Products Offered

12.7.5 Morgan Recent Development

12.8 Graphite India Ltd

12.8.1 Graphite India Ltd Corporation Information

12.8.2 Graphite India Ltd Business Overview

12.8.3 Graphite India Ltd Extruded Graphite Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 Graphite India Ltd Extruded Graphite Products Offered

12.8.5 Graphite India Ltd Recent Development

12.9 SEC Carbon

12.9.1 SEC Carbon Corporation Information

12.9.2 SEC Carbon Business Overview

12.9.3 SEC Carbon Extruded Graphite Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 SEC Carbon Extruded Graphite Products Offered

12.9.5 SEC Carbon Recent Development

12.10 Schunk

12.10.1 Schunk Corporation Information

12.10.2 Schunk Business Overview

12.10.3 Schunk Extruded Graphite Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 Schunk Extruded Graphite Products Offered

12.10.5 Schunk Recent Development

12.11 Toyo Tanso

12.11.1 Toyo Tanso Corporation Information

12.11.2 Toyo Tanso Business Overview

12.11.3 Toyo Tanso Extruded Graphite Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.11.4 Toyo Tanso Extruded Graphite Products Offered

12.11.5 Toyo Tanso Recent Development

12.12 DaTong XinCheng

12.12.1 DaTong XinCheng Corporation Information

12.12.2 DaTong XinCheng Business Overview

12.12.3 DaTong XinCheng Extruded Graphite Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.12.4 DaTong XinCheng Extruded Graphite Products Offered

12.12.5 DaTong XinCheng Recent Development

12.13 Fangda Carbon

12.13.1 Fangda Carbon Corporation Information

12.13.2 Fangda Carbon Business Overview

12.13.3 Fangda Carbon Extruded Graphite Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.13.4 Fangda Carbon Extruded Graphite Products Offered

12.13.5 Fangda Carbon Recent Development

12.14 Weihou Carbon

12.14.1 Weihou Carbon Corporation Information

12.14.2 Weihou Carbon Business Overview

12.14.3 Weihou Carbon Extruded Graphite Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.14.4 Weihou Carbon Extruded Graphite Products Offered

12.14.5 Weihou Carbon Recent Development

12.15 Weiji Carbon

12.15.1 Weiji Carbon Corporation Information

12.15.2 Weiji Carbon Business Overview

12.15.3 Weiji Carbon Extruded Graphite Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.15.4 Weiji Carbon Extruded Graphite Products Offered

12.15.5 Weiji Carbon Recent Development

13 Extruded Graphite Manufacturing Cost Analysis

13.1 Extruded Graphite Key Raw Materials Analysis

13.1.1 Key Raw Materials

13.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

13.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

13.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

13.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Extruded Graphite

13.4 Extruded Graphite Industrial Chain Analysis

14 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

14.1 Marketing Channel

14.2 Extruded Graphite Distributors List

14.3 Extruded Graphite Customers

15 Market Dynamics

15.1 Extruded Graphite Market Trends

15.2 Extruded Graphite Drivers

15.3 Extruded Graphite Market Challenges

15.4 Extruded Graphite Market Restraints

16 Research Findings and Conclusion

17 Appendix

17.1 Research Methodology

17.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

17.1.2 Data Source

17.2 Author List

17.3 Disclaimer

