Extraoral X-ray Imaging Market Growing Popularity and Trends in the Global Industry 2022 | Envista Holdings, Dentsply Sirona, Vatech

A newly published report titled “(Extraoral X-ray Imaging Market)” by QY Research throws light on the industry dynamics and current and future trends that play a key role in determining the business expansion. The report also highlights the key driving factors and restraints that are impacting the growth. For a comprehensive understanding, the professionals have reviewed the regulatory scenario, market entry strategies, best industry practices, pricing strategy, technology landscape, and consumption, sales, and demand outlook. Y-o-Y growth estimates have also been included to provide the users with accurate statistics and facts. This report will give the readers a bigger and see-through picture of the overall scenario.

Covid-19 Impact Outlook

This section of the report reveals the consequence of the covid pandemic on business, globally. Effect on manufacturing activities, production, demand, supply chain and logistics management, and distribution networks has been exposed in this report. The analysts have pointed out the measures or strategies that the companies are taking up to fight the covid-19 impact. Moreover, they have identified key opportunities that are emerging post-COVID-19. This will help the players capitalize on the opportunities to recover losses and stabilize their businesses

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Extraoral X-ray Imaging report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Extraoral X-ray Imaging market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Extraoral X-ray Imaging market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Extraoral X-ray Imaging market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Extraoral X-ray Imaging market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Extraoral X-ray Imaging market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Envista Holdings

Dentsply Sirona

Vatech

Planmeca

Carestream Dental

Morita

Yoshida

Air Techniques

NewTom (Cefla)

Midmark

Asahi Roentgen

Acteon

Meyer

LargeV



Market Segmentation by Product:

Panoramic

CBCT



Market Segmentation by Application:

Hospital

Dental Clinic



The Extraoral X-ray Imaging Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Extraoral X-ray Imaging market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Extraoral X-ray Imaging market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Frequently Asked Questions

At what growth rate is the application segment expected to expand?

Which factors will lead to the Extraoral X-ray Imaging market expansion?

What will be the global Extraoral X-ray Imaging market size by 2028?

What are the key constraints in the Extraoral X-ray Imaging market growth?

Which type segment will witness healthy growth from xx to xx?

Which region presents lucrative growth prospects?

Which companies are the key innovators in the Extraoral X-ray Imaging market?

What are the key business strategies for post-covid recovery?

Who are the key leaders in the global Extraoral X-ray Imaging market?

Which technological advancements will influence the Extraoral X-ray Imaging market growth?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Extraoral X-ray Imaging Product Introduction

1.2 Global Extraoral X-ray Imaging Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Extraoral X-ray Imaging Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Extraoral X-ray Imaging Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States Extraoral X-ray Imaging Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States Extraoral X-ray Imaging Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States Extraoral X-ray Imaging Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 Extraoral X-ray Imaging Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Extraoral X-ray Imaging in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Extraoral X-ray Imaging Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 Extraoral X-ray Imaging Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Extraoral X-ray Imaging Industry Trends

1.5.2 Extraoral X-ray Imaging Market Drivers

1.5.3 Extraoral X-ray Imaging Market Challenges

1.5.4 Extraoral X-ray Imaging Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1 Extraoral X-ray Imaging Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 Panoramic

2.1.2 CBCT

2.2 Global Extraoral X-ray Imaging Market Size by Type

2.2.1 Global Extraoral X-ray Imaging Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global Extraoral X-ray Imaging Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 Global Extraoral X-ray Imaging Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United States Extraoral X-ray Imaging Market Size by Type

2.3.1 United States Extraoral X-ray Imaging Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United States Extraoral X-ray Imaging Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United States Extraoral X-ray Imaging Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Application

3.1 Extraoral X-ray Imaging Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Hospital

3.1.2 Dental Clinic

3.2 Global Extraoral X-ray Imaging Market Size by Application

3.2.1 Global Extraoral X-ray Imaging Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 Global Extraoral X-ray Imaging Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 Global Extraoral X-ray Imaging Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United States Extraoral X-ray Imaging Market Size by Application

3.3.1 United States Extraoral X-ray Imaging Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United States Extraoral X-ray Imaging Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United States Extraoral X-ray Imaging Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 Global Extraoral X-ray Imaging Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Extraoral X-ray Imaging Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Extraoral X-ray Imaging Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Extraoral X-ray Imaging Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 Global Extraoral X-ray Imaging Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 Global Extraoral X-ray Imaging Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Extraoral X-ray Imaging Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Extraoral X-ray Imaging Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of Extraoral X-ray Imaging in 2021

4.2.3 Global Extraoral X-ray Imaging Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Extraoral X-ray Imaging Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 Global Extraoral X-ray Imaging Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 Manufacturers Extraoral X-ray Imaging Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Extraoral X-ray Imaging Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Extraoral X-ray Imaging Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Extraoral X-ray Imaging Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Extraoral X-ray Imaging Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United States Extraoral X-ray Imaging Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Extraoral X-ray Imaging Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Extraoral X-ray Imaging Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Extraoral X-ray Imaging Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Extraoral X-ray Imaging Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Extraoral X-ray Imaging Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Extraoral X-ray Imaging Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Extraoral X-ray Imaging Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Extraoral X-ray Imaging Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Extraoral X-ray Imaging Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Extraoral X-ray Imaging Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 U.S.

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Extraoral X-ray Imaging Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Extraoral X-ray Imaging Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.2.12 Philippines

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Extraoral X-ray Imaging Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Extraoral X-ray Imaging Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Extraoral X-ray Imaging Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Extraoral X-ray Imaging Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Extraoral X-ray Imaging Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Extraoral X-ray Imaging Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Envista Holdings

7.1.1 Envista Holdings Corporation Information

7.1.2 Envista Holdings Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 Envista Holdings Extraoral X-ray Imaging Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 Envista Holdings Extraoral X-ray Imaging Products Offered

7.1.5 Envista Holdings Recent Development

7.2 Dentsply Sirona

7.2.1 Dentsply Sirona Corporation Information

7.2.2 Dentsply Sirona Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 Dentsply Sirona Extraoral X-ray Imaging Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 Dentsply Sirona Extraoral X-ray Imaging Products Offered

7.2.5 Dentsply Sirona Recent Development

7.3 Vatech

7.3.1 Vatech Corporation Information

7.3.2 Vatech Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 Vatech Extraoral X-ray Imaging Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Vatech Extraoral X-ray Imaging Products Offered

7.3.5 Vatech Recent Development

7.4 Planmeca

7.4.1 Planmeca Corporation Information

7.4.2 Planmeca Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 Planmeca Extraoral X-ray Imaging Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 Planmeca Extraoral X-ray Imaging Products Offered

7.4.5 Planmeca Recent Development

7.5 Carestream Dental

7.5.1 Carestream Dental Corporation Information

7.5.2 Carestream Dental Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 Carestream Dental Extraoral X-ray Imaging Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 Carestream Dental Extraoral X-ray Imaging Products Offered

7.5.5 Carestream Dental Recent Development

7.6 Morita

7.6.1 Morita Corporation Information

7.6.2 Morita Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 Morita Extraoral X-ray Imaging Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 Morita Extraoral X-ray Imaging Products Offered

7.6.5 Morita Recent Development

7.7 Yoshida

7.7.1 Yoshida Corporation Information

7.7.2 Yoshida Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 Yoshida Extraoral X-ray Imaging Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 Yoshida Extraoral X-ray Imaging Products Offered

7.7.5 Yoshida Recent Development

7.8 Air Techniques

7.8.1 Air Techniques Corporation Information

7.8.2 Air Techniques Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 Air Techniques Extraoral X-ray Imaging Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 Air Techniques Extraoral X-ray Imaging Products Offered

7.8.5 Air Techniques Recent Development

7.9 NewTom (Cefla)

7.9.1 NewTom (Cefla) Corporation Information

7.9.2 NewTom (Cefla) Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 NewTom (Cefla) Extraoral X-ray Imaging Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 NewTom (Cefla) Extraoral X-ray Imaging Products Offered

7.9.5 NewTom (Cefla) Recent Development

7.10 Midmark

7.10.1 Midmark Corporation Information

7.10.2 Midmark Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 Midmark Extraoral X-ray Imaging Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 Midmark Extraoral X-ray Imaging Products Offered

7.10.5 Midmark Recent Development

7.11 Asahi Roentgen

7.11.1 Asahi Roentgen Corporation Information

7.11.2 Asahi Roentgen Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 Asahi Roentgen Extraoral X-ray Imaging Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 Asahi Roentgen Extraoral X-ray Imaging Products Offered

7.11.5 Asahi Roentgen Recent Development

7.12 Acteon

7.12.1 Acteon Corporation Information

7.12.2 Acteon Description and Business Overview

7.12.3 Acteon Extraoral X-ray Imaging Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 Acteon Products Offered

7.12.5 Acteon Recent Development

7.13 Meyer

7.13.1 Meyer Corporation Information

7.13.2 Meyer Description and Business Overview

7.13.3 Meyer Extraoral X-ray Imaging Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.13.4 Meyer Products Offered

7.13.5 Meyer Recent Development

7.14 LargeV

7.14.1 LargeV Corporation Information

7.14.2 LargeV Description and Business Overview

7.14.3 LargeV Extraoral X-ray Imaging Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.14.4 LargeV Products Offered

7.14.5 LargeV Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 Extraoral X-ray Imaging Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 Extraoral X-ray Imaging Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 Extraoral X-ray Imaging Distributors

8.3 Extraoral X-ray Imaging Production Mode & Process

8.4 Extraoral X-ray Imaging Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 Extraoral X-ray Imaging Sales Channels

8.4.2 Extraoral X-ray Imaging Distributors

8.5 Extraoral X-ray Imaging Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

