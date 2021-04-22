External Hard Drive to Boost the Revenue over the Forecast Period (2021-2027)|Western Digital, Toshiba, Eaget

Complete study of the global External Hard Drive market is carried out by the analysts in this report, taking into consideration key factors like drivers, challenges, recent trends, opportunities, advancements, and competitive landscape. This report offers a clear understanding of the present as well as future scenario of the global External Hard Drive industry. Research techniques like PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis have been deployed by the researchers. They have also provided accurate data on External Hard Drive production, capacity, price, cost, margin, and revenue to help the players gain a clear understanding into the overall existing and future market situation.

The report has classified the global External Hard Drive industry into segments including product type and application. Every segment is evaluated based on growth rate and share. Besides, the analysts have studied the potential regions that may prove rewarding for the External Hard Drive manufcaturers in the coming years. The regional analysis includes reliable predictions on value and volume, thereby helping market players to gain deep insights into the overall External Hard Drive industry.

It is important for every market participant to be familiar with the competitive scenario in the global External Hard Drive industry. In order to fulfil the requirements, the industry analysts have evaluated the strategic activities of the competitors to help the key players strengthen their foothold in the market and increase their competitiveness.

Enquire Customization in The Report:

What is the growth potential of the External Hard Drive market? Which product segment will grab a lion’s share? Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years? Which application segment will grow at a robust rate? What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in External Hard Drive industry in the years to come? What are the key challenges that the global External Hard Drive market may face in future? Which are the leading companies in the global External Hard Drive market? Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth? Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global External Hard Drive market?

Get Full Report In Your Inbox Within 24 Hours at USD(3350)

TOC

Table of Contents

Table of Contents 1 External Hard Drive Market Overview

1.1 External Hard Drive Product Overview

1.2 External Hard Drive Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 HDD

1.2.2 SSD

1.3 Global External Hard Drive Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.1 Global External Hard Drive Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2 Global External Hard Drive Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.1 Global External Hard Drive Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.2 Global External Hard Drive Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.3 Global External Hard Drive Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.3 Global External Hard Drive Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.1 Global External Hard Drive Sales Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.2 Global External Hard Drive Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.3 Global External Hard Drive Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2021-2026)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.1 North America External Hard Drive Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.2 Europe External Hard Drive Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific External Hard Drive Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.4 Latin America External Hard Drive Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa External Hard Drive Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026) 2 Global External Hard Drive Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by External Hard Drive Sales (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Top Players by External Hard Drive Revenue (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Players External Hard Drive Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers External Hard Drive Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 External Hard Drive Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 External Hard Drive Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by External Hard Drive Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in External Hard Drive as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into External Hard Drive Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers External Hard Drive Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Global External Hard Drive Status and Outlook by Region (2015-2026)

3.1 Global External Hard Drive Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global External Hard Drive Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.1 Global External Hard Drive Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global External Hard Drive Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global External Hard Drive Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.3 Global External Hard Drive Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.1 Global External Hard Drive Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.2 Global External Hard Drive Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.3 Global External Hard Drive Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)

3.4 North America External Hard Drive Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.1 North America External Hard Drive Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.2 North America External Hard Drive Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5 Asia-Pacific External Hard Drive Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.1 Asia-Pacific External Hard Drive Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.2 Asia-Pacific External Hard Drive Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6 Europe External Hard Drive Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.1 Europe External Hard Drive Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.2 Europe External Hard Drive Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7 Latin America External Hard Drive Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.1 Latin America External Hard Drive Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.2 Latin America External Hard Drive Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8 Middle East and Africa External Hard Drive Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.1 Middle East and Africa External Hard Drive Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.2 Middle East and Africa External Hard Drive Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026) 4 Global External Hard Drive by Application

4.1 External Hard Drive Segment by Application

4.1.1 Personal Use

4.1.2 Commercial Use

4.2 Global External Hard Drive Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

4.3 Global External Hard Drive Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)

4.4 Global External Hard Drive Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)

4.5 Key Regions External Hard Drive Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America External Hard Drive by Application

4.5.2 Europe External Hard Drive by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific External Hard Drive by Application

4.5.4 Latin America External Hard Drive by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa External Hard Drive by Application 5 North America External Hard Drive Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.1 North America External Hard Drive Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America External Hard Drive Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.1 North America External Hard Drive Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.2 North America External Hard Drive Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.3 North America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

5.3.1 U.S. External Hard Drive Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

5.3.2 Canada External Hard Drive Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 6 Europe External Hard Drive Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Europe External Hard Drive Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe External Hard Drive Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Europe External Hard Drive Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Europe External Hard Drive Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.3 Europe Market Size YoY Growth by Country

6.3.1 Germany External Hard Drive Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.2 France External Hard Drive Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.3 U.K. External Hard Drive Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.4 Italy External Hard Drive Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.5 Russia External Hard Drive Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 7 Asia-Pacific External Hard Drive Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific External Hard Drive Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific External Hard Drive Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific External Hard Drive Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific External Hard Drive Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.3 Asia-Pacific Market Size YoY Growth by Country

7.3.1 China External Hard Drive Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.2 Japan External Hard Drive Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.3 South Korea External Hard Drive Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.4 India External Hard Drive Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.5 Australia External Hard Drive Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.6 Taiwan External Hard Drive Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.7 Indonesia External Hard Drive Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.8 Thailand External Hard Drive Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.9 Malaysia External Hard Drive Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.10 Philippines External Hard Drive Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.11 Vietnam External Hard Drive Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 8 Latin America External Hard Drive Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.1 Latin America External Hard Drive Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Latin America External Hard Drive Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.1 Latin America External Hard Drive Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.2 Latin America External Hard Drive Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.3 Latin America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

8.3.1 Mexico External Hard Drive Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.2 Brazil External Hard Drive Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.3 Argentina External Hard Drive Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 9 Middle East and Africa External Hard Drive Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa External Hard Drive Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa External Hard Drive Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa External Hard Drive Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa External Hard Drive Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.3 Middle East and Africa Market Size YoY Growth by Country

9.3.1 Turkey External Hard Drive Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.2 Saudi Arabia External Hard Drive Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.3 U.A.E External Hard Drive Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in External Hard Drive Business

10.1 Seagate

10.1.1 Seagate Corporation Information

10.1.2 Seagate Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.1.3 Seagate External Hard Drive Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.1.4 Seagate External Hard Drive Products Offered

10.1.5 Seagate Recent Development

10.2 Western Digital

10.2.1 Western Digital Corporation Information

10.2.2 Western Digital Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.2.3 Western Digital External Hard Drive Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.2.5 Western Digital Recent Development

10.3 Toshiba

10.3.1 Toshiba Corporation Information

10.3.2 Toshiba Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.3.3 Toshiba External Hard Drive Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.3.4 Toshiba External Hard Drive Products Offered

10.3.5 Toshiba Recent Development

10.4 Eaget

10.4.1 Eaget Corporation Information

10.4.2 Eaget Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.4.3 Eaget External Hard Drive Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.4.4 Eaget External Hard Drive Products Offered

10.4.5 Eaget Recent Development

10.5 Lenovo

10.5.1 Lenovo Corporation Information

10.5.2 Lenovo Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.5.3 Lenovo External Hard Drive Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.5.4 Lenovo External Hard Drive Products Offered

10.5.5 Lenovo Recent Development

10.6 Founder

10.6.1 Founder Corporation Information

10.6.2 Founder Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.6.3 Founder External Hard Drive Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.6.4 Founder External Hard Drive Products Offered

10.6.5 Founder Recent Development

… 11 External Hard Drive Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 External Hard Drive Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 External Hard Drive Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.4.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

11.4.2 Market Challenges

11.4.3 Market Risks

11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Distributors

12.3 Downstream Customers 13 Research Findings and Conclusion 14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Author Details

14.4 Disclaimer

Contact US:

QY Research, INC.

17890 Castleton,

Suite 218,

City of Industry, CA – 91748

USA: +1 626 295 2442

Email: enquiry@qyresearch.com

Web: http://www.qyresearch.com

About Us:

QYResearch always pursuits high product quality with the belief that quality is the soul of business. Through years of effort and supports from huge number of customer supports, QYResearch consulting group has accumulated creative design methods on many high-quality markets investigation and research team with rich experience. Today, QYResearch has become the brand of quality assurance in consulting industry.