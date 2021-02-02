External Disk System Market 2021-2027- Business Insights, Trends and Key Drivers|Dell, Hitachi Data Systems, HP

The global External Disk System market is expected to surge at a steady CAGR in the coming years, states the latest QY Research report. The publication offers an insightful take on the historical data of the market and the milestones it has achieved. The report also includes an assessment of current market trends and dynamics, which helps in mapping the trajectory of the global External Disk System market. Analysts have used Porter’s five forces analysis and SWOT analysis to explain the various elements of the market in absolute detail. Furthermore, it also studies the socio-economic factors, political changes, and environmental norms that are likely to affect the global External Disk System market.

The research report is committed to giving its readers an unbiased point of view of the global External Disk System market. Thus, along with statistics, it includes opinions and recommendation of market experts. This allows the readers to acquire a holistic view of the global market and the segments therein. The research report includes the study of the market segments on the basis of type, application, and region. This helps in identifying segment-specific drivers, restraints, threats, and opportunities.

The following Companies as the Key Players in the Global External Disk System Market Research Report:

IBM, Dell, Hitachi Data Systems, HP, NetApp, Seagate, Western Digital, Toshiba, Fujitsu, Samsung External Disk System

Segmental Analysis

The report has classified the global External Disk System industry into segments including product type and application. Every segment is evaluated based on growth rate and share. Besides, the analysts have studied the potential regions that may prove rewarding for the External Disk System manufcaturers in the coming years. The regional analysis includes reliable predictions on value and volume, thereby helping market players to gain deep insights into the overall External Disk System industry.

Global External Disk System Market Segment By Type:

0 -100GB, 100-500GB, 500GB-1TB, More than 1TB External Disk System

Global External Disk System Market Segment By Application:

, Computers/Laptops, Mobile, Others

Regions Covered in the Global External Disk System Market:

The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt)

North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada)

South America (Brazil etc.)

Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

The scope of the Report:

The research report on the global External Disk System market is a comprehensive publication that aims to identify the financial outlook of the market. For the same reason it offers a detailed understanding of the competitive landscape. It studies some of the leading players, their management styles, their research and development statuses, and their expansion strategies.

The report also includes product portfolios and the list of products in the pipeline. It includes a through explanation of the cutting-edging technologies and investments being made to upgrade the existing ones.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the keyword market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the External Disk System industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global External Disk System market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global External Disk System market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global External Disk System market?

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 External Disk System Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global External Disk System Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 0 -100GB

1.2.3 100-500GB

1.2.4 500GB-1TB

1.2.5 More than 1TB

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global External Disk System Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Computers/Laptops

1.3.3 Mobile

1.3.4 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered 2 Global External Disk System Production

2.1 Global External Disk System Production Capacity (2016-2027)

2.2 Global External Disk System Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Global External Disk System Production by Region

2.3.1 Global External Disk System Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.2 Global External Disk System Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)

2.4 North America

2.5 Europe

2.6 China

2.7 Japan

2.8 South Korea 3 Global External Disk System Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts

3.1 Global External Disk System Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.2 Global External Disk System Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.3 Global External Disk System Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.4 Global Top External Disk System Regions by Sales

3.4.1 Global Top External Disk System Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

3.4.2 Global Top External Disk System Regions by Sales (2022-2027)

3.5 Global Top External Disk System Regions by Revenue

3.5.1 Global Top External Disk System Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Global Top External Disk System Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)

3.6 North America

3.7 Europe

3.8 Asia-Pacific

3.9 Latin America

3.10 Middle East & Africa 4 Competition by Manufactures

4.1 Global External Disk System Supply by Manufacturers

4.1.1 Global Top External Disk System Manufacturers by Production Capacity (2020 VS 2021)

4.1.2 Global Top External Disk System Manufacturers by Production (2016-2021)

4.2 Global External Disk System Sales by Manufacturers

4.2.1 Global Top External Disk System Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Top External Disk System Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by External Disk System Sales in 2020

4.3 Global External Disk System Revenue by Manufacturers

4.3.1 Global Top External Disk System Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Top External Disk System Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by External Disk System Revenue in 2020

4.4 Global External Disk System Sales Price by Manufacturers

4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

4.5.2 Global External Disk System Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.5.3 Global External Disk System Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 5 Market Size by Type

5.1 Global External Disk System Sales by Type

5.1.1 Global External Disk System Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global External Disk System Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global External Disk System Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.2 Global External Disk System Revenue by Type

5.2.1 Global External Disk System Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global External Disk System Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global External Disk System Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.3 Global External Disk System Price by Type

5.3.1 Global External Disk System Price by Type (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global External Disk System Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027) 6 Market Size by Application

6.1 Global External Disk System Sales by Application

6.1.1 Global External Disk System Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Global External Disk System Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

6.1.3 Global External Disk System Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.2 Global External Disk System Revenue by Application

6.2.1 Global External Disk System Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Global External Disk System Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

6.2.3 Global External Disk System Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.3 Global External Disk System Price by Application

6.3.1 Global External Disk System Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 Global External Disk System Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027) 7 North America

7.1 North America External Disk System Market Size by Type

7.1.1 North America External Disk System Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.1.2 North America External Disk System Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.2 North America External Disk System Market Size by Application

7.2.1 North America External Disk System Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.2.2 North America External Disk System Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.3 North America External Disk System Sales by Country

7.3.1 North America External Disk System Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.2 North America External Disk System Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.3 U.S.

7.3.4 Canada 8 Europe

8.1 Europe External Disk System Market Size by Type

8.1.1 Europe External Disk System Sales by Type (2016-2027)

8.1.2 Europe External Disk System Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

8.2 Europe External Disk System Market Size by Application

8.2.1 Europe External Disk System Sales by Application (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Europe External Disk System Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

8.3 Europe External Disk System Sales by Country

8.3.1 Europe External Disk System Sales by Country (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Europe External Disk System Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

8.3.3 Germany

8.3.4 France

8.3.5 U.K.

8.3.6 Italy

8.3.7 Russia 9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific External Disk System Market Size by Type

9.1.1 Asia Pacific External Disk System Sales by Type (2016-2027)

9.1.2 Asia Pacific External Disk System Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

9.2 Asia Pacific External Disk System Market Size by Application

9.2.1 Asia Pacific External Disk System Sales by Application (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific External Disk System Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

9.3 Asia Pacific External Disk System Sales by Region

9.3.1 Asia Pacific External Disk System Sales by Region (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Asia Pacific External Disk System Revenue by Region (2016-2027)

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

9.3.5 South Korea

9.3.6 India

9.3.7 Australia

9.3.8 Taiwan

9.3.9 Indonesia

9.3.10 Thailand

9.3.11 Malaysia

9.3.12 Philippines 10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America External Disk System Market Size by Type

10.1.1 Latin America External Disk System Sales by Type (2016-2027)

10.1.2 Latin America External Disk System Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

10.2 Latin America External Disk System Market Size by Application

10.2.1 Latin America External Disk System Sales by Application (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Latin America External Disk System Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

10.3 Latin America External Disk System Sales by Country

10.3.1 Latin America External Disk System Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Latin America External Disk System Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.3 Mexico

10.3.4 Brazil

10.3.5 Argentina 11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa External Disk System Market Size by Type

11.1.1 Middle East and Africa External Disk System Sales by Type (2016-2027)

11.1.2 Middle East and Africa External Disk System Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

11.2 Middle East and Africa External Disk System Market Size by Application

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa External Disk System Sales by Application (2016-2027)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa External Disk System Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

11.3 Middle East and Africa External Disk System Sales by Country

11.3.1 Middle East and Africa External Disk System Sales by Country (2016-2027)

11.3.2 Middle East and Africa External Disk System Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

11.3.3 Turkey

11.3.4 Saudi Arabia

11.3.5 U.A.E 12 Corporate Profiles

12.1 IBM

12.1.1 IBM Corporation Information

12.1.2 IBM Overview

12.1.3 IBM External Disk System Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 IBM External Disk System Product Description

12.1.5 IBM Related Developments

12.2 Dell

12.2.1 Dell Corporation Information

12.2.2 Dell Overview

12.2.3 Dell External Disk System Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Dell External Disk System Product Description

12.2.5 Dell Related Developments

12.3 Hitachi Data Systems

12.3.1 Hitachi Data Systems Corporation Information

12.3.2 Hitachi Data Systems Overview

12.3.3 Hitachi Data Systems External Disk System Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Hitachi Data Systems External Disk System Product Description

12.3.5 Hitachi Data Systems Related Developments

12.4 HP

12.4.1 HP Corporation Information

12.4.2 HP Overview

12.4.3 HP External Disk System Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 HP External Disk System Product Description

12.4.5 HP Related Developments

12.5 NetApp

12.5.1 NetApp Corporation Information

12.5.2 NetApp Overview

12.5.3 NetApp External Disk System Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 NetApp External Disk System Product Description

12.5.5 NetApp Related Developments

12.6 Seagate

12.6.1 Seagate Corporation Information

12.6.2 Seagate Overview

12.6.3 Seagate External Disk System Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Seagate External Disk System Product Description

12.6.5 Seagate Related Developments

12.7 Western Digital

12.7.1 Western Digital Corporation Information

12.7.2 Western Digital Overview

12.7.3 Western Digital External Disk System Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 Western Digital External Disk System Product Description

12.7.5 Western Digital Related Developments

12.8 Toshiba

12.8.1 Toshiba Corporation Information

12.8.2 Toshiba Overview

12.8.3 Toshiba External Disk System Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 Toshiba External Disk System Product Description

12.8.5 Toshiba Related Developments

12.9 Fujitsu

12.9.1 Fujitsu Corporation Information

12.9.2 Fujitsu Overview

12.9.3 Fujitsu External Disk System Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 Fujitsu External Disk System Product Description

12.9.5 Fujitsu Related Developments

12.10 Samsung

12.10.1 Samsung Corporation Information

12.10.2 Samsung Overview

12.10.3 Samsung External Disk System Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 Samsung External Disk System Product Description

12.10.5 Samsung Related Developments 13 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

13.1 External Disk System Industry Chain Analysis

13.2 External Disk System Key Raw Materials

13.2.1 Key Raw Materials

13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

13.3 External Disk System Production Mode & Process

13.4 External Disk System Sales and Marketing

13.4.1 External Disk System Sales Channels

13.4.2 External Disk System Distributors

13.5 External Disk System Customers 14 Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Risks Factors Analysis

14.1 External Disk System Industry Trends

14.2 External Disk System Market Drivers

14.3 External Disk System Market Challenges

14.4 External Disk System Market Restraints 15 Key Finding in The Global External Disk System Study 16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

