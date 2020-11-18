Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation System Market Brief Analysis and Application, Growth by 2026 | Getinge Group, Medtronic plc, LivaNova PLC, XENIOS AG

“

LOS ANGELES, United States: The report is an all-inclusive research study of the global Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation System market taking into account the growth factors, recent trends, developments, opportunities, and competitive landscape. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation System market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation System report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation System report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation System market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation System market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation System market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation System market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation System market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation System Market Research Report: Getinge Group, Medtronic plc, LivaNova PLC, XENIOS AG, Terumo Corporation, MicroPort Scientific Corporation, NIPRO Corporation, OriGen Biomedical, ALung Technologies, EUROSETS S.r.l.

Types: Veno-Arterial (VA)

Veno-Venous (VV)

Arterio-Venous (AV)



Applications: Newborn

Children

Adult



The Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation System Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation System market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation System market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation System market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation System industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation System market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation System market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation System market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation System Product Introduction

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered: Ranking of Global Top Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation System Manufacturers by Revenue in 2019

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation System Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Veno-Arterial (VA)

1.4.3 Veno-Venous (VV)

1.4.4 Arterio-Venous (AV)

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation System Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Newborn

1.5.3 Children

1.5.4 Adult

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation System Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation System Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation System Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.1.3 Global Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation System Production Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.2 Global Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation System, Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

2.3.2 Global Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation System Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.3.3 Global Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation System Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

2.4 Key Trends for Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation System Markets & Products

2.5 Primary Interviews with Key Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation System Players (Opinion Leaders)

3 Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation System Manufacturers by Production Capacity

3.1.1 Global Top Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation System Manufacturers by Production Capacity (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Top Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation System Manufacturers by Production (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global Top Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation System Manufacturers Market Share by Production

3.2 Global Top Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation System Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Top Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation System Manufacturers by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Top Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation System Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation System Revenue in 2019

3.3 Global Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation System Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation System Production by Regions

4.1 Global Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation System Historic Market Facts & Figures by Regions

4.1.1 Global Top Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation System Regions by Production (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Top Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation System Regions by Revenue (2015-2020)

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation System Production (2015-2020)

4.2.2 North America Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation System Revenue (2015-2020)

4.2.3 Key Players in North America

4.2.4 North America Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation System Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation System Production (2015-2020)

4.3.2 Europe Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation System Revenue (2015-2020)

4.3.3 Key Players in Europe

4.3.4 Europe Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation System Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.4 China

4.4.1 China Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation System Production (2015-2020)

4.4.2 China Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation System Revenue (2015-2020)

4.4.3 Key Players in China

4.4.4 China Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation System Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.5 Japan

4.5.1 Japan Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation System Production (2015-2020)

4.5.2 Japan Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation System Revenue (2015-2020)

4.5.3 Key Players in Japan

4.5.4 Japan Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation System Import & Export (2015-2020)

5 Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation System Consumption by Region

5.1 Global Top Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation System Regions by Consumption

5.1.1 Global Top Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation System Regions by Consumption (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Top Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation System Regions Market Share by Consumption (2015-2020)

5.2 North America

5.2.1 North America Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation System Consumption by Application

5.2.2 North America Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation System Consumption by Countries

5.2.3 U.S.

5.2.4 Canada

5.3 Europe

5.3.1 Europe Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation System Consumption by Application

5.3.2 Europe Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation System Consumption by Countries

5.3.3 Germany

5.3.4 France

5.3.5 U.K.

5.3.6 Italy

5.3.7 Russia

5.4 Asia Pacific

5.4.1 Asia Pacific Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation System Consumption by Application

5.4.2 Asia Pacific Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation System Consumption by Regions

5.4.3 China

5.4.4 Japan

5.4.5 South Korea

5.4.6 India

5.4.7 Australia

5.4.8 Taiwan

5.4.9 Indonesia

5.4.10 Thailand

5.4.11 Malaysia

5.4.12 Philippines

5.4.13 Vietnam

5.5 Central & South America

5.5.1 Central & South America Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation System Consumption by Application

5.5.2 Central & South America Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation System Consumption by Country

5.5.3 Mexico

5.5.3 Brazil

5.5.3 Argentina

5.6 Middle East and Africa

5.6.1 Middle East and Africa Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation System Consumption by Application

5.6.2 Middle East and Africa Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation System Consumption by Countries

5.6.3 Turkey

5.6.4 Saudi Arabia

5.6.5 U.A.E

6 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

6.1 Global Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation System Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Global Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation System Production by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation System Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.3 Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation System Price by Type (2015-2020)

6.2 Global Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation System Market Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Global Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation System Production Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Global Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation System Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.3 Global Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation System Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.3 Global Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation System Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

7 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

7.2.1 Global Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation System Consumption Historic Breakdown by Application (2015-2020)

7.2.2 Global Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation System Consumption Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

8 Corporate Profiles

8.1 Getinge Group

8.1.1 Getinge Group Corporation Information

8.1.2 Getinge Group Overview

8.1.3 Getinge Group Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.1.4 Getinge Group Product Description

8.1.5 Getinge Group Related Developments

8.2 Medtronic plc

8.2.1 Medtronic plc Corporation Information

8.2.2 Medtronic plc Overview

8.2.3 Medtronic plc Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.2.4 Medtronic plc Product Description

8.2.5 Medtronic plc Related Developments

8.3 LivaNova PLC

8.3.1 LivaNova PLC Corporation Information

8.3.2 LivaNova PLC Overview

8.3.3 LivaNova PLC Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.3.4 LivaNova PLC Product Description

8.3.5 LivaNova PLC Related Developments

8.4 XENIOS AG

8.4.1 XENIOS AG Corporation Information

8.4.2 XENIOS AG Overview

8.4.3 XENIOS AG Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.4.4 XENIOS AG Product Description

8.4.5 XENIOS AG Related Developments

8.5 Terumo Corporation

8.5.1 Terumo Corporation Corporation Information

8.5.2 Terumo Corporation Overview

8.5.3 Terumo Corporation Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.5.4 Terumo Corporation Product Description

8.5.5 Terumo Corporation Related Developments

8.6 MicroPort Scientific Corporation

8.6.1 MicroPort Scientific Corporation Corporation Information

8.6.2 MicroPort Scientific Corporation Overview

8.6.3 MicroPort Scientific Corporation Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.6.4 MicroPort Scientific Corporation Product Description

8.6.5 MicroPort Scientific Corporation Related Developments

8.7 NIPRO Corporation

8.7.1 NIPRO Corporation Corporation Information

8.7.2 NIPRO Corporation Overview

8.7.3 NIPRO Corporation Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.7.4 NIPRO Corporation Product Description

8.7.5 NIPRO Corporation Related Developments

8.8 OriGen Biomedical

8.8.1 OriGen Biomedical Corporation Information

8.8.2 OriGen Biomedical Overview

8.8.3 OriGen Biomedical Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.8.4 OriGen Biomedical Product Description

8.8.5 OriGen Biomedical Related Developments

8.9 ALung Technologies

8.9.1 ALung Technologies Corporation Information

8.9.2 ALung Technologies Overview

8.9.3 ALung Technologies Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.9.4 ALung Technologies Product Description

8.9.5 ALung Technologies Related Developments

8.10 EUROSETS S.r.l.

8.10.1 EUROSETS S.r.l. Corporation Information

8.10.2 EUROSETS S.r.l. Overview

8.10.3 EUROSETS S.r.l. Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.10.4 EUROSETS S.r.l. Product Description

8.10.5 EUROSETS S.r.l. Related Developments

9 Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation System Production Forecast by Regions

9.1 Global Top Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation System Regions Forecast by Revenue (2021-2026)

9.2 Global Top Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation System Regions Forecast by Production (2021-2026)

9.3 Key Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation System Production Regions Forecast

9.3.1 North America

9.3.2 Europe

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

10 Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation System Consumption Forecast by Region

10.1 Global Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation System Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.2 North America Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation System Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.3 Europe Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation System Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.4 Asia Pacific Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation System Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.5 Latin America Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation System Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.6 Middle East and Africa Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation System Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

11 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

11.1 Value Chain Analysis

11.2 Sales Channels Analysis

11.2.1 Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation System Sales Channels

11.2.2 Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation System Distributors

11.3 Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation System Customers

12 Market Opportunities & Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

12.1 Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation System Industry

12.2 Market Trends

12.3 Market Opportunities and Drivers

12.4 Market Challenges

12.5 Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation System Market Risks/Restraints

12.6 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13 Key Finding in The Global Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation System Study

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.2 Data Source

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

