External Blinds Market Outlook, Development Factors, Latest Opportunities and Forecast 2028 | Alulux GmbH, Dormakaba Group, Griesser AG

Market Summary

A newly published report titled “External Blinds Market” by QY Research throws light on the industry dynamics and current and future trends that play a key role in determining the business expansion. The report also highlights the key driving factors and restraints that are impacting the growth. For a comprehensive understanding, the professionals have reviewed the regulatory scenario, market entry strategies, best industry practices, pricing strategy, technology landscape, and consumption, sales, and demand outlook. Y-o-Y growth estimates have also been included to provide the users with accurate statistics and facts. This report will give the readers a bigger and see-through picture of the overall scenario.

Covid-19 Impact Outlook

This section of the report reveals the consequence of the covid pandemic on business, globally. Effect on manufacturing activities, production, demand, supply chain and logistics management, and distribution networks has been exposed in this report. The analysts have pointed out the measures or strategies that the companies are taking up to fight the covid-19 impact. Moreover, they have identified key opportunities that are emerging post-COVID-19. This will help the players capitalize on the opportunities to recover losses and stabilize their businesses

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the External Blinds report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global External Blinds market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global External Blinds market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global External Blinds market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global External Blinds market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global External Blinds market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Alulux GmbH, Dormakaba Group, Griesser AG, Hunter Douglas NV, MHZ Hachtel GmbH & Co. KG, Neva, ROMA, Schenker Storen AG, Serge Ferrari, Smits Shutters and Blinds, Socotex, Somfy, Sunshade Experts, Verano B.V.

Market Segmentation by Product:

Manual Operation

Automated Operation



Market Segmentation by Application:

Residential

Commercial



The External Blinds Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global External Blinds market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global External Blinds market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Frequently Asked Questions

At what growth rate is the application segment expected to expand?

Which factors will lead to the External Blinds market expansion?

What will be the global External Blinds market size by 2028?

What are the key constraints in the External Blinds market growth?

Which type segment will witness healthy growth from xx to xx?

Which region presents lucrative growth prospects?

Which companies are the key innovators in the External Blinds market?

What are the key business strategies for post-covid recovery?

Who are the key leaders in the global External Blinds market?

Which technological advancements will influence the External Blinds market growth?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 External Blinds Product Introduction

1.2 Global External Blinds Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global External Blinds Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global External Blinds Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States External Blinds Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States External Blinds Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States External Blinds Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 External Blinds Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States External Blinds in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of External Blinds Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 External Blinds Market Dynamics

1.5.1 External Blinds Industry Trends

1.5.2 External Blinds Market Drivers

1.5.3 External Blinds Market Challenges

1.5.4 External Blinds Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1 External Blinds Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 Manual Operation

2.1.2 Automated Operation

2.2 Global External Blinds Market Size by Type

2.2.1 Global External Blinds Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global External Blinds Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 Global External Blinds Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United States External Blinds Market Size by Type

2.3.1 United States External Blinds Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United States External Blinds Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United States External Blinds Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Application

3.1 External Blinds Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Residential

3.1.2 Commercial

3.2 Global External Blinds Market Size by Application

3.2.1 Global External Blinds Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 Global External Blinds Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 Global External Blinds Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United States External Blinds Market Size by Application

3.3.1 United States External Blinds Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United States External Blinds Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United States External Blinds Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 Global External Blinds Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global External Blinds Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global External Blinds Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global External Blinds Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 Global External Blinds Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 Global External Blinds Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 Global External Blinds Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 External Blinds Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of External Blinds in 2021

4.2.3 Global External Blinds Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global External Blinds Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 Global External Blinds Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 Manufacturers External Blinds Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into External Blinds Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States External Blinds Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top External Blinds Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States External Blinds Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United States External Blinds Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global External Blinds Market Size by Region

5.1 Global External Blinds Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global External Blinds Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global External Blinds Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global External Blinds Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global External Blinds Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global External Blinds Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global External Blinds Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America External Blinds Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America External Blinds Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific External Blinds Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific External Blinds Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe External Blinds Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe External Blinds Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America External Blinds Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America External Blinds Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.4.6 Colombia

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa External Blinds Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa External Blinds Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Alulux GmbH

7.1.1 Alulux GmbH Corporation Information

7.1.2 Alulux GmbH Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 Alulux GmbH External Blinds Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 Alulux GmbH External Blinds Products Offered

7.1.5 Alulux GmbH Recent Development

7.2 Dormakaba Group

7.2.1 Dormakaba Group Corporation Information

7.2.2 Dormakaba Group Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 Dormakaba Group External Blinds Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 Dormakaba Group External Blinds Products Offered

7.2.5 Dormakaba Group Recent Development

7.3 Griesser AG

7.3.1 Griesser AG Corporation Information

7.3.2 Griesser AG Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 Griesser AG External Blinds Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Griesser AG External Blinds Products Offered

7.3.5 Griesser AG Recent Development

7.4 Hunter Douglas NV

7.4.1 Hunter Douglas NV Corporation Information

7.4.2 Hunter Douglas NV Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 Hunter Douglas NV External Blinds Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 Hunter Douglas NV External Blinds Products Offered

7.4.5 Hunter Douglas NV Recent Development

7.5 MHZ Hachtel GmbH & Co. KG

7.5.1 MHZ Hachtel GmbH & Co. KG Corporation Information

7.5.2 MHZ Hachtel GmbH & Co. KG Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 MHZ Hachtel GmbH & Co. KG External Blinds Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 MHZ Hachtel GmbH & Co. KG External Blinds Products Offered

7.5.5 MHZ Hachtel GmbH & Co. KG Recent Development

7.6 Neva

7.6.1 Neva Corporation Information

7.6.2 Neva Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 Neva External Blinds Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 Neva External Blinds Products Offered

7.6.5 Neva Recent Development

7.7 ROMA

7.7.1 ROMA Corporation Information

7.7.2 ROMA Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 ROMA External Blinds Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 ROMA External Blinds Products Offered

7.7.5 ROMA Recent Development

7.8 Schenker Storen AG

7.8.1 Schenker Storen AG Corporation Information

7.8.2 Schenker Storen AG Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 Schenker Storen AG External Blinds Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 Schenker Storen AG External Blinds Products Offered

7.8.5 Schenker Storen AG Recent Development

7.9 Serge Ferrari

7.9.1 Serge Ferrari Corporation Information

7.9.2 Serge Ferrari Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 Serge Ferrari External Blinds Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 Serge Ferrari External Blinds Products Offered

7.9.5 Serge Ferrari Recent Development

7.10 Smits Shutters and Blinds

7.10.1 Smits Shutters and Blinds Corporation Information

7.10.2 Smits Shutters and Blinds Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 Smits Shutters and Blinds External Blinds Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 Smits Shutters and Blinds External Blinds Products Offered

7.10.5 Smits Shutters and Blinds Recent Development

7.11 Socotex

7.11.1 Socotex Corporation Information

7.11.2 Socotex Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 Socotex External Blinds Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 Socotex External Blinds Products Offered

7.11.5 Socotex Recent Development

7.12 Somfy

7.12.1 Somfy Corporation Information

7.12.2 Somfy Description and Business Overview

7.12.3 Somfy External Blinds Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 Somfy Products Offered

7.12.5 Somfy Recent Development

7.13 Sunshade Experts

7.13.1 Sunshade Experts Corporation Information

7.13.2 Sunshade Experts Description and Business Overview

7.13.3 Sunshade Experts External Blinds Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.13.4 Sunshade Experts Products Offered

7.13.5 Sunshade Experts Recent Development

7.14 Verano B.V.

7.14.1 Verano B.V. Corporation Information

7.14.2 Verano B.V. Description and Business Overview

7.14.3 Verano B.V. External Blinds Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.14.4 Verano B.V. Products Offered

7.14.5 Verano B.V. Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 External Blinds Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 External Blinds Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 External Blinds Distributors

8.3 External Blinds Production Mode & Process

8.4 External Blinds Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 External Blinds Sales Channels

8.4.2 External Blinds Distributors

8.5 External Blinds Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

