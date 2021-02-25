Extracorporeal Shock Wave Therapy Device Market 2021 Top Key Manufacturers, Technology Trends, Functional Survey 2027 | Chattanooga(DJO)(US), BTL(UK), Storz Medical(Switzerland)

“

The report titled Global Extracorporeal Shock Wave Therapy Device Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Extracorporeal Shock Wave Therapy Device market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Extracorporeal Shock Wave Therapy Device market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Extracorporeal Shock Wave Therapy Device market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Extracorporeal Shock Wave Therapy Device market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Extracorporeal Shock Wave Therapy Device report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Extracorporeal Shock Wave Therapy Device report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Extracorporeal Shock Wave Therapy Device market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Extracorporeal Shock Wave Therapy Device market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Extracorporeal Shock Wave Therapy Device market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Extracorporeal Shock Wave Therapy Device market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Extracorporeal Shock Wave Therapy Device market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Chattanooga(DJO)(US), BTL(UK), Storz Medical(Switzerland), EMS Electro Medical Systems(Switzerland), MTS Medical(Germany), Zimmer MedizinSysteme(Germany), Gymna(Belgium), Likamed GmbH(Germany), Inceler Medikal(Turkey), HANIL-TM(Korea), HnT Medical(Korea), Urontech(Korea), Wikkon(China), Longest(China), Xiangyu Medical(China), Shengchang Medical(China)

Market Segmentation by Product: Table-top/Portable ESWT Device

Hand-push Type ESWT Device



Market Segmentation by Application: Medical Institutions

Physical Therapy and Sports Center



The Extracorporeal Shock Wave Therapy Device Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Extracorporeal Shock Wave Therapy Device market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Extracorporeal Shock Wave Therapy Device market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Extracorporeal Shock Wave Therapy Device market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Extracorporeal Shock Wave Therapy Device industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Extracorporeal Shock Wave Therapy Device market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Extracorporeal Shock Wave Therapy Device market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Extracorporeal Shock Wave Therapy Device market?

Table of Contents:

1 Extracorporeal Shock Wave Therapy Device Market Overview

1.1 Extracorporeal Shock Wave Therapy Device Product Scope

1.2 Extracorporeal Shock Wave Therapy Device Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Extracorporeal Shock Wave Therapy Device Sales by Type (2016 & 2021 & 2027)

1.2.2 Table-top/Portable ESWT Device

1.2.3 Hand-push Type ESWT Device

1.3 Extracorporeal Shock Wave Therapy Device Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Extracorporeal Shock Wave Therapy Device Sales Comparison by Application (2016 & 2021 & 2027)

1.3.2 Medical Institutions

1.3.3 Physical Therapy and Sports Center

1.4 Extracorporeal Shock Wave Therapy Device Market Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.1 Global Extracorporeal Shock Wave Therapy Device Market Size in Value Growth Rate (2016-2027)

1.4.2 Global Extracorporeal Shock Wave Therapy Device Market Size in Volume Growth Rate (2016-2027)

1.4.3 Global Extracorporeal Shock Wave Therapy Device Price Trends (2016-2027)

2 Extracorporeal Shock Wave Therapy Device Estimates and Forecasts by Region

2.1 Global Extracorporeal Shock Wave Therapy Device Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.2 Global Extracorporeal Shock Wave Therapy Device Retrospective Market Scenario by Region (2016-2021)

2.2.1 Global Extracorporeal Shock Wave Therapy Device Sales Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

2.2.2 Global Extracorporeal Shock Wave Therapy Device Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Extracorporeal Shock Wave Therapy Device Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.1 Global Extracorporeal Shock Wave Therapy Device Sales Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.2 Global Extracorporeal Shock Wave Therapy Device Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.4 Geographic Market Analysis: Market Facts & Figures

2.4.1 North America Extracorporeal Shock Wave Therapy Device Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

2.4.2 Europe Extracorporeal Shock Wave Therapy Device Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

2.4.3 China Extracorporeal Shock Wave Therapy Device Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

2.4.4 Japan Extracorporeal Shock Wave Therapy Device Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

2.4.5 Southeast Asia Extracorporeal Shock Wave Therapy Device Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

2.4.6 India Extracorporeal Shock Wave Therapy Device Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

3 Global Extracorporeal Shock Wave Therapy Device Competition Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Extracorporeal Shock Wave Therapy Device Players by Sales (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Top Extracorporeal Shock Wave Therapy Device Players by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Extracorporeal Shock Wave Therapy Device Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Extracorporeal Shock Wave Therapy Device as of 2020)

3.4 Global Extracorporeal Shock Wave Therapy Device Average Price by Company (2016-2021)

3.5 Manufacturers Extracorporeal Shock Wave Therapy Device Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Global Extracorporeal Shock Wave Therapy Device Market Size by Type

4.1 Global Extracorporeal Shock Wave Therapy Device Historic Market Review by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.1 Global Extracorporeal Shock Wave Therapy Device Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.2 Global Extracorporeal Shock Wave Therapy Device Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.3 Global Extracorporeal Shock Wave Therapy Device Price by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Extracorporeal Shock Wave Therapy Device Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.1 Global Extracorporeal Shock Wave Therapy Device Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.2 Global Extracorporeal Shock Wave Therapy Device Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.3 Global Extracorporeal Shock Wave Therapy Device Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

5 Global Extracorporeal Shock Wave Therapy Device Market Size by Application

5.1 Global Extracorporeal Shock Wave Therapy Device Historic Market Review by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.1 Global Extracorporeal Shock Wave Therapy Device Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Extracorporeal Shock Wave Therapy Device Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.3 Global Extracorporeal Shock Wave Therapy Device Price by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Extracorporeal Shock Wave Therapy Device Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.1 Global Extracorporeal Shock Wave Therapy Device Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.2 Global Extracorporeal Shock Wave Therapy Device Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Extracorporeal Shock Wave Therapy Device Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6 North America Extracorporeal Shock Wave Therapy Device Market Facts & Figures

6.1 North America Extracorporeal Shock Wave Therapy Device Sales by Company

6.1.1 North America Extracorporeal Shock Wave Therapy Device Sales by Company (2016-2021)

6.1.2 North America Extracorporeal Shock Wave Therapy Device Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

6.2 North America Extracorporeal Shock Wave Therapy Device Sales Breakdown by Type

6.2.1 North America Extracorporeal Shock Wave Therapy Device Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

6.2.2 North America Extracorporeal Shock Wave Therapy Device Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

6.3 North America Extracorporeal Shock Wave Therapy Device Sales Breakdown by Application

6.3.1 North America Extracorporeal Shock Wave Therapy Device Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 North America Extracorporeal Shock Wave Therapy Device Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)

7 Europe Extracorporeal Shock Wave Therapy Device Market Facts & Figures

7.1 Europe Extracorporeal Shock Wave Therapy Device Sales by Company

7.1.1 Europe Extracorporeal Shock Wave Therapy Device Sales by Company (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Europe Extracorporeal Shock Wave Therapy Device Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

7.2 Europe Extracorporeal Shock Wave Therapy Device Sales Breakdown by Type

7.2.1 Europe Extracorporeal Shock Wave Therapy Device Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

7.2.2 Europe Extracorporeal Shock Wave Therapy Device Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

7.3 Europe Extracorporeal Shock Wave Therapy Device Sales Breakdown by Application

7.3.1 Europe 140 Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

7.3.2 Europe 140 Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)

8 China Extracorporeal Shock Wave Therapy Device Market Facts & Figures

8.1 China Extracorporeal Shock Wave Therapy Device Sales by Company

8.1.1 China Extracorporeal Shock Wave Therapy Device Sales by Company (2016-2021)

8.1.2 China Extracorporeal Shock Wave Therapy Device Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

8.2 China Extracorporeal Shock Wave Therapy Device Sales Breakdown by Type

8.2.1 China Extracorporeal Shock Wave Therapy Device Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

8.2.2 China Extracorporeal Shock Wave Therapy Device Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

8.3 China Extracorporeal Shock Wave Therapy Device Sales Breakdown by Application

8.3.1 China 316 Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

8.3.2 China 316 Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)

9 Japan Extracorporeal Shock Wave Therapy Device Market Facts & Figures

9.1 Japan Extracorporeal Shock Wave Therapy Device Sales by Company

9.1.1 Japan Extracorporeal Shock Wave Therapy Device Sales by Company (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Japan Extracorporeal Shock Wave Therapy Device Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

9.2 Japan Extracorporeal Shock Wave Therapy Device Sales Breakdown by Type

9.2.1 Japan Extracorporeal Shock Wave Therapy Device Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

9.2.2 Japan Extracorporeal Shock Wave Therapy Device Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

9.3 Japan Extracorporeal Shock Wave Therapy Device Sales Breakdown by Application

9.3.1 Japan Jan. Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

9.3.2 Japan Jan. Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)

10 Southeast Asia Extracorporeal Shock Wave Therapy Device Market Facts & Figures

10.1 Southeast Asia Extracorporeal Shock Wave Therapy Device Sales by Company

10.1.1 Southeast Asia Extracorporeal Shock Wave Therapy Device Sales by Company (2016-2021)

10.1.2 Southeast Asia Extracorporeal Shock Wave Therapy Device Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

10.2 Southeast Asia Extracorporeal Shock Wave Therapy Device Sales Breakdown by Type

10.2.1 Southeast Asia Extracorporeal Shock Wave Therapy Device Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

10.2.2 Southeast Asia Extracorporeal Shock Wave Therapy Device Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

10.3 Southeast Asia Extracorporeal Shock Wave Therapy Device Sales Breakdown by Application

10.3.1 Southeast Asia Units Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

10.3.2 Southeast Asia Units Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)

11 India Extracorporeal Shock Wave Therapy Device Market Facts & Figures

11.1 India Extracorporeal Shock Wave Therapy Device Sales by Company

11.1.1 India Extracorporeal Shock Wave Therapy Device Sales by Company (2016-2021)

11.1.2 India Extracorporeal Shock Wave Therapy Device Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

11.2 India Extracorporeal Shock Wave Therapy Device Sales Breakdown by Type

11.2.1 India Extracorporeal Shock Wave Therapy Device Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

11.2.2 India Extracorporeal Shock Wave Therapy Device Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

11.3 India Extracorporeal Shock Wave Therapy Device Sales Breakdown by Application

11.3.1 India Extracorporeal Shock Wave Therapy Device Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

11.3.2 India Extracorporeal Shock Wave Therapy Device Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)

12 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Extracorporeal Shock Wave Therapy Device Business

12.1 Chattanooga(DJO)(US)

12.1.1 Chattanooga(DJO)(US) Corporation Information

12.1.2 Chattanooga(DJO)(US) Business Overview

12.1.3 Chattanooga(DJO)(US) Extracorporeal Shock Wave Therapy Device Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 Chattanooga(DJO)(US) Extracorporeal Shock Wave Therapy Device Products Offered

12.1.5 Chattanooga(DJO)(US) Recent Development

12.2 BTL(UK)

12.2.1 BTL(UK) Corporation Information

12.2.2 BTL(UK) Business Overview

12.2.3 BTL(UK) Extracorporeal Shock Wave Therapy Device Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 BTL(UK) Extracorporeal Shock Wave Therapy Device Products Offered

12.2.5 BTL(UK) Recent Development

12.3 Storz Medical(Switzerland)

12.3.1 Storz Medical(Switzerland) Corporation Information

12.3.2 Storz Medical(Switzerland) Business Overview

12.3.3 Storz Medical(Switzerland) Extracorporeal Shock Wave Therapy Device Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Storz Medical(Switzerland) Extracorporeal Shock Wave Therapy Device Products Offered

12.3.5 Storz Medical(Switzerland) Recent Development

12.4 EMS Electro Medical Systems(Switzerland)

12.4.1 EMS Electro Medical Systems(Switzerland) Corporation Information

12.4.2 EMS Electro Medical Systems(Switzerland) Business Overview

12.4.3 EMS Electro Medical Systems(Switzerland) Extracorporeal Shock Wave Therapy Device Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 EMS Electro Medical Systems(Switzerland) Extracorporeal Shock Wave Therapy Device Products Offered

12.4.5 EMS Electro Medical Systems(Switzerland) Recent Development

12.5 MTS Medical(Germany)

12.5.1 MTS Medical(Germany) Corporation Information

12.5.2 MTS Medical(Germany) Business Overview

12.5.3 MTS Medical(Germany) Extracorporeal Shock Wave Therapy Device Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 MTS Medical(Germany) Extracorporeal Shock Wave Therapy Device Products Offered

12.5.5 MTS Medical(Germany) Recent Development

12.6 Zimmer MedizinSysteme(Germany)

12.6.1 Zimmer MedizinSysteme(Germany) Corporation Information

12.6.2 Zimmer MedizinSysteme(Germany) Business Overview

12.6.3 Zimmer MedizinSysteme(Germany) Extracorporeal Shock Wave Therapy Device Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Zimmer MedizinSysteme(Germany) Extracorporeal Shock Wave Therapy Device Products Offered

12.6.5 Zimmer MedizinSysteme(Germany) Recent Development

12.7 Gymna(Belgium)

12.7.1 Gymna(Belgium) Corporation Information

12.7.2 Gymna(Belgium) Business Overview

12.7.3 Gymna(Belgium) Extracorporeal Shock Wave Therapy Device Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 Gymna(Belgium) Extracorporeal Shock Wave Therapy Device Products Offered

12.7.5 Gymna(Belgium) Recent Development

12.8 Likamed GmbH(Germany)

12.8.1 Likamed GmbH(Germany) Corporation Information

12.8.2 Likamed GmbH(Germany) Business Overview

12.8.3 Likamed GmbH(Germany) Extracorporeal Shock Wave Therapy Device Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 Likamed GmbH(Germany) Extracorporeal Shock Wave Therapy Device Products Offered

12.8.5 Likamed GmbH(Germany) Recent Development

12.9 Inceler Medikal(Turkey)

12.9.1 Inceler Medikal(Turkey) Corporation Information

12.9.2 Inceler Medikal(Turkey) Business Overview

12.9.3 Inceler Medikal(Turkey) Extracorporeal Shock Wave Therapy Device Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 Inceler Medikal(Turkey) Extracorporeal Shock Wave Therapy Device Products Offered

12.9.5 Inceler Medikal(Turkey) Recent Development

12.10 HANIL-TM(Korea)

12.10.1 HANIL-TM(Korea) Corporation Information

12.10.2 HANIL-TM(Korea) Business Overview

12.10.3 HANIL-TM(Korea) Extracorporeal Shock Wave Therapy Device Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 HANIL-TM(Korea) Extracorporeal Shock Wave Therapy Device Products Offered

12.10.5 HANIL-TM(Korea) Recent Development

12.11 HnT Medical(Korea)

12.11.1 HnT Medical(Korea) Corporation Information

12.11.2 HnT Medical(Korea) Business Overview

12.11.3 HnT Medical(Korea) Extracorporeal Shock Wave Therapy Device Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.11.4 HnT Medical(Korea) Extracorporeal Shock Wave Therapy Device Products Offered

12.11.5 HnT Medical(Korea) Recent Development

12.12 Urontech(Korea)

12.12.1 Urontech(Korea) Corporation Information

12.12.2 Urontech(Korea) Business Overview

12.12.3 Urontech(Korea) Extracorporeal Shock Wave Therapy Device Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.12.4 Urontech(Korea) Extracorporeal Shock Wave Therapy Device Products Offered

12.12.5 Urontech(Korea) Recent Development

12.13 Wikkon(China)

12.13.1 Wikkon(China) Corporation Information

12.13.2 Wikkon(China) Business Overview

12.13.3 Wikkon(China) Extracorporeal Shock Wave Therapy Device Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.13.4 Wikkon(China) Extracorporeal Shock Wave Therapy Device Products Offered

12.13.5 Wikkon(China) Recent Development

12.14 Longest(China)

12.14.1 Longest(China) Corporation Information

12.14.2 Longest(China) Business Overview

12.14.3 Longest(China) Extracorporeal Shock Wave Therapy Device Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.14.4 Longest(China) Extracorporeal Shock Wave Therapy Device Products Offered

12.14.5 Longest(China) Recent Development

12.15 Xiangyu Medical(China)

12.15.1 Xiangyu Medical(China) Corporation Information

12.15.2 Xiangyu Medical(China) Business Overview

12.15.3 Xiangyu Medical(China) Extracorporeal Shock Wave Therapy Device Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.15.4 Xiangyu Medical(China) Extracorporeal Shock Wave Therapy Device Products Offered

12.15.5 Xiangyu Medical(China) Recent Development

12.16 Shengchang Medical(China)

12.16.1 Shengchang Medical(China) Corporation Information

12.16.2 Shengchang Medical(China) Business Overview

12.16.3 Shengchang Medical(China) Extracorporeal Shock Wave Therapy Device Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.16.4 Shengchang Medical(China) Extracorporeal Shock Wave Therapy Device Products Offered

12.16.5 Shengchang Medical(China) Recent Development

13 Extracorporeal Shock Wave Therapy Device Manufacturing Cost Analysis

13.1 Extracorporeal Shock Wave Therapy Device Key Raw Materials Analysis

13.1.1 Key Raw Materials

13.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

13.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

13.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

13.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Extracorporeal Shock Wave Therapy Device

13.4 Extracorporeal Shock Wave Therapy Device Industrial Chain Analysis

14 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

14.1 Marketing Channel

14.2 Extracorporeal Shock Wave Therapy Device Distributors List

14.3 Extracorporeal Shock Wave Therapy Device Customers

15 Market Dynamics

15.1 Extracorporeal Shock Wave Therapy Device Market Trends

15.2 Extracorporeal Shock Wave Therapy Device Drivers

15.3 Extracorporeal Shock Wave Therapy Device Market Challenges

15.4 Extracorporeal Shock Wave Therapy Device Market Restraints

16 Research Findings and Conclusion

17 Appendix

17.1 Research Methodology

17.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

17.1.2 Data Source

17.2 Author List

17.3 Disclaimer

”