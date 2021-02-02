External Storage Market Analysis and Forecast (2021-2027): QY Research|EMC, Hewlett, IBM

The global External Storage market is expected to surge at a steady CAGR in the coming years, states the latest QY Research report. The publication offers an insightful take on the historical data of the market and the milestones it has achieved. The report also includes an assessment of current market trends and dynamics, which helps in mapping the trajectory of the global External Storage market. Analysts have used Porter’s five forces analysis and SWOT analysis to explain the various elements of the market in absolute detail. Furthermore, it also studies the socio-economic factors, political changes, and environmental norms that are likely to affect the global External Storage market.

The research report is committed to giving its readers an unbiased point of view of the global External Storage market. Thus, along with statistics, it includes opinions and recommendation of market experts. This allows the readers to acquire a holistic view of the global market and the segments therein. The research report includes the study of the market segments on the basis of type, application, and region. This helps in identifying segment-specific drivers, restraints, threats, and opportunities.

Request a Sample of this report at:

https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/2545173/global-external-storage-market

The following Companies as the Key Players in the Global External Storage Market Research Report:

Netapp, EMC, Hewlett, IBM, Toshiba, Hitachi, Seagate, Pure Storage, Fujitsu, Dell, Huawei External Storage

Segmental Analysis

The report has classified the global External Storage industry into segments including product type and application. Every segment is evaluated based on growth rate and share. Besides, the analysts have studied the potential regions that may prove rewarding for the External Storage manufcaturers in the coming years. The regional analysis includes reliable predictions on value and volume, thereby helping market players to gain deep insights into the overall External Storage industry.

Global External Storage Market Segment By Type:

Police Optical Storage, Solid State Storage, Flash Memory Devices, External Hard Drives External Storage

Global External Storage Market Segment By Application:

, Enterprise Storage, Industrial Applications, Others

Regions Covered in the Global External Storage Market:

The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt)

North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada)

South America (Brazil etc.)

Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

The scope of the Report:

The research report on the global External Storage market is a comprehensive publication that aims to identify the financial outlook of the market. For the same reason it offers a detailed understanding of the competitive landscape. It studies some of the leading players, their management styles, their research and development statuses, and their expansion strategies.

The report also includes product portfolios and the list of products in the pipeline. It includes a through explanation of the cutting-edging technologies and investments being made to upgrade the existing ones.

Enquire Customization in The Report:

https://www.qyresearch.com/customize-request/form/2545173/global-external-storage-market

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the keyword market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the External Storage industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global External Storage market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global External Storage market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global External Storage market?

Get Full Report In your Inbox within 24 Hours at USD(4900):

https://www.qyresearch.com/settlement/pre/f99d0398a94dcef6a542fb4fb9922ca2,0,1,global-external-storage-market

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 External Storage Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global External Storage Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Police Optical Storage

1.2.3 Solid State Storage

1.2.4 Flash Memory Devices

1.2.5 External Hard Drives

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global External Storage Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Consumer Electronics

1.3.3 Healthcare Devices

1.3.4 Automotive Application

1.3.5 Enterprise Storage

1.3.6 Industrial Applications

1.3.7 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered 2 Global External Storage Production

2.1 Global External Storage Production Capacity (2016-2027)

2.2 Global External Storage Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Global External Storage Production by Region

2.3.1 Global External Storage Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.2 Global External Storage Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)

2.4 North America

2.5 Europe

2.6 China

2.7 Japan

2.8 South Korea 3 Global External Storage Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts

3.1 Global External Storage Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.2 Global External Storage Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.3 Global External Storage Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.4 Global Top External Storage Regions by Sales

3.4.1 Global Top External Storage Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

3.4.2 Global Top External Storage Regions by Sales (2022-2027)

3.5 Global Top External Storage Regions by Revenue

3.5.1 Global Top External Storage Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Global Top External Storage Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)

3.6 North America

3.7 Europe

3.8 Asia-Pacific

3.9 Latin America

3.10 Middle East & Africa 4 Competition by Manufactures

4.1 Global External Storage Supply by Manufacturers

4.1.1 Global Top External Storage Manufacturers by Production Capacity (2020 VS 2021)

4.1.2 Global Top External Storage Manufacturers by Production (2016-2021)

4.2 Global External Storage Sales by Manufacturers

4.2.1 Global Top External Storage Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Top External Storage Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by External Storage Sales in 2020

4.3 Global External Storage Revenue by Manufacturers

4.3.1 Global Top External Storage Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Top External Storage Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by External Storage Revenue in 2020

4.4 Global External Storage Sales Price by Manufacturers

4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

4.5.2 Global External Storage Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.5.3 Global External Storage Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 5 Market Size by Type

5.1 Global External Storage Sales by Type

5.1.1 Global External Storage Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global External Storage Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global External Storage Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.2 Global External Storage Revenue by Type

5.2.1 Global External Storage Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global External Storage Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global External Storage Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.3 Global External Storage Price by Type

5.3.1 Global External Storage Price by Type (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global External Storage Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027) 6 Market Size by Application

6.1 Global External Storage Sales by Application

6.1.1 Global External Storage Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Global External Storage Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

6.1.3 Global External Storage Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.2 Global External Storage Revenue by Application

6.2.1 Global External Storage Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Global External Storage Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

6.2.3 Global External Storage Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.3 Global External Storage Price by Application

6.3.1 Global External Storage Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 Global External Storage Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027) 7 North America

7.1 North America External Storage Market Size by Type

7.1.1 North America External Storage Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.1.2 North America External Storage Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.2 North America External Storage Market Size by Application

7.2.1 North America External Storage Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.2.2 North America External Storage Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.3 North America External Storage Sales by Country

7.3.1 North America External Storage Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.2 North America External Storage Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.3 U.S.

7.3.4 Canada 8 Europe

8.1 Europe External Storage Market Size by Type

8.1.1 Europe External Storage Sales by Type (2016-2027)

8.1.2 Europe External Storage Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

8.2 Europe External Storage Market Size by Application

8.2.1 Europe External Storage Sales by Application (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Europe External Storage Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

8.3 Europe External Storage Sales by Country

8.3.1 Europe External Storage Sales by Country (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Europe External Storage Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

8.3.3 Germany

8.3.4 France

8.3.5 U.K.

8.3.6 Italy

8.3.7 Russia 9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific External Storage Market Size by Type

9.1.1 Asia Pacific External Storage Sales by Type (2016-2027)

9.1.2 Asia Pacific External Storage Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

9.2 Asia Pacific External Storage Market Size by Application

9.2.1 Asia Pacific External Storage Sales by Application (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific External Storage Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

9.3 Asia Pacific External Storage Sales by Region

9.3.1 Asia Pacific External Storage Sales by Region (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Asia Pacific External Storage Revenue by Region (2016-2027)

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

9.3.5 South Korea

9.3.6 India

9.3.7 Australia

9.3.8 Taiwan

9.3.9 Indonesia

9.3.10 Thailand

9.3.11 Malaysia

9.3.12 Philippines 10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America External Storage Market Size by Type

10.1.1 Latin America External Storage Sales by Type (2016-2027)

10.1.2 Latin America External Storage Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

10.2 Latin America External Storage Market Size by Application

10.2.1 Latin America External Storage Sales by Application (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Latin America External Storage Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

10.3 Latin America External Storage Sales by Country

10.3.1 Latin America External Storage Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Latin America External Storage Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.3 Mexico

10.3.4 Brazil

10.3.5 Argentina 11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa External Storage Market Size by Type

11.1.1 Middle East and Africa External Storage Sales by Type (2016-2027)

11.1.2 Middle East and Africa External Storage Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

11.2 Middle East and Africa External Storage Market Size by Application

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa External Storage Sales by Application (2016-2027)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa External Storage Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

11.3 Middle East and Africa External Storage Sales by Country

11.3.1 Middle East and Africa External Storage Sales by Country (2016-2027)

11.3.2 Middle East and Africa External Storage Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

11.3.3 Turkey

11.3.4 Saudi Arabia

11.3.5 U.A.E 12 Corporate Profiles

12.1 Netapp

12.1.1 Netapp Corporation Information

12.1.2 Netapp Overview

12.1.3 Netapp External Storage Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 Netapp External Storage Product Description

12.1.5 Netapp Related Developments

12.2 EMC

12.2.1 EMC Corporation Information

12.2.2 EMC Overview

12.2.3 EMC External Storage Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 EMC External Storage Product Description

12.2.5 EMC Related Developments

12.3 Hewlett

12.3.1 Hewlett Corporation Information

12.3.2 Hewlett Overview

12.3.3 Hewlett External Storage Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Hewlett External Storage Product Description

12.3.5 Hewlett Related Developments

12.4 IBM

12.4.1 IBM Corporation Information

12.4.2 IBM Overview

12.4.3 IBM External Storage Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 IBM External Storage Product Description

12.4.5 IBM Related Developments

12.5 Toshiba

12.5.1 Toshiba Corporation Information

12.5.2 Toshiba Overview

12.5.3 Toshiba External Storage Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 Toshiba External Storage Product Description

12.5.5 Toshiba Related Developments

12.6 Hitachi

12.6.1 Hitachi Corporation Information

12.6.2 Hitachi Overview

12.6.3 Hitachi External Storage Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Hitachi External Storage Product Description

12.6.5 Hitachi Related Developments

12.7 Seagate

12.7.1 Seagate Corporation Information

12.7.2 Seagate Overview

12.7.3 Seagate External Storage Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 Seagate External Storage Product Description

12.7.5 Seagate Related Developments

12.8 Pure Storage

12.8.1 Pure Storage Corporation Information

12.8.2 Pure Storage Overview

12.8.3 Pure Storage External Storage Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 Pure Storage External Storage Product Description

12.8.5 Pure Storage Related Developments

12.9 Fujitsu

12.9.1 Fujitsu Corporation Information

12.9.2 Fujitsu Overview

12.9.3 Fujitsu External Storage Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 Fujitsu External Storage Product Description

12.9.5 Fujitsu Related Developments

12.10 Dell

12.10.1 Dell Corporation Information

12.10.2 Dell Overview

12.10.3 Dell External Storage Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 Dell External Storage Product Description

12.10.5 Dell Related Developments

12.11 Huawei

12.11.1 Huawei Corporation Information

12.11.2 Huawei Overview

12.11.3 Huawei External Storage Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.11.4 Huawei External Storage Product Description

12.11.5 Huawei Related Developments 13 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

13.1 External Storage Industry Chain Analysis

13.2 External Storage Key Raw Materials

13.2.1 Key Raw Materials

13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

13.3 External Storage Production Mode & Process

13.4 External Storage Sales and Marketing

13.4.1 External Storage Sales Channels

13.4.2 External Storage Distributors

13.5 External Storage Customers 14 Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Risks Factors Analysis

14.1 External Storage Industry Trends

14.2 External Storage Market Drivers

14.3 External Storage Market Challenges

14.4 External Storage Market Restraints 15 Key Finding in The Global External Storage Study 16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

About Us

QYResearch always pursuits high product quality with the belief that quality is the soul of business. Through years of effort and supports from huge number of customer supports, QYResearch consulting group has accumulated creative design methods on many high-quality markets investigation and research team with rich experience. Today, QYResearch has become the brand of quality assurance in consulting industry.