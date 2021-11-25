External Beam Radiotherapy Market Regional Analysis, key Drivers and Restraints, by Product, Top Players and Forecast Analysis 2021-2027|Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (US), Elekta AB (Sweden)

QY Research has recently published a new report, titled Global External Beam Radiotherapy Market Size, Status and Forecast 2022 The report has been put together using primary and secondary research methodologies, which offer an accurate and precise understanding of the External Beam Radiotherapy market. Analysts have used a top-down and bottom-up approach to evaluate the segments and provide a fair assessment of their impact on the global External Beam Radiotherapy market. The report offers an overview of the market, which briefly describes the market condition and the leading segments. It also mentions the top players present in the global External Beam Radiotherapy market.

The research report on the global External Beam Radiotherapy market includes a SWOT analysis and Porter’s five forces analysis, which help in providing the precise trajectory of the market. These market measurement tools help in identifying drivers, restraints, weaknesses, External Beam Radiotherapy market opportunities, and threats. The research report offers global market figures as well as figures for regional markets and segments therein.

The External Beam Radiotherapy research report opens with an executive summary that gives a brief overview of the market. It mentions the leading segments and the players that are expected to shape the market in the coming years. The executive summary offers a glance of the market without any bias. In the succeeding chapters, the research report on the global External Beam Radiotherapy market focuses on the drivers. It explains the changing demographic that is expected to impact demand and supply in the External Beam Radiotherapy market. It delves into the regulatory reforms that are projected to shift perspectives. Additionally, researchers have discussed the very source of the demand to analyze its nature.

The report also sheds light on the restraints present in the global External Beam Radiotherapy market. Analysts have discussed the details highlighting the factors that are expected to hamper the growth of the market in the coming years. Evolving lifestyles, taxation policies, and purchasing powers of various economies have scrutinized in great detail. The report presents fair points about how these restraints can be turned into opportunities if assessed properly.

External Beam Radiotherapy Market Competitive Landscape

The last chapter of the research report on the global External Beam Radiotherapy market focuses on the key players and the competitive landscape present in the market. The report includes a list of strategic initiatives taken by the companies in recent years along with the ones that are expected to happen in the foreseeable future. Researchers have made a note of the financial outlook of these companies, their research and development activities, and their expansion plans for the near future. The research report on the global External Beam Radiotherapy market is a sincere attempt at giving the readers a comprehensive view of the market to interested readers.

External Beam Radiotherapy Market Leading Players

Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (US), Elekta AB (Sweden), Accuray Incorporated (US), Ion Beam Applications (IBA) (Belgium), Nordion, Inc. (Canada), C. R. Bard, Inc. (US)

External Beam Radiotherapy Market Segmentation

Through the next chapters, the research report reveals the development of the External Beam Radiotherapy market segments. Analysts have segmented the market on the basis of product, application, end-users, and geography. Each segment of the global External Beam Radiotherapy market has been studied with in-depth insight. Analysts have evaluated the changing nature of the market segments, growing investments in manufacturing activities, and product innovation that are likely to impact them. In terms of geography, the report studies the changing political environment, social upliftment, and other government initiatives that are expected to contribute to the regional markets.

External Beam Radiotherapy Segmentation by Product

Intensity-modulated Radiotherapy (IMRT)

Image-guided Radiotherapy (IGRT)

TomoTherapy

Stereotactic Therapy

3D Conformal Radiotherapy

Particle Beam Therapy

Volumetric Modulated Arc Therapy External Beam Radiotherapy

External Beam Radiotherapy Segmentation by Application

Hospitals

Ambulatory Radiotherapy Centers

Cancer Research Institutes The



TOC

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Global External Beam Radiotherapy Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 Intensity-modulated Radiotherapy (IMRT)

1.2.3 Image-guided Radiotherapy (IGRT)

1.2.4 TomoTherapy

1.2.5 Stereotactic Therapy

1.2.6 3D Conformal Radiotherapy

1.2.7 Particle Beam Therapy

1.2.8 Volumetric Modulated Arc Therapy

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global External Beam Radiotherapy Market Share by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Hospitals

1.3.3 Ambulatory Radiotherapy Centers

1.3.4 Cancer Research Institutes

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered 2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global External Beam Radiotherapy Market Perspective (2016-2027)

2.2 External Beam Radiotherapy Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 External Beam Radiotherapy Market Size by Regions: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.2.2 External Beam Radiotherapy Historic Market Share by Regions (2016-2021)

2.2.3 External Beam Radiotherapy Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2022-2027)

2.3 External Beam Radiotherapy Industry Dynamic

2.3.1 External Beam Radiotherapy Market Trends

2.3.2 External Beam Radiotherapy Market Drivers

2.3.3 External Beam Radiotherapy Market Challenges

2.3.4 External Beam Radiotherapy Market Restraints 3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Global Top External Beam Radiotherapy Players by Revenue

3.1.1 Global Top External Beam Radiotherapy Players by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global External Beam Radiotherapy Revenue Market Share by Players (2016-2021)

3.2 Global External Beam Radiotherapy Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Players Covered: Ranking by External Beam Radiotherapy Revenue

3.4 Global External Beam Radiotherapy Market Concentration Ratio

3.4.1 Global External Beam Radiotherapy Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.4.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by External Beam Radiotherapy Revenue in 2020

3.5 External Beam Radiotherapy Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.6 Key Players External Beam Radiotherapy Product Solution and Service

3.7 Date of Enter into External Beam Radiotherapy Market

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 External Beam Radiotherapy Breakdown Data by Type

4.1 Global External Beam Radiotherapy Historic Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global External Beam Radiotherapy Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027) 5 External Beam Radiotherapy Breakdown Data by Application

5.1 Global External Beam Radiotherapy Historic Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Global External Beam Radiotherapy Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027) 6 North America

6.1 North America External Beam Radiotherapy Market Size (2016-2027)

6.2 North America External Beam Radiotherapy Market Size by Type

6.2.1 North America External Beam Radiotherapy Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

6.2.2 North America External Beam Radiotherapy Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

6.2.3 North America External Beam Radiotherapy Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

6.3 North America External Beam Radiotherapy Market Size by Application

6.3.1 North America External Beam Radiotherapy Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 North America External Beam Radiotherapy Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

6.3.3 North America External Beam Radiotherapy Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

6.4 North America External Beam Radiotherapy Market Size by Country

6.4.1 North America External Beam Radiotherapy Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

6.4.2 North America External Beam Radiotherapy Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

6.4.3 United States

6.4.4 Canada 7 Europe

7.1 Europe External Beam Radiotherapy Market Size (2016-2027)

7.2 Europe External Beam Radiotherapy Market Size by Type

7.2.1 Europe External Beam Radiotherapy Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

7.2.2 Europe External Beam Radiotherapy Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

7.2.3 Europe External Beam Radiotherapy Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

7.3 Europe External Beam Radiotherapy Market Size by Application

7.3.1 Europe External Beam Radiotherapy Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

7.3.2 Europe External Beam Radiotherapy Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

7.3.3 Europe External Beam Radiotherapy Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

7.4 Europe External Beam Radiotherapy Market Size by Country

7.4.1 Europe External Beam Radiotherapy Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

7.4.2 Europe External Beam Radiotherapy Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

7.4.3 Germany

7.4.4 France

7.4.5 U.K.

7.4.6 Italy

7.4.7 Russia

7.4.8 Nordic 8 Asia-Pacific

8.1 Asia-Pacific External Beam Radiotherapy Market Size (2016-2027)

8.2 Asia-Pacific External Beam Radiotherapy Market Size by Type

8.2.1 Asia-Pacific External Beam Radiotherapy Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

8.2.2 Asia-Pacific External Beam Radiotherapy Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

8.2.3 Asia-Pacific External Beam Radiotherapy Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

8.3 Asia-Pacific External Beam Radiotherapy Market Size by Application

8.3.1 Asia-Pacific External Beam Radiotherapy Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

8.3.2 Asia-Pacific External Beam Radiotherapy Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

8.3.3 Asia-Pacific External Beam Radiotherapy Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

8.4 Asia-Pacific External Beam Radiotherapy Market Size by Region

8.4.1 Asia-Pacific External Beam Radiotherapy Market Size by Region (2016-2021)

8.4.2 Asia-Pacific External Beam Radiotherapy Market Size by Region (2022-2027)

8.4.3 China

8.4.4 Japan

8.4.5 South Korea

8.4.6 Southeast Asia

8.4.7 India

8.4.8 Australia 9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America External Beam Radiotherapy Market Size (2016-2027)

9.2 Latin America External Beam Radiotherapy Market Size by Type

9.2.1 Latin America External Beam Radiotherapy Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

9.2.2 Latin America External Beam Radiotherapy Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

9.2.3 Latin America External Beam Radiotherapy Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

9.3 Latin America External Beam Radiotherapy Market Size by Application

9.3.1 Latin America External Beam Radiotherapy Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

9.3.2 Latin America External Beam Radiotherapy Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

9.3.3 Latin America External Beam Radiotherapy Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

9.4 Latin America External Beam Radiotherapy Market Size by Country

9.4.1 Latin America External Beam Radiotherapy Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

9.4.2 Latin America External Beam Radiotherapy Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

9.4.3 Mexico

9.4.4 Brazil 10 Middle East & Africa

10.1 Middle East & Africa External Beam Radiotherapy Market Size (2016-2027)

10.2 Middle East & Africa External Beam Radiotherapy Market Size by Type

10.2.1 Middle East & Africa External Beam Radiotherapy Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

10.2.2 Middle East & Africa External Beam Radiotherapy Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

10.2.3 Middle East & Africa External Beam Radiotherapy Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

10.3 Middle East & Africa External Beam Radiotherapy Market Size by Application

10.3.1 Middle East & Africa External Beam Radiotherapy Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

10.3.2 Middle East & Africa External Beam Radiotherapy Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

10.3.3 Middle East & Africa External Beam Radiotherapy Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

10.4 Middle East & Africa External Beam Radiotherapy Market Size by Country

10.4.1 Middle East & Africa External Beam Radiotherapy Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

10.4.2 Middle East & Africa External Beam Radiotherapy Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

10.4.3 Turkey

10.4.4 Saudi Arabia

10.4.5 UAE 11 Key Players Profiles

11.1 Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (US)

11.1.1 Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (US) Company Details

11.1.2 Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (US) Business Overview

11.1.3 Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (US) External Beam Radiotherapy Introduction

11.1.4 Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (US) Revenue in External Beam Radiotherapy Business (2016-2021)

11.1.5 Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (US) Recent Development

11.2 Elekta AB (Sweden)

11.2.1 Elekta AB (Sweden) Company Details

11.2.2 Elekta AB (Sweden) Business Overview

11.2.3 Elekta AB (Sweden) External Beam Radiotherapy Introduction

11.2.4 Elekta AB (Sweden) Revenue in External Beam Radiotherapy Business (2016-2021)

11.2.5 Elekta AB (Sweden) Recent Development

11.3 Accuray Incorporated (US)

11.3.1 Accuray Incorporated (US) Company Details

11.3.2 Accuray Incorporated (US) Business Overview

11.3.3 Accuray Incorporated (US) External Beam Radiotherapy Introduction

11.3.4 Accuray Incorporated (US) Revenue in External Beam Radiotherapy Business (2016-2021)

11.3.5 Accuray Incorporated (US) Recent Development

11.4 Ion Beam Applications (IBA) (Belgium)

11.4.1 Ion Beam Applications (IBA) (Belgium) Company Details

11.4.2 Ion Beam Applications (IBA) (Belgium) Business Overview

11.4.3 Ion Beam Applications (IBA) (Belgium) External Beam Radiotherapy Introduction

11.4.4 Ion Beam Applications (IBA) (Belgium) Revenue in External Beam Radiotherapy Business (2016-2021)

11.4.5 Ion Beam Applications (IBA) (Belgium) Recent Development

11.5 Nordion, Inc. (Canada)

11.5.1 Nordion, Inc. (Canada) Company Details

11.5.2 Nordion, Inc. (Canada) Business Overview

11.5.3 Nordion, Inc. (Canada) External Beam Radiotherapy Introduction

11.5.4 Nordion, Inc. (Canada) Revenue in External Beam Radiotherapy Business (2016-2021)

11.5.5 Nordion, Inc. (Canada) Recent Development

11.6 C. R. Bard, Inc. (US)

11.6.1 C. R. Bard, Inc. (US) Company Details

11.6.2 C. R. Bard, Inc. (US) Business Overview

11.6.3 C. R. Bard, Inc. (US) External Beam Radiotherapy Introduction

11.6.4 C. R. Bard, Inc. (US) Revenue in External Beam Radiotherapy Business (2016-2021)

11.6.5 C. R. Bard, Inc. (US) Recent Development 12 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions 13 Appendix

13.1 Research Methodology

13.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.2 Data Source

13.2 Disclaimer

13.3 Author Details

