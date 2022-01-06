Exterior Structural Glazing Market Size, Regional Outlook, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts to 2027 | NSG Group, AGC Glass, Saint-gobain Glass

“

Market Summary

A newly published report titled “(Exterior Structural Glazing Market)” by QY Research throws light on the industry dynamics and current and future trends that play a key role in determining the business expansion. The report also highlights the key driving factors and restraints that are impacting the growth. For a comprehensive understanding, the professionals have reviewed the regulatory scenario, market entry strategies, best industry practices, pricing strategy, technology landscape, and consumption, sales, and demand outlook. Y-o-Y growth estimates have also been included to provide the users with accurate statistics and facts. This report will give the readers a bigger and see-through picture of the overall scenario.

Covid-19 Impact Outlook

This section of the report reveals the consequence of the covid pandemic on business, globally. Effect on manufacturing activities, production, demand, supply chain and logistics management, and distribution networks has been exposed in this report. The analysts have pointed out the measures or strategies that the companies are taking up to fight the covid-19 impact. Moreover, they have identified key opportunities that are emerging post-COVID-19. This will help the players capitalize on the opportunities to recover losses and stabilize their businesses

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Exterior Structural Glazing report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Exterior Structural Glazing market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Exterior Structural Glazing market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Exterior Structural Glazing market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Exterior Structural Glazing market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Exterior Structural Glazing market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

NSG Group, AGC Glass, Saint-gobain Glass, Guardian, Taiwan Glass, China Southern Group, Central Glass, Sisecam, Schott, Xinyi Glass, PPG Ideascapes, SYP, Kibing Group, Cardinal Glass, FLACHGLAS

Market Segmentation by Product:

Insulating Glass

Tempered Glass

Low-e Glass



Market Segmentation by Application:

Commercial Building

Public Building

Residential



The Exterior Structural Glazing Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Exterior Structural Glazing market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Exterior Structural Glazing market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Frequently Asked Questions

At what growth rate is the application segment expected to expand?

Which factors will lead to the Exterior Structural Glazing market expansion?

What will be the global Exterior Structural Glazing market size by 2028?

What are the key constraints in the Exterior Structural Glazing market growth?

Which type segment will witness healthy growth from xx to xx?

Which region presents lucrative growth prospects?

Which companies are the key innovators in the Exterior Structural Glazing market?

What are the key business strategies for post-covid recovery?

Who are the key leaders in the global Exterior Structural Glazing market?

Which technological advancements will influence the Exterior Structural Glazing market growth?

Table of Contents:

1 Exterior Structural Glazing Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Exterior Structural Glazing

1.2 Exterior Structural Glazing Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Exterior Structural Glazing Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 Insulating Glass

1.2.3 Tempered Glass

1.2.4 Low-e Glass

1.3 Exterior Structural Glazing Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Exterior Structural Glazing Consumption Comparison by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Commercial Building

1.3.3 Public Building

1.3.4 Residential

1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects

1.4.1 Global Exterior Structural Glazing Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.2 Global Exterior Structural Glazing Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.3 Global Exterior Structural Glazing Production Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5 Global Market Size by Region

1.5.1 Global Exterior Structural Glazing Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.5.2 North America Exterior Structural Glazing Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.3 Europe Exterior Structural Glazing Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.4 China Exterior Structural Glazing Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.5 Japan Exterior Structural Glazing Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Exterior Structural Glazing Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Exterior Structural Glazing Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Exterior Structural Glazing Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.4 Global Exterior Structural Glazing Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.5 Manufacturers Exterior Structural Glazing Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 Exterior Structural Glazing Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 Exterior Structural Glazing Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Exterior Structural Glazing Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Production and Capacity by Region

3.1 Global Production Capacity of Exterior Structural Glazing Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Exterior Structural Glazing Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Exterior Structural Glazing Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.4 North America Exterior Structural Glazing Production

3.4.1 North America Exterior Structural Glazing Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.4.2 North America Exterior Structural Glazing Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.5 Europe Exterior Structural Glazing Production

3.5.1 Europe Exterior Structural Glazing Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Europe Exterior Structural Glazing Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.6 China Exterior Structural Glazing Production

3.6.1 China Exterior Structural Glazing Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.6.2 China Exterior Structural Glazing Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.7 Japan Exterior Structural Glazing Production

3.7.1 Japan Exterior Structural Glazing Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.7.2 Japan Exterior Structural Glazing Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4 Global Exterior Structural Glazing Consumption by Region

4.1 Global Exterior Structural Glazing Consumption by Region

4.1.1 Global Exterior Structural Glazing Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global Exterior Structural Glazing Consumption Market Share by Region

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Exterior Structural Glazing Consumption by Country

4.2.2 U.S.

4.2.3 Canada

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Exterior Structural Glazing Consumption by Country

4.3.2 Germany

4.3.3 France

4.3.4 U.K.

4.3.5 Italy

4.3.6 Russia

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific Exterior Structural Glazing Consumption by Region

4.4.2 China

4.4.3 Japan

4.4.4 South Korea

4.4.5 Taiwan

4.4.6 Southeast Asia

4.4.7 India

4.4.8 Australia

4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America Exterior Structural Glazing Consumption by Country

4.5.2 Mexico

4.5.3 Brazil

5 Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Exterior Structural Glazing Production Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Exterior Structural Glazing Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.3 Global Exterior Structural Glazing Price by Type (2016-2021)

6 Consumption Analysis by Application

6.1 Global Exterior Structural Glazing Consumption Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.2 Global Exterior Structural Glazing Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2016-2021)

7 Key Companies Profiled

7.1 NSG Group

7.1.1 NSG Group Exterior Structural Glazing Corporation Information

7.1.2 NSG Group Exterior Structural Glazing Product Portfolio

7.1.3 NSG Group Exterior Structural Glazing Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.1.4 NSG Group Main Business and Markets Served

7.1.5 NSG Group Recent Developments/Updates

7.2 AGC Glass

7.2.1 AGC Glass Exterior Structural Glazing Corporation Information

7.2.2 AGC Glass Exterior Structural Glazing Product Portfolio

7.2.3 AGC Glass Exterior Structural Glazing Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.2.4 AGC Glass Main Business and Markets Served

7.2.5 AGC Glass Recent Developments/Updates

7.3 Saint-gobain Glass

7.3.1 Saint-gobain Glass Exterior Structural Glazing Corporation Information

7.3.2 Saint-gobain Glass Exterior Structural Glazing Product Portfolio

7.3.3 Saint-gobain Glass Exterior Structural Glazing Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.3.4 Saint-gobain Glass Main Business and Markets Served

7.3.5 Saint-gobain Glass Recent Developments/Updates

7.4 Guardian

7.4.1 Guardian Exterior Structural Glazing Corporation Information

7.4.2 Guardian Exterior Structural Glazing Product Portfolio

7.4.3 Guardian Exterior Structural Glazing Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.4.4 Guardian Main Business and Markets Served

7.4.5 Guardian Recent Developments/Updates

7.5 Taiwan Glass

7.5.1 Taiwan Glass Exterior Structural Glazing Corporation Information

7.5.2 Taiwan Glass Exterior Structural Glazing Product Portfolio

7.5.3 Taiwan Glass Exterior Structural Glazing Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.5.4 Taiwan Glass Main Business and Markets Served

7.5.5 Taiwan Glass Recent Developments/Updates

7.6 China Southern Group

7.6.1 China Southern Group Exterior Structural Glazing Corporation Information

7.6.2 China Southern Group Exterior Structural Glazing Product Portfolio

7.6.3 China Southern Group Exterior Structural Glazing Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.6.4 China Southern Group Main Business and Markets Served

7.6.5 China Southern Group Recent Developments/Updates

7.7 Central Glass

7.7.1 Central Glass Exterior Structural Glazing Corporation Information

7.7.2 Central Glass Exterior Structural Glazing Product Portfolio

7.7.3 Central Glass Exterior Structural Glazing Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.7.4 Central Glass Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Central Glass Recent Developments/Updates

7.8 Sisecam

7.8.1 Sisecam Exterior Structural Glazing Corporation Information

7.8.2 Sisecam Exterior Structural Glazing Product Portfolio

7.8.3 Sisecam Exterior Structural Glazing Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.8.4 Sisecam Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Sisecam Recent Developments/Updates

7.9 Schott

7.9.1 Schott Exterior Structural Glazing Corporation Information

7.9.2 Schott Exterior Structural Glazing Product Portfolio

7.9.3 Schott Exterior Structural Glazing Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.9.4 Schott Main Business and Markets Served

7.9.5 Schott Recent Developments/Updates

7.10 Xinyi Glass

7.10.1 Xinyi Glass Exterior Structural Glazing Corporation Information

7.10.2 Xinyi Glass Exterior Structural Glazing Product Portfolio

7.10.3 Xinyi Glass Exterior Structural Glazing Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.10.4 Xinyi Glass Main Business and Markets Served

7.10.5 Xinyi Glass Recent Developments/Updates

7.11 PPG Ideascapes

7.11.1 PPG Ideascapes Exterior Structural Glazing Corporation Information

7.11.2 PPG Ideascapes Exterior Structural Glazing Product Portfolio

7.11.3 PPG Ideascapes Exterior Structural Glazing Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.11.4 PPG Ideascapes Main Business and Markets Served

7.11.5 PPG Ideascapes Recent Developments/Updates

7.12 SYP

7.12.1 SYP Exterior Structural Glazing Corporation Information

7.12.2 SYP Exterior Structural Glazing Product Portfolio

7.12.3 SYP Exterior Structural Glazing Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.12.4 SYP Main Business and Markets Served

7.12.5 SYP Recent Developments/Updates

7.13 Kibing Group

7.13.1 Kibing Group Exterior Structural Glazing Corporation Information

7.13.2 Kibing Group Exterior Structural Glazing Product Portfolio

7.13.3 Kibing Group Exterior Structural Glazing Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.13.4 Kibing Group Main Business and Markets Served

7.13.5 Kibing Group Recent Developments/Updates

7.14 Cardinal Glass

7.14.1 Cardinal Glass Exterior Structural Glazing Corporation Information

7.14.2 Cardinal Glass Exterior Structural Glazing Product Portfolio

7.14.3 Cardinal Glass Exterior Structural Glazing Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.14.4 Cardinal Glass Main Business and Markets Served

7.14.5 Cardinal Glass Recent Developments/Updates

7.15 FLACHGLAS

7.15.1 FLACHGLAS Exterior Structural Glazing Corporation Information

7.15.2 FLACHGLAS Exterior Structural Glazing Product Portfolio

7.15.3 FLACHGLAS Exterior Structural Glazing Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.15.4 FLACHGLAS Main Business and Markets Served

7.15.5 FLACHGLAS Recent Developments/Updates

8 Exterior Structural Glazing Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Exterior Structural Glazing Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Exterior Structural Glazing

8.4 Exterior Structural Glazing Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.2 Exterior Structural Glazing Distributors List

9.3 Exterior Structural Glazing Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Exterior Structural Glazing Industry Trends

10.2 Exterior Structural Glazing Growth Drivers

10.3 Exterior Structural Glazing Market Challenges

10.4 Exterior Structural Glazing Market Restraints

11 Production and Supply Forecast

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of Exterior Structural Glazing by Region (2022-2027)

11.2 North America Exterior Structural Glazing Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.3 Europe Exterior Structural Glazing Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.4 China Exterior Structural Glazing Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.5 Japan Exterior Structural Glazing Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

12 Consumption and Demand Forecast

12.1 Global Forecasted Demand Analysis of Exterior Structural Glazing

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of Exterior Structural Glazing by Country

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of Exterior Structural Glazing by Country

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of Exterior Structural Glazing by Region

12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of Exterior Structural Glazing by Country

13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2022-2027)

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of Exterior Structural Glazing by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Exterior Structural Glazing by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.3 Global Forecasted Price of Exterior Structural Glazing by Type (2022-2027)

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of Exterior Structural Glazing by Application (2022-2027)

14 Research Finding and Conclusion

15 Methodology and Data Source

15.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.2 Data Source

15.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.2.2 Primary Sources

15.3 Author List

15.4 Disclaimer

