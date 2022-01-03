Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) Systems Market Growth, Projections, Analysis, Trends and Forecast 2027 | Medtronic, Maquet, Sorin

“

A newly published report titled “(Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) Systems Market)” by QY Research throws light on the industry dynamics and current and future trends that play a key role in determining the business expansion. The report also highlights the key driving factors and restraints that are impacting the growth. For a comprehensive understanding, the professionals have reviewed the regulatory scenario, market entry strategies, best industry practices, pricing strategy, technology landscape, and consumption, sales, and demand outlook. Y-o-Y growth estimates have also been included to provide the users with accurate statistics and facts. This report will give the readers a bigger and see-through picture of the overall scenario.

Covid-19 Impact Outlook

This section of the report reveals the consequence of the covid pandemic on business, globally. Effect on manufacturing activities, production, demand, supply chain and logistics management, and distribution networks has been exposed in this report. The analysts have pointed out the measures or strategies that the companies are taking up to fight the covid-19 impact. Moreover, they have identified key opportunities that are emerging post-COVID-19. This will help the players capitalize on the opportunities to recover losses and stabilize their businesses

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) Systems report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) Systems market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) Systems market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) Systems market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) Systems market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) Systems market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Medtronic, Maquet, Sorin, Terumo, Xenios

Market Segmentation by Product:

VA (Veno-Arterial) ECMO

VV (Veno-Venous) ECMO



Market Segmentation by Application:

Neonatal

Pediatric

Adult



The Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) Systems Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) Systems market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) Systems market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Table of Contents:

1 Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) Systems Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) Systems

1.2 Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) Systems Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) Systems Sales Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2021-2027)

1.2.2 VA (Veno-Arterial) ECMO

1.2.3 VV (Veno-Venous) ECMO

1.3 Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) Systems Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) Systems Sales Comparison by Application: (2021-2027)

1.3.2 Neonatal

1.3.3 Pediatric

1.3.4 Adult

1.4 Global Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) Systems Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

1.4.1 Global Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) Systems Revenue 2016-2027

1.4.2 Global Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) Systems Sales 2016-2027

1.4.3 Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) Systems Market Size by Region: 2016 Versus 2021 Versus 2027

2 Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) Systems Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) Systems Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) Systems Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) Systems Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) Systems Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type

2.5 Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) Systems Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) Systems Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 The Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) Systems Players Market Share by Revenue

2.5.3 Global Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) Systems Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

3 Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) Systems Retrospective Market Scenario by Region

3.1 Global Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) Systems Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2016-2021

3.2 Global Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) Systems Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2016-2021

3.3 North America Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) Systems Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.3.1 North America Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) Systems Sales by Country

3.3.2 North America Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) Systems Revenue by Country

3.3.3 U.S.

3.3.4 Canada

3.4 Europe Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) Systems Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.4.1 Europe Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) Systems Sales by Country

3.4.2 Europe Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) Systems Revenue by Country

3.4.3 Germany

3.4.4 France

3.4.5 U.K.

3.4.6 Italy

3.4.7 Russia

3.5 Asia Pacific Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) Systems Market Facts & Figures by Region

3.5.1 Asia Pacific Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) Systems Sales by Region

3.5.2 Asia Pacific Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) Systems Revenue by Region

3.5.3 China

3.5.4 Japan

3.5.5 South Korea

3.5.6 India

3.5.7 Australia

3.5.8 Taiwan

3.5.9 Indonesia

3.5.10 Thailand

3.5.11 Malaysia

3.5.12 Philippines

3.5.13 Vietnam

3.6 Latin America Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) Systems Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.6.1 Latin America Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) Systems Sales by Country

3.6.2 Latin America Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) Systems Revenue by Country

3.6.3 Mexico

3.6.4 Brazil

3.6.5 Argentina

3.7 Middle East and Africa Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) Systems Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.7.1 Middle East and Africa Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) Systems Sales by Country

3.7.2 Middle East and Africa Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) Systems Revenue by Country

3.7.3 Turkey

3.7.4 Saudi Arabia

3.7.5 U.A.E

4 Global Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) Systems Historic Market Analysis by Type

4.1 Global Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) Systems Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) Systems Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.3 Global Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) Systems Price by Type (2016-2021)

5 Global Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) Systems Historic Market Analysis by Application

5.1 Global Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) Systems Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) Systems Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.3 Global Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) Systems Price by Application (2016-2021)

6 Key Companies Profiled

6.1 Medtronic

6.1.1 Medtronic Corporation Information

6.1.2 Medtronic Description and Business Overview

6.1.3 Medtronic Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) Systems Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.1.4 Medtronic Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) Systems Product Portfolio

6.1.5 Medtronic Recent Developments/Updates

6.2 Maquet

6.2.1 Maquet Corporation Information

6.2.2 Maquet Description and Business Overview

6.2.3 Maquet Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) Systems Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.2.4 Maquet Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) Systems Product Portfolio

6.2.5 Maquet Recent Developments/Updates

6.3 Sorin

6.3.1 Sorin Corporation Information

6.3.2 Sorin Description and Business Overview

6.3.3 Sorin Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) Systems Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.3.4 Sorin Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) Systems Product Portfolio

6.3.5 Sorin Recent Developments/Updates

6.4 Terumo

6.4.1 Terumo Corporation Information

6.4.2 Terumo Description and Business Overview

6.4.3 Terumo Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) Systems Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.4.4 Terumo Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) Systems Product Portfolio

6.4.5 Terumo Recent Developments/Updates

6.5 Xenios

6.5.1 Xenios Corporation Information

6.5.2 Xenios Description and Business Overview

6.5.3 Xenios Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) Systems Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.5.4 Xenios Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) Systems Product Portfolio

6.5.5 Xenios Recent Developments/Updates

7 Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) Systems Manufacturing Cost Analysis

7.1 Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) Systems Key Raw Materials Analysis

7.1.1 Key Raw Materials

7.1.2 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

7.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

7.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) Systems

7.4 Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) Systems Industrial Chain Analysis

8 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

8.1 Marketing Channel

8.2 Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) Systems Distributors List

8.3 Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) Systems Customers

9 Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) Systems Market Dynamics

9.1 Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) Systems Industry Trends

9.2 Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) Systems Growth Drivers

9.3 Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) Systems Market Challenges

9.4 Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) Systems Market Restraints

10 Global Market Forecast

10.1 Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) Systems Market Estimates and Projections by Type

10.1.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) Systems by Type (2022-2027)

10.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) Systems by Type (2022-2027)

10.2 Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) Systems Market Estimates and Projections by Application

10.2.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) Systems by Application (2022-2027)

10.2.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) Systems by Application (2022-2027)

10.3 Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) Systems Market Estimates and Projections by Region

10.3.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) Systems by Region (2022-2027)

10.3.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) Systems by Region (2022-2027)

11 Research Finding and Conclusion

12 Methodology and Data Source

12.1 Methodology/Research Approach

12.1.1 Research Programs/Design

12.1.2 Market Size Estimation

12.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

12.2 Data Source

12.2.1 Secondary Sources

12.2.2 Primary Sources

12.3 Author List

12.4 Disclaimer

”