External AC-DC Power Sales Market size to reach US$ 24510 million by 2026, from US$ 15580 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 7.9% during 2021-2026

LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research has recently published a research report titled, “Global External AC-DC Power Sales Market Report 2020“. This report has been prepared by experienced and knowledgeable market analysts and researchers. It is a phenomenal compilation of important studies that explore the competitive landscape, segmentation, geographical expansion, and revenue, production, and consumption growth of the global External AC-DC Power Sales market. Players can use the accurate market facts and figures and statistical studies provided in the report to understand the current and future growth of the global External AC-DC Power Sales market.

The report includes CAGR, market shares, sales, gross margin, value, volume, and other vital market figures that give an exact picture of the growth of the global External AC-DC Power Sales market.

Top Companies/Manufacturers:

, Delta(Eltek), Lite-On Technology, Acbel Polytech, Salcomp, Chicony Power, Emerson(Artesyn), Flextronics, Mean Well, TDK Lambda, Phihong, FSP Group Market Segment by Product Type: Wall Plug-in, Desktop Market Segment by Application: , Computer & Office, Mobile Communications, Consumer, Telecom/Datacomm, Industrial, Medical, LED Lighting, Wireless Power & Charging, Military & Aerospace

Competitive Landscape

Competitor analysis is one of the best sections of the report that compares the progress of leading players based on crucial parameters, including market share, new developments, global reach, local competition, price, and production. From the nature of competition to future changes in the vendor landscape, the report provides in-depth analysis of the competition in the global External AC-DC Power Sales market.

TOC

1 External AC-DC Power Market Overview

1.1 External AC-DC Power Product Scope

1.2 External AC-DC Power Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global External AC-DC Power Sales by Type (2020-2026)

1.2.2 Wall Plug-in

1.2.3 Desktop

1.3 External AC-DC Power Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global External AC-DC Power Sales Comparison by Application (2020-2026)

1.3.2 Computer & Office

1.3.3 Mobile Communications

1.3.4 Consumer

1.3.5 Telecom/Datacomm

1.3.6 Industrial

1.3.7 Medical

1.3.8 LED Lighting

1.3.9 Wireless Power & Charging

1.3.10 Military & Aerospace

1.4 External AC-DC Power Market Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.1 Global External AC-DC Power Sales Growth Rate (2015-2026)

1.4.2 Global External AC-DC Power Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Global External AC-DC Power Price Trends (2015-2026) 2 External AC-DC Power Estimate and Forecast by Region

2.1 Global External AC-DC Power Market Size by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Global External AC-DC Power Retrospective Market Scenario by Region (2015-2020)

2.2.1 Global External AC-DC Power Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

2.2.2 Global External AC-DC Power Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

2.3 Global External AC-DC Power Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2021-2026)

2.3.1 Global External AC-DC Power Sales Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2021-2026)

2.3.2 Global External AC-DC Power Revenue Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

2.4 Geographic Market Analysis: Market Facts & Figures

2.4.1 United States External AC-DC Power Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.2 Europe External AC-DC Power Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.3 China External AC-DC Power Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.4 Japan External AC-DC Power Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.5 Southeast Asia External AC-DC Power Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.6 India External AC-DC Power Estimates and Projections (2015-2026) 3 Global External AC-DC Power Competition Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top External AC-DC Power Players by Sales (2015-2020)

3.2 Global Top External AC-DC Power Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.3 Global External AC-DC Power Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in External AC-DC Power as of 2019)

3.4 Global External AC-DC Power Average Price by Company (2015-2020)

3.5 Manufacturers External AC-DC Power Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

3.7 Primary Interviews with Key External AC-DC Power Players (Opinion Leaders) 4 Global External AC-DC Power Market Size by Type

4.1 Global External AC-DC Power Historic Market Review by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global External AC-DC Power Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global External AC-DC Power Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Global External AC-DC Power Price by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global External AC-DC Power Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global External AC-DC Power Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global External AC-DC Power Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Global External AC-DC Power Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026) 5 Global External AC-DC Power Market Size by Application

5.1 Global External AC-DC Power Historic Market Review by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global External AC-DC Power Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global External AC-DC Power Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Global External AC-DC Power Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global External AC-DC Power Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global External AC-DC Power Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global External AC-DC Power Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global External AC-DC Power Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026) 6 United States External AC-DC Power Market Facts & Figures

6.1 United States External AC-DC Power Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

6.2 United States External AC-DC Power Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.3 United States External AC-DC Power Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020) 7 Europe External AC-DC Power Market Facts & Figures

7.1 Europe External AC-DC Power Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

7.2 Europe External AC-DC Power Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

7.3 Europe External AC-DC Power Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020) 8 China External AC-DC Power Market Facts & Figures

8.1 China External AC-DC Power Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

8.2 China External AC-DC Power Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

8.3 China External AC-DC Power Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020) 9 Japan External AC-DC Power Market Facts & Figures

9.1 Japan External AC-DC Power Sales Market Share by Company (3015-3030)

9.2 Japan External AC-DC Power Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

9.3 Japan External AC-DC Power Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020) 10 Southeast Asia External AC-DC Power Market Facts & Figures

10.1 Southeast Asia External AC-DC Power Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

10.2 Southeast Asia External AC-DC Power Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

10.3 Southeast Asia External AC-DC Power Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020) 11 India External AC-DC Power Market Facts & Figures

11.1 India External AC-DC Power Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

11.2 India External AC-DC Power Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

11.3 India External AC-DC Power Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020) 12 Company Profiles and Key Figures in External AC-DC Power Business

12.1 Delta(Eltek)

12.1.1 Delta(Eltek) Corporation Information

12.1.2 Delta(Eltek) Business Overview

12.1.3 Delta(Eltek) External AC-DC Power Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.1.4 Delta(Eltek) External AC-DC Power Products Offered

12.1.5 Delta(Eltek) Recent Development

12.2 Lite-On Technology

12.2.1 Lite-On Technology Corporation Information

12.2.2 Lite-On Technology Business Overview

12.2.3 Lite-On Technology External AC-DC Power Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.2.4 Lite-On Technology External AC-DC Power Products Offered

12.2.5 Lite-On Technology Recent Development

12.3 Acbel Polytech

12.3.1 Acbel Polytech Corporation Information

12.3.2 Acbel Polytech Business Overview

12.3.3 Acbel Polytech External AC-DC Power Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.3.4 Acbel Polytech External AC-DC Power Products Offered

12.3.5 Acbel Polytech Recent Development

12.4 Salcomp

12.4.1 Salcomp Corporation Information

12.4.2 Salcomp Business Overview

12.4.3 Salcomp External AC-DC Power Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.4.4 Salcomp External AC-DC Power Products Offered

12.4.5 Salcomp Recent Development

12.5 Chicony Power

12.5.1 Chicony Power Corporation Information

12.5.2 Chicony Power Business Overview

12.5.3 Chicony Power External AC-DC Power Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.5.4 Chicony Power External AC-DC Power Products Offered

12.5.5 Chicony Power Recent Development

12.6 Emerson(Artesyn)

12.6.1 Emerson(Artesyn) Corporation Information

12.6.2 Emerson(Artesyn) Business Overview

12.6.3 Emerson(Artesyn) External AC-DC Power Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.6.4 Emerson(Artesyn) External AC-DC Power Products Offered

12.6.5 Emerson(Artesyn) Recent Development

12.7 Flextronics

12.7.1 Flextronics Corporation Information

12.7.2 Flextronics Business Overview

12.7.3 Flextronics External AC-DC Power Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.7.4 Flextronics External AC-DC Power Products Offered

12.7.5 Flextronics Recent Development

12.8 Mean Well

12.8.1 Mean Well Corporation Information

12.8.2 Mean Well Business Overview

12.8.3 Mean Well External AC-DC Power Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.8.4 Mean Well External AC-DC Power Products Offered

12.8.5 Mean Well Recent Development

12.9 TDK Lambda

12.9.1 TDK Lambda Corporation Information

12.9.2 TDK Lambda Business Overview

12.9.3 TDK Lambda External AC-DC Power Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.9.4 TDK Lambda External AC-DC Power Products Offered

12.9.5 TDK Lambda Recent Development

12.10 Phihong

12.10.1 Phihong Corporation Information

12.10.2 Phihong Business Overview

12.10.3 Phihong External AC-DC Power Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.10.4 Phihong External AC-DC Power Products Offered

12.10.5 Phihong Recent Development

12.11 FSP Group

12.11.1 FSP Group Corporation Information

12.11.2 FSP Group Business Overview

12.11.3 FSP Group External AC-DC Power Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.11.4 FSP Group External AC-DC Power Products Offered

12.11.5 FSP Group Recent Development 13 External AC-DC Power Manufacturing Cost Analysis

13.1 External AC-DC Power Key Raw Materials Analysis

13.1.1 Key Raw Materials

13.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

13.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

13.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

13.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of External AC-DC Power

13.4 External AC-DC Power Industrial Chain Analysis 14 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

14.1 Marketing Channel

14.2 External AC-DC Power Distributors List

14.3 External AC-DC Power Customers 15 Market Dynamics

15.1 External AC-DC Power Market Trends

15.2 External AC-DC Power Opportunities and Drivers

15.3 External AC-DC Power Market Challenges

15.4 External AC-DC Power Market Restraints

15.5 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 16 Research Findings and Conclusion 17 Appendix

17.1 Research Methodology

17.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

17.1.2 Data Source

17.2 Author List

17.3 Disclaimer

