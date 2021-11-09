Extracorporeal Shock Wave Therapy Device (ESWT) Market Size 2021, Worldwide Survey by Applications, Solutions and SWOT Analysis by 2027 | Chattanooga(DJO) (US), BTL (UK), Storz Medical (CH)

“

The report titled Global Extracorporeal Shock Wave Therapy Device (ESWT) Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Extracorporeal Shock Wave Therapy Device (ESWT) market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Extracorporeal Shock Wave Therapy Device (ESWT) market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Extracorporeal Shock Wave Therapy Device (ESWT) market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Extracorporeal Shock Wave Therapy Device (ESWT) market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Extracorporeal Shock Wave Therapy Device (ESWT) report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Extracorporeal Shock Wave Therapy Device (ESWT) report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Extracorporeal Shock Wave Therapy Device (ESWT) market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Extracorporeal Shock Wave Therapy Device (ESWT) market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Extracorporeal Shock Wave Therapy Device (ESWT) market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Extracorporeal Shock Wave Therapy Device (ESWT) market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Extracorporeal Shock Wave Therapy Device (ESWT) market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Chattanooga(DJO) (US), BTL (UK), Storz Medical (CH), EMS Electro Medical Systems (CH), MTS Medical (DE), Zimmer MedizinSysteme (DE), Gymna (BE), Likamed GmbH (DE), Inceler Medikal (Turkey), HANIL-TM (KR), HnT Medical (KR), Urontech (KR), Wikkon (CN), Longest (CN), Xiangyu Medical (CN), Shengchang Medical (CN)

Market Segmentation by Product:

Table-top/Portable ESWT Device

Hand-push Type ESWT Device



Market Segmentation by Application:

Medical Institutions

Physical Therapy and Sports Center



The Extracorporeal Shock Wave Therapy Device (ESWT) Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Extracorporeal Shock Wave Therapy Device (ESWT) market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Extracorporeal Shock Wave Therapy Device (ESWT) market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Extracorporeal Shock Wave Therapy Device (ESWT) market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Extracorporeal Shock Wave Therapy Device (ESWT) industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Extracorporeal Shock Wave Therapy Device (ESWT) market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Extracorporeal Shock Wave Therapy Device (ESWT) market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Extracorporeal Shock Wave Therapy Device (ESWT) market?

Table of Contents:

1 Extracorporeal Shock Wave Therapy Device (ESWT) Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Extracorporeal Shock Wave Therapy Device (ESWT)

1.2 Extracorporeal Shock Wave Therapy Device (ESWT) Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Extracorporeal Shock Wave Therapy Device (ESWT) Sales Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2021-2027)

1.2.2 Table-top/Portable ESWT Device

1.2.3 Hand-push Type ESWT Device

1.3 Extracorporeal Shock Wave Therapy Device (ESWT) Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Extracorporeal Shock Wave Therapy Device (ESWT) Sales Comparison by Application: (2021-2027)

1.3.2 Medical Institutions

1.3.3 Physical Therapy and Sports Center

1.4 Global Extracorporeal Shock Wave Therapy Device (ESWT) Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

1.4.1 Global Extracorporeal Shock Wave Therapy Device (ESWT) Revenue 2016-2027

1.4.2 Global Extracorporeal Shock Wave Therapy Device (ESWT) Sales 2016-2027

1.4.3 Extracorporeal Shock Wave Therapy Device (ESWT) Market Size by Region: 2016 Versus 2021 Versus 2027

2 Extracorporeal Shock Wave Therapy Device (ESWT) Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Extracorporeal Shock Wave Therapy Device (ESWT) Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Extracorporeal Shock Wave Therapy Device (ESWT) Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Extracorporeal Shock Wave Therapy Device (ESWT) Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Extracorporeal Shock Wave Therapy Device (ESWT) Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type

2.5 Extracorporeal Shock Wave Therapy Device (ESWT) Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Extracorporeal Shock Wave Therapy Device (ESWT) Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 The Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Extracorporeal Shock Wave Therapy Device (ESWT) Players Market Share by Revenue

2.5.3 Global Extracorporeal Shock Wave Therapy Device (ESWT) Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

3 Extracorporeal Shock Wave Therapy Device (ESWT) Retrospective Market Scenario by Region

3.1 Global Extracorporeal Shock Wave Therapy Device (ESWT) Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2016-2021

3.2 Global Extracorporeal Shock Wave Therapy Device (ESWT) Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2016-2021

3.3 North America Extracorporeal Shock Wave Therapy Device (ESWT) Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.3.1 North America Extracorporeal Shock Wave Therapy Device (ESWT) Sales by Country

3.3.2 North America Extracorporeal Shock Wave Therapy Device (ESWT) Revenue by Country

3.3.3 U.S.

3.3.4 Canada

3.4 Europe Extracorporeal Shock Wave Therapy Device (ESWT) Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.4.1 Europe Extracorporeal Shock Wave Therapy Device (ESWT) Sales by Country

3.4.2 Europe Extracorporeal Shock Wave Therapy Device (ESWT) Revenue by Country

3.4.3 Germany

3.4.4 France

3.4.5 U.K.

3.4.6 Italy

3.4.7 Russia

3.5 Asia Pacific Extracorporeal Shock Wave Therapy Device (ESWT) Market Facts & Figures by Region

3.5.1 Asia Pacific Extracorporeal Shock Wave Therapy Device (ESWT) Sales by Region

3.5.2 Asia Pacific Extracorporeal Shock Wave Therapy Device (ESWT) Revenue by Region

3.5.3 China

3.5.4 Japan

3.5.5 South Korea

3.5.6 India

3.5.7 Australia

3.5.8 China Taiwan

3.5.9 Indonesia

3.5.10 Thailand

3.5.11 Malaysia

3.6 Latin America Extracorporeal Shock Wave Therapy Device (ESWT) Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.6.1 Latin America Extracorporeal Shock Wave Therapy Device (ESWT) Sales by Country

3.6.2 Latin America Extracorporeal Shock Wave Therapy Device (ESWT) Revenue by Country

3.6.3 Mexico

3.6.4 Brazil

3.6.5 Argentina

3.7 Middle East and Africa Extracorporeal Shock Wave Therapy Device (ESWT) Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.7.1 Middle East and Africa Extracorporeal Shock Wave Therapy Device (ESWT) Sales by Country

3.7.2 Middle East and Africa Extracorporeal Shock Wave Therapy Device (ESWT) Revenue by Country

3.7.3 Turkey

3.7.4 Saudi Arabia

3.7.5 UAE

4 Global Extracorporeal Shock Wave Therapy Device (ESWT) Historic Market Analysis by Type

4.1 Global Extracorporeal Shock Wave Therapy Device (ESWT) Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Extracorporeal Shock Wave Therapy Device (ESWT) Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.3 Global Extracorporeal Shock Wave Therapy Device (ESWT) Price by Type (2016-2021)

5 Global Extracorporeal Shock Wave Therapy Device (ESWT) Historic Market Analysis by Application

5.1 Global Extracorporeal Shock Wave Therapy Device (ESWT) Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Extracorporeal Shock Wave Therapy Device (ESWT) Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.3 Global Extracorporeal Shock Wave Therapy Device (ESWT) Price by Application (2016-2021)

6 Key Companies Profiled

6.1 Chattanooga(DJO) (US)

6.1.1 Chattanooga(DJO) (US) Corporation Information

6.1.2 Chattanooga(DJO) (US) Description and Business Overview

6.1.3 Chattanooga(DJO) (US) Extracorporeal Shock Wave Therapy Device (ESWT) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.1.4 Chattanooga(DJO) (US) Extracorporeal Shock Wave Therapy Device (ESWT) Product Portfolio

6.1.5 Chattanooga(DJO) (US) Recent Developments/Updates

6.2 BTL (UK)

6.2.1 BTL (UK) Corporation Information

6.2.2 BTL (UK) Description and Business Overview

6.2.3 BTL (UK) Extracorporeal Shock Wave Therapy Device (ESWT) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.2.4 BTL (UK) Extracorporeal Shock Wave Therapy Device (ESWT) Product Portfolio

6.2.5 BTL (UK) Recent Developments/Updates

6.3 Storz Medical (CH)

6.3.1 Storz Medical (CH) Corporation Information

6.3.2 Storz Medical (CH) Description and Business Overview

6.3.3 Storz Medical (CH) Extracorporeal Shock Wave Therapy Device (ESWT) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.3.4 Storz Medical (CH) Extracorporeal Shock Wave Therapy Device (ESWT) Product Portfolio

6.3.5 Storz Medical (CH) Recent Developments/Updates

6.4 EMS Electro Medical Systems (CH)

6.4.1 EMS Electro Medical Systems (CH) Corporation Information

6.4.2 EMS Electro Medical Systems (CH) Description and Business Overview

6.4.3 EMS Electro Medical Systems (CH) Extracorporeal Shock Wave Therapy Device (ESWT) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.4.4 EMS Electro Medical Systems (CH) Extracorporeal Shock Wave Therapy Device (ESWT) Product Portfolio

6.4.5 EMS Electro Medical Systems (CH) Recent Developments/Updates

6.5 MTS Medical (DE)

6.5.1 MTS Medical (DE) Corporation Information

6.5.2 MTS Medical (DE) Description and Business Overview

6.5.3 MTS Medical (DE) Extracorporeal Shock Wave Therapy Device (ESWT) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.5.4 MTS Medical (DE) Extracorporeal Shock Wave Therapy Device (ESWT) Product Portfolio

6.5.5 MTS Medical (DE) Recent Developments/Updates

6.6 Zimmer MedizinSysteme (DE)

6.6.1 Zimmer MedizinSysteme (DE) Corporation Information

6.6.2 Zimmer MedizinSysteme (DE) Description and Business Overview

6.6.3 Zimmer MedizinSysteme (DE) Extracorporeal Shock Wave Therapy Device (ESWT) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.6.4 Zimmer MedizinSysteme (DE) Extracorporeal Shock Wave Therapy Device (ESWT) Product Portfolio

6.6.5 Zimmer MedizinSysteme (DE) Recent Developments/Updates

6.7 Gymna (BE)

6.6.1 Gymna (BE) Corporation Information

6.6.2 Gymna (BE) Description and Business Overview

6.6.3 Gymna (BE) Extracorporeal Shock Wave Therapy Device (ESWT) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.4.4 Gymna (BE) Extracorporeal Shock Wave Therapy Device (ESWT) Product Portfolio

6.7.5 Gymna (BE) Recent Developments/Updates

6.8 Likamed GmbH (DE)

6.8.1 Likamed GmbH (DE) Corporation Information

6.8.2 Likamed GmbH (DE) Description and Business Overview

6.8.3 Likamed GmbH (DE) Extracorporeal Shock Wave Therapy Device (ESWT) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.8.4 Likamed GmbH (DE) Extracorporeal Shock Wave Therapy Device (ESWT) Product Portfolio

6.8.5 Likamed GmbH (DE) Recent Developments/Updates

6.9 Inceler Medikal (Turkey)

6.9.1 Inceler Medikal (Turkey) Corporation Information

6.9.2 Inceler Medikal (Turkey) Description and Business Overview

6.9.3 Inceler Medikal (Turkey) Extracorporeal Shock Wave Therapy Device (ESWT) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.9.4 Inceler Medikal (Turkey) Extracorporeal Shock Wave Therapy Device (ESWT) Product Portfolio

6.9.5 Inceler Medikal (Turkey) Recent Developments/Updates

6.10 HANIL-TM (KR)

6.10.1 HANIL-TM (KR) Corporation Information

6.10.2 HANIL-TM (KR) Description and Business Overview

6.10.3 HANIL-TM (KR) Extracorporeal Shock Wave Therapy Device (ESWT) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.10.4 HANIL-TM (KR) Extracorporeal Shock Wave Therapy Device (ESWT) Product Portfolio

6.10.5 HANIL-TM (KR) Recent Developments/Updates

6.11 HnT Medical (KR)

6.11.1 HnT Medical (KR) Corporation Information

6.11.2 HnT Medical (KR) Extracorporeal Shock Wave Therapy Device (ESWT) Description and Business Overview

6.11.3 HnT Medical (KR) Extracorporeal Shock Wave Therapy Device (ESWT) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.11.4 HnT Medical (KR) Extracorporeal Shock Wave Therapy Device (ESWT) Product Portfolio

6.11.5 HnT Medical (KR) Recent Developments/Updates

6.12 Urontech (KR)

6.12.1 Urontech (KR) Corporation Information

6.12.2 Urontech (KR) Extracorporeal Shock Wave Therapy Device (ESWT) Description and Business Overview

6.12.3 Urontech (KR) Extracorporeal Shock Wave Therapy Device (ESWT) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.12.4 Urontech (KR) Extracorporeal Shock Wave Therapy Device (ESWT) Product Portfolio

6.12.5 Urontech (KR) Recent Developments/Updates

6.13 Wikkon (CN)

6.13.1 Wikkon (CN) Corporation Information

6.13.2 Wikkon (CN) Extracorporeal Shock Wave Therapy Device (ESWT) Description and Business Overview

6.13.3 Wikkon (CN) Extracorporeal Shock Wave Therapy Device (ESWT) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.13.4 Wikkon (CN) Extracorporeal Shock Wave Therapy Device (ESWT) Product Portfolio

6.13.5 Wikkon (CN) Recent Developments/Updates

6.14 Longest (CN)

6.14.1 Longest (CN) Corporation Information

6.14.2 Longest (CN) Extracorporeal Shock Wave Therapy Device (ESWT) Description and Business Overview

6.14.3 Longest (CN) Extracorporeal Shock Wave Therapy Device (ESWT) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.14.4 Longest (CN) Extracorporeal Shock Wave Therapy Device (ESWT) Product Portfolio

6.14.5 Longest (CN) Recent Developments/Updates

6.15 Xiangyu Medical (CN)

6.15.1 Xiangyu Medical (CN) Corporation Information

6.15.2 Xiangyu Medical (CN) Extracorporeal Shock Wave Therapy Device (ESWT) Description and Business Overview

6.15.3 Xiangyu Medical (CN) Extracorporeal Shock Wave Therapy Device (ESWT) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.15.4 Xiangyu Medical (CN) Extracorporeal Shock Wave Therapy Device (ESWT) Product Portfolio

6.15.5 Xiangyu Medical (CN) Recent Developments/Updates

6.16 Shengchang Medical (CN)

6.16.1 Shengchang Medical (CN) Corporation Information

6.16.2 Shengchang Medical (CN) Extracorporeal Shock Wave Therapy Device (ESWT) Description and Business Overview

6.16.3 Shengchang Medical (CN) Extracorporeal Shock Wave Therapy Device (ESWT) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.16.4 Shengchang Medical (CN) Extracorporeal Shock Wave Therapy Device (ESWT) Product Portfolio

6.16.5 Shengchang Medical (CN) Recent Developments/Updates

7 Extracorporeal Shock Wave Therapy Device (ESWT) Manufacturing Cost Analysis

7.1 Extracorporeal Shock Wave Therapy Device (ESWT) Key Raw Materials Analysis

7.1.1 Key Raw Materials

7.1.2 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

7.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

7.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Extracorporeal Shock Wave Therapy Device (ESWT)

7.4 Extracorporeal Shock Wave Therapy Device (ESWT) Industrial Chain Analysis

8 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

8.1 Marketing Channel

8.2 Extracorporeal Shock Wave Therapy Device (ESWT) Distributors List

8.3 Extracorporeal Shock Wave Therapy Device (ESWT) Customers

9 Extracorporeal Shock Wave Therapy Device (ESWT) Market Dynamics

9.1 Extracorporeal Shock Wave Therapy Device (ESWT) Industry Trends

9.2 Extracorporeal Shock Wave Therapy Device (ESWT) Growth Drivers

9.3 Extracorporeal Shock Wave Therapy Device (ESWT) Market Challenges

9.4 Extracorporeal Shock Wave Therapy Device (ESWT) Market Restraints

10 Global Market Forecast

10.1 Extracorporeal Shock Wave Therapy Device (ESWT) Market Estimates and Projections by Type

10.1.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Extracorporeal Shock Wave Therapy Device (ESWT) by Type (2022-2027)

10.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Extracorporeal Shock Wave Therapy Device (ESWT) by Type (2022-2027)

10.2 Extracorporeal Shock Wave Therapy Device (ESWT) Market Estimates and Projections by Application

10.2.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Extracorporeal Shock Wave Therapy Device (ESWT) by Application (2022-2027)

10.2.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Extracorporeal Shock Wave Therapy Device (ESWT) by Application (2022-2027)

10.3 Extracorporeal Shock Wave Therapy Device (ESWT) Market Estimates and Projections by Region

10.3.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Extracorporeal Shock Wave Therapy Device (ESWT) by Region (2022-2027)

10.3.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Extracorporeal Shock Wave Therapy Device (ESWT) by Region (2022-2027)

11 Research Finding and Conclusion

12 Methodology and Data Source

12.1 Methodology/Research Approach

12.1.1 Research Programs/Design

12.1.2 Market Size Estimation

12.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

12.2 Data Source

12.2.1 Secondary Sources

12.2.2 Primary Sources

12.3 Author List

12.4 Disclaimer

