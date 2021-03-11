Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation Device Market Analysis By Manufacturers, Production Capacity, Market Share, Price, Mergers & Forecast 2021-2027 | Maquet, Medtronics, Sorin, Terumo Medical, Nipro Medical

“

The report titled Global Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation Device Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation Device market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation Device market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation Device market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation Device market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation Device report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation Device report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation Device market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation Device market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation Device market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation Device market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation Device market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Maquet, Medtronics, Sorin, Terumo Medical, Nipro Medical, Medos Medizintechnik, MicroPort Scientific, Getinge, LivaNova, XENIOS, OriGen Biomedical, ALung Technologies, Eurosets

Market Segmentation by Product: Veno Artrial (VA)

Veno Venous (VV)

Artrio Venous



Market Segmentation by Application: Hospitals

Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers



The Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation Device Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation Device market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation Device market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation Device market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation Device industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation Device market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation Device market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation Device market?

Table of Contents:

1 Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation Device Market Overview

1.1 Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation Device Product Scope

1.2 Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation Device Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation Device Sales by Type (2016 & 2021 & 2027)

1.2.2 Veno Artrial (VA)

1.2.3 Veno Venous (VV)

1.2.4 Artrio Venous

1.3 Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation Device Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation Device Sales Comparison by Application (2016 & 2021 & 2027)

1.3.2 Hospitals

1.3.3 Clinics

1.3.4 Ambulatory Surgical Centers

1.4 Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation Device Market Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.1 Global Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation Device Market Size in Value Growth Rate (2016-2027)

1.4.2 Global Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation Device Market Size in Volume Growth Rate (2016-2027)

1.4.3 Global Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation Device Price Trends (2016-2027)

2 Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation Device Estimates and Forecasts by Region

2.1 Global Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation Device Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.2 Global Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation Device Retrospective Market Scenario by Region (2016-2021)

2.2.1 Global Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation Device Sales Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

2.2.2 Global Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation Device Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation Device Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.1 Global Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation Device Sales Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.2 Global Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation Device Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.4 Geographic Market Analysis: Market Facts & Figures

2.4.1 North America Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation Device Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

2.4.2 Europe Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation Device Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

2.4.3 China Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation Device Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

2.4.4 Japan Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation Device Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

2.4.5 Southeast Asia Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation Device Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

2.4.6 India Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation Device Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

3 Global Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation Device Competition Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation Device Players by Sales (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Top Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation Device Players by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation Device Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation Device as of 2020)

3.4 Global Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation Device Average Price by Company (2016-2021)

3.5 Manufacturers Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation Device Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Global Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation Device Market Size by Type

4.1 Global Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation Device Historic Market Review by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.1 Global Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation Device Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.2 Global Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation Device Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.3 Global Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation Device Price by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation Device Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.1 Global Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation Device Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.2 Global Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation Device Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.3 Global Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation Device Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

5 Global Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation Device Market Size by Application

5.1 Global Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation Device Historic Market Review by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.1 Global Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation Device Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation Device Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.3 Global Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation Device Price by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation Device Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.1 Global Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation Device Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.2 Global Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation Device Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation Device Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6 North America Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation Device Market Facts & Figures

6.1 North America Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation Device Sales by Company

6.1.1 North America Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation Device Sales by Company (2016-2021)

6.1.2 North America Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation Device Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

6.2 North America Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation Device Sales Breakdown by Type

6.2.1 North America Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation Device Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

6.2.2 North America Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation Device Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

6.3 North America Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation Device Sales Breakdown by Application

6.3.1 North America Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation Device Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 North America Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation Device Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)

7 Europe Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation Device Market Facts & Figures

7.1 Europe Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation Device Sales by Company

7.1.1 Europe Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation Device Sales by Company (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Europe Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation Device Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

7.2 Europe Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation Device Sales Breakdown by Type

7.2.1 Europe Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation Device Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

7.2.2 Europe Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation Device Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

7.3 Europe Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation Device Sales Breakdown by Application

7.3.1 Europe 131 Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

7.3.2 Europe 131 Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)

8 China Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation Device Market Facts & Figures

8.1 China Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation Device Sales by Company

8.1.1 China Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation Device Sales by Company (2016-2021)

8.1.2 China Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation Device Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

8.2 China Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation Device Sales Breakdown by Type

8.2.1 China Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation Device Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

8.2.2 China Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation Device Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

8.3 China Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation Device Sales Breakdown by Application

8.3.1 China 154 Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

8.3.2 China 154 Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)

9 Japan Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation Device Market Facts & Figures

9.1 Japan Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation Device Sales by Company

9.1.1 Japan Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation Device Sales by Company (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Japan Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation Device Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

9.2 Japan Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation Device Sales Breakdown by Type

9.2.1 Japan Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation Device Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

9.2.2 Japan Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation Device Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

9.3 Japan Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation Device Sales Breakdown by Application

9.3.1 Japan Feb. Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

9.3.2 Japan Feb. Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)

10 Southeast Asia Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation Device Market Facts & Figures

10.1 Southeast Asia Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation Device Sales by Company

10.1.1 Southeast Asia Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation Device Sales by Company (2016-2021)

10.1.2 Southeast Asia Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation Device Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

10.2 Southeast Asia Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation Device Sales Breakdown by Type

10.2.1 Southeast Asia Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation Device Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

10.2.2 Southeast Asia Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation Device Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

10.3 Southeast Asia Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation Device Sales Breakdown by Application

10.3.1 Southeast Asia K Units Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

10.3.2 Southeast Asia K Units Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)

11 India Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation Device Market Facts & Figures

11.1 India Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation Device Sales by Company

11.1.1 India Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation Device Sales by Company (2016-2021)

11.1.2 India Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation Device Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

11.2 India Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation Device Sales Breakdown by Type

11.2.1 India Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation Device Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

11.2.2 India Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation Device Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

11.3 India Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation Device Sales Breakdown by Application

11.3.1 India Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation Device Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

11.3.2 India Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation Device Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)

12 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation Device Business

12.1 Maquet

12.1.1 Maquet Corporation Information

12.1.2 Maquet Business Overview

12.1.3 Maquet Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation Device Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 Maquet Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation Device Products Offered

12.1.5 Maquet Recent Development

12.2 Medtronics

12.2.1 Medtronics Corporation Information

12.2.2 Medtronics Business Overview

12.2.3 Medtronics Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation Device Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Medtronics Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation Device Products Offered

12.2.5 Medtronics Recent Development

12.3 Sorin

12.3.1 Sorin Corporation Information

12.3.2 Sorin Business Overview

12.3.3 Sorin Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation Device Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Sorin Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation Device Products Offered

12.3.5 Sorin Recent Development

12.4 Terumo Medical

12.4.1 Terumo Medical Corporation Information

12.4.2 Terumo Medical Business Overview

12.4.3 Terumo Medical Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation Device Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 Terumo Medical Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation Device Products Offered

12.4.5 Terumo Medical Recent Development

12.5 Nipro Medical

12.5.1 Nipro Medical Corporation Information

12.5.2 Nipro Medical Business Overview

12.5.3 Nipro Medical Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation Device Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 Nipro Medical Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation Device Products Offered

12.5.5 Nipro Medical Recent Development

12.6 Medos Medizintechnik

12.6.1 Medos Medizintechnik Corporation Information

12.6.2 Medos Medizintechnik Business Overview

12.6.3 Medos Medizintechnik Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation Device Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Medos Medizintechnik Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation Device Products Offered

12.6.5 Medos Medizintechnik Recent Development

12.7 MicroPort Scientific

12.7.1 MicroPort Scientific Corporation Information

12.7.2 MicroPort Scientific Business Overview

12.7.3 MicroPort Scientific Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation Device Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 MicroPort Scientific Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation Device Products Offered

12.7.5 MicroPort Scientific Recent Development

12.8 Getinge

12.8.1 Getinge Corporation Information

12.8.2 Getinge Business Overview

12.8.3 Getinge Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation Device Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 Getinge Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation Device Products Offered

12.8.5 Getinge Recent Development

12.9 LivaNova

12.9.1 LivaNova Corporation Information

12.9.2 LivaNova Business Overview

12.9.3 LivaNova Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation Device Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 LivaNova Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation Device Products Offered

12.9.5 LivaNova Recent Development

12.10 XENIOS

12.10.1 XENIOS Corporation Information

12.10.2 XENIOS Business Overview

12.10.3 XENIOS Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation Device Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 XENIOS Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation Device Products Offered

12.10.5 XENIOS Recent Development

12.11 OriGen Biomedical

12.11.1 OriGen Biomedical Corporation Information

12.11.2 OriGen Biomedical Business Overview

12.11.3 OriGen Biomedical Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation Device Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.11.4 OriGen Biomedical Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation Device Products Offered

12.11.5 OriGen Biomedical Recent Development

12.12 ALung Technologies

12.12.1 ALung Technologies Corporation Information

12.12.2 ALung Technologies Business Overview

12.12.3 ALung Technologies Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation Device Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.12.4 ALung Technologies Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation Device Products Offered

12.12.5 ALung Technologies Recent Development

12.13 Eurosets

12.13.1 Eurosets Corporation Information

12.13.2 Eurosets Business Overview

12.13.3 Eurosets Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation Device Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.13.4 Eurosets Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation Device Products Offered

12.13.5 Eurosets Recent Development

13 Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation Device Manufacturing Cost Analysis

13.1 Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation Device Key Raw Materials Analysis

13.1.1 Key Raw Materials

13.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

13.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

13.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

13.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation Device

13.4 Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation Device Industrial Chain Analysis

14 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

14.1 Marketing Channel

14.2 Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation Device Distributors List

14.3 Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation Device Customers

15 Market Dynamics

15.1 Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation Device Market Trends

15.2 Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation Device Drivers

15.3 Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation Device Market Challenges

15.4 Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation Device Market Restraints

16 Research Findings and Conclusion

17 Appendix

17.1 Research Methodology

17.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

17.1.2 Data Source

17.2 Author List

17.3 Disclaimer

