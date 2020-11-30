Extended Warranties Service Market Trend,Challenges, COVID-19 Impact,Future Growth 2026 | Top Players: Asurion, American International Group (AIG), Assurant, Allstate (SquareTrade), Amtrust, American Home Shield, Ally Financial, Allianz Global Assistance, Automobile Protection Corporation (APCO), Endurance Warranty Services, CarShield, CARCHEX, Corporate Warranties India

QY Research has recently published a research report titled, “Global Extended Warranties Service Market Size, Status and Forecast 2020-2026“. This report has been prepared by experienced and knowledgeable market analysts and researchers. It is a phenomenal compilation of important studies that explore the competitive landscape, segmentation, geographical expansion, and revenue, production, and consumption growth of the global Extended Warranties Service market. Players can use the accurate market facts and figures and statistical studies provided in the report to understand the current and future growth of the global Extended Warranties Service market.
The report includes CAGR, market shares, sales, gross margin, value, volume, and other vital market figures that give an exact picture of the growth of the global Extended Warranties Service market.
|Top Companies/Manufacturers:
|
Asurion, American International Group (AIG), Assurant, Allstate (SquareTrade), Amtrust, American Home Shield, Ally Financial, Allianz Global Assistance, Automobile Protection Corporation (APCO), Endurance Warranty Services, CarShield, CARCHEX, Corporate Warranties India
|Market Segment by Product Type:
|Standard Protection Plan, Accidental Protection Plan Extended Warranties Service
|Market Segment by Application:
|, Automobile, Consumer Electronics, Home Appliances, Others Based on
Competitive Landscape
Competitor analysis is one of the best sections of the report that compares the progress of leading players based on crucial parameters, including market share, new developments, global reach, local competition, price, and production. From the nature of competition to future changes in the vendor landscape, the report provides in-depth analysis of the competition in the global Extended Warranties Service market.
Key questions answered in the report:
- What is the growth potential of the Extended Warranties Service market?
- Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?
- Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?
- Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?
- What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Extended Warranties Service industry in the years to come?
- What are the key challenges that the global Extended Warranties Service market may face in the future?
- Which are the leading companies in the global Extended Warranties Service market?
- Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?
- Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Extended Warranties Service market
TOC
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Global Extended Warranties Service Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2020 VS 2026
1.2.2 Standard Protection Plan
1.2.3 Accidental Protection Plan
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Extended Warranties Service Market Share by Application: 2020 VS 2026
1.3.2 Automobile
1.3.3 Consumer Electronics
1.3.4 Home Appliances
1.3.5 Others 1.4 Study Objectives 1.5 Years Considered 2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Global Extended Warranties Service Market Perspective (2015-2026)
2.2 Global Extended Warranties Service Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Extended Warranties Service Market Size by Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026
2.2.2 Extended Warranties Service Historic Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)
2.2.3 Extended Warranties Service Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2021-2026) 2.3 Industry Trends and Growth Strategy 2.3.1 Market Trends 2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Challenges
2.3.4 Market Restraints 3 Competition Landscape by Key Players
3.1 Global Top Extended Warranties Service Players by Market Size
3.1.1 Global Top Extended Warranties Service Players by Revenue (2015-2020)
3.1.2 Global Extended Warranties Service Revenue Market Share by Players (2015-2020)
3.2 Global Extended Warranties Service Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)
3.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Extended Warranties Service Revenue
3.4 Global Extended Warranties Service Market Concentration Ratio
3.4.1 Global Extended Warranties Service Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.4.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Extended Warranties Service Revenue in 2019
3.5 Key Players Extended Warranties Service Area Served
3.6 Key Players Extended Warranties Service Product Solution and Service
3.7 Date of Enter into Extended Warranties Service Market
3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Extended Warranties Service Breakdown Data by Type (2015-2026)
4.1 Global Extended Warranties Service Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
4.2 Global Extended Warranties Service Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026) 5 Extended Warranties Service Breakdown Data by Application (2015-2026)
5.1 Global Extended Warranties Service Historic Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
5.2 Global Extended Warranties Service Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026) 6 North America
6.1 North America Extended Warranties Service Market Size (2015-2026)
6.2 North America Extended Warranties Service Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
6.3 North America Extended Warranties Service Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
6.4 North America Extended Warranties Service Market Size by Country (2015-2020)
6.4.1 United States
6.4.2 Canada 7 Europe
7.1 Europe Extended Warranties Service Market Size (2015-2026)
7.2 Europe Extended Warranties Service Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
7.3 Europe Extended Warranties Service Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
7.4 Europe Extended Warranties Service Market Size by Country (2015-2020)
7.4.1 Germany
7.4.2 France
7.4.3 U.K.
7.4.4 Italy
7.4.5 Russia
7.4.6 Nordic
7.4.7 Rest of Europe 8 China
8.1 China Extended Warranties Service Market Size (2015-2026)
8.2 China Extended Warranties Service Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
8.3 China Extended Warranties Service Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
8.4 China Extended Warranties Service Market Size by Region (2015-2020)
8.4.1 China
8.4.2 Japan
8.4.3 South Korea
8.4.4 Southeast Asia
8.4.5 India
8.4.6 Australia
8.4.7 Rest of Asia-Pacific 9 Japan
9.1 Japan Extended Warranties Service Market Size (2015-2026)
9.2 Japan Extended Warranties Service Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
9.3 Japan Extended Warranties Service Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
9.4 Japan Extended Warranties Service Market Size by Country (2015-2020)
9.4.1 Mexico
9.4.2 Brazil 10 Southeast Asia
10.1 Southeast Asia Extended Warranties Service Market Size (2015-2026)
10.2 Southeast Asia Extended Warranties Service Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
10.3 Southeast Asia Extended Warranties Service Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
10.4 Southeast Asia Extended Warranties Service Market Size by Country (2015-2020)
10.4.1 Turkey
10.4.2 Saudi Arabia
10.4.3 UAE
10.4.4 Rest of Middle East & Africa 11Key Players Profiles
11.1 Asurion
11.1.1 Asurion Company Details
11.1.2 Asurion Business Overview
11.1.3 Asurion Extended Warranties Service Introduction
11.1.4 Asurion Revenue in Extended Warranties Service Business (2015-2020))
11.1.5 Asurion Recent Development
11.2 American International Group (AIG)
11.2.1 American International Group (AIG) Company Details
11.2.2 American International Group (AIG) Business Overview
11.2.3 American International Group (AIG) Extended Warranties Service Introduction
11.2.4 American International Group (AIG) Revenue in Extended Warranties Service Business (2015-2020)
11.2.5 American International Group (AIG) Recent Development
11.3 Assurant
11.3.1 Assurant Company Details
11.3.2 Assurant Business Overview
11.3.3 Assurant Extended Warranties Service Introduction
11.3.4 Assurant Revenue in Extended Warranties Service Business (2015-2020)
11.3.5 Assurant Recent Development
11.4 Allstate (SquareTrade)
11.4.1 Allstate (SquareTrade) Company Details
11.4.2 Allstate (SquareTrade) Business Overview
11.4.3 Allstate (SquareTrade) Extended Warranties Service Introduction
11.4.4 Allstate (SquareTrade) Revenue in Extended Warranties Service Business (2015-2020)
11.4.5 Allstate (SquareTrade) Recent Development
11.5 Amtrust
11.5.1 Amtrust Company Details
11.5.2 Amtrust Business Overview
11.5.3 Amtrust Extended Warranties Service Introduction
11.5.4 Amtrust Revenue in Extended Warranties Service Business (2015-2020)
11.5.5 Amtrust Recent Development
11.6 American Home Shield
11.6.1 American Home Shield Company Details
11.6.2 American Home Shield Business Overview
11.6.3 American Home Shield Extended Warranties Service Introduction
11.6.4 American Home Shield Revenue in Extended Warranties Service Business (2015-2020)
11.6.5 American Home Shield Recent Development
11.7 Ally Financial
11.7.1 Ally Financial Company Details
11.7.2 Ally Financial Business Overview
11.7.3 Ally Financial Extended Warranties Service Introduction
11.7.4 Ally Financial Revenue in Extended Warranties Service Business (2015-2020)
11.7.5 Ally Financial Recent Development
11.8 Allianz Global Assistance
11.8.1 Allianz Global Assistance Company Details
11.8.2 Allianz Global Assistance Business Overview
11.8.3 Allianz Global Assistance Extended Warranties Service Introduction
11.8.4 Allianz Global Assistance Revenue in Extended Warranties Service Business (2015-2020)
11.8.5 Allianz Global Assistance Recent Development
11.9 Automobile Protection Corporation (APCO)
11.9.1 Automobile Protection Corporation (APCO) Company Details
11.9.2 Automobile Protection Corporation (APCO) Business Overview
11.9.3 Automobile Protection Corporation (APCO) Extended Warranties Service Introduction
11.9.4 Automobile Protection Corporation (APCO) Revenue in Extended Warranties Service Business (2015-2020)
11.9.5 Automobile Protection Corporation (APCO) Recent Development
11.10 Endurance Warranty Services
11.10.1 Endurance Warranty Services Company Details
11.10.2 Endurance Warranty Services Business Overview
11.10.3 Endurance Warranty Services Extended Warranties Service Introduction
11.10.4 Endurance Warranty Services Revenue in Extended Warranties Service Business (2015-2020)
11.10.5 Endurance Warranty Services Recent Development
11.11 CarShield
10.11.1 CarShield Company Details
10.11.2 CarShield Business Overview
10.11.3 CarShield Extended Warranties Service Introduction
10.11.4 CarShield Revenue in Extended Warranties Service Business (2015-2020)
10.11.5 CarShield Recent Development
11.12 CARCHEX
10.12.1 CARCHEX Company Details
10.12.2 CARCHEX Business Overview
10.12.3 CARCHEX Extended Warranties Service Introduction
10.12.4 CARCHEX Revenue in Extended Warranties Service Business (2015-2020)
10.12.5 CARCHEX Recent Development
11.13 Corporate Warranties India
10.13.1 Corporate Warranties India Company Details
10.13.2 Corporate Warranties India Business Overview
10.13.3 Corporate Warranties India Extended Warranties Service Introduction
10.13.4 Corporate Warranties India Revenue in Extended Warranties Service Business (2015-2020)
10.13.5 Corporate Warranties India Recent Development 12Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions 13Appendix
13.1 Research Methodology
13.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
13.1.2 Data Source
13.2 Disclaimer
13.3 Author Details
