Exterior Wall Systems Market Trends 2022, In-Depth Analysis of Industry Growth and Forecast Up To 2028 | Nippon Sheet Glass (Japan), Saint-Gobain (France), Asahi Glass (AGC) (Japan)

Market Summary

A newly published report titled “(Exterior Wall Systems Market)” by QY Research throws light on the industry dynamics and current and future trends that play a key role in determining the business expansion. The report also highlights the key driving factors and restraints that are impacting the growth. For a comprehensive understanding, the professionals have reviewed the regulatory scenario, market entry strategies, best industry practices, pricing strategy, technology landscape, and consumption, sales, and demand outlook. Y-o-Y growth estimates have also been included to provide the users with accurate statistics and facts. This report will give the readers a bigger and see-through picture of the overall scenario.

Covid-19 Impact Outlook

This section of the report reveals the consequence of the covid pandemic on business, globally. Effect on manufacturing activities, production, demand, supply chain and logistics management, and distribution networks has been exposed in this report. The analysts have pointed out the measures or strategies that the companies are taking up to fight the covid-19 impact. Moreover, they have identified key opportunities that are emerging post-COVID-19. This will help the players capitalize on the opportunities to recover losses and stabilize their businesses

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Exterior Wall Systems report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Exterior Wall Systems market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Exterior Wall Systems market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Exterior Wall Systems market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Exterior Wall Systems market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Exterior Wall Systems market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Nippon Sheet Glass (Japan), Saint-Gobain (France), Asahi Glass (AGC) (Japan), Alcoa Corporation (US), PPG Industries (US), 3A Composites (Switzerland), Sika (Switzerland), Etex (Belgium), Owens Corning (US)

Market Segmentation by Product:

Ventilated Façade

Curtain Walls

Non-Ventilated Façade



Market Segmentation by Application:

Residential

Commercial

Industrial



The Exterior Wall Systems Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Exterior Wall Systems market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Exterior Wall Systems market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Exterior Wall Systems Product Introduction

1.2 Global Exterior Wall Systems Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Exterior Wall Systems Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Exterior Wall Systems Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States Exterior Wall Systems Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States Exterior Wall Systems Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States Exterior Wall Systems Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 Exterior Wall Systems Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Exterior Wall Systems in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Exterior Wall Systems Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 Exterior Wall Systems Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Exterior Wall Systems Industry Trends

1.5.2 Exterior Wall Systems Market Drivers

1.5.3 Exterior Wall Systems Market Challenges

1.5.4 Exterior Wall Systems Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1 Exterior Wall Systems Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 Ventilated Façade

2.1.2 Curtain Walls

2.1.3 Non-Ventilated Façade

2.2 Global Exterior Wall Systems Market Size by Type

2.2.1 Global Exterior Wall Systems Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global Exterior Wall Systems Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 Global Exterior Wall Systems Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United States Exterior Wall Systems Market Size by Type

2.3.1 United States Exterior Wall Systems Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United States Exterior Wall Systems Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United States Exterior Wall Systems Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Application

3.1 Exterior Wall Systems Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Residential

3.1.2 Commercial

3.1.3 Industrial

3.2 Global Exterior Wall Systems Market Size by Application

3.2.1 Global Exterior Wall Systems Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 Global Exterior Wall Systems Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 Global Exterior Wall Systems Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United States Exterior Wall Systems Market Size by Application

3.3.1 United States Exterior Wall Systems Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United States Exterior Wall Systems Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United States Exterior Wall Systems Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 Global Exterior Wall Systems Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Exterior Wall Systems Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Exterior Wall Systems Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Exterior Wall Systems Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 Global Exterior Wall Systems Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 Global Exterior Wall Systems Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Exterior Wall Systems Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Exterior Wall Systems Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of Exterior Wall Systems in 2021

4.2.3 Global Exterior Wall Systems Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Exterior Wall Systems Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 Global Exterior Wall Systems Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 Manufacturers Exterior Wall Systems Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Exterior Wall Systems Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Exterior Wall Systems Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Exterior Wall Systems Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Exterior Wall Systems Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United States Exterior Wall Systems Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Exterior Wall Systems Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Exterior Wall Systems Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Exterior Wall Systems Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Exterior Wall Systems Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Exterior Wall Systems Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Exterior Wall Systems Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Exterior Wall Systems Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Exterior Wall Systems Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Exterior Wall Systems Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Exterior Wall Systems Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 U.S.

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Exterior Wall Systems Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Exterior Wall Systems Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.2.12 Philippines

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Exterior Wall Systems Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Exterior Wall Systems Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Exterior Wall Systems Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Exterior Wall Systems Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Exterior Wall Systems Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Exterior Wall Systems Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Nippon Sheet Glass (Japan)

7.1.1 Nippon Sheet Glass (Japan) Corporation Information

7.1.2 Nippon Sheet Glass (Japan) Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 Nippon Sheet Glass (Japan) Exterior Wall Systems Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 Nippon Sheet Glass (Japan) Exterior Wall Systems Products Offered

7.1.5 Nippon Sheet Glass (Japan) Recent Development

7.2 Saint-Gobain (France)

7.2.1 Saint-Gobain (France) Corporation Information

7.2.2 Saint-Gobain (France) Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 Saint-Gobain (France) Exterior Wall Systems Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 Saint-Gobain (France) Exterior Wall Systems Products Offered

7.2.5 Saint-Gobain (France) Recent Development

7.3 Asahi Glass (AGC) (Japan)

7.3.1 Asahi Glass (AGC) (Japan) Corporation Information

7.3.2 Asahi Glass (AGC) (Japan) Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 Asahi Glass (AGC) (Japan) Exterior Wall Systems Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Asahi Glass (AGC) (Japan) Exterior Wall Systems Products Offered

7.3.5 Asahi Glass (AGC) (Japan) Recent Development

7.4 Alcoa Corporation (US)

7.4.1 Alcoa Corporation (US) Corporation Information

7.4.2 Alcoa Corporation (US) Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 Alcoa Corporation (US) Exterior Wall Systems Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 Alcoa Corporation (US) Exterior Wall Systems Products Offered

7.4.5 Alcoa Corporation (US) Recent Development

7.5 PPG Industries (US)

7.5.1 PPG Industries (US) Corporation Information

7.5.2 PPG Industries (US) Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 PPG Industries (US) Exterior Wall Systems Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 PPG Industries (US) Exterior Wall Systems Products Offered

7.5.5 PPG Industries (US) Recent Development

7.6 3A Composites (Switzerland)

7.6.1 3A Composites (Switzerland) Corporation Information

7.6.2 3A Composites (Switzerland) Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 3A Composites (Switzerland) Exterior Wall Systems Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 3A Composites (Switzerland) Exterior Wall Systems Products Offered

7.6.5 3A Composites (Switzerland) Recent Development

7.7 Sika (Switzerland)

7.7.1 Sika (Switzerland) Corporation Information

7.7.2 Sika (Switzerland) Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 Sika (Switzerland) Exterior Wall Systems Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 Sika (Switzerland) Exterior Wall Systems Products Offered

7.7.5 Sika (Switzerland) Recent Development

7.8 Etex (Belgium)

7.8.1 Etex (Belgium) Corporation Information

7.8.2 Etex (Belgium) Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 Etex (Belgium) Exterior Wall Systems Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 Etex (Belgium) Exterior Wall Systems Products Offered

7.8.5 Etex (Belgium) Recent Development

7.9 Owens Corning (US)

7.9.1 Owens Corning (US) Corporation Information

7.9.2 Owens Corning (US) Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 Owens Corning (US) Exterior Wall Systems Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 Owens Corning (US) Exterior Wall Systems Products Offered

7.9.5 Owens Corning (US) Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 Exterior Wall Systems Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 Exterior Wall Systems Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 Exterior Wall Systems Distributors

8.3 Exterior Wall Systems Production Mode & Process

8.4 Exterior Wall Systems Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 Exterior Wall Systems Sales Channels

8.4.2 Exterior Wall Systems Distributors

8.5 Exterior Wall Systems Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

