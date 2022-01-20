External Hemostatic Device Market Latest Research Report, Size predicts Favorable Growth and Forecast Analysis 2022-2028 | Medline, B. Braun, CareFusion

“

Market Summary

A newly published report titled “(External Hemostatic Device Market)” by QY Research throws light on the industry dynamics and current and future trends that play a key role in determining the business expansion. The report also highlights the key driving factors and restraints that are impacting the growth. For a comprehensive understanding, the professionals have reviewed the regulatory scenario, market entry strategies, best industry practices, pricing strategy, technology landscape, and consumption, sales, and demand outlook. Y-o-Y growth estimates have also been included to provide the users with accurate statistics and facts. This report will give the readers a bigger and see-through picture of the overall scenario.

Covid-19 Impact Outlook

This section of the report reveals the consequence of the covid pandemic on business, globally. Effect on manufacturing activities, production, demand, supply chain and logistics management, and distribution networks has been exposed in this report. The analysts have pointed out the measures or strategies that the companies are taking up to fight the covid-19 impact. Moreover, they have identified key opportunities that are emerging post-COVID-19. This will help the players capitalize on the opportunities to recover losses and stabilize their businesses

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the External Hemostatic Device report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global External Hemostatic Device market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global External Hemostatic Device market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global External Hemostatic Device market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global External Hemostatic Device market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global External Hemostatic Device market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Medline, B. Braun, CareFusion, Asa Dental, Sklar, Scanlan International, Shanghai Medical Instruments, Lawton, Hu-Friedy, Xinhua Surgical, Towne Brothers, Teleflex Medical, Delacroix Chevalier, YDM, M A Corporation, MedGyn Products, Inami, Ted Pella, Medicon eG, J & J Instruments, American Diagnostic

Market Segmentation by Product:

Hemostatic Forceps

Tourniquet

Others



Market Segmentation by Application:

Hospital

Clinic

Medical Center

Others



The External Hemostatic Device Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global External Hemostatic Device market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global External Hemostatic Device market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 External Hemostatic Device Product Introduction

1.2 Global External Hemostatic Device Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global External Hemostatic Device Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global External Hemostatic Device Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States External Hemostatic Device Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States External Hemostatic Device Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States External Hemostatic Device Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 External Hemostatic Device Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States External Hemostatic Device in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of External Hemostatic Device Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 External Hemostatic Device Market Dynamics

1.5.1 External Hemostatic Device Industry Trends

1.5.2 External Hemostatic Device Market Drivers

1.5.3 External Hemostatic Device Market Challenges

1.5.4 External Hemostatic Device Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1 External Hemostatic Device Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 Hemostatic Forceps

2.1.2 Tourniquet

2.1.3 Others

2.2 Global External Hemostatic Device Market Size by Type

2.2.1 Global External Hemostatic Device Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global External Hemostatic Device Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 Global External Hemostatic Device Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United States External Hemostatic Device Market Size by Type

2.3.1 United States External Hemostatic Device Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United States External Hemostatic Device Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United States External Hemostatic Device Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Application

3.1 External Hemostatic Device Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Hospital

3.1.2 Clinic

3.1.3 Medical Center

3.1.4 Others

3.2 Global External Hemostatic Device Market Size by Application

3.2.1 Global External Hemostatic Device Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 Global External Hemostatic Device Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 Global External Hemostatic Device Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United States External Hemostatic Device Market Size by Application

3.3.1 United States External Hemostatic Device Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United States External Hemostatic Device Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United States External Hemostatic Device Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 Global External Hemostatic Device Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global External Hemostatic Device Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global External Hemostatic Device Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global External Hemostatic Device Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 Global External Hemostatic Device Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 Global External Hemostatic Device Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 Global External Hemostatic Device Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 External Hemostatic Device Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of External Hemostatic Device in 2021

4.2.3 Global External Hemostatic Device Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global External Hemostatic Device Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 Global External Hemostatic Device Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 Manufacturers External Hemostatic Device Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into External Hemostatic Device Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States External Hemostatic Device Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top External Hemostatic Device Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States External Hemostatic Device Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United States External Hemostatic Device Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global External Hemostatic Device Market Size by Region

5.1 Global External Hemostatic Device Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global External Hemostatic Device Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global External Hemostatic Device Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global External Hemostatic Device Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global External Hemostatic Device Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global External Hemostatic Device Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global External Hemostatic Device Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America External Hemostatic Device Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America External Hemostatic Device Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 U.S.

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific External Hemostatic Device Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific External Hemostatic Device Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.2.12 Philippines

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe External Hemostatic Device Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe External Hemostatic Device Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America External Hemostatic Device Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America External Hemostatic Device Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa External Hemostatic Device Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa External Hemostatic Device Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 U.A.E

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Medline

7.1.1 Medline Corporation Information

7.1.2 Medline Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 Medline External Hemostatic Device Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 Medline External Hemostatic Device Products Offered

7.1.5 Medline Recent Development

7.2 B. Braun

7.2.1 B. Braun Corporation Information

7.2.2 B. Braun Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 B. Braun External Hemostatic Device Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 B. Braun External Hemostatic Device Products Offered

7.2.5 B. Braun Recent Development

7.3 CareFusion

7.3.1 CareFusion Corporation Information

7.3.2 CareFusion Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 CareFusion External Hemostatic Device Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 CareFusion External Hemostatic Device Products Offered

7.3.5 CareFusion Recent Development

7.4 Asa Dental

7.4.1 Asa Dental Corporation Information

7.4.2 Asa Dental Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 Asa Dental External Hemostatic Device Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 Asa Dental External Hemostatic Device Products Offered

7.4.5 Asa Dental Recent Development

7.5 Sklar

7.5.1 Sklar Corporation Information

7.5.2 Sklar Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 Sklar External Hemostatic Device Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 Sklar External Hemostatic Device Products Offered

7.5.5 Sklar Recent Development

7.6 Scanlan International

7.6.1 Scanlan International Corporation Information

7.6.2 Scanlan International Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 Scanlan International External Hemostatic Device Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 Scanlan International External Hemostatic Device Products Offered

7.6.5 Scanlan International Recent Development

7.7 Shanghai Medical Instruments

7.7.1 Shanghai Medical Instruments Corporation Information

7.7.2 Shanghai Medical Instruments Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 Shanghai Medical Instruments External Hemostatic Device Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 Shanghai Medical Instruments External Hemostatic Device Products Offered

7.7.5 Shanghai Medical Instruments Recent Development

7.8 Lawton

7.8.1 Lawton Corporation Information

7.8.2 Lawton Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 Lawton External Hemostatic Device Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 Lawton External Hemostatic Device Products Offered

7.8.5 Lawton Recent Development

7.9 Hu-Friedy

7.9.1 Hu-Friedy Corporation Information

7.9.2 Hu-Friedy Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 Hu-Friedy External Hemostatic Device Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 Hu-Friedy External Hemostatic Device Products Offered

7.9.5 Hu-Friedy Recent Development

7.10 Xinhua Surgical

7.10.1 Xinhua Surgical Corporation Information

7.10.2 Xinhua Surgical Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 Xinhua Surgical External Hemostatic Device Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 Xinhua Surgical External Hemostatic Device Products Offered

7.10.5 Xinhua Surgical Recent Development

7.11 Towne Brothers

7.11.1 Towne Brothers Corporation Information

7.11.2 Towne Brothers Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 Towne Brothers External Hemostatic Device Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 Towne Brothers External Hemostatic Device Products Offered

7.11.5 Towne Brothers Recent Development

7.12 Teleflex Medical

7.12.1 Teleflex Medical Corporation Information

7.12.2 Teleflex Medical Description and Business Overview

7.12.3 Teleflex Medical External Hemostatic Device Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 Teleflex Medical Products Offered

7.12.5 Teleflex Medical Recent Development

7.13 Delacroix Chevalier

7.13.1 Delacroix Chevalier Corporation Information

7.13.2 Delacroix Chevalier Description and Business Overview

7.13.3 Delacroix Chevalier External Hemostatic Device Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.13.4 Delacroix Chevalier Products Offered

7.13.5 Delacroix Chevalier Recent Development

7.14 YDM

7.14.1 YDM Corporation Information

7.14.2 YDM Description and Business Overview

7.14.3 YDM External Hemostatic Device Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.14.4 YDM Products Offered

7.14.5 YDM Recent Development

7.15 M A Corporation

7.15.1 M A Corporation Corporation Information

7.15.2 M A Corporation Description and Business Overview

7.15.3 M A Corporation External Hemostatic Device Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.15.4 M A Corporation Products Offered

7.15.5 M A Corporation Recent Development

7.16 MedGyn Products

7.16.1 MedGyn Products Corporation Information

7.16.2 MedGyn Products Description and Business Overview

7.16.3 MedGyn Products External Hemostatic Device Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.16.4 MedGyn Products Products Offered

7.16.5 MedGyn Products Recent Development

7.17 Inami

7.17.1 Inami Corporation Information

7.17.2 Inami Description and Business Overview

7.17.3 Inami External Hemostatic Device Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.17.4 Inami Products Offered

7.17.5 Inami Recent Development

7.18 Ted Pella

7.18.1 Ted Pella Corporation Information

7.18.2 Ted Pella Description and Business Overview

7.18.3 Ted Pella External Hemostatic Device Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.18.4 Ted Pella Products Offered

7.18.5 Ted Pella Recent Development

7.19 Medicon eG

7.19.1 Medicon eG Corporation Information

7.19.2 Medicon eG Description and Business Overview

7.19.3 Medicon eG External Hemostatic Device Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.19.4 Medicon eG Products Offered

7.19.5 Medicon eG Recent Development

7.20 J & J Instruments

7.20.1 J & J Instruments Corporation Information

7.20.2 J & J Instruments Description and Business Overview

7.20.3 J & J Instruments External Hemostatic Device Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.20.4 J & J Instruments Products Offered

7.20.5 J & J Instruments Recent Development

7.21 American Diagnostic

7.21.1 American Diagnostic Corporation Information

7.21.2 American Diagnostic Description and Business Overview

7.21.3 American Diagnostic External Hemostatic Device Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.21.4 American Diagnostic Products Offered

7.21.5 American Diagnostic Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 External Hemostatic Device Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 External Hemostatic Device Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 External Hemostatic Device Distributors

8.3 External Hemostatic Device Production Mode & Process

8.4 External Hemostatic Device Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 External Hemostatic Device Sales Channels

8.4.2 External Hemostatic Device Distributors

8.5 External Hemostatic Device Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

”